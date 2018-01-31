HOU
CINCY

No Text

No. 8 Cincinnati rallies from 18 down to beat Houston 80-70

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 31, 2018

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) Midway through the first half, it looked like Cincinnati's long home-court winning streak was in jeopardy. The eighth-ranked Bearcats kept it going by pulling off their biggest comeback in coach Mick Cronin's 12 seasons.

Jacob Evans III scored 18 points, hitting the pivotal shots during Cincinnati's rally from an 18-point deficit, and Bearcats pulled away for an 80-70 victory over Houston on Wednesday night.

''The question I've had for this team all year is when the time comes, when the moment of truth comes, will we be able to take our game to another level,'' Cronin said. ''I thought that's what we did tonight.''

After trailing 33-15, the Bearcats (20-2, 9-0 American Athletic) closed out the first half with a flourish that featured Evans' steal and banked-in 3-pointer at the buzzer. His 3 gave Cincinnati its first lead of the second half.

''It's kind of difficult, an arduous task sometimes,'' said Kyle Washington, who had 19 points. ''But this team is probably the closest team I've been on in terms of cohesiveness and getting through adversity. It makes it easier when we're in a spot like that. It was a great test for us.''

Cincinnati has won 13 in a row since back-to-back losses against Xavier and Florida, the only ranked teams it has played. The Bearcats have won 38 straight home games, the nation's longest active streak.

Houston (16-5, 6-3) couldn't get a breakthrough win in the series. The Cougars fell to 0-16 on the Bearcats' home court and 2-30 overall against Cincinnati.

The Cougars stunned the Bearcats by getting eight steals and rolling out to the big early lead . Gary Clark hit a 3-pointer that stopped the Cougars' 26-7 run, and he added another 3 and a pair of free throws that got the Bearcats going. Clark finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

''The next thing you know, it's 37-26,'' Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said. ''And then we started putting them on the free-throw line. We just had some tough things happen.''

Houston's Rob Gray came in leading the AAC at 18.7 points per game but managed only nine on 4-of-15 shooting as Cincinnati took away his lanes to the basket. Corey Davis Jr. led the Cougars with 18 points.

BIG PICTURE

Houston: The Cougars beat then-No. 7 Wichita State 73-59 at home on Jan. 20, got votes in the AP poll and were looking for a signature road win at BB&T Arena. They faded down the stretch, managing only 14 points in the final 10 minutes.

Cincinnati: The Bearcats have had only one close call since getting into league play, a 55-53 win at Temple. The only currently ranked team left on their schedule is No. 16 Wichita State.

HOME SWEET HOME

The Bearcats have gone 12-0 while playing this season at BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky University while their on-campus arena is renovated. They went 18-0 at Fifth Third Arena last season. Their last home-court loss was 77-70 against Temple on Dec. 29, 2015.

COUGARS AND THE RANKED

Houston is 1-2 against ranked teams this season. The Cougars haven't beaten two Top 10 teams in a season since 1983-84, when Hakeem Olajuwon and Michael Young led the Cougars to the NCAA Tournament title game and a loss to Georgetown.

STREAK SNAPPED

The Bearcats hadn't allowed more than 60 points in any of their last eight games. They came in ranked No. 2 nationally in defense, allowing 56.2 per game.

FOUL PLAY

The Cougars quickly got into foul trouble. Fabian White Jr. had 10 points in the first half before picking up his second foul and heading for the bench. Breaon Brady and Nura Zanna each had three fouls in the opening half. Brady picked up two more fouls in the opening minute of the second half.

''We have to keep them on the floor,'' Sampson said. ''That's a tough deal for us.''

TURNOVERS

Cincinnati had eight turnovers while falling behind by 18. The Bearcats had only two more the rest of the game.

UP NEXT

Houston: Plays at Central Florida on Saturday. The teams split their series last season.

Cincinnati: Plays at Connecticut on Saturday. The Bearcats won all three games between the teams last season, including the conference tournament.

