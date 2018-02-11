Oregon State holds off Washington 97-94 in double OT
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) Stephen Thompson Jr. hit a 3-pointer with 0.3 seconds left in double overtime as Oregon State stormed back to beat Washington 97-94 on Saturday night.
Thompson finished with 22 points, four 3-pointers, six assists and a career-high six steals, while Tres Tinkle added 29 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for the Beavers (13-11, 5-7), who trailed by 13 points with eight minutes and change left in regulation. Drew Eubanks added 18 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks.
Noah Dickerson bullied his way down low to 28 points and 12 rebounds, while Jaylen Nowell added 23 points for the Huskies (17-8, 7-5), who lost both games of their Oregon road trip.
Oregon State shot 1 for 7 on 3-pointers in the first half, but made 8 of 12 from distance in the second half and overtimes.
The Huskies shot 83 percent from the free-throw line compared to 50 percent for the Beavers, and Thompson missed two from the charity stripe that could have won the game with 3.3 seconds left in the first extra period.
In the second overtime, Tinkle put back his own missed shot to give the Beavers a 92-90 lead with 1:36 remaining. After a Huskies turnover, Thompson threw an alley-oop to Eubanks, who dunked to put the Beavers ahead 94-90.
But Matisse Thybulle responded with a 3-pointer with 31 seconds left to trim the margin to 94-93. An Oregon State turnover gave the Huskies the ball, and Dominic Green was fouled on a shot attempt with 10.1 seconds left.
His missed the first, but made the second to tie the game at 94, setting the scene for Thompson's last-second heroics.
BIG PICTURE
Washington: Dickerson became the 38th member of the 1,000 point club for the Huskies with a layup early in the first half. He now has 1,015 points. Crisp will likely be the next member of the club as he has 964 points. . Dickerson, a junior, has heated up lately. In his previous three games, he averaged 20 points and 11.3 rebounds.
Oregon State: All of the Beavers losses have been by single digits this season. Seth Berger returned on Saturday after missing Thursday's game due to concussion protocol, but freshman Alfred Hollins made his second straight start after scoring 19 points and swiping four steals against Washington State. Hollins had 12 points on Saturday.
UP NEXT
Washington hosts Utah on Thursday.
Oregon State plays at UCLA on Thursday.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|35.5
|Min. Per Game
|35.5
|17.7
|Pts. Per Game
|17.7
|3.5
|Ast. Per Game
|3.5
|6.7
|Reb. Per Game
|6.7
|37.8
|Field Goal %
|46.8
|27.5
|Three Point %
|35.1
|65.9
|Free Throw %
|86.2
|+ 3
|Stephen Thompson Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|+ 1
|Dominic Green made 2nd of 2 free throws
|10.0
|Dominic Green missed 1st of 2 free throws
|10.0
|Shooting foul on Ethan Thompson
|10.0
|Offensive rebound by Dominic Green
|10.0
|Jaylen Nowell missed jump shot
|12.0
|Bad pass turnover on Ethan Thompson, stolen by Noah Dickerson
|27.0
|+ 3
|Matisse Thybulle made 3-pt. jump shot
|32.0
|+ 2
|Drew Eubanks made alley-oop shot, assist by Stephen Thompson Jr.
|38.0
|Lost ball turnover on Jaylen Nowell, stolen by Drew Eubanks
|1:08
|+ 2
|Tres Tinkle made dunk
|1:29
|Team Stats
|Points
|94
|97
|Field Goals
|33-66 (50.0%)
|40-72 (55.6%)
|3-Pointers
|8-21 (38.1%)
|9-19 (47.4%)
|Free Throws
|20-24 (83.3%)
|8-16 (50.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|35
|Offensive
|9
|9
|Defensive
|24
|24
|Team
|4
|2
|Assists
|13
|27
|Steals
|10
|10
|Blocks
|3
|5
|Turnovers
|19
|17
|Fouls
|15
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Washington 17-8
|74.5 PPG
|36.3 RPG
|11.8 APG
|Oregon State 13-11
|73.3 PPG
|38.4 RPG
|14.6 APG
|Key Players
|
15
|N. Dickerson F
|15.0 PPG
|8.2 RPG
|0.9 APG
|56.4 FG%
|
3
|T. Tinkle F
|18.0 PPG
|6.8 RPG
|3.4 APG
|46.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|N. Dickerson F
|28 PTS
|12 REB
|1 AST
|T. Tinkle F
|29 PTS
|11 REB
|8 AST
|
|50.0
|FG%
|55.6
|
|
|38.1
|3PT FG%
|47.4
|
|
|83.3
|FT%
|50.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Dickerson
|40
|28
|12
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|8/12
|0/0
|12/13
|3
|9
|J. Nowell
|44
|23
|5
|4
|2
|0
|7
|4
|10/20
|3/5
|0/1
|1
|4
|M. Thybulle
|44
|15
|2
|1
|4
|2
|3
|2
|5/11
|4/6
|1/1
|1
|1
|D. Crisp
|50
|11
|4
|7
|1
|0
|4
|2
|4/11
|1/6
|2/3
|0
|4
|S. Timmins
|17
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Dickerson
|40
|28
|12
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|8/12
|0/0
|12/13
|3
|9
|J. Nowell
|44
|23
|5
|4
|2
|0
|7
|4
|10/20
|3/5
|0/1
|1
|4
|M. Thybulle
|44
|15
|2
|1
|4
|2
|3
|2
|5/11
|4/6
|1/1
|1
|1
|D. Crisp
|50
|11
|4
|7
|1
|0
|4
|2
|4/11
|1/6
|2/3
|0
|4
|S. Timmins
|17
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Carter
|22
|10
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|4/6
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|2
|D. Green
|33
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/4
|0/4
|3/4
|2
|1
|D. Kingma
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Bowman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Baruti
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Carter III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Crandall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Wright
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|250
|94
|33
|13
|10
|3
|19
|15
|33/66
|8/21
|20/24
|9
|24
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Tinkle
|48
|29
|11
|8
|1
|0
|3
|4
|12/22
|2/5
|3/3
|4
|7
|S. Thompson Jr.
