Michigan State, Minnesota out to continue upward trend
Michigan State and Minnesota each will vie for their third straight victory when the teams meet in a Big Ten Conference matchup on Tuesday night in Minneapolis.
Michigan State (14-8, 6-5) is coming off back-to-back wins on its home court against Michigan and Maryland. The Spartans have won five of their past six and 10 of their past 13.
"I think we're growing together," coach Tom Izzo said after a 63-54 win over Maryland on Saturday. "Sometimes, you've got to go through these kinds of games to grow together."
Now, the Spartans will shift their attention to Minnesota.
The Golden Gophers (14-7, 5-5) are coming off an overtime victory against Northwestern, which followed a road win against Penn State.
Dawson Garcia scored 20 points to lead Minnesota in its most recent victory. Cam Christie added 15 points for the Golden Gophers, who outscored Northwestern 14-5 in overtime.
Minnesota coach Ben Johnson said his team seemed to improve as each game progressed.
"The second halves that we've had this year have obviously been good," Johnson said. "They just know they're going to play well. I think that's just the bottom line. They know they're going to get stops. They know they're going to score."
The Golden Gophers will have to find a way to slow down a Spartans squad that includes four players averaging double digits. Tyson Walker leads the way with 18.9 points per game and is joined by Malik Hall (11.6), A.J. Hoggard (11.5) and Jaden Akins (10.8).
Meanwhile, Garcia leads Minnesota in scoring at 17.7. Christie is next with 10.7 and Mike Mitchell Jr. ranks third with 10.3.
This will be the second and final meeting of the regular season. Michigan State pulled away for a 76-66 win at home against Minnesota on Jan. 18.
Walker scored 21 points on 7-for-13 shooting to lead the Spartans over the Golden Gophers in that game. Hall posted a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds.
Garcia led Minnesota with 22 points. Mitchell scored 14 points and Pharrel Payne grabbed a team-leading 10 rebounds.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Michigan St. 14-8
|75.4 PPG
|38.0 RPG
|17.5 APG
|Minnesota 14-7
|76.5 PPG
|41.3 RPG
|18.6 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Walker
|21
|31.9
|18.9
|2.6
|3.0
|2.00
|0.10
|1.3
|46.6
|38.7
|71.1
|0.4
|2.1
|M. Hall
|22
|26.4
|11.6
|5.0
|2.1
|0.60
|0.20
|1.0
|51.4
|32.5
|70.3
|1.5
|3.5
|A. Hoggard
|22
|27.8
|11.5
|3.3
|5.2
|1.20
|0.30
|1.9
|42.9
|32.0
|81.4
|0.6
|2.7
|J. Akins
|22
|27.3
|10.8
|4.0
|1.2
|1.00
|0.30
|1.1
|43.7
|37.5
|66.7
|1.3
|2.6
|T. Holloman
|22
|20
|5.8
|1.4
|2.9
|0.60
|0.20
|0.7
|46.6
|42.9
|80.0
|0.2
|1.2
|M. Sissoko
|22
|18.2
|4.3
|6.4
|0.4
|0.20
|0.60
|1.2
|55.7
|0.0
|71.1
|1.8
|4.5
|C. Carr
|22
|15
|4.0
|2.3
|0.3
|0.60
|0.80
|0.6
|68.0
|0.0
|57.1
|0.8
|1.5
|X. Booker
|15
|8.9
|3.7
|1.9
|0.3
|0.10
|0.50
|0.4
|42.6
|35.7
|60.0
|0.4
|1.5
|C. Cooper
|22
|17.4
|3.5
|4.7
|0.4
|0.50
|1.00
|0.7
|52.0
|0.0
|65.0
|1.5
|3.1
|J. Fears Jr.
|12
|15.3
|3.5
|1.9
|3.3
|0.80
|0.20
|1.1
|50.0
|16.7
|64.7
|0.2
|1.8
|J. Kohler
|8
|5.5
|1.8
|0.6
|0.1
|0.10
|0.50
|0.4
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.4
|0.3
|D. Smith
|9
|2.9
|0.9
|0.2
|0.2
|0.00
|0.10
|0.1
|25.0
|25.0
|60.0
|0.1
|0.1
|S. Izzo
|8
|1.3
|0.4
|0.5
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|25.0
|0.0
|33.3
|0.1
|0.4
|N. Sanders
|8
|1.4
|0.4
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|33.3
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|22
|0.0
|75.4
|38.0
|17.5
|7.20
|4.20
|10.1
|47.4
|36.5
|70.0
|10.2
|25.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Garcia
|18
|31.6
|17.7
|6.8
|1.9
|0.90
|0.90
|1.9
|44.9
|25.5
|82.8
|2.1
|4.7
|C. Christie
|20
|27.1
|10.7
|3.7
|2.3
|0.60
|0.40
|1.0
|44.3
|39.4
|72.4
|0.2
|3.5
|M. Mitchell Jr.
