No. 22 Wichita State routs UConn 95-74
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) As Wichita State senior Rashard Kelly stood with the ball in the opening minutes, the result of a second offensive rebound on the possession, a sold-out crowd rose to its feet and thundered applause.
The fans appreciated the effort, and both coaches pointed to that situation and ones like it after No. 22 Wichita State cruised past UConn 95-74 on Saturday.
''That set the tone, the energy you bring out on the floor,'' Shockers coach Gregg Marshall said. ''You know, it's all rah rah in the locker room, but it's about the intensity you actually bring out on the court. Rashard did that.''
The Shockers (19-5, 9-3 American Athletic Conference) had 17 assists and just two turnovers while building a 55-33 halftime lead. UConn (12-13, 5-7 American) never threatened after that and was outrebounded 40-24.
''Wichita State played with grit and toughness,'' UConn coach Kevin Ollie said. ''They took it to us from the first possession, when they got two offensive rebounds. We have to show more toughness.''
Landry Shamet scored 16 points in just 23 minutes, the only Shocker to play that many. Conner Frankamp scored 14 points for Wichita State, Shaquille Morris had 12 and Darral Willis added 10 as the Shockers shot 52.4 percent from the floor.
Kelly said his game-high 10 rebounds were the result of trying to show leadership by example.
''You can't rebound if you don't go after them,'' Kelly said. ''I told the guys that. It's just an effort thing.''
Jalen Adams and Christian Vital each had 22 points in 35 minutes for UConn, which allowed just 67.9 points per game in its first 11 conference contests.
''Our defense was just horrible today,'' Ollie said. ''We didn't get out on shooters, allowed wide-open cuts, gave up offensive rebounds.''
Marshall was not thrilled with the way his team ''muddled through the second half,'' but even he had to admit the first half was impressive.
Wichita State built a 21-7 lead in less than seven minutes, helped by two Austin Reaves 3-pointers.
The Huskies were never closer than 10 points after that. A 16-4 run pushed the Shockers' lead to 49-27 with 3:31 remaining in the half.
''I'm not into pretty basketball, but it really was pretty at times,'' Marshall said. ''It is a thing to marvel at sometimes they way our guys move it.''
FINDING FRANKAMP
Frankamp had been mired in quite a slump. A senior, Frankamp went a combined 1 of 12 from the 3-point line in the previous three games. That included snapping a school-record streak of 40 straight games with at least one 3-pointer.
Frankamp went from a starting role to playing less than 15 minutes in any of those three games.
''I was just wondering when it was going to happen for him,'' Marshall said. ''He's one of the best shooters I've ever been around.''
On Saturday, Frankamp hit his first shot - a 3-pointer off a skip pass from Morris - and kept going. He was 4 of 5 from the 3-point line, including a 25-footer to give him 14 points.
''I've been working an hour or two every day and shooting them probably better than I've ever shot them in work outs,'' Frankamp said. ''It was weird not making them in games. I knew they would start falling.''
FRUSTRATION LEVEL?
UConn is not used to a losing record this late in the season. Ollie was asked after the game if the Huskies are starting to get dispirited.
''I'm not getting dispirited,'' he said. ''I'm staying right here, right in it.''
BIG PICTURE
UConn: With games at Cincinnati and Houston still on the schedule, the Huskies have a legitimate chance to finish below .500.
Wichita State: The Shockers looked like a team with high preseason expectations and likely avoided falling out the Top 25.
UP NEXT
UConn: Hosts Tulsa on Thursday night.
