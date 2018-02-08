TEXAM
AUBURN

Texas A&M holds on for 81-80 upset of No. 8 Auburn

  STATS AP
  • Feb 08, 2018

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) Texas A&M built a big lead, lost it and ultimately came out on top after a frantic final minute.

Duane Wilson made one of two free throws with four seconds left to lift the Aggies to an 81-80 upset of No. 8 Auburn on Wednesday night.

Texas A&M (16-8, 5-6 Southeastern Conference) held on for its third straight win after squandering a 17-point lead in the second half.

''We turned the ball over too many times in the second half,'' coach Billy Kennedy said. ''We got out of control a little bit. It was a physical game, and it took us a while to adjust to their physicality on the perimeter.''

Mustapha Heron's 3-point attempt from a few feet across midcourt bounced off the rim at the buzzer, capping a wild second half and final minute.

Malik Dunbar forced a jump ball off an inbounds pass with 50 seconds left, but Auburn (21-3, 9-2) gave it right back when Wilson came away with a turnover.

D.J. Hogg missed a 3-pointer with the shot clock running down and Horace Spencer was fouled with 10 seconds left.

Spencer tied it with a pair of free throws. Wilson then drove toward the basket and was fouled by Chuma Okeme.

''I believe in Duane because he's a senior point guard so I knew that he was going to knock down at least one,'' said freshman T.J. Starks, who scored a career-high 23 points.

After a long review of the play by the officials, the 80 percent foul shooter swished the first one and missed the second. Spencer grabbed the rebound with 3.2 seconds left.

Auburn just got it across midcourt to set up a desperation final shot.

Auburn fans weren't happy with the foul call, but coach Bruce Pearl declined to comment on the officiating. He said Auburn was hurt by poor execution late in the game, including on the final play.

''We lost the game because they scored 81 points, they shot a great percentage,'' Pearl said. ''They got the ball inside and they beat us. The calls at the end didn't lose us the game.''

Robert Williams scored 16 points and Tyler Davis had 15 for the Aggies. Admon Gilder added 11 points, and Starks shot 4 of 5 on 3-pointers.

Heron led Auburn with 28 points and Pearl said ''he rose up and got on another level.''

Jared Harper had 13 points and eight assists. Desean Murray scored 11 and Anfernee McLemore 10.

Auburn leading scorer Bryce Brown left late in the first half with a right shoulder injury and didn't return. He had seven points.

Texas A&M shot 63 percent in the first half and 54 percent overall.

BIG PICTURE

Texas A&M: The Aggies, trying to make a late surge toward an NCAA Tournament berth, produced their second win over a top-10 team this season. ... Texas A&M had three starters taller than any of Auburn's players.

Auburn: Sporting the program's highest ranking in 18 years, had a five-game winning streak snapped. ... The Tigers had overcome five double-digit deficits in the second half.

REBOUNDING DOMINATION

Texas A&M, one of the nation's top rebounding teams, dominated the boards 33-22. Davis had eight rebounds and Williams seven. No Auburn player had more than four.

The Tigers have been without post players Austin Wiley and Danjel Purifoy all season.

''From a size standpoint, physicality standpoint, we really missed Danjel and Austin today,'' Heron said. ''This is one of those games where we really needed them.''

UP NEXT

Texas A&M hosts No. 24 Kentucky on Saturday night.

Auburn visits Georgia on Saturday afternoon.

---

Key Players
D. Hogg
1 F
J. Harper
1 G
29.6 Min. Per Game 29.6
12.9 Pts. Per Game 12.9
5.8 Ast. Per Game 5.8
2.1 Reb. Per Game 2.1
42.1 Field Goal % 37.4
40.3 Three Point % 40.4
73.9 Free Throw % 82.2
  Defensive rebound by Texas A&amp;M 0.0
  Mustapha Heron missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
  30-second timeout called 2.0
  Defensive rebound by Horace Spencer 4.0
  Duane Wilson missed 2nd of 2 free throws 4.0
+ 1 Duane Wilson made 1st of 2 free throws 4.0
  Shooting foul on Chuma Okeke 2.0
+ 1 Horace Spencer made 2nd of 2 free throws 10.0
+ 1 Horace Spencer made 1st of 2 free throws 10.0
  Personal foul on Admon Gilder 10.0
  Defensive rebound by Horace Spencer 12.0
Team Stats
Points 81 80
Field Goals 33-61 (54.1%) 26-50 (52.0%)
3-Pointers 9-18 (50.0%) 7-21 (33.3%)
Free Throws 6-9 (66.7%) 21-24 (87.5%)
Total Rebounds 33 22
Offensive 9 3
Defensive 20 17
Team 4 2
Assists 19 14
Steals 7 7
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 16 14
Fouls 20 13
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
2
T. Starks G
23 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
5
M. Heron G
28 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Texas A&M 16-8 463581
home team logo 8 Auburn 21-3 364480
Auburn Arena Auburn, AL
Team Stats
away team logo Texas A&M 16-8 PPG RPG APG
home team logo 8 Auburn 21-3 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
2
T. Starks G 7.5 PPG 2.0 RPG 1.5 APG 36.9 FG%
5
M. Heron G 16.2 PPG 5.5 RPG 1.0 APG 46.1 FG%
Top Scorers
2
T. Starks G 23 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
5
M. Heron G 28 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
54.1 FG% 52.0
50.0 3PT FG% 33.3
66.7 FT% 87.5
Texas A&M
Starters
T. Starks
R. Williams
T. Davis
A. Gilder
D. Hogg
Bench
D. Wilson
T. Trocha-Morelos
J. Chandler
S. Flagg
C. Collins
F. Byers
J. Caldwell
M. French
C. Alo
I. Jasey
J. Walker III
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Wilson 24 9 2 4 2 0 5 2 3/8 2/5 1/2 0 2
T. Trocha-Morelos 15 4 2 1 0 0 1 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 1
J. Chandler 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
S. Flagg 12 0 3 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 3
C. Collins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Byers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Caldwell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. French - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Alo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Jasey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Walker III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 81 29 19 7 3 16 20 33/61 9/18 6/9 9 20
Auburn
Starters
M. Heron
J. Harper
D. Murray
A. McLemore
B. Brown
Bench
M. Dunbar
H. Spencer
C. Okeke
D. Mitchell
P. Keim
C. Blackstock
W. Macoy
D. Purifoy
D. Williams
B. Easterling
T. Collier
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Dunbar 25 5 0 0 2 0 0 3 2/6 0/3 1/1 0 0
H. Spencer 21 3 4 1 2 1 1 0 0/0 0/0 3/4 0 4
C. Okeke 16 3 3 0 0 0 1 2 1/2 0/0 1/2 1 2
D. Mitchell 16 0 0 2 0 0 4 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
P. Keim - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Blackstock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Macoy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Purifoy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Easterling - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Collier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 80 20 14 7 4 14 13 26/50 7/21 21/24 3 17