|21
|28.7
|10.3
|2.8
|2.9
|1.30
|0.20
|1.9
|42.7
|37.8
|72.7
|0.5
|2.3
|J. Ola-Joseph
|21
|19.8
|9.9
|2.7
|0.6
|0.20
|0.20
|1.0
|61.5
|40.6
|74.5
|0.9
|1.8
|P. Payne
|19
|21.7
|9.8
|6.1
|1.0
|0.30
|1.70
|1.4
|63.0
|0.0
|38.8
|2
|4.1
|E. Hawkins
|20
|31.5
|8.8
|3.8
|7.8
|2.00
|0.20
|2.8
|38.5
|36.5
|78.6
|0.6
|3.3
|B. Carrington
|18
|21.6
|4.9
|3.8
|1.3
|0.70
|0.30
|1.1
|34.5
|15.7
|72.4
|1.1
|2.7
|I. Ihnen
|21
|14.4
|4.3
|2.5
|0.6
|0.50
|0.40
|0.7
|45.2
|36.7
|50.0
|1
|1.6
|P. Fox
|21
|11.3
|3.7
|2.5
|0.9
|0.40
|0.80
|0.5
|70.5
|0.0
|48.4
|0.6
|2
|E. Reader
|2
|3.5
|2.0
|2.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1.5
|1
|J. Wilson
|5
|5
|1.8
|1.2
|0.6
|0.20
|0.00
|0.8
|80.0
|0.0
|25.0
|0.6
|0.6
|K. Keinys
|5
|4
|1.4
|1.0
|0.2
|0.20
|0.00
|0.4
|60.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.8
|K. Betts
|8
|7
|1.3
|0.3
|0.4
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|26.7
|12.5
|100.0
|0.3
|0
|W. Ramberg
|2
|3
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Purcell
|2
|2
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.50
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|Total
|21
|0.0
|76.5
|41.3
|18.6
|6.50
|4.90
|12.5
|47.7
|33.8
|68.2
|10.8
|26.4
-
DEP
SJU0
0148.5 O/U
-22
6:30pm FS1
-
MISS
15SC0
0138 O/U
-3.5
6:30pm SECN
-
RUTG
MD0
0127.5 O/U
-8
6:30pm BTN
-
BUF
BGSU0
0151 O/U
-12
7:00pm
-
CAN
NIAG0
0149 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
CLEM
3UNC0
0154.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESPN
-
CMU
AKR0
0133 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm
-
FSU
BC0
0151.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm ACCN
-
IND
OSU0
0141.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm PEAC
-
NIU
M-OH0
0148 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
OHIO
BALL0
0149 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
OKST
5HOU0
0128.5 O/U
-20.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
URI
GW0
0156.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
TOL
EMU0
0149.5 O/U
+12
7:00pm
-
VCU
FOR0
0141 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
WAKE
GT0
0151 O/U
+5
7:00pm ESPU
-
WMU
KENT0
0147 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm
-
21BYU
OKLA0
0150 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
18DAY
JOES0
0142.5 O/U
+2
8:00pm CBSSN
-
14IAST
TEX0
0139 O/U
-2
8:00pm LHN
-
UTM
UALR0
0161.5 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm
-
BUT
1UCONN0
0147 O/U
-15.5
8:30pm FS1
-
25NMEX
WYO0
0155.5 O/U
+10.5
8:30pm
-
17UK
VAN0
0152 O/U
+9.5
8:30pm SECN
-
BSU
COLST0
0140.5 O/U
-5
9:00pm
-
CHAR
USF0
0134 O/U
-2
9:00pm ESP2
-
MIST
MINN0
0140.5 O/U
+3.5
9:00pm PEAC
-
NEV
22UTST0
0149 O/U
-5.5
9:00pm
-
23TTU
13BAYL0
0144.5 O/U
-5.5
9:00pm ESPN
-
FRES
SJSU0
0140 O/U
-2
10:00pm
-
24SDSU
AF0
0134 O/U
+10
10:30pm FS1
-
SMC
UOP0
0129.5 O/U
+21
11:00pm ESP2