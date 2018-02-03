Waters lead LSU past Arkansas 94-86
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) Tremont Waters had 27 points and a season-high 11 assists as LSU defeated Arkansas 94-86 in a Southeastern Conference game Saturday.
The Tigers (13-9, 4-6) never trailed after Daryl Edwards' 3-pointer put them ahead 13-12 less than eight minutes into the game. The Razorbacks' deficit was less than six points on just two occasions after halftime.
Waters, who had scored fewer than nine points in five of LSU's last seven games, was 7 of 14 from the field with four 3-pointers. The 27 points were the most for Waters against an SEC opponent this season. Waters also made a season-high nine foul shots in ten attempts.
''We came out sharing the ball a lot,'' Waters said. ''I felt like the offense was going to come, so we had to focus on defense a lot more. Hitting the 3s gave us momentum. We are a shooting team. We just have to come out and know that we can make those and not second guess ourselves.''
Four other Tigers players scored in double figures led by Aaron Epps with 16 points. Skylar Mays had 15 points, while Edwards had 14 and Brandon Sampson had 13. LSU made a season-high 15 shots from behind the 3-point line.
''We were saving up our makes for that game,'' LSU coach Will Wade said. ''Anytime you shoot it well like that you should win. We shot it well from 3. We shot it well from the free-throw line. Tremont played well. There's not a whole lot else you can say. It was a good win and we needed it.''
Daryl Macon was the top scorer for Arkansas (15-8, 4-6) with 22 points. Jaylen Barford added 15 points. Both Anton Beard and Trey Thompson had 11 points, while Daniel Gafford had 10.
''LSU shot the ball extremely well,'' Arkansas coach Mike Anderson said. ''It wasn't a defensive game. It was more of an offensive showcase. Waters did a good job of getting the ball to the right people. Those guys did a good job of spotting up and knocking down shots. They shot it with confidence.''
BIG PICTURE
Arkansas: The Razorbacks' NCAA tournament hopes took a hit as they lost for the fifth time in six SEC road games this season. Arkansas' only conference road victory came in double overtime at Georgia.
LSU: After dropping back-to-back road games by 20-plus points at Auburn and Tennessee, the Tigers returned home and led from almost start to finish against the Razorbacks.
PERIMETER SHOOTING SHOWS UP
All five of LSU's perimeter players - Tremont Waters, Skylar Mays, Randy Onwuasor, Daryl Edwards and Brandon Sampson - made fewer than 30 percent of their 3-point shots in the first nine SEC games. There was a dramatic change against Arkansas as the Tigers perimeter players were a combined 12 of 23 from behind the 3-point line. Waters made four 3-pointers, while both Mays and Edwards had three and Sampson sank two. LSU's 15 3-pointers were the fourth most in school history.
NO FAVORITE PLACE
Arkansas has struggled on the road all season with only one victory away from Fayetteville. It is no surprise that the Razorbacks didn't find relief at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Arkansas has lost 13 of its last 15 games against LSU in Baton Rouge. One of the two victories came last season. In addition, the Razorbacks were beaten in two regular-season games by the Tigers for the first time in nine years. LSU beat Arkansas at Bud Walton Arena 75-54 last month.
UP NEXT
Arkansas will return home to face South Carolina on Tuesday.
LSU will attempt to end a three-game road losing streak at Florida on Wednesday.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|32.5
|Min. Per Game
|32.5
|14.8
|Pts. Per Game
|14.8
|5.6
|Ast. Per Game
|5.6
|3.5
|Reb. Per Game
|3.5
|46.2
|Field Goal %
|42.9
|42.7
|Three Point %
|36.9
|87.3
|Free Throw %
|81.9
|30-second timeout called
|10.0
|+ 2
|Daryl Macon made driving layup
|10.0
|+ 1
|Tremont Waters made 2nd of 2 free throws
|17.0