Wichita State: Hosts Temple on Thursday night.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|30.9
|Min. Per Game
|30.9
|14.7
|Pts. Per Game
|14.7
|5.3
|Ast. Per Game
|5.3
|3.0
|Reb. Per Game
|3.0
|41.9
|Field Goal %
|50.0
|31.0
|Three Point %
|45.6
|83.3
|Free Throw %
|82.7
|+ 1
|Christian Vital made 3rd of 3 free throws
|18.0
|+ 1
|Christian Vital made 2nd of 3 free throws
|18.0
|+ 1
|Christian Vital made 1st of 3 free throws
|18.0
|Shooting foul on Kaelen Malone
|18.0
|+ 2
|Asbjorn Midtgaard made layup
|27.0
|Defensive rebound by Samajae Haynes-Jones
|42.0
|Tyler Polley missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|42.0
|+ 1
|Tyler Polley made 1st of 2 free throws
|42.0
|Personal foul on Samajae Haynes-Jones
|42.0
|+ 2
|Samajae Haynes-Jones made floating jump shot
|1:02
|+ 2
|Christian Vital made dunk
|1:33
|Team Stats
|Points
|74
|95
|Field Goals
|24-51 (47.1%)
|33-63 (52.4%)
|3-Pointers
|8-21 (38.1%)
|14-28 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|18-24 (75.0%)
|15-20 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|25
|40
|Offensive
|5
|10
|Defensive
|19
|24
|Team
|1
|6
|Assists
|11
|24
|Steals
|4
|3
|Blocks
|6
|2
|Turnovers
|9
|8
|Fouls
|21
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Connecticut 12-13
|66.9 PPG
|39.1 RPG
|9.7 APG
|22 Wichita State 19-5
|83.3 PPG
|45.6 RPG
|19.0 APG
|
|47.1
|FG%
|52.4
|
|
|38.1
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Adams
|35
|22
|0
|4
|2
|0
|3
|2
|8/16
|3/7
|3/4
|0
|0
|C. Vital
|35
|22
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4/11
|3/7
|11/11
|0
|6
|T. Larrier
|22
|8
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2/9
|1/2
|3/4
|0
|1
|D. Onuorah
|14
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|I. Whaley
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Adams
|35
|22
|0
|4
|2
|0
|3
|2
|8/16
|3/7
|3/4
|0
|0
|C. Vital
|35
|22
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4/11
|3/7
|11/11
|0
|6
|T. Larrier
|22
|8
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2/9
|1/2
|3/4
|0
|1
|D. Onuorah
|14
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|I. Whaley
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Anderson
|29
|9
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|4/6
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|3
|J. Carlton
|16
|6
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|K. Williams
|24
|4
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2/3
|0/1
|0/1
|2
|6
|M. Diarra
|6
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/2
|2
|1
|T. Polley
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|0
|E. Cobb
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Foxen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Noyes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Gilbert
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Aiyegbusi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|74
|24
|11
|4
|6
|9
|21
|24/51
|8/21
|18/24
|5
|19
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Frankamp
|17
|14
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4/6
|4/5
|2/2
|0
|3
|D. Willis Jr.
|15
|10
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|4/6
|1/2
|1/1
|1
|2
|M. McDuffie
|20
|8
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/8
|1/3
|3/4
|1
|3
|R. Nurger
|17
|7
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3/5
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|0
|S. Haynes-Jones
|10
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2/4
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|1
|A. Midtgaard
|5
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|1
|B. Barney
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Keyser
|12
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|K. Malone
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Bush
