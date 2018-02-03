SC
TEXAM

No Text

Gilder with 15 as Texas A&M wallops South Carolina 83-60

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 03, 2018

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) Texas A&M is back to playing the way it did in earning a high ranking prior to league action, and that should earn the attention of the rest of the Southeastern Conference.

''They've got their team back together,'' South Carolina coach Frank Martin said of the suddenly-surging Aggies. ''There's a reason why they were top five in the country.''

A&M junior guard Admon Gilder scored 15 points and the Aggies dominated South Carolina from the start, winning 83-60 on Saturday in Reed Arena. The Aggies (15-8, 4-6 Southeastern Conference) led 49-27 at half, in shooting 63 percent (17 of 27) from the field in the first 20 minutes. The Gamecocks (13-10, 4-6) shot 21.1 percent (8 of 38) in the same span, as A&M blasted to the 22-point lead. A&M finished 29 of 55 from the field, good for 53 percent.

''It makes a big difference when you've got guys who are healthy,'' said A&M coach Billy Kennedy, whose team was wrought with injuries and suspensions late in nonconference play and early in SEC action. ''Especially when you're playing against a physical team like South Carolina.''

A&M has won its last two games against Arkansas and South Carolina by a combined 37 points. Justin Minaya scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Gamecocks.

A&M sophomore forward Robert Williams collected a season-high five blocks, to go with 11 points, and the Aggies' 11 total blocks were one shy of the team record.

''It's just hustle,'' Williams said of his team-high 47 blocks this season. ''I know my team is depending on me to get my blocks, and make those plays.''

A&M dominated South Carolina in points in the paint (40 to 18) and on the fast break (17-4).

''We were in attack mode from the beginning of the game,'' Kennedy said. ''That was a big key.''

The Aggies won their second straight game and fourth consecutive home game in inching back to respectability in the SEC.

BIG PICTURE

South Carolina: The Gamecocks looked a long way from their Final Four appearance of last season in the blowout loss. South Carolina entered the game at .500 on the road in SEC contests, but wasn't in this one from the start. The Gamecocks are trying to make the NCAA Tournament in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1997-98.

Texas A&M: The Aggies looked like the team that had risen to No. 5 nationally leading into SEC play, before they lost their first five league games because of the injuries and suspensions. Performances like the one on Saturday, despite A&M still owning a losing record in SEC action, are why analysts like ESPN's Joe Lunardi project A&M in the NCAA Tournament as a 10th seed as of this week.

STAT OF THE DAY

Frank Martin's teams are known for their aggressiveness on defense, but it was A&M with the hustle on Saturday in nearly tripling South Carolina in steals (11 to 4).

HIGHLIGHT REEL

Robert Williams swatted a Justin Minaya 3-point attempt into the crowd with 6:50 remaining in the first half, and Williams was so thrilled by the block he joined the crowd in clapping.

THROWBACK

The Aggies wore replica jerseys from the 1969 Southwest Conference champions, of course it was the throwback to the most recent holidays with the team's high-revving performance that most intrigued the more than 10,000 fans on hand.

GOOD CAUSE

Both teams wore shirts during warm-ups advocating autism awareness. A&M strength coach Darby Rich's six-year-old son, Case, is autistic and considers the A&M players like older brothers.

HE SAID IT

''We had no resolve to fight their talent. They took it to us, simple as that.'' - Frank Martin on the Aggies.

UP NEXT

South Carolina: The Gamecocks are on the road for a second straight time when they play at Arkansas on Tuesday.

