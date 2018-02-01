SJST
UNLV

UNLV sweeps San Jose State 76-67

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 01, 2018

LAS VEGAS (AP) Brandon McCoy had 22 points and 17 rebounds, Jordan Johnson added 15 points with six assists and UNLV beat San Jose State 76-67 on Wednesday night.

Tervell Beck added 12 points and Shakur Juiston had 10 points and nine rebounds for UNLV (16-6, 5-4 Mountain West), which ended an 11-game series losing streak to San Diego State on Saturday.

The Runnin' Rebels entered fifth in the country in field-goal percentage (51.0), eighth in scoring (86.2) and 20th in rebounding (40.1). UNLV shot 50 percent and outrebounded SJSU 44-24.

Ryan Welage scored 21 points with four 3-pointers for San Jose State (3-18, 0-10). Oumar Barry tied a career-high with 12 points.

Welage nailed a 3 for the last basket of the first half to reach 139 career makes, passing Adrian Oliver for second in program history.

UNLV came out on top in the first matchup this season, 82-76 in overtime. The Spartans beat UNLV in both meetings last season making it the first time doing so since the 1993-94 season.

Key Players
R. Welage
J. Johnson
33.9 Min. Per Game 33.9
14.1 Pts. Per Game 14.1
5.9 Ast. Per Game 5.9
2.6 Reb. Per Game 2.6
47.0 Field Goal % 44.1
44.3 Three Point % 42.9
89.0 Free Throw % 85.2
+ 2 Jaycee Hillsman made layup 18.0
  Defensive rebound by Isaiah Nichols 24.0
  Kris Clyburn missed 3-pt. jump shot 26.0
  Defensive rebound by Brandon McCoy 53.0
  Jaycee Hillsman missed free throw 53.0
  Shooting foul on Brandon McCoy 53.0
+ 2 Jaycee Hillsman made layup 53.0
+ 2 Shakur Juiston made dunk 59.0
  Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Nichols, stolen by Shakur Juiston 1:06
  Defensive rebound by San Jose State 1:17
  Kris Clyburn missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:19
Team Stats
Points 67 76
Field Goals 29-61 (47.5%) 29-58 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 6-15 (40.0%) 5-21 (23.8%)
Free Throws 3-5 (60.0%) 13-18 (72.2%)
Total Rebounds 24 44
Offensive 4 13
Defensive 20 27
Team 0 4
Assists 12 17
Steals 6 4
Blocks 0 4
Turnovers 7 11
Fouls 19 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
32
R. Welage F
21 PTS, 4 REB
home team logo
44
B. McCoy F
22 PTS, 17 REB
12T
away team logo San Jose State 3-18 343367
home team logo UNLV 16-6 393776
O/U 148.0, UNLV -18.5
Thomas & Mack Center Las Vegas, NV
Team Stats
away team logo San Jose State 3-18 65.9 PPG 38.6 RPG 13.0 APG
home team logo UNLV 16-6 85.8 PPG 43.5 RPG 17.0 APG
Key Players
32
R. Welage F 18.6 PPG 5.2 RPG 1.4 APG 47.0 FG%
44
B. McCoy F 17.7 PPG 10.1 RPG 0.5 APG 60.0 FG%
Top Scorers
32
R. Welage F 21 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
44
B. McCoy F 22 PTS 17 REB 0 AST
47.5 FG% 50.0
40.0 3PT FG% 23.8
60.0 FT% 72.2
San Jose State
Bench
O. Barry
J. Hillsman
I. Nichols
B. Mitchell
N. Carlisle
W. Graves III
R. Parilla
C. Simmons
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
O. Barry 26 12 2 1 0 0 1 2 6/8 0/1 0/0 1 1
J. Hillsman 28 11 3 2 0 0 3 3 5/7 1/1 0/1 2 1
I. Nichols 8 0 2 1 0 0 1 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2
B. Mitchell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Carlisle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Graves III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Parilla - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 67 24 12 6 0 7 19 29/61 6/15 3/5 4 20
UNLV
Bench
K. Clyburn
C. Diong
C. Dembele
A. Hardy
B. Coupet Jr.
D. Sljivancanin
J. Green
A. Smith
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Clyburn 25 9 2 6 1 1 1 1 3/6 2/5 1/2 0 2
C. Diong 7 2 2 0 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 0
C. Dembele 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Hardy 15 0 2 2 0 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 2
B. Coupet Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sljivancanin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 76 40 17 4 4 11 14 29/58 5/21 13/18 13 27
NCAA BB Scores