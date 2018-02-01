Wyoming plays another OT game, tops Colorado State 91-86
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) Hayden Dalton scored 26 points, Justin James had 25 points and 10 rebounds and Wyoming beat Colorado State 91-86 in double overtime Wednesday night.
Wyoming (15-7, 6-3 Mountain West) played three overtime periods last week, and Wednesday's contest was its sixth overtime game this season.
Dalton's 3-pointer gave Wyoming an 83-80 lead in the second overtime, and James scored the Cowboys' last eight points. Neither team led by more two points in the first overtime, and the Rams' Deion James tied it at 80 with a free throw.
Raquan Mitchell's 3-pointer put the Rams up 65-50 with 4:48 left in regulation before Wyoming used a 22-7 run to tie it at 72 with 12 seconds left on Nyaires Redding's 3.
Deion James led Colorado State (10-14, 3-8) with 24 points and tied a career-high with 14 rebounds.
In a statement released Wednesday, Colorado State athletic director Joe Parker said the school is performing a ''climate assessment'' on the basketball program under coach Larry Eustachy.
Eustachy is tied for second for program coaching victories at 121 with Stew Morrill (1992-98). Jim Williams amassed 352 wins from 1955 to 1980.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|33.5
|Min. Per Game
|33.5
|17.9
|Pts. Per Game
|17.9
|1.9
|Ast. Per Game
|1.9
|3.2
|Reb. Per Game
|3.2
|46.3
|Field Goal %
|38.4
|37.7
|Three Point %
|35.5
|85.3
|Free Throw %
|88.2
|Defensive rebound by Logan Ryan
|5.0
|Justin James missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|5.0
|+ 1
|Justin James made 1st of 2 free throws
|5.0
|Personal foul on Robbie Berwick
|5.0
|Defensive rebound by Hayden Dalton
|8.0
|Che Bob missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10.0
|+ 1
|Justin James made 2nd of 2 free throws
|17.0
|+ 1
|Justin James made 1st of 2 free throws
|17.0
|Personal foul on Anthony Bonner
|17.0
|Defensive rebound by Justin James
|22.0
|Logan Ryan missed 3-pt. jump shot
|24.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|91
|86
|Field Goals
|28-69 (40.6%)
|30-76 (39.5%)
|3-Pointers
|14-37 (37.8%)
|11-30 (36.7%)
|Free Throws
|21-32 (65.6%)
|15-23 (65.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|47
|51
|Offensive
|8
|11
|Defensive
|35
|37
|Team
|4
|3
|Assists
|17
|24
|Steals
|4
|5
|Blocks
|5
|7
|Turnovers
|10
|11
|Fouls
|19
|24
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Wyoming 15-7
|79.9 PPG
|40.5 RPG
|15.0 APG
|Colorado State 10-14
|72.1 PPG
|41 RPG
|12.6 APG
|
|40.6
|FG%
|39.5
|
|
|37.8
|3PT FG%
|36.7
|
|
|65.6
|FT%
|65.2
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|H. Dalton
|46
|26
|8
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|8/16
|5/10
|5/5
|2
|6
|J. James
|47
|25
|10
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|7/19
|2/6
|9/12
|0
|10
|A. Herndon
|46
|11
|12
|6
|2
|3
|2
|2
|4/9
|1/5
|2/7
|2
|10
|C. Kelley
|7
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|H. Maldonado
|18
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/4
|0/2
|0/2
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|H. Dalton
|46
|26
|8
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|8/16
|5/10
|5/5
|2
|6
|J. James
|47
|25
|10
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|7/19
|2/6
|9/12
|0
|10
|A. Herndon
|46
|11
|12
|6
|2
|3
|2
|2
|4/9
|1/5
|2/7
|2
|10
|C. Kelley
|7
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|H. Maldonado