|49
|22
|3
|6
|6
|1
|2
|3
|8/18
|4/8
|2/4
|0
|3
|D. Eubanks
|40
|18
|13
|3
|1
|4
|0
|4
|8/8
|0/0
|2/4
|4
|9
|A. Hollins
|17
|12
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|5/8
|1/2
|1/3
|0
|1
|E. Thompson
|39
|9
|2
|7
|1
|0
|8
|3
|4/6
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Tinkle
|48
|29
|11
|8
|1
|0
|3
|4
|12/22
|2/5
|3/3
|4
|7
|S. Thompson Jr.
|49
|22
|3
|6
|6
|1
|2
|3
|8/18
|4/8
|2/4
|0
|3
|D. Eubanks
|40
|18
|13
|3
|1
|4
|0
|4
|8/8
|0/0
|2/4
|4
|9
|A. Hollins
|17
|12
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|5/8
|1/2
|1/3
|0
|1
|E. Thompson
|39
|9
|2
|7
|1
|0
|8
|3
|4/6
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Reichle
|12
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|S. Berger
|10
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|R. Stacy
|18
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|K. Manuel
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|G. Rakocevic
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|0
|C. N'diaye
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Sanders
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Kone
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Barnes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|X. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|250
|97
|33
|27
|10
|5
|17
|19
|40/72
|9/19
|8/16
|9
|24
-
CSN
HAWAII44
39
2nd 14:41
-
BUTLER
1NOVA75
86
Final
-
OKLAST
19WVU88
85
Final
-
IONA
STPETE86
77
Final
-
FORD
DUQ80
57
Final
-
MARQET
STJOHN78
86
Final
-
NWEST
MD57
73
Final
-
FLA
SC65
41
Final
-
TEMPLE
SFLA73
55
Final
-
MOUNT
BRYANT77
79
Final
-
ETNST
VMI70
56
Final
-
YOUNG
IUPUI84
80
Final
-
HOLY
BU73
62
Final
-
NAVY
ARMY68
59
Final
-
10KANSAS
BAYLOR64
80
Final
-
MISSST
MIZZOU85
89
Final/OT
-
17OKLA
IOWAST80
88
Final
-
TEXAS
TCU71
87
Final
-
DEL
WMMARY66
83
Final
-
MURYST
SIUE75
66
Final
-
QUINN
CAN64
71
Final
-
LEHIGH
AMER80
78
Final/OT
-
NEAST
TOWSON77
62
Final
-
25MIAMI
BC70
72
Final
-
LOYCHI
INDST75
71
Final
-
21UNC
NCST96
89
Final
-
RADFRD
NCASHV64
66
Final
-
CMICH
AKRON63
69
Final
-
5XAVIER
CREIGH72
71
Final
-
LAMON
GAST90
82
Final/OT
-
FAIR
NIAGARA83
95
Final
-
NDAKST
DENVER63
66
Final
-
EVAN
MOST55
72
Final
-
SEATTLE
CHIST91
81
Final
-
8AUBURN
UGA78
61
Final
-
APPST
CSTCAR81
66
Final
-
RUT
NEB55
67
Final
-
MISS
LSU66
82
Final
-
NIOWA
DRAKE64
71
Final
-
NMEX
AF92
100
Final
-
STETSON
NJTECH84
80
Final
-
SANFRAN
BYU73
75
Final/OT
-
USD
SNCLRA64
70
Final
-
SUTAH
NAU63
54
Final
-
PORTST
MONST80
77
