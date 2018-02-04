TEMPLE
TULANE

No Text

Temple follows up win over Shockers by beating Tulane 83-76

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 04, 2018

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Nate Pierre-Louis scored 18 points and Shizz Alston Jr. had 15 points and a career-high 10 assists in Temple's 83-76 victory over Tulane on Sunday.

Quinton Rose added 12 points and Obi Enechionyia 11 while Ernest Aflakpui had 10 rebounds with eight points for the Owls (13-10, 5-6 American), who were coming off an overtime win over No. 16 Wichita State on Thursday and have now won three straight.

Temple made 12 of 25 from the arc with Enechionyia and Alston getting three each. Alston posted the Owls' first points-assists double-double since 2014.

Jordan Cornish scored 20 points, Samir Sehic had 18 points and 10 rebounds and Cameron Reynolds added 16 points and 10 boards with five assists for the Green Wave (13-9, 4-6). Ray Ona Embo scored 12 points.

Temple outscored Tulane 14-4 over the final 5:42 with a Pierre-Louis jumper and two Alston free throws in the final minute.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Brown
M. Frazier
35.6 Min. Per Game 35.6
17.3 Pts. Per Game 17.3
3.2 Ast. Per Game 3.2
5.7 Reb. Per Game 5.7
39.6 Field Goal % 58.9
40.0 Three Point % 39.7
69.2 Free Throw % 73.0
  Defensive rebound by Josh Brown 11.0
  Caleb Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot 13.0
  Defensive rebound by Samir Sehic 22.0
  Nate Pierre-Louis missed 2nd of 2 free throws 22.0
  Nate Pierre-Louis missed 1st of 2 free throws 22.0
  Personal foul on Caleb Daniels 22.0
  Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis 23.0
  Ray Ona Embo missed 3-pt. jump shot 25.0
+ 1 Shizz Alston Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 34.0
+ 1 Shizz Alston Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 34.0
  Personal foul on Cameron Reynolds 34.0
Team Stats
Points 83 76
Field Goals 31-64 (48.4%) 28-64 (43.8%)
3-Pointers 12-25 (48.0%) 3-18 (16.7%)
Free Throws 9-14 (64.3%) 17-24 (70.8%)
Total Rebounds 35 40
Offensive 7 10
Defensive 24 26
Team 4 4
Assists 23 13
Steals 5 3
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 11 8
Fouls 19 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
15
N. Pierre-Louis G
18 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
0
J. Cornish G
20 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Temple 13-10 424183
home team logo Tulane 13-9 423476
O/U 142.0, TULANE +2.0
Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse New Orleans, LA
O/U 142.0, TULANE +2.0
Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse New Orleans, LA
Team Stats
away team logo Temple 13-10 68.7 PPG 38.2 RPG 12.7 APG
home team logo Tulane 13-9 75.1 PPG 39.1 RPG 16.1 APG
Key Players
15
N. Pierre-Louis G 7.9 PPG 3.3 RPG 0.5 APG 48.1 FG%
0
J. Cornish G 9.9 PPG 3.2 RPG 3.1 APG 36.6 FG%
Top Scorers
15
N. Pierre-Louis G 18 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
0
J. Cornish G 20 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
48.4 FG% 43.8
48.0 3PT FG% 16.7
64.3 FT% 70.8
Temple
Starters
S. Alston Jr.
Q. Rose
O. Enechionyia
J. Brown
E. Aflakpui
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Alston Jr. 35 15 5 10 0 0 1 3 5/12 3/4 2/2 1 4
Q. Rose 30 12 3 2 0 0 3 0 5/14 2/5 0/0 2 1
O. Enechionyia 30 11 3 1 0 1 2 5 3/9 3/7 2/2 0 3
J. Brown 23 8 3 3 2 0 0 3 3/3 1/1 1/3 0 3
E. Aflakpui 24 8 10 2 0 0 3 5 4/5 0/0 0/0 2 8
Bench
N. Pierre-Louis
D. Perry
A. Moore II
J. Moorman II
T. Lowe
A. Nunez de Carvalho
D. Moore
S. Leonard
J. Hamilton
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Pierre-Louis 25 18 3 3 1 0 0 1 7/10 1/2 3/6 0 3
D. Perry 14 6 2 1 1 0 2 1 2/3 1/2 1/1 1 1
A. Moore II 11 3 0 0 1 0 0 1 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 0
J. Moorman II 8 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 1/5 0/2 0/0 1 1
T. Lowe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Nunez de Carvalho - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Leonard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 83 31 23 5 1 11 19 31/64 12/25 9/14 7 24
Tulane
Starters
J. Cornish
C. Reynolds
R. Ona Embo
B. Paul
M. Frazier
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Cornish 39 20 4 1 0 1 2 2 7/13 3/5 3/3 0 4
C. Reynolds 40 16 10 5 1 1 3 2 7/15 0/3 2/5 2 8
R. Ona Embo 40 12 7 4 1 0 2 1 4/13 0/5 4/4 1 6
B. Paul 10 2 0 0 1 0 0 3 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Frazier 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
Bench
S. Sehic
C. Daniels
C. Slater
R. Conroy
J. Johnson
B. Ajang
S. Barrett
B. Koka
C. Galic
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Sehic 30 18 10 0 0 1 0 1 6/9 0/1 6/10 4 6
C. Daniels 32 6 4 3 0 0 1 4 2/11 0/4 2/2 2 2
C. Slater 5 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 0
R. Conroy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ajang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Barrett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Koka - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Galic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 76 36 13 3 3 8 13 28/64 3/18 17/24 10 26
NCAA BB Scores