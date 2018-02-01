WYO
COLOST

No Text

Wyoming plays another OT game, tops Colorado State 91-86

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 01, 2018

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) Hayden Dalton scored 26 points, Justin James had 25 points and 10 rebounds and Wyoming beat Colorado State 91-86 in double overtime Wednesday night.

Wyoming (15-7, 6-3 Mountain West) played three overtime periods last week, and Wednesday's contest was its sixth overtime game this season.

Dalton's 3-pointer gave Wyoming an 83-80 lead in the second overtime, and James scored the Cowboys' last eight points. Neither team led by more two points in the first overtime, and the Rams' Deion James tied it at 80 with a free throw.

Raquan Mitchell's 3-pointer put the Rams up 65-50 with 4:48 left in regulation before Wyoming used a 22-7 run to tie it at 72 with 12 seconds left on Nyaires Redding's 3.

Deion James led Colorado State (10-14, 3-8) with 24 points and tied a career-high with 14 rebounds.

In a statement released Wednesday, Colorado State athletic director Joe Parker said the school is performing a ''climate assessment'' on the basketball program under coach Larry Eustachy.

Eustachy is tied for second for program coaching victories at 121 with Stew Morrill (1992-98). Jim Williams amassed 352 wins from 1955 to 1980.



Key Players
H. Dalton
P. Nixon
11 G
33.5 Min. Per Game 33.5
17.9 Pts. Per Game 17.9
1.9 Ast. Per Game 1.9
3.2 Reb. Per Game 3.2
46.3 Field Goal % 38.4
37.7 Three Point % 35.5
85.3 Free Throw % 88.2
  Defensive rebound by Logan Ryan 5.0
  Justin James missed 2nd of 2 free throws 5.0
+ 1 Justin James made 1st of 2 free throws 5.0
  Personal foul on Robbie Berwick 5.0
  Defensive rebound by Hayden Dalton 8.0
  Che Bob missed 3-pt. jump shot 10.0
+ 1 Justin James made 2nd of 2 free throws 17.0
+ 1 Justin James made 1st of 2 free throws 17.0
  Personal foul on Anthony Bonner 17.0
  Defensive rebound by Justin James 22.0
  Logan Ryan missed 3-pt. jump shot 24.0
Team Stats
Points 91 86
Field Goals 28-69 (40.6%) 30-76 (39.5%)
3-Pointers 14-37 (37.8%) 11-30 (36.7%)
Free Throws 21-32 (65.6%) 15-23 (65.2%)
Total Rebounds 47 51
Offensive 8 11
Defensive 35 37
Team 4 3
Assists 17 24
Steals 4 5
Blocks 5 7
Turnovers 10 11
Fouls 19 24
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
20
H. Dalton F
26 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
20
D. James F
24 PTS, 14 REB, 5 AST
12OT2OTT
away team logo Wyoming 15-7 324081191
home team logo Colorado State 10-14 30428686
O/U 148.5, COLOST +5.0
Moby Arena Fort Collins, CO
O/U 148.5, COLOST +5.0
Moby Arena Fort Collins, CO
Team Stats
away team logo Wyoming 15-7 79.9 PPG 40.5 RPG 15.0 APG
home team logo Colorado State 10-14 72.1 PPG 41 RPG 12.6 APG
Key Players
20
H. Dalton F 17.3 PPG 8.1 RPG 2.6 APG 46.3 FG%
00
D. James F PPG RPG APG FG%
Top Scorers
20
H. Dalton F 26 PTS 8 REB 1 AST
20
D. James F 24 PTS 14 REB 5 AST
40.6 FG% 39.5
37.8 3PT FG% 36.7
65.6 FT% 65.2
Wyoming
Starters
H. Dalton
J. James
A. Herndon
C. Kelley
H. Maldonado
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
H. Dalton 46 26 8 1 0 1 2 2 8/16 5/10 5/5 2 6
J. James 47 25 10 3 0 1 1 2 7/19 2/6 9/12 0 10
A. Herndon 46 11 12 6 2 3 2 2 4/9 1/5 2/7 2 10
C. Kelley 7 3 0 0 0 0 1 2 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0
H. Maldonado 18 2 1 1 0 0 0 2 1/4 0/2 0/2 0 1
Bench
A. Aka Gorski
N. Redding
L. Adams
A. Moemeka
B. Jones
S. Averbuck
J. Naughton
A. Mueller
H. Thompson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Aka Gorski 32 11 4 0 0 0 0 4 3/8 3/8 2/2 0 4
N. Redding 35 7 4 5 1 0 1 2 3/6 1/3 0/0 1 3
L. Adams 10 4 1 1 0 0 3 3 1/5 1/2 1/2 1 0
A. Moemeka 9 2 3 0 1 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 2/2 2 1
B. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Averbuck - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Naughton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Mueller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 250 91 43 17 4 5 10 19 28/69 14/37 21/32 8 35
Colorado State
Starters
D. James
A. Bonner
R. Mitchell
C. Bob
N. Carvacho
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. James 47 24 14 5 0 1 3 2 10/16 1/3 3/6 4 10
A. Bonner 50 18 1 4 1 0 4 5 7/18 3/8 1/1 0 1
R. Mitchell 42 14 1 4 1 0 1 3 5/15 3/6 1/2 0 1
C. Bob 39 13 6 4 2 4 1 4 3/13 2/6 5/6 2 4
N. Carvacho 31 10 13 3 1 1 1 5 3/7 1/3 3/4 2 11
Bench
L. Ryan
R. Berwick
L. Jenkins
J. Paige
P. Nixon
J. Sabino II
Z. Tyson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Ryan 24 6 10 3 0 1 1 2 2/5 1/4 1/2 1 9
R. Berwick 9 1 2 1 0 0 0 2 0/2 0/0 1/2 1 1
L. Jenkins 8 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0
J. Paige - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Nixon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sabino II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Tyson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 250 86 48 24 5 7 11 24 30/76 11/30 15/23 11 37
NCAA BB Scores