---

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
R. Gray
32 G
J. Evans III
1 G/F
30.4 Min. Per Game 30.4
13.7 Pts. Per Game 13.7
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
45.9 Field Goal % 47.6
34.8 Three Point % 42.0
83.7 Free Throw % 77.2
+ 2 Rob Gray made layup 10.0
+ 2 Cane Broome made layup 17.0
  Offensive rebound by Gary Clark 48.0
  Jacob Evans III missed 3-pt. jump shot 50.0
+ 3 Corey Davis Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rob Gray 1:18
+ 2 Gary Clark made layup 1:25
  Defensive rebound by Gary Clark 1:53
  Corey Davis Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:55
  Defensive rebound by Rob Gray 2:17
  Gary Clark missed 2nd of 2 free throws 2:17
  Gary Clark missed 1st of 2 free throws 2:17
Team Stats
Points 70 80
Field Goals 28-66 (42.4%) 27-56 (48.2%)
3-Pointers 10-25 (40.0%) 8-19 (42.1%)
Free Throws 4-11 (36.4%) 18-27 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 32 39
Offensive 12 12
Defensive 16 25
Team 4 2
Assists 17 14
Steals 6 5
Blocks 3 8
Turnovers 8 9
Fouls 24 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
C. Davis Jr. G
18 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
24
K. Washington F
19 PTS, 5 REB
12T
away team logo Houston 16-5 403070
home team logo 8 Cincinnati 20-2 374380
O/U 133.5, CINCY -9.0
BB&T Arena Highland Heights, KY
O/U 133.5, CINCY -9.0
BB&T Arena Highland Heights, KY
Team Stats
away team logo Houston 16-5 78.0 PPG 43 RPG 15.0 APG
home team logo 8 Cincinnati 20-2 77.0 PPG 44.1 RPG 16.5 APG
Key Players
5
C. Davis Jr. G 12.8 PPG 2.5 RPG 3.0 APG 48.1 FG%
24
K. Washington F 11.1 PPG 5.4 RPG 0.4 APG 51.1 FG%
Top Scorers
5
C. Davis Jr. G 18 PTS 6 REB 4 AST
24
K. Washington F 19 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
42.4 FG% 48.2
40.0 3PT FG% 42.1
36.4 FT% 66.7
Houston
Starters
C. Davis Jr.
D. Davis
R. Gray
G. Robinson Jr.
B. Brady
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Davis Jr. 35 18 6 4 0 0 1 2 6/12 5/7 1/2 2 4
D. Davis 36 15 9 3 1 1 1 2 7/11 0/1 1/5 3 6
R. Gray 37 9 6 6 1 0 2 1 4/15 1/6 0/0 4 2
G. Robinson Jr. 19 2 1 4 2 0 0 0 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 1
B. Brady 6 2 1 0 0 0 2 5 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 1
Bench
A. Brooks
F. White Jr.
N. Zanna
W. VanBeck
C. Harris Jr.
V. Sangoyomi
M. Adewunmi
C. Alley Jr.
G. Grant
C. Broodo
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Brooks 24 12 1 0 1 0 0 3 4/10 4/9 0/0 1 0
F. White Jr. 23 10 2 0 1 1 0 5 4/8 0/0 2/2 1 1
N. Zanna 8 2 1 0 0 0 1 4 1/4 0/0 0/0 1 0
W. VanBeck 7 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
C. Harris Jr. 5 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/2 0 0
V. Sangoyomi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Adewunmi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Alley Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Grant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Broodo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 70 28 17 6 3 8 24 28/66 10/25 4/11 12 16
Cincinnati
Starters
K. Washington
J. Evans III
J. Cumberland
G. Clark
J. Jenifer
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Washington 26 19 5 0 0 3 0 2 6/8 3/4 4/6 0 5
J. Evans III 40 18 7 5 2 0 2 2 6/16 2/5 4/4 3 4
J. Cumberland 31 15 4 4 1 1 4 3 4/10 0/2 7/10 2 2
G. Clark 30 14 10 2 1 3 0 4 5/8 2/3 2/4 2 8
J. Jenifer 18 3 4 2 0 0 1 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 3
Bench
N. Brooks
C. Broome
T. Moore
T. Scott
K. Williams
J. Bart
J. Koz
M. Diarra
S. Martin
E. Nsoseme
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Brooks 13 6 0 0 1 1 0 2 3/3 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Broome 21 4 2 1 0 0 2 0 2/5 0/2 0/0 1 1
T. Moore 7 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 1/2 1 0
T. Scott 13 0 4 0 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/0 0/1 2 2
K. Williams 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Bart - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Koz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Diarra - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Nsoseme - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 80 37 14 5 8 9 15 27/56 8/19 18/27 12 25
