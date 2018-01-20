No. 3 Purdue, behind Carsen Edwards, rips Iowa 87-64
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) It had been seven years since Purdue won in Iowa City.
It took less than seven minutes to ensure that losing skid would end, as the third-ranked Boilermakers unleashed a record-setting performance from 3-point range against the woeful Hawkeyes.
Carsen Edwards scored 22 points and Vincent Edwards had 19 Saturday, leading Purdue to its 15th straight victory with an 87-64 rout of Iowa.
P.J. Thompson added 14 points for the Boilermakers (19-2, 8-0 Big Ten). Purdue ended a four-game road losing streak against the Hawkeyes (10-11, 1-7) by making 20 3-pointers, matching the record for a Big Ten team.
''We're much better when we just take whatever they give us and play off of our instincts. We have some really good passers. We have some guys that can shoot but we have guys who can pass the basketball,'' Boilermakers coach Matt Painter said.
Purdue never left the outcome in doubt either, reeling off 18 straight points to lead 24-6. The Boilermakers extended their lead to 24 late in the first half after hitting 10 of 11 3s in one stretch and were up 51-20 at halftime.
Purdue shot 69 percent in the first half while holding the Hawkeyes to 25 percent. Carsen Edwards also had a career-high eight assists without a turnover.
''Good decision making leads to pretty good shots and pretty good percentage from the field,'' Painter said.
Luka Gazra had 19 points for Iowa, which has dropped five of its last six. The Hawkeyes went on a late 13-3 run to prevent the final margin from becoming even more lopsided.
''Purdue, they have a special team. They have played well this year. They're 19-2 for a reason. They shoot it, they can throw it inside, and they can share it. I think it's hard when they have that many seniors all who want to be recognized and play unselfishly,'' Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said.
THE BIG PICTURE
Purdue: The Boilermakers have Ohio State on their heels in what has become a two-team race for the Big Ten title. But after this performance against the Hawkeyes, it's hard to call anyone but the Boilermakers the favorite.
Iowa: This was the first game the Hawkeyes played all year against a ranked opponent, and the Boilermakers exposed them. Iowa remains one of the nation's most disappointing teams - but this was perhaps the worst the program has looked since the three-year stint of Todd Lickliter last decade.
REMEMBERING STREET
The Hawkeyes honored former star Chris Street, who died in an auto accident midway through his junior season on Jan. 19, 1993, before the game. Among those in attendance were Street's parents and his former coach, Tom Davis.
THE NUMBERS
Purdue's previous high for 3s in a game was 18 against Vermont in 2015, and its largest lead was 37 early in the second half. ...The Boilermakers made 17 of their first 24 3s. ....Purdue essentially did to Iowa what it did to Wisconsin in its last game. The Boilermakers beat the Badgers by 28, matching Wisconsin's biggest defeat in 16 seasons. ...Iowa's best player, sophomore Tyler Cook, was held to just six points and two rebounds.
HE SAID IT
''We got outplayed by a really good team. They've been doing it to everybody. We have to learn from it, move on, and keep grinding,'' McCaffery said.
POLL IMPLICATIONS: Purdue will likely be ranked third - its highest spot in the poll since being ranked No. 2 on March 7, 1988 - for the second straight week row unless top-ranked Villanova or No. 2 Virginia lose this weekend.
UP NEXT
Purdue hosts Michigan on Thursday.
Iowa hosts Wisconsin on Tuesday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|30.4
|Min. Per Game
|30.4
|13.5
|Pts. Per Game
|13.5
|4.9
|Ast. Per Game
|4.9
|2.2
|Reb. Per Game
|2.2
|48.7
|Field Goal %
|41.9
|46.2
|Three Point %
|43.6
|83.8
|Free Throw %
|87.9
|+ 2
|Charlie Rose made layup
|6.0
|Lost ball turnover on Purdue
|13.0
|Offensive rebound by Nojel Eastern
|13.0
|Tommy Luce missed layup, blocked by Jack Nunge
|15.0
|Defensive rebound by Grady Eifert