Texas A&M: Following consecutive home games, the Aggies' schedule strengthens in a hurry with a game at league-leading and No. 11 Auburn on Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
M. Kotsar
D. Hogg
30.9 Min. Per Game 30.9
12.1 Pts. Per Game 12.1
2.6 Ast. Per Game 2.6
5.8 Reb. Per Game 5.8
45.6 Field Goal % 43.4
20.0 Three Point % 40.9
51.9 Free Throw % 73.9
+ 3 Evan Hinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Minaya 23.0
+ 2 Savion Flagg made dunk 35.0
  Offensive rebound by Savion Flagg 38.0
  Jay Jay Chandler missed layup 40.0
  Offensive rebound by J.J. Caldwell 49.0
  Jay Jay Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot 51.0
  Defensive rebound by Jay Jay Chandler 1:04
  Justin Minaya missed jump shot 1:06
+ 3 Chris Collins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jay Jay Chandler 1:24
  Bad pass turnover on Evan Hinson, stolen by Chris Collins 1:30
  Defensive rebound by South Carolina 1:48
Team Stats
Points 60 83
Field Goals 19-69 (27.5%) 29-55 (52.7%)
3-Pointers 7-25 (28.0%) 7-20 (35.0%)
Free Throws 15-18 (83.3%) 18-24 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 42 38
Offensive 21 7
Defensive 17 26
Team 4 5
Assists 12 20
Steals 4 11
Blocks 2 11
Turnovers 11 11
Fouls 21 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
10
J. Minaya F
16 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
3
A. Gilder G
15 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo South Carolina 13-10 273360
home team logo Texas A&M 15-8 493483
O/U 138.0, TEXAM -7.0
Reed Arena College Station, TX
O/U 138.0, TEXAM -7.0
Reed Arena College Station, TX
Team Stats
away team logo South Carolina 13-10 70.4 PPG 41.8 RPG 12.7 APG
home team logo Texas A&M 15-8 75.3 PPG 45.2 RPG 16.8 APG
Key Players
10
J. Minaya F 8.7 PPG 4.4 RPG 1.3 APG 38.0 FG%
3
A. Gilder G 11.7 PPG 4.3 RPG 2.9 APG 45.6 FG%
Top Scorers
10
J. Minaya F 16 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
3
A. Gilder G 15 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
27.5 FG% 52.7
28.0 3PT FG% 35.0
83.3 FT% 75.0
South Carolina
Starters
C. Silva
F. Booker
E. Hinson
W. Myers
M. Kotsar
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Silva 25 12 8 1 0 2 0 3 3/16 0/0 6/8 5 3
F. Booker 18 6 2 0 1 0 0 1 2/9 2/7 0/0 0 2
E. Hinson 17 6 1 0 1 0 1 0 2/4 1/2 1/2 0 1
W. Myers 8 2 0 1 0 0 1 2 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
M. Kotsar 15 2 3 0 0 0 1 2 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 3
Starters
C. Silva
F. Booker
E. Hinson
W. Myers
M. Kotsar
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Silva 25 12 8 1 0 2 0 3 3/16 0/0 6/8 5 3
F. Booker 18 6 2 0 1 0 0 1 2/9 2/7 0/0 0 2
E. Hinson 17 6 1 0 1 0 1 0 2/4 1/2 1/2 0 1
W. Myers 8 2 0 1 0 0 1 2 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
M. Kotsar 15 2 3 0 0 0 1 2 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 3
Bench
J. Minaya
H. Gravett
F. Haase
J. Cudd
K. Holden
K. Gueye
D. Beatty
I. Famouke Doumbia
T. Corchiani
C. Schmitt
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Minaya 32 16 7 1 0 0 2 0 5/11 1/4 5/5 6 1
H. Gravett 26 8 4 4 0 0 2 3 3/6 2/3 0/0 2 2
F. Haase 13 5 3 1 1 0 1 1 1/3 1/3 2/2 1 2
J. Cudd 14 3 3 1 0 0 0 3 1/3 0/0 1/1 3 0
K. Holden 9 0 3 2 0 0 2 1 0/5 0/2 0/0 1 2
K. Gueye 9 0 3 0 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 1
D. Beatty 9 0 1 1 0 0 1 1 0/5 0/2 0/0 1 0
I. Famouke Doumbia 5 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
T. Corchiani - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Schmitt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 60 38 12 4 2 11 21 19/69 7/25 15/18 21 17
Texas A&M
Starters
A. Gilder
T. Davis
R. Williams
D. Hogg
T. Starks
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Gilder 28 15 4 3 3 0 1 2 5/8 0/3 5/6 1 3
T. Davis 19 12 7 1 2 1 3 3 4/6 0/0 4/6 2 5
R. Williams 21 11 9 0 2 5 1 1 5/5 0/0 1/1 1 8
D. Hogg 23 10 2 2 1 1 0 2 3/5 2/4 2/2 0 2
T. Starks 20 9 0 2 0 0 1 0 3/10 1/3 2/2 0 0
Starters
A. Gilder
T. Davis
R. Williams
D. Hogg
T. Starks
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Gilder 28 15 4 3 3 0 1 2 5/8 0/3 5/6 1 3
T. Davis 19 12 7 1 2 1 3 3 4/6 0/0 4/6 2 5
R. Williams 21 11 9 0 2 5 1 1 5/5 0/0 1/1 1 8
D. Hogg 23 10 2 2 1 1 0 2 3/5 2/4 2/2 0 2
T. Starks 20 9 0 2 0 0 1 0 3/10 1/3 2/2 0 0
Bench
S. Flagg
T. Trocha-Morelos
J. Chandler
I. Jasey
D. Wilson
C. Collins
J. Caldwell
F. Byers
M. French
C. Alo
J. Walker III
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Flagg 17 7 3 3 0 0 1 0 3/5 1/3 0/1 1 2
T. Trocha-Morelos 24 5 3 1 0 2 0 3 1/6 1/4 2/2 1 2
J. Chandler 12 4 2 2 0 0 1 0 1/5 0/1 2/2 0 2
I. Jasey 14 4 1 0 0 2 2 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 1
D. Wilson 18 3 1 6 2 0 1 2 1/2 1/1 0/2 0 1
C. Collins 2 3 0 0 1 0 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0
J. Caldwell 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0
F. Byers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. French - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Alo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Walker III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 83 33 20 11 11 11 14 29/55 7/20 18/24 7 26
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores