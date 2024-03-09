Plenty still on line as Michigan State visits Indiana
Michigan State and Indiana have arrived at their matchup to end the regular season nowhere near where they hoped to be when the campaign started.
Both the visiting Spartans and Hoosiers know there still is time to salvage what have been disappointing seasons, leaving plenty on the line Sunday at Bloomington, Ind., despite having no impact on the Big Ten regular-season title race.
Michigan State was ranked No. 4 in the country in the preseason, but inconsistency and underperforming veteran players have left the Spartans simply hoping to keep alive their streak of making the NCAA Tournament.
The Spartans (18-12, 10-9 Big Ten) enter after posting a 53-49 win over Northwestern on Wednesday that snapped a three-game losing streak, but their strong strength of schedule and NET ranking (No. 23 going into Friday) have them still in listed in most NCAA Tournament field projections.
A road win at Indiana would go a long way to solidifying an NCAA bid, with the subsequent hope being that they can use the postseason to fulfill preseason projections.
"I still think we have some game left in us," Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said. "I think there's things we can do."
Indiana (17-13, 9-10) has struggled all season, but enters on a three-game winning streak and playing its best basketball.
The Hoosiers have beaten Wisconsin at home and won on the road at Maryland and Minnesota during the stretch. The success has coincided with the return of senior point guard Xavier Johnson, who missed six games with an elbow injury.
It was also reported before the Minnesota game that head coach Mike Woodson will return next year as coach in a move that took the weight of uncertainty off the program.
"Guys are committing themselves," Woodson said. "We're playing now like we should have been playing. X makes a difference, there's no doubt about that."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Michigan St. 18-12
|73.7 PPG
|37.7 RPG
|16.3 APG
|Indiana 17-13
|73.1 PPG
|37.4 RPG
|15.2 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Walker
|29
|32.7
|18.0
|2.9
|3.0
|1.90
|0.10
|1.3
|44.4
|36.4
|73.0
|0.6
|2.3
|M. Hall
|30
|28.3
|12.9
|5.7
|2.1
|0.50
|0.30
|1.2
|53.9
|37.7
|72.1
|1.8
|3.9
|A. Hoggard
|30
|28.3
|10.9
|3.1
|5.0
|1.50
|0.30
|1.7
|40.4
|31.7
|78.8
|0.6
|2.5
|J. Akins
|30
|28
|10.5
|3.6
|1.3
|1.10
|0.40
|0.9
|41.9
|37.3
|72.7
|1
|2.6
|T. Holloman
|30
|19.9
|5.7
|1.5
|2.5
|0.60
|0.20
|0.7
|45.7
|41.1
|80.0
|0.2
|1.4
|X. Booker
|22
|8.6
|3.8
|1.6
|0.2
|0.00
|0.50
|0.3
|45.3
|35.9
|64.7
|0.3
|1.3
|C. Cooper
|30
|17
|3.6
|4.6
|0.4
|0.50
|0.80
|0.8
|52.9
|0.0
|66.7
|1.5
|3.1
|C. Carr
|30
|12.6
|3.5
|2.0
|0.2
|0.60
|0.60
|0.5
|66.1
|0.0
|52.3
|0.7
|1.3
|J. Fears Jr.