|18
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/4
|0/2
|0/2
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Aka Gorski
|32
|11
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3/8
|3/8
|2/2
|0
|4
|N. Redding
|35
|7
|4
|5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3/6
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|3
|L. Adams
|10
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|1/5
|1/2
|1/2
|1
|0
|A. Moemeka
|9
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|1
|B. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Averbuck
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Naughton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Mueller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Thompson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|250
|91
|43
|17
|4
|5
|10
|19
|28/69
|14/37
|21/32
|8
|35
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. James
|47
|24
|14
|5
|0
|1
|3
|2
|10/16
|1/3
|3/6
|4
|10
|A. Bonner
|50
|18
|1
|4
|1
|0
|4
|5
|7/18
|3/8
|1/1
|0
|1
|R. Mitchell
|42
|14
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|5/15
|3/6
|1/2
|0
|1
|C. Bob
|39
|13
|6
|4
|2
|4
|1
|4
|3/13
|2/6
|5/6
|2
|4
|N. Carvacho
|31
|10
|13
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|3/7
|1/3
|3/4
|2
|11
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. James
|47
|24
|14
|5
|0
|1
|3
|2
|10/16
|1/3
|3/6
|4
|10
|A. Bonner
|50
|18
|1
|4
|1
|0
|4
|5
|7/18
|3/8
|1/1
|0
|1
|R. Mitchell
|42
|14
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|5/15
|3/6
|1/2
|0
|1
|C. Bob
|39
|13
|6
|4
|2
|4
|1
|4
|3/13
|2/6
|5/6
|2
|4
|N. Carvacho
|31
|10
|13
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|3/7
|1/3
|3/4
|2
|11
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Ryan
|24
|6
|10
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2/5
|1/4
|1/2
|1
|9
|R. Berwick
|9
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/2
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|1
|L. Jenkins
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|J. Paige
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Nixon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Sabino II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Tyson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|250
|86
|48
|24
|5
|7
|11
|24
|30/76
|11/30
|15/23
|11
|37
-
LSU
18TENN61
84
Final
-
TULANE
ECU71
69
Final/OT
-
PSU
5MICHST68
76
Final
-
UMBC
STNYBRK67
63
Final
-
STLOU
STJOES60
59
Final
-
PROV
SETON57
73
Final
-
LVILLE
2UVA64
74
Final
-
UVM
BING68
54
Final
-
15WVU
IOWAST77
93
Final
-
HARTFD
NH79
62
Final
-
COPPST
HAMP59
70
Final/OT
-
PITT
MIAMI57
69
Final
-
ARMY
BUCK71
83
Final/OT
-
LOYMD
BU55
64
Final
-
NAVY
AMER61
44
Final
-
LSALLE
DAVID65
84
Final
-
HOU
8CINCY70
80
Final
-
DUQ
GWASH75
73
Final
-
MASLOW
MAINE88
64
Final
-
COLG
LAFAY83
93
Final
-
STBON
GMASON85
69
Final
-
TXAMCC
SELOU67
54
Final
-
HOUBP
SFA82
102
Final
-
SAV
FAMU107
100
Final
-
NWST
NORL64
82
Final
-
INDST
VALPO63
69
Final
-
FSU
WAKE72
76
Final
-
NIOWA
EVAN49
57
Final
-
CUSE
GATECH51
55
Final
-
LAMAR
ABIL69
74
Final
-
LOYCHI
BRAD67
69
Final
-
MEMP
SFLA86
74
Final
-
MD
3PURDUE67
75
Final
-
MISSST
SC81
76
Final
-
TEXAS
10TXTECH71
73
Final/OT
-
NMEX
UTAHST80
89
Final
-
WYO
COLOST91
86
Final/2OT
-
MIZZOU
BAMA69
60
Final
-
BUTLER
MARQET92
72
Final
-
VATECH
BC85
80
Final/OT
-
UCONN
UCF61
70
Final
-
9ARIZ
WASHST100
72
Final
-
UCRIV
CPOLY68
71
Final
-
UCIRV
LNGBCH75
68
Final
-
FRESNO
NEVADA92
102
Final
-
SJST
UNLV67
76
Final