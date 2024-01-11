Michigan State looks to avoid 1-4 Big Ten start as it faces No. 10 Illinois
Michigan State is in danger of descending to a place the Spartans have never been during Tom Izzo's 29 years as head coach.
If the Spartans (9-6, 1-3 Big Ten) can't recover from Sunday's 14-point loss at Northwestern and they fall again Thursday night in Champaign at No. 10 Illinois (11-3, 2-1), they'll be off to their first 1-4 start in Big Ten play since 1989, when Izzo served as Jud Heathcote's top assistant.
That's not what anyone had in mind when Michigan State opened the season at No. 4 in The Associated Press' Top 25 poll -- yet here we are, and there was Izzo going scorched earth in Evanston, Ill., following Sunday's loss.
On Tuesday, roughly 36 hours after fuming about analytics in the wake of Northwestern out-toughing his team, Izzo tried to explain his beef isn't with analytics per se.
"It's (that) you can't analyze heart," he said. "You can't analyze toughness. You can't analyze what you see in a guy's eyes when he comes out there in a game. ... I guess those are more what I was talking about than the exact numbers.
"My way is, 'Give me a tough guy who can play over an analytics guy,' if that makes any sense."
That makes sense to Illinois coach Brad Underwood, who enjoys citing all types of metrics but is particularly smitten with his team this season because of its toughness and togetherness.
Two weeks ago, All America-caliber wing Terrence Shannon Jr. was suspended indefinitely from the team after being charged with rape in Kansas. Instead of foundering, the Illini have carried on.
They pounded Fairleigh Dickinson and Northwestern before rallying from a 21-point deficit at No. 1 Purdue to get within three in the final minute before falling by five on Friday. Grad transfer Marcus Domask took over as Illinois' alpha and totaled 58 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds against the Boilermakers and Wildcats to earn Big Ten Player of the Week honors.
When the Illini have needed a basket in Shannon's absence, Underwood will send four players to the left side of the floor and let the 6-foot-6, 215-pound Domask use his size to back down a defender on the right side. Many of his 20 second-half points against Purdue came on "booty ball," as Underwood calls it.
"I hope everybody understands how good a player Marcus Domask is," Underwood said. "I can't remember the last time I played a player 40 minutes. He's one of the best-conditioned athletes I've ever coached -- and we ask a lot of him."
Perhaps A.J. Hoggard, the Spartans' biggest perimeter player at 6-4, 210 pounds, will draw the assignment of slowing Domask.
"Defensively, we're working on a lot of different things to try to do a better job with smaller guards," Izzo said. "That's been a little bit of a challenge. They're playing a little more 'bully ball,' as I call it, where they're just backing you down, so there's some things we're going to do to combat that."
Domask might not remain Illinois' alpha much longer. Mark Goldenberg, one of Shannon's attorneys, filed a temporary restraining order (TRO) against Illinois on Monday to allow the 21.7-points-per-game scorer to return to the court while awaiting his preliminary hearing on Jan. 18.