|38.0
|Ahmad Wagner missed hook shot
|40.0
|Bad pass turnover on Tommy Luce, stolen by Jack Nunge
|50.0
|Defensive rebound by Grady Eifert
|1:16
|Maishe Dailey missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:16
|Maishe Dailey missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1:16
|Personal foul on Nojel Eastern
|1:16
|Team Stats
|Points
|87
|64
|Field Goals
|33-59 (55.9%)
|26-59 (44.1%)
|3-Pointers
|20-33 (60.6%)
|6-18 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|1-4 (25.0%)
|6-12 (50.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|32
|Offensive
|7
|12
|Defensive
|18
|19
|Team
|5
|1
|Assists
|23
|18
|Steals
|4
|6
|Blocks
|5
|4
|Turnovers
|9
|10
|Fouls
|17
|7
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|Team Stats
|3 Purdue 19-2
|84.8 PPG
|40.7 RPG
|18.3 APG
|Iowa 10-11
|80.2 PPG
|42.5 RPG
|18.6 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|C. Edwards G
|17.2 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|3.1 APG
|48.5 FG%
|
55
|L. Garza F
|10.9 PPG
|6.3 RPG
|1.1 APG
|58.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Edwards G
|22 PTS
|3 REB
|8 AST
|L. Garza F
|19 PTS
|3 REB
|2 AST
|
|55.9
|FG%
|44.1
|
|
|60.6
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|25.0
|FT%
|50.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Edwards
|28
|22
|3
|8
|2
|0
|0
|3
|8/15
|6/9
|0/0
|1
|2
|V. Edwards
|28
|19
|3
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|8/11
|3/5
|0/0
|0
|3
|P. Thompson
|22
|14
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5/7
|4/6
|0/0
|1
|1
|D. Mathias
|30
|12
|5
|5
|2
|0
|1
|0
|4/8
|4/6
|0/0
|0
|5
|I. Haas
|18
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1/1
|0/0
|1/4
|2
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Edwards
|28
|22
|3
|8
|2
|0
|0
|3
|8/15
|6/9
|0/0
|1
|2
|V. Edwards
|28
|19
|3
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|8/11
|3/5
|0/0
|0
|3
|P. Thompson
|22
|14
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5/7
|4/6
|0/0
|1
|1
|D. Mathias
|30
|12
|5
|5
|2
|0
|1
|0
|4/8
|4/6
|0/0
|0
|5
|I. Haas
|18
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1/1
|0/0
|1/4
|2
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Cline
|18
|9
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3/6
|3/6
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Haarms
|17
|6
|4
|3
|0
|2
|2
|3
|3/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|3
|N. Eastern
|18
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|J. Taylor
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|G. Eifert
|12
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|T. Luce
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|S. Stefanovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Wheeler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|87
|25
|23
|4
|5
|9
|17
|33/59
|20/33
|1/4
|7
|18
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Garza
|20
|19
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|8/10
|2/3
|1/2
|3
|0
|J. Bohannon
|33
|9
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3/9
|1/5
|2/2
|0
|2
|T. Cook
|26
|9
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|3/8
|0/0
|3/4
|0
|2
|N. Baer
|26
|6
|7
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3/6
|0/2
|0/0
|5
|2
|I. Moss
|15
|3
|3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/7
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Garza
|20
|19
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|8/10
|2/3
|1/2
|3
|0
|J. Bohannon
|33
|9
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3/9
|1/5
|2/2
|0
|2
|T. Cook
|26
|9
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|3/8
|0/0
|3/4
|0
|2
|N. Baer
|26
|6
|7
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3/6
|0/2
|0/0
|5
|2
|I. Moss
|15
|3
|3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/7
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Ellingson
|14
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4/5
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Dailey
|19
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/4
|1/2
|0/3
|0
|4
|D. Uhl
|8
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|C. Rose