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|R. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Herrs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|95
|34
|24
|3
|2
|8
|17
|33/63
|14/28
|15/20
|10
|24
-
CSN
HAWAII44
39
2nd 14:41
-
BUTLER
1NOVA75
86
Final
-
OKLAST
19WVU88
85
Final
-
IONA
STPETE86
77
Final
-
FORD
DUQ80
57
Final
-
MARQET
STJOHN78
86
Final
-
NWEST
MD57
73
Final
-
FLA
SC65
41
Final
-
TEMPLE
SFLA73
55
Final
-
MOUNT
BRYANT77
79
Final
-
ETNST
VMI70
56
Final
-
YOUNG
IUPUI84
80
Final
-
HOLY
BU73
62
Final
-
NAVY
ARMY68
59
Final
-
10KANSAS
BAYLOR64
80
Final
-
MISSST
MIZZOU85
89
Final/OT
-
17OKLA
IOWAST80
88
Final
-
TEXAS
TCU71
87
Final
-
DEL
WMMARY66
83
Final
-
MURYST
SIUE75
66
Final
-
QUINN
CAN64
71
Final
-
LEHIGH
AMER80
78
Final/OT
-
NEAST
TOWSON77
62
Final
-
25MIAMI
BC70
72
Final
-
LOYCHI
INDST75
71
Final
-
21UNC
NCST96
89
Final
-
RADFRD
NCASHV64
66
Final
-
CMICH
AKRON63
69
Final
-
5XAVIER
CREIGH72
71
Final
-
LAMON
GAST90
82
Final/OT
-
FAIR
NIAGARA83
95
Final
-
NDAKST
DENVER63
66
Final
-
EVAN
MOST55
72
Final
-
SEATTLE
CHIST91
81
Final
-
8AUBURN
UGA78
61
Final
-
APPST
CSTCAR81
66
Final
-
RUT
NEB55
67
Final
-
MISS
LSU66
82
Final
-
NIOWA
DRAKE64
71
Final
-
NMEX
AF92
100
Final
-
STETSON
NJTECH84
80
Final
-
SANFRAN
BYU73
75
Final/OT
-
USD
SNCLRA64
70
Final
-
SUTAH
NAU63
54
Final
-
PORTST
MONST80
77
Final
-
SJST
COLOST79
90
Final
-
MORGAN
SAV94
97
Final/OT
-
FGC
USCUP88
71
Final
-
GWASH
GMASON65
72
Final
-
SETON
GTOWN80
83
Final
-
UMASS
STJOES73
85
Final
-
SACHRT
CCTST67
50
Final
-
EMICH
BGREEN63
70
Final/OT
-
PENN
HARV67
76
Final
-
DREXEL
CHARLS67
89
Final
-
3PURDUE
4MICHST65
68
Final
-
RICH
STBON88
97
Final
-
SFTRPA
STFRAN90
65
Final
-
DEPAUL
PROV80
63
Final
-
FSU
ND69
84
Final
-
ARKST
SALAB67
87
Final
-
HOUBP
NICHST67
94
Final
-
CHARSO
PRESBY64
54
Final
-
NCAT
SCST85
90
Final
-
PEAY
EILL76
69
Final
-
JVILLE
KENSAW54
78
Final
-
ROBERT
LIU96
82
Final
-
BUFF
NILL88
90
Final/OT
-
LONGWD
CAMP54
88
Final
-
WOFF
FURMAN52
76
Final
-
UMES
BCU67
87
Final
-
OHIO
WMICH60
69
Final
-
SELOU
MCNSE74
67
Final
-
UIW
ABIL69
80
Final
-
UNF
LPSCMB75
82
Final
-
WCAR
NCGRN48
65
Final
-
LALAF
GASOU102
91
Final
-
MERCER
CHATT84
75
Final
-
CHARLO
USM54
72
Final
-
ARKLR
TROY64
82
Final
-
GRAM
PVAM90
85
Final
-
UCONN
22WICHST74
95
Final
-
CLMB
BROWN88
91
Final/OT
-
NTEXAS
MTSU73
79
Final
-
PEPPER
LOYMRY79
85
Final
-
15TENN
BAMA50
78
Final
-
DAYTON
VCU84
88
Final/OT
-
IOWA
14OHIOST64
82
Final
-
TEXST
TXARL68
70
Final/OT
-
VATECH
2UVA61
60
Final/OT
-
ALST
ALAM69
50
Final
-
NORFLK
HAMP52
82
Final
-
ARKPB
STHRN62
70
Final
-
MVSU
ALCORN90
94
Final/OT
-
WINTHR
HIGHPT82
70
Final
-
CORN
YALE65
74
Final
-
ODU
LATECH82
69
Final
-
NWST
SFA50
97
Final
-
UCLA
ARIZST79
88
Final
-
FIU
WKY76
83
Final
-
SEMO
TNMART81
77
Final/OT
-
MILW
WRIGHT74
73
Final
-
WISGB
NKY80
86
Final
-
MOREHD
EKY73
75
Final
-
HOFSTRA
NCWILM70
90
Final
-
GWEBB
LIB65
77
Final
-
PRINCE
DART56
72
Final
-
MNMTH
MANH76
93
Final
-
FAU
MRSHL68
79
Final
-
RIDER
MARIST89
79
Final
-
NCCU
FAMU56
65
Final
-
LAMAR
SAMHOU69
71
Final
-
IPFW
NEBOM85
90
Final
-
CSBAK
TEXPA66
68
Final
-
NORL
TXAMCC62
53
Final
-
UCIRV
UCRIV62
52
Final
-
LSALLE
STLOU62
70
Final
-
SDGST
23NEVADA58
83
Final
-
WYO
UNLV70
85
Final
-
CSFULL
UCDAV68
66
Final
-
CLEVST
ILLCHI86
78
Final
-
CIT
SAMFORD103
116
Final
-
TNST
JAXST65
47
Final
-
RICE
UAB56
61
Final
-
7TXTECH
KSTATE66
47
Final
-
SDAKST
ORAL85
75
Final
-
UTVALL
UMKC70
77
Final
-
24UK
TEXAM74
85
Final
-
BELMONT
TNTECH75
70
Final
-
VANDY
ARK54
72
Final
-
BOISE
UTAHST65
71
Final
-
TXSA
UTEP63
59
Final
-
NCOLO
WEBER66
71
Final/OT
-
NDAK
IDST67
82
Final
-
GC
NMEXST70
74
Final
-
JACKST
TEXSO75
86
Final
-
SACST
MNTNA69
71
Final/OT
-
CAL
UTAH43
77
Final
-
12GONZAG
11MARYCA78
65
Final
-
WASH
OREGST94
97
Final/2OT
-
PORT
UOP58
60
Final
-
USC
13ARIZ67
81
Final
-
CPOLY
LNGBCH54
73
Final
-
JMAD
ELON0
0
PPD