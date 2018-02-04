Temple follows up win over Shockers by beating Tulane 83-76
NEW ORLEANS (AP) Nate Pierre-Louis scored 18 points and Shizz Alston Jr. had 15 points and a career-high 10 assists in Temple's 83-76 victory over Tulane on Sunday.
Quinton Rose added 12 points and Obi Enechionyia 11 while Ernest Aflakpui had 10 rebounds with eight points for the Owls (13-10, 5-6 American), who were coming off an overtime win over No. 16 Wichita State on Thursday and have now won three straight.
Temple made 12 of 25 from the arc with Enechionyia and Alston getting three each. Alston posted the Owls' first points-assists double-double since 2014.
Jordan Cornish scored 20 points, Samir Sehic had 18 points and 10 rebounds and Cameron Reynolds added 16 points and 10 boards with five assists for the Green Wave (13-9, 4-6). Ray Ona Embo scored 12 points.
Temple outscored Tulane 14-4 over the final 5:42 with a Pierre-Louis jumper and two Alston free throws in the final minute.
|35.6
|Min. Per Game
|35.6
|17.3
|Pts. Per Game
|17.3
|3.2
|Ast. Per Game
|3.2
|5.7
|Reb. Per Game
|5.7
|39.6
|Field Goal %
|58.9
|40.0
|Three Point %
|39.7
|69.2
|Free Throw %
|73.0
|Defensive rebound by Josh Brown
|11.0
|Caleb Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot
|13.0
|Defensive rebound by Samir Sehic
|22.0
|Nate Pierre-Louis missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|22.0
|Nate Pierre-Louis missed 1st of 2 free throws
|22.0
|Personal foul on Caleb Daniels
|22.0
|Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis
|23.0
|Ray Ona Embo missed 3-pt. jump shot
|25.0
|+ 1
|Shizz Alston Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|34.0
|+ 1
|Shizz Alston Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|34.0
|Personal foul on Cameron Reynolds
|34.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|83
|76
|Field Goals
|31-64 (48.4%)
|28-64 (43.8%)
|3-Pointers
|12-25 (48.0%)
|3-18 (16.7%)
|Free Throws
|9-14 (64.3%)
|17-24 (70.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|40
|Offensive
|7
|10
|Defensive
|24
|26
|Team
|4
|4
|Assists
|23
|13
|Steals
|5
|3
|Blocks
|1
|3
|Turnovers
|11
|8
|Fouls
|19
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
15
|N. Pierre-Louis G
|7.9 PPG
|3.3 RPG
|0.5 APG
|48.1 FG%
|
0
|J. Cornish G
|9.9 PPG
|3.2 RPG
|3.1 APG
|36.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|N. Pierre-Louis G
|18 PTS
|3 REB
|3 AST
|J. Cornish G
|20 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|
|48.4
|FG%
|43.8
|
|
|48.0
|3PT FG%
|16.7
|
|
|64.3
|FT%
|70.8
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Alston Jr.
|35
|15
|5
|10
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5/12
|3/4
|2/2
|1
|4
|Q. Rose
|30
|12
|3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|5/14
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|1
|O. Enechionyia
|30
|11
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5
|3/9
|3/7
|2/2
|0
|3
|J. Brown
|23
|8
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|3/3
|1/1
|1/3
|0
|3
|E. Aflakpui
|24
|8
|10
|2
|0
|0
|3
|5
|4/5
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|8
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Pierre-Louis
|25
|18
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|7/10
|1/2
|3/6
|0
|3
|D. Perry
|14
|6
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2/3
|1/2
|1/1
|1
|1
|A. Moore II
|11
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Moorman II
|8
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|1
|T. Lowe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Nunez de Carvalho
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Leonard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hamilton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|83
|31
|23
|5
|1
|11
|19
|31/64
|12/25
|9/14
|7
|24
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Cornish
|39
|20
|4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|7/13
|3/5
|3/3
|0
|4
|C. Reynolds
|40
|16
|10
|5
|1
|1
|3
|2
|7/15
|0/3
|2/5
|2
|8
|R. Ona Embo
|40
|12
|7
|4
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4/13
|0/5
|4/4
|1
|6
|B. Paul
|10
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Frazier
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Sehic
|30
|18
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|6/9
|0/1
|6/10
|4
|6
|C. Daniels
|32
|6
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2/11
|0/4
|2/2
|2
|2
|C. Slater
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|R. Conroy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Ajang
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Barrett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Koka
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Galic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|76
|36
|13
|3
|3
|8
|13
|28/64
|3/18
|17/24
|10
|26