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Pemsl
|18
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|4
|A. Wagner
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|0
|R. Till
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Nunge
|12
|0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|1
|R. Kriener
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Ash
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. McCaffery
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|64
|31
|18
|6
|4
|10
|7
|26/59
|6/18
|6/12
|12
|19
-
22OHIOST
MINN67
49
Final
-
HOLY
BUCK56
77
Final
-
7WICHST
HOU59
73
Final
-
3PURDUE
IOWA87
64
Final
-
STJOHN
GTOWN89
93
Final/2OT
-
1NOVA
UCONN81
61
Final
-
FSU
VATECH91
82
Final
-
GWASH
VCU63
87
Final
-
LSU
VANDY71
77
Final
-
NKY
WISGB77
65
Final
-
SFTRPA
SACHRT73
60
Final
-
NDAKST
IPFW88
92
Final
-
RI
DAYTON88
74
Final
-
FORD
STJOES46
68
Final
-
NIAGARA
FAIR85
104
Final
-
CIT
VMI81
88
Final
-
UNF
USCUP100
80
Final
-
TEXAS
6WVU51
86
Final
-
TEMPLE
PENN60
51
Final
-
BUTLER
DEPAUL79
67
Final
-
4OKLA
OKLAST81
83
Final/OT
-
TNMART
SIUE70
69
Final
-
DEL
NEAST64
76
Final
-
PSU
NWEST61
70
Final
-
8TXTECH
IOWAST52
70
Final
-
LAFAY
AMER62
53
Final
-
OHIO
EMICH72
66
Final
-
LOYMD
COLG72
77
Final
-
LEHIGH
ARMY81
93
Final
-
ODU
FAU73
62
Final
-
ILLST
INDST54
84
Final
-
BU
NAVY75
68
Final
-
STLOU
UMASS66
47
Final
-
GATECH
15UNC66
80
Final
-
GASOU
GAST66
83
Final
-
EWASH
SUTAH62
66
Final/OT
-
11XAVIER
19SETON73
64
Final
-
LSALLE
RICH74
81
Final
-
CREIGH
PROV71
85
Final
-
CSBAK
CHIST89
78
Final
-
BALLST
MIAOH53
71
Final
-
ILLCHI
CLEVST87
80
Final
-
MISS
ARK93
97
Final
-
CMICH
BGREEN84
75
Final
-
LIU
CCTST63
72
Final
-
ROBERT
WAGNER49
62
Final
-
BRYANT
STFRAN80
85
Final
-
NORFLK
SCST78
54
Final
-
JVILLE
NJTECH63
61
Final
-
MOST
DRAKE58
61
Final
-
DREXEL
JMAD73
75
Final
-
14ARIZ
STNFRD73
71
Final
-
MIZZOU
TEXAM49
60
Final
-
24TCU
KSTATE68
73
Final
-
PITT
5DUKE54
81
Final
-
ECU
12CINCY60
86
Final
-
HOFSTRA
CHARLS70
76
Final
-
OAK
DTROIT92
86
Final
-
ND
20CLEM58
67
Final
-
NCCU
HOW78
84
Final/OT
-
WCAR
ETNST50
66
Final
-
APPST
SALAB77
83
Final
-
BCU
DELST85
78
Final
-
TNTECH
MOREHD55
74
Final
-
GMASON
DUQ89
95
Final/2OT
-
MOUNT
FDU72
73
Final
-
NILL
AKRON67
82
Final
-
FGC
KENSAW66
49
Final
-
ABIL
CARK80
63
Final
-
SAMFORD
FURMAN67
78
Final
-
SEMO
EILL86
74
Final
-
NCAT
UMES66
64
Final
-
MORGAN
COPPST73
80
Final/OT
-
UNLV
COLOST79
74
Final
-
NTEXAS
USM78
85
Final
-
STETSON
LPSCMB82
85
Final
-
MERCER
NCGRN66
70
Final/OT
-
LALAF
TEXST80
55
Final
-
SAMHOU
LAMAR77
84
Final/OT
-
CSTCAR
TROY74
73
Final
-
LAMON
TXARL55
71
Final
-
NWST
SELOU58
85
Final
-
ARKPB
PVAM72
66
Final
-
TULANE
SMU62
73
Final
-
UTVALL
NMEXST59
86
Final
-
WASH
COLO72
62
Final
-
BAYLOR
10KANSAS67
70
Final
-
UGA
17AUBURN65
79
Final
-
UCF
SFLA71
69
Final
-
21TENN
SC70
63
Final
-
PEAY
BELMONT59
83
Final
-
ARKST
ARKLR70
62
Final
-
GRAM
JACKST72
45
Final
-
ALST
STHRN61
63
Final
-
ALAM
ALCORN52
68
Final
-
HAMP
SAV101
103
Final
-
IUPUI
YOUNG62
85
Final
-
CPOLY
CSN54
72
Final
-
KENTST
TOLEDO65
72
Final
-
RICE
LATECH54
69
Final
-
MTSU
WKY66
62
Final
-
MARIST
RIDER57
60
Final
-
SDGST
NMEX75
79
Final
-
IDAHO
NAU84
80
Final
-
CHATT
WOFF67
71
Final
-
HARV
DART62
57
Final/OT
-
TOWSON
NCWILM71
73
Final/OT
-
JAXST
EKY68
60
Final
-
CORN
CLMB62
88
Final
-
WMMARY
ELON80
73
Final
-
UAB
MRSHL78
86
Final/OT
-
CHARLO
FIU59
79
Final
-
UIW
NORL70
74
Final
-
SDAKST
WILL98
70
Final
-
SEATTLE
TEXPA79
76
Final/OT
-
WRIGHT
MILW61
66
Final
-
SDAK
NEBOM85
71
Final
-
MEMP
TULSA51
64
Final
-
13GONZAG
SNCLRA75
60
Final
-
USC
OREGST74
67
Final
-
DENVER
ORAL73
64
Final
-
MCNSE
HOUBP86
81
Final
-
EVAN
BRAD53
66
Final
-
GC
UMKC86
69
Final
-
FLA
18UK66
64
Final
-
MVSU
TEXSO77
91
Final
-
MURYST
TNST76
57
Final
-
UTEP
TXSA61
65
Final
-
MISSST
BAMA62
68
Final
-
NDAK
NCOLO91
94
Final/OT
-
PORTST
WEBER79
84
Final
-
WYO
UTAHST85
77
Final
-
MNTNA
MONST67
52
Final
-
SACST
IDST65
71
Final
-
USD
BYU58
74
Final
-
BOISE
NEVADA68
74
Final
-
PEPPER
SANFRAN73
80
Final
-
MARYCA
UOP72
69
Final
-
PORT
LOYMRY72
65
Final
-
UCLA
OREG91
94
Final
-
CSFULL
LNGBCH73
81
Final
-
16ARIZST
CAL81
73
Final
-
UCDAV
HAWAII72
77
Final
-
UCIRV
UCSB58
70
Final
-
FRESNO
AF0
0
PPD