The school responded Tuesday by filing a notice of removal, which would move the TRO petition from Champaign County Court to the U.S. District Court and theoretically make it more difficult to obtain a ruling in time for Thursday's game.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Michigan St. 9-6
|78.0 PPG
|39.9 RPG
|18.6 APG
|10 Illinois 11-3
|83.5 PPG
|47.9 RPG
|13.6 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Walker
|14
|31.1
|20.6
|2.9
|2.9
|1.90
|0.20
|1.5
|49.1
|41.3
|71.7
|0.5
|2.4
|A. Hoggard
|15
|25.9
|11.3
|3.2
|5.1
|1.10
|0.30
|2.1
|43.7
|33.3
|81.6
|0.5
|2.7
|J. Akins
|15
|26.6
|10.7
|4.1
|1.3
|0.90
|0.40
|1.1
|45.0
|37.1
|75.0
|1.3
|2.8
|M. Hall
|15
|24.5
|10.3
|4.5
|2.1
|0.70
|0.30
|1.1
|49.6
|26.7
|69.6
|1.4
|3.1
|T. Holloman
|15
|19.5
|6.0
|1.5
|3.2
|0.70
|0.20
|0.6
|44.2
|41.0
|85.7
|0.3
|1.2
|M. Sissoko
|15
|18
|5.0
|6.6
|0.3
|0.10
|0.70
|1.5
|65.0
|0.0
|82.1
|1.9
|4.7
|C. Carr
|15
|17.9
|4.8
|2.8
|0.4
|0.90
|0.90
|0.9
|69.2
|0.0
|56.3
|1
|1.8
|X. Booker
|11
|10.1
|4.1
|2.1
|0.3
|0.10
|0.60
|0.5
|40.0
|31.8
|60.0
|0.3
|1.8
|C. Cooper
|15
|17.3
|4.1
|5.3
|0.3
|0.60
|0.90
|0.8
|60.6
|0.0
|60.0
|1.9
|3.3
|J. Fears Jr.
|12
|15.3
|3.5
|1.9
|3.3
|0.80
|0.20
|1.1
|50.0
|16.7
|64.7
|0.2
|1.8
|D. Smith
|8
|3.3
|1.0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.10
|0.1
|25.0
|25.0
|60.0
|0.1
|0.1
|N. Sanders
|7
|1.4
|0.4
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|33.3
|0.0
|0
|0
|S. Izzo
|7
|1.3
|0.0
|0.6
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.4
|J. Kohler
|1
|3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|15
|0.0
|78.0
|39.9
|18.6
|7.30
|4.70
|11.1
|48.4
|35.9
|69.9
|10.7
|26.3
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Shannon Jr.
|11
|33
|21.7
|4.5
|2.5
|1.00
|1.30
|2.4
|51.4
|40.8
|77.1
|0.8
|3.7
|M. Domask
|14
|31.4
|14.1
|4.5
|3.2
|0.30
|0.40
|2.1
|44.9
|21.7
|88.0
|0.9
|3.6
|Q. Guerrier
|14
|25.1
|11.5
|7.6
|0.2
|0.30
|0.60
|1.1
|50.0
|31.8
|67.4
|1.7
|5.9
|C. Hawkins
|11
|28.9
|10.4
|5.4
|2.8
|1.30
|1.00
|1.9
|40.6
|35.8
|70.8
|1.3
|4.1
|L. Goode
|14
|22.8
|7.6
|4.1
|0.6
|0.50
|0.10
|0.8
|41.5
|41.4
|64.3
|1.1
|2.9
|D. Dainja
|14
|11.6
|7.0
|4.1
|0.4
|0.10
|0.60
|0.8
|70.8
|0.0
|30.0
|1.7
|2.4
|J. Harmon
|14
|17.2
|6.3
|2.8
|1.0
|0.30
|0.10
|0.7
|45.7
|45.2
|83.3
|1.2
|1.6
|T. Rodgers
|14
|23.2
|5.6
|5.4
|2.4
|0.60
|0.40
|1.7
|48.5
|0.0
|68.4
|1.9
|3.4
|N. Moretti
|3
|12.7
|4.0
|2.3
|2.7
|0.30
|0.00
|1.7
|100.0
|0.0
|66.7
|0.7
|1.7
|D. Gibbs-Lawhorn
|13
|9.3
|3.5
|1.4
|0.6
|0.20
|0.20
|0.7
|38.8
|23.8
|60.0
|0.5
|0.8
|A. Hansberry
|10
|9.6
|2.6
|2.9
|0.5
|0.40
|0.20
|0.1
|44.0
|33.3
|66.7
|0.7
|2.2
|A. Redd
|6
|1.7
|0.5