Final
-
SJST
COLOST79
90
Final
-
MORGAN
SAV94
97
Final/OT
-
FGC
USCUP88
71
Final
-
GWASH
GMASON65
72
Final
-
SETON
GTOWN80
83
Final
-
UMASS
STJOES73
85
Final
-
SACHRT
CCTST67
50
Final
-
EMICH
BGREEN63
70
Final/OT
-
PENN
HARV67
76
Final
-
DREXEL
CHARLS67
89
Final
-
3PURDUE
4MICHST65
68
Final
-
RICH
STBON88
97
Final
-
SFTRPA
STFRAN90
65
Final
-
DEPAUL
PROV80
63
Final
-
FSU
ND69
84
Final
-
ARKST
SALAB67
87
Final
-
HOUBP
NICHST67
94
Final
-
CHARSO
PRESBY64
54
Final
-
NCAT
SCST85
90
Final
-
PEAY
EILL76
69
Final
-
JVILLE
KENSAW54
78
Final
-
ROBERT
LIU96
82
Final
-
BUFF
NILL88
90
Final/OT
-
LONGWD
CAMP54
88
Final
-
WOFF
FURMAN52
76
Final
-
UMES
BCU67
87
Final
-
OHIO
WMICH60
69
Final
-
SELOU
MCNSE74
67
Final
-
UIW
ABIL69
80
Final
-
UNF
LPSCMB75
82
Final
-
WCAR
NCGRN48
65
Final
-
LALAF
GASOU102
91
Final
-
MERCER
CHATT84
75
Final
-
CHARLO
USM54
72
Final
-
ARKLR
TROY64
82
Final
-
GRAM
PVAM90
85
Final
-
UCONN
22WICHST74
95
Final
-
CLMB
BROWN88
91
Final/OT
-
NTEXAS
MTSU73
79
Final
-
PEPPER
LOYMRY79
85
Final
-
15TENN
BAMA50
78
Final
-
DAYTON
VCU84
88
Final/OT
-
IOWA
14OHIOST64
82
Final
-
TEXST
TXARL68
70
Final/OT
-
VATECH
2UVA61
60
Final/OT
-
ALST
ALAM69
50
Final
-
NORFLK
HAMP52
82
Final
-
ARKPB
STHRN62
70
Final
-
MVSU
ALCORN90
94
Final/OT
-
WINTHR
HIGHPT82
70
Final
-
CORN
YALE65
74
Final
-
ODU
LATECH82
69
Final
-
NWST
SFA50
97
Final
-
UCLA
ARIZST79
88
Final
-
FIU
WKY76
83
Final
-
SEMO
TNMART81
77
Final/OT
-
MILW
WRIGHT74
73
Final
-
WISGB
NKY80
86
Final
-
MOREHD
EKY73
75
Final
-
HOFSTRA
NCWILM70
90
Final
-
GWEBB
LIB65
77
Final
-
PRINCE
DART56
72
Final
-
MNMTH
MANH76
93
Final
-
FAU
MRSHL68
79
Final
-
RIDER
MARIST89
79
Final
-
NCCU
FAMU56
65
Final
-
LAMAR
SAMHOU69
71
Final
-
IPFW
NEBOM85
90
Final
-
CSBAK
TEXPA66
68
Final
-
NORL
TXAMCC62
53
Final
-
UCIRV
UCRIV62
52
Final
-
LSALLE
STLOU62
70
Final
-
SDGST
23NEVADA58
83
Final
-
WYO
UNLV70
85
Final
-
CSFULL
UCDAV68
66
Final
-
CLEVST
ILLCHI86
78
Final
-
CIT
SAMFORD103
116
Final
-
TNST
JAXST65
47
Final
-
RICE
UAB56
61
Final
-
7TXTECH
KSTATE66
47
Final
-
SDAKST
ORAL85
75
Final
-
UTVALL
UMKC70
77
Final
-
24UK
TEXAM74
85
Final
-
BELMONT
TNTECH75
70
Final
-
VANDY
ARK54
72
Final
-
BOISE
UTAHST65
71
Final
-
TXSA
UTEP63
59
Final
-
NCOLO
WEBER66
71
Final/OT
-
NDAK
IDST67
82
Final
-
GC
NMEXST70
74
Final
-
JACKST
TEXSO75
86
Final
-
SACST
MNTNA69
71
Final/OT
-
CAL
UTAH43
77
Final
-
12GONZAG
11MARYCA78
65
Final
-
WASH
OREGST94
97
Final/2OT
-
PORT
UOP58
60
Final
-
USC
13ARIZ67
81
Final
-
CPOLY
LNGBCH54
73
Final
-
JMAD
ELON0
0
PPD