|+ 1
|Tremont Waters made 1st of 2 free throws
|17.0
|Personal foul on Jaylen Barford
|17.0
|+ 1
|Aaron Epps made 2nd of 2 free throws
|19.0
|+ 1
|Aaron Epps made 1st of 2 free throws
|19.0
|Flagrant foul on Daniel Gafford
|19.0
|+ 1
|Daryl Macon made 3rd of 3 free throws
|22.0
|+ 1
|Daryl Macon made 2nd of 3 free throws
|22.0
|+ 1
|Daryl Macon made 1st of 3 free throws
|22.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|86
|94
|Field Goals
|33-60 (55.0%)
|29-55 (52.7%)
|3-Pointers
|3-8 (37.5%)
|15-30 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|17-24 (70.8%)
|21-23 (91.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|25
|Offensive
|11
|7
|Defensive
|18
|17
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|12
|17
|Steals
|8
|2
|Blocks
|2
|7
|Turnovers
|10
|12
|Fouls
|20
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|55.0
|FG%
|52.7
|
|
|37.5
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|70.8
|FT%
|91.3
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Macon
|34
|22
|2
|5
|0
|0
|2
|4
|7/12
|2/4
|6/6
|0
|2
|J. Barford
|32
|15
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|7/12
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|3
|A. Beard
|30
|11
|4
|3
|2
|0
|2
|4
|3/4
|0/1
|5/5
|0
|4
|D. Gafford
|21
|10
|4
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|4/7
|0/0
|2/6
|3
|1
|D. Thomas
|20
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3/7
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Macon
|34
|22
|2
|5
|0
|0
|2
|4
|7/12
|2/4
|6/6
|0
|2
|J. Barford
|32
|15
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|7/12
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|3
|A. Beard
|30
|11
|4
|3
|2
|0
|2
|4
|3/4
|0/1
|5/5
|0
|4
|D. Gafford
|21
|10
|4
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|4/7
|0/0
|2/6
|3
|1
|D. Thomas
|20
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3/7
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Thompson
|19
|11
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5/6
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|4
|A. Bailey
|15
|5
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2/4
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|0
|A. Cook
|5
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Hall
|17
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|2/4
|1
|3
|C. Jones
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Holmes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Garland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Osabuohien
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Plummer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|86
|29
|12
|8
|2
|10
|20
|33/60
|3/8
|17/24
|11
|18
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Waters
|36
|27
|2
|11
|1
|0
|4
|2
|7/14
|4/9
|9/10
|0
|2
|A. Epps
|32
|16
|5
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|6/9
|2/4
|2/2
|4
|1
|S. Mays
|34
|15
|0
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|5/7
|3/4
|2/2
|0
|0
|D. Reath
|19
|5
|5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|2/6
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|4
|R. Onwuasor
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Waters
|36
|27
|2
|11
|1
|0
|4
|2
|7/14
|4/9
|9/10
|0
|2
|A. Epps
|32
|16
|5
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|6/9
|2/4
|2/2
|4
|1
|S. Mays
|34
|15
|0
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|5/7
|3/4
|2/2
|0
|0
|D. Reath
|19
|5
|5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|2/6
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|4
|R. Onwuasor
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Edwards
|20
|14
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4/7
|3/6
|3/3
|1
|2
|B. Sampson
|25
|13
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3/7
|2/4
|5/6
|0
|3
|W. Sims
|28
|4
|6
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|J. Combs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Graves
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Vial