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|50.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0.2
|M. Williams
|6
|1.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|14
|0.0
|83.5
|47.9
|13.6
|4.30
|4.40
|12.3
|47.9
|35.0
|71.8
|13.2
|30.8
-
NH
ME0
0145 O/U
-3.5
6:00pm
-
NJIT
LOW0
0148 O/U
-14
6:30pm
-
APP
CCAR0
0147.5 O/U
+8
7:00pm
-
BING
BRY0
0155 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
DEL
CAMP0
0138.5 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
DREX
NCAT0
0140.5 O/U
+13.5
7:00pm
-
ELON
CHAR0
0160 O/U
-16.5
7:00pm
-
24FAU
TUL0
0162 O/U
+8
7:00pm ESP2
-
HOFS
NE0
0142.5 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
MICH
MD0
0140.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm FS1
-
MONM
UNCW0
0143.5 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
NMST
FIU0
0144.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm ESP+
-
ODU
GAST0
0149 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
USA
JMAD0
0157 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
STON
TOWS0
0128.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
UMBC
UVM0
0154 O/U
-18
7:00pm ESPU
-
VMI
CHAT0
0153 O/U
-16
7:00pm
-
W&M
HAMP0
0150.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
SEA
UTRGV0
0145.5 O/U
+7.5
7:30pm
-
UNCG
SAM0
0151 O/U
-4
8:00pm
-
NDST
UMKC0
0139.5 O/U
-2
8:00pm
-
SDAK
ORU0
0155.5 O/U
-10
8:00pm
-
SDST
STTHMN0
0140.5 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm
-
UTVA
UTA0
0146 O/U
-3
8:00pm
-
UND
NEOM0
0143 O/U
-4
8:05pm
-
ALCN
AAMU0
0152 O/U
+2
8:30pm
-
EKY
CARK0
0151 O/U
+7
8:30pm
-
JAST
ALST0
0147.5 O/U
+1.5
8:30pm
-
LIND
SEMO0
0147.5 O/U
-3.5
8:30pm
-
MORE
EIU0
0133.5 O/U
+8
8:30pm
-
SNIND
SIUE0
0137.5 O/U
-7.5
8:30pm
-
TXST
ARST0
0143 O/U
-7
8:30pm
-
USM
ULM0
0141.5 O/U
+5
8:30pm
-
WIU
UTM0
0152.5 O/U
-6
8:30pm
-
BELLAR
UNA0
0144.5 O/U
-5.5
8:45pm
-
ABIL
GCU0
0152 O/U
-15
9:00pm
-
CSN
UCD0
0152.5 O/U
-5
9:00pm
-
LT
MTSU0
0129 O/U
+6.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
MIST
10ILL0
0148 O/U
-3
9:00pm FS1
-
NAU
MTST0
0143.5 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm
-
NCO
MONT0
0156 O/U
-7
9:00pm
-
RAD
LON0
0135 O/U
-5.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
SFA
UTU0
0148 O/U
+6.5
9:00pm
-
UCLA
UTAH0
0137.5 O/U
-8.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
WEB
SAC0
0135.5 O/U
+9
9:00pm
-
23GONZ
SACL0
0158 O/U
+8
9:30pm ESPN
-
CP
UCRV0
0132 O/U
-10
10:00pm
-
CSUB
UCSB0
0140 O/U
-8.5
10:00pm
-
IDST
PRST0
0140 O/U
-7.5
10:00pm
-
LBSU
UCSD0
0156 O/U
-4
10:00pm
-
SF
USD0
0145 O/U
+9.5
10:00pm
-
TRLST
CABP0
0130 O/U
-4.5
10:00pm
-
UOP
PEP0
0146 O/U
-12.5
10:00pm
-
ASU
WASH0
0151.5 O/U
-7
11:00pm FS1
-
PORT
SMC0
0135.5 O/U
-19
11:00pm ESPU
-
STAN
ORST0
0142 O/U
+4.5
11:00pm ESP2