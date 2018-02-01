UNLV sweeps San Jose State 76-67
LAS VEGAS (AP) Brandon McCoy had 22 points and 17 rebounds, Jordan Johnson added 15 points with six assists and UNLV beat San Jose State 76-67 on Wednesday night.
Tervell Beck added 12 points and Shakur Juiston had 10 points and nine rebounds for UNLV (16-6, 5-4 Mountain West), which ended an 11-game series losing streak to San Diego State on Saturday.
The Runnin' Rebels entered fifth in the country in field-goal percentage (51.0), eighth in scoring (86.2) and 20th in rebounding (40.1). UNLV shot 50 percent and outrebounded SJSU 44-24.
Ryan Welage scored 21 points with four 3-pointers for San Jose State (3-18, 0-10). Oumar Barry tied a career-high with 12 points.
Welage nailed a 3 for the last basket of the first half to reach 139 career makes, passing Adrian Oliver for second in program history.
UNLV came out on top in the first matchup this season, 82-76 in overtime. The Spartans beat UNLV in both meetings last season making it the first time doing so since the 1993-94 season.
|33.9
|Min. Per Game
|33.9
|14.1
|Pts. Per Game
|14.1
|5.9
|Ast. Per Game
|5.9
|2.6
|Reb. Per Game
|2.6
|47.0
|Field Goal %
|44.1
|44.3
|Three Point %
|42.9
|89.0
|Free Throw %
|85.2
|+ 2
|Jaycee Hillsman made layup
|18.0
|Defensive rebound by Isaiah Nichols
|24.0
|Kris Clyburn missed 3-pt. jump shot
|26.0
|Defensive rebound by Brandon McCoy
|53.0
|Jaycee Hillsman missed free throw
|53.0
|Shooting foul on Brandon McCoy
|53.0
|+ 2
|Jaycee Hillsman made layup
|53.0
|+ 2
|Shakur Juiston made dunk
|59.0
|Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Nichols, stolen by Shakur Juiston
|1:06
|Defensive rebound by San Jose State
|1:17
|Kris Clyburn missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:19
|Team Stats
|Points
|67
|76
|Field Goals
|29-61 (47.5%)
|29-58 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|6-15 (40.0%)
|5-21 (23.8%)
|Free Throws
|3-5 (60.0%)
|13-18 (72.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|24
|44
|Offensive
|4
|13
|Defensive
|20
|27
|Team
|0
|4
|Assists
|12
|17
|Steals
|6
|4
|Blocks
|0
|4
|Turnovers
|7
|11
|Fouls
|19
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|San Jose State 3-18
|65.9 PPG
|38.6 RPG
|13.0 APG
|UNLV 16-6
|85.8 PPG
|43.5 RPG
|17.0 APG
|
|47.5
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|23.8
|
|
|60.0
|FT%
|72.2
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Welage
|40
|21
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7/15
|4/7
|3/3
|0
|4
|K. Fisher III
|39
|10
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|5/14
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|5
|A. Chastain
|16
|6
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|N. Baumann
|31
|5
|4
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2/9
|1/6
|0/0
|0
|4
|J. James
|12
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. McCoy
|32
|22
|17
|0
|0
|3
|2
|3
|8/13
|0/0
|6/7
|6
|11
|J. Johnson
|37
|15
|4
|6
|0
|0
|2
|3
|4/9
|3/6
|4/5
|1
|3
|T. Beck
|24
|12
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|5/9
|0/3
|2/3
|2
|0
|S. Juiston
|26
|10
|9
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|5/7
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|7
|J. Mooring
|33
|6
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3/11
|0/6
|0/0
|0
|2