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Alexander
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Kiir
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Rachal
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|94
|24
|17
|2
|7
|12
|19
|29/55
|15/30
|21/23
|7
|17
-
4DUKE
STJOHN77
81
Final
-
OKLAST
7KANSAS84
79
Final
-
TOLEDO
AKRON77
56
Final
-
ND
NCST58
76
Final
-
BALLST
EMICH41
58
Final
-
DEPAUL
BUTLER57
80
Final
-
HOU
UCF69
65
Final
-
8CINCY
UCONN65
57
Final
-
BING
MAINE79
81
Final/OT
-
FURMAN
CIT92
100
Final/OT
-
21UK
MIZZOU60
69
Final
-
MOST
LOYCHI75
97
Final
-
10TXTECH
TCU83
71
Final
-
SC
TEXAM60
83
Final
-
FRESNO
WYO80
62
Final
-
JAXST
SIUE67
75
Final
-
LIB
LONGWD67
55
Final
-
DENVER
IPFW63
91
Final
-
DAYTON
UMASS82
86
Final/2OT
-
BU
LEHIGH75
80
Final
-
MEMP
ECU85
88
Final/OT
-
FDU
ROBERT73
67
Final
-
MIAMI
VATECH84
75
Final
-
RADFRD
WINTHR57
75
Final
-
20CLEM
WAKE75
67
Final
-
IDST
SUTAH80
84
Final
-
PROV
MARQET77
75
Final
-
MINN
24MICH73
76
Final/OT
-
SDAK
NDAKST76
72
Final
-
ORAL
WILL56
82
Final
-
CHARSO
GWEBB61
63
Final
-
AMER
ARMY70
82
Final
-
NKY
CLEVST78
61
Final
-
LALAF
LAMON80
59
Final
-
CCTST
SACHRT54
67
Final
-
ARK
LSU86
94
Final
-
KENTST
BGREEN62
70
Final
-
CMICH
OHIO101
98
Final/2OT
-
DREXEL
WMMARY91
79
Final
-
STFRAN
WAGNER61
79
Final
-
2UVA
CUSE59
44
Final
-
3PURDUE
RUT78
76
Final
-
LIU
BRYANT84
71
Final
-
INDST
NIOWA77
66
Final
-
LOYMRY
PORT66
68
Final
-
EWASH
PORTST81
94
Final
-
MONST
NCOLO63
86
Final
-
WKY
TXSA63
74
Final
-
NCWILM
NEAST100
107
Final/OT
-
EVAN
ILLST71
75
Final
-
KSTATE
15WVU51
89
Final
-
DAVID
GWASH87
58
Final
-
TOWSON
JMAD73
79
Final
-
BAMA
23FLA68
50
Final
-
CHATT
ETNST61
81
Final
-
COPPST
BCU60
80
Final
-
STJOES
LSALLE78
81
Final
-
FAMU
HOW80
83
Final/OT
-
BELMONT
MOREHD83
73
Final
-
SFTRPA
MOUNT56
59
Final
-
HOLY
LOYMD73
57
Final
-
UVM
UMBC81
53
Final
-
FSU
LVILLE80
76
Final
-
DELST
NCCU61
72
Final
-
HAMP
NCAT84
92
Final
-
TNTECH
EILL71
79
Final
-
GMASON
RICH79
75
Final
-
PRESBY
NCASHV61
75
Final
-
WOFF
MERCER65
73
Final
-
MCNSE
NWST75
62
Final
-
TXAMCC
UIW56
51
Final
-
USCUP
KENSAW69
93
Final
-
MIAOH
NILL81
65
Final
-
NJTECH
LPSCMB81
77
Final
-
OREG
STNFRD61
96
Final
-
MNTNA
NDAK72
67
Final
-
SFA
LAMAR54
76
Final
-
APPST
TEXST59
56
Final
-
CSTCAR
TXARL80
87
Final
-
SALAB
TROY63
80
Final
-
ALST
MVSU89
85
Final/OT
-
PEAY
SEMO96
81
Final
-
NICHST
NORL81
64
Final
-
CARK
SELOU84
89
Final
-
TEXPA
NMEXST67
90
Final
-
RICE
NTEXAS70
74
Final
-
USC
UCLA79
82
Final
-
UGA
MISSST57
72
Final
-
NMEX
SJST71
68
Final
-
TEXSO
PVAM82
96
Final
-
BROWN
PRINCE102
100
Final/OT
-
IOWA
PSU58
82
Final
-
GTOWN
6XAVIER91
96
Final/OT
-
MISS
18TENN61
94
Final
-
FGC
JVILLE80
55
Final
-
12OKLA
TEXAS74
79
Final
-
GAST
ARKLR81
51
Final
-
SCST
SAV99
111
Final
-
STHRN
GRAM68
69
Final
-
ALCORN
JACKST57
60
Final
-
MORGAN
NORFLK65
76
Final
-
STBON
DUQ84
81
Final
-
HARTFD
STNYBRK73
64
Final
-
YALE
PENN50
59
Final
-
STETSON
UNF91
97
Final
-
WRIGHT
YOUNG83
57
Final
-
CAMP
HIGHPT56
67
Final
-
UCDAV
LNGBCH105
104
Final/2OT
-
MURYST
TNMART66
53
Final
-
NH
ALBANY74
83
Final
-
UAB
ODU60
65
Final
-
HARV
CORN76
73
Final
-
LAFAY
BUCK59
74
Final
-
MTSU
CHARLO78
73
Final
-
TNST
EKY73
60
Final
-
DART
CLMB74
77
Final
-
USM
FAU77
66
Final
-
CHARLS
HOFSTRA86
85
Final
-
LATECH
FIU68
71
Final
-
DEL
ELON76
89
Final
-
ABIL
SAMHOU77
84
Final
-
SAMFORD
WCAR71
88
Final
-
FORD
STLOU50
73
Final
-
VALPO
SILL59
65
Final
-
NEVADA
COLOST76
67
Final
-
OREGST
CAL70
74
Final
-
UNLV
BOISE91
93
Final/OT
-
DRAKE
BRAD78
68
Final
-
PITT
19UNC65
96
Final
-
GASOU
ARKST89
91
Final
-
ALAM
ARKPB62
80
Final
-
IOWAST
BAYLOR67
81
Final
-
5MICHST
IND63
60
Final
-
VANDY
11AUBURN81
93
Final
-
MRSHL
UTEP74
65
Final
-
13MARYCA
USD65
62
Final
-
WEBER
NAU87
55
Final
-
CHIST
GC55
89
Final
-
CSN
UCSB51
75
Final
-
UMKC
CSBAK58
81
Final
-
UTVALL
SEATTLE54
55
Final
-
AF
SDGST50
81
Final
-
UOP
PEPPER81
72
Final
-
UCIRV
CSFULL63
58
Final
-
HAWAII
CPOLY64
78
Final
-
BYU
14GONZAG60
68
Final
-
IDAHO
SACST81
58
Final
-
9ARIZ
WASH75
78
Final
-
SANFRAN
SNCLRA70
59
Final