|12
|15.3
|3.5
|1.9
|3.3
|0.80
|0.20
|1.1
|50.0
|16.7
|64.7
|0.2
|1.8
|M. Sissoko
|30
|16.3
|3.5
|5.4
|0.3
|0.20
|0.50
|1.0
|55.2
|0.0
|70.5
|1.5
|3.8
|J. Kohler
|16
|8.6
|1.7
|1.8
|0.1
|0.10
|0.60
|0.6
|40.6
|0.0
|20.0
|0.6
|1.1
|D. Smith
|10
|2.6
|1.0
|0.2
|0.2
|0.00
|0.10
|0.1
|25.0
|25.0
|71.4
|0.1
|0.1
|S. Izzo
|8
|1.3
|0.4
|0.5
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|25.0
|0.0
|33.3
|0.1
|0.4
|N. Sanders
|8
|1.4
|0.4
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|33.3
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|30
|0.0
|73.7
|37.7
|16.3
|7.10
|3.90
|9.7
|46.3
|36.2
|70.3
|10.1
|24.7
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Reneau
|30
|28.5
|15.7
|6.0
|2.6
|0.50
|0.60
|2.7
|57.6
|33.3
|66.9
|1.7
|4.2
|K. Ware
|27
|31.7
|15.7
|9.7
|1.5
|0.50
|1.90
|1.5
|59.4
|44.4
|65.0
|2
|7.7
|M. Mgbako
|30
|26.5
|12.1
|3.9
|1.3
|0.40
|0.30
|1.1
|40.7
|34.3
|81.2
|1
|2.9
|T. Galloway
|30
|34.2
|10.8
|2.9
|4.8
|1.20
|0.20
|2.2
|46.2
|25.3
|53.3
|0.8
|2
|X. Johnson
|17
|24.3
|8.0
|2.1
|2.5
|0.90
|0.20
|2.2
|43.6
|38.5
|68.8
|0.6
|1.5
|A. Walker
|29
|14.9
|5.4
|2.5
|0.8
|0.20
|0.40
|0.7
|48.6
|12.5
|74.2
|0.5
|2
|C. Gunn
|28
|12.5
|3.4
|1.0
|0.5
|0.80
|0.10
|0.5
|32.4
|34.1
|66.7
|0.2
|0.8
|G. Cupps
|30
|21.3
|2.7
|1.9
|1.1
|0.60
|0.00
|0.8
|37.5
|35.3
|61.5
|0.1
|1.8
|K. Banks
|20
|10.8
|2.6
|1.8
|0.8
|0.20
|0.30
|0.5
|38.8
|26.3
|47.4
|0.7
|1.2
|A. Leal
|18
|13.9
|2.4
|2.1
|1.1
|0.40
|0.30
|0.7
|53.8
|47.1
|58.3
|0.3
|1.8
|P. Sparks
|22
|7.7
|2.2
|1.9
|0.3
|0.20
|0.40
|0.4
|50.0
|0.0
|41.7
|0.6
|1.3
|Total
|30
|0.0
|73.1
|37.4
|15.2
|5.20
|4.00
|12.0
|48.4
|32.8
|65.8
|8.7
|25.9
-
5LON
2NCAS0
0140 O/U
-3.5
12:00pm ESP2
-
8MONM
1CHAR0
0154.5 O/U
-9.5
12:00pm
-
NEB
MICH0
0150 O/U
+6
12:00pm BTN
-
WISC
3PUR0
0148 O/U
-10
12:30pm FOX
-
5BUCK
1COLG0
0132.5 O/U
-11.5
2:00pm CBSSN
-
OSU
RUTG0
0135 O/U
+1
2:00pm BTN
-
4PEAY
2STET0
0144.5 O/U
-4.5
2:00pm ESP2
-
2DRKE
1INST0
0151 O/U
-2.5
2:10pm CBS
-
5TOWS
4UNCW0
0129.5 O/U
-3
2:30pm
-
SMU
UAB0
0152.5 O/U
-1.5
3:00pm
-
TEMP
UTSA0
0152.5 O/U
-4
3:00pm
-
5FURM
1SAM0
0154 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm ESPU
-
6LEH
2BU0
0138 O/U
+1.5
4:00pm CBSSN
-
MIST
IND0
0141 O/U
+3.5
4:30pm CBS
-
4ARST
1APP0
0144.5 O/U
-5
6:00pm ESP+
-
8UNO
5SELA0
0145 O/U
-5
6:00pm ESP+
-
7STON
2DREX0
0138 O/U
-4.5
6:00pm
-
7ETSU
3CHAT0
0140 O/U
-6.5
6:30pm ESPU
-
12ILL
IOWA0
0171 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm FS1
-
5NDST
4STTHMN0
0133.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
MD
PSU0
0141 O/U
-1
7:30pm BTN
-
10SAC
1EWU0
0143 O/U
-12.5
7:30pm ESP+
-
6DEL
3HOFS0
0136.5 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm
-
7TXAMC
6NW ST0
0135 O/U
PK
8:30pm ESP+
-
11TXST
2JMAD0
0140 O/U
-12.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
6NEOM
3UND0
0144.5 O/U
-1
9:30pm
-
8IDST
2NCO0
0143 O/U
-3.5
10:00pm ESP+
-
CSUB
HAW57
74131 O/U
-7
12:00am
-
6PORT
3SF51
72143.5 O/U
-16.5
12:30am ESP2