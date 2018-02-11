WASH
Oregon State holds off Washington 97-94 in double OT

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 11, 2018

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) Stephen Thompson Jr. hit a 3-pointer with 0.3 seconds left in double overtime as Oregon State stormed back to beat Washington 97-94 on Saturday night.

Thompson finished with 22 points, four 3-pointers, six assists and a career-high six steals, while Tres Tinkle added 29 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for the Beavers (13-11, 5-7), who trailed by 13 points with eight minutes and change left in regulation. Drew Eubanks added 18 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks.

Noah Dickerson bullied his way down low to 28 points and 12 rebounds, while Jaylen Nowell added 23 points for the Huskies (17-8, 7-5), who lost both games of their Oregon road trip.

Oregon State shot 1 for 7 on 3-pointers in the first half, but made 8 of 12 from distance in the second half and overtimes.

The Huskies shot 83 percent from the free-throw line compared to 50 percent for the Beavers, and Thompson missed two from the charity stripe that could have won the game with 3.3 seconds left in the first extra period.

In the second overtime, Tinkle put back his own missed shot to give the Beavers a 92-90 lead with 1:36 remaining. After a Huskies turnover, Thompson threw an alley-oop to Eubanks, who dunked to put the Beavers ahead 94-90.

But Matisse Thybulle responded with a 3-pointer with 31 seconds left to trim the margin to 94-93. An Oregon State turnover gave the Huskies the ball, and Dominic Green was fouled on a shot attempt with 10.1 seconds left.

His missed the first, but made the second to tie the game at 94, setting the scene for Thompson's last-second heroics.

BIG PICTURE

Washington: Dickerson became the 38th member of the 1,000 point club for the Huskies with a layup early in the first half. He now has 1,015 points. Crisp will likely be the next member of the club as he has 964 points. . Dickerson, a junior, has heated up lately. In his previous three games, he averaged 20 points and 11.3 rebounds.

Oregon State: All of the Beavers losses have been by single digits this season. Seth Berger returned on Saturday after missing Thursday's game due to concussion protocol, but freshman Alfred Hollins made his second straight start after scoring 19 points and swiping four steals against Washington State. Hollins had 12 points on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Washington hosts Utah on Thursday.

Oregon State plays at UCLA on Thursday.

Key Players
D. Crisp
T. Tinkle
35.5 Min. Per Game 35.5
17.7 Pts. Per Game 17.7
3.5 Ast. Per Game 3.5
6.7 Reb. Per Game 6.7
37.8 Field Goal % 46.8
27.5 Three Point % 35.1
65.9 Free Throw % 86.2
+ 3 Stephen Thompson Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
+ 1 Dominic Green made 2nd of 2 free throws 10.0
  Dominic Green missed 1st of 2 free throws 10.0
  Shooting foul on Ethan Thompson 10.0
  Offensive rebound by Dominic Green 10.0
  Jaylen Nowell missed jump shot 12.0
  Bad pass turnover on Ethan Thompson, stolen by Noah Dickerson 27.0
+ 3 Matisse Thybulle made 3-pt. jump shot 32.0
+ 2 Drew Eubanks made alley-oop shot, assist by Stephen Thompson Jr. 38.0
  Lost ball turnover on Jaylen Nowell, stolen by Drew Eubanks 1:08
+ 2 Tres Tinkle made dunk 1:29
Team Stats
Points 94 97
Field Goals 33-66 (50.0%) 40-72 (55.6%)
3-Pointers 8-21 (38.1%) 9-19 (47.4%)
Free Throws 20-24 (83.3%) 8-16 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 37 35
Offensive 9 9
Defensive 24 24
Team 4 2
Assists 13 27
Steals 10 10
Blocks 3 5
Turnovers 19 17
Fouls 15 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
15
N. Dickerson F
28 PTS, 12 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
3
T. Tinkle F
29 PTS, 11 REB, 8 AST
12OT2OTT
away team logo Washington 17-8 36447794
home team logo Oregon State 13-11 305071097
O/U 136.0, OREGST -6.5
Gill Coliseum Corvallis, OR
O/U 136.0, OREGST -6.5
Gill Coliseum Corvallis, OR
Team Stats
away team logo Washington 17-8 74.5 PPG 36.3 RPG 11.8 APG
home team logo Oregon State 13-11 73.3 PPG 38.4 RPG 14.6 APG
Key Players
15
N. Dickerson F 15.0 PPG 8.2 RPG 0.9 APG 56.4 FG%
3
T. Tinkle F 18.0 PPG 6.8 RPG 3.4 APG 46.6 FG%
Top Scorers
15
N. Dickerson F 28 PTS 12 REB 1 AST
3
T. Tinkle F 29 PTS 11 REB 8 AST
50.0 FG% 55.6
38.1 3PT FG% 47.4
83.3 FT% 50.0
Washington
Starters
N. Dickerson
J. Nowell
M. Thybulle
D. Crisp
S. Timmins
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Dickerson 40 28 12 1 1 1 1 3 8/12 0/0 12/13 3 9
J. Nowell 44 23 5 4 2 0 7 4 10/20 3/5 0/1 1 4
M. Thybulle 44 15 2 1 4 2 3 2 5/11 4/6 1/1 1 1
D. Crisp 50 11 4 7 1 0 4 2 4/11 1/6 2/3 0 4
S. Timmins 17 4 4 0 0 0 3 2 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 3
Starters
N. Dickerson
J. Nowell
M. Thybulle
D. Crisp
S. Timmins
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Dickerson 40 28 12 1 1 1 1 3 8/12 0/0 12/13 3 9
J. Nowell 44 23 5 4 2 0 7 4 10/20 3/5 0/1 1 4
M. Thybulle 44 15 2 1 4 2 3 2 5/11 4/6 1/1 1 1
D. Crisp 50 11 4 7 1 0 4 2 4/11 1/6 2/3 0 4
S. Timmins 17 4 4 0 0 0 3 2 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 3
Bench
N. Carter
D. Green
D. Kingma
G. Bowman
B. Baruti
C. Johnson
M. Carter III
J. Crandall
H. Wright
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Carter 22 10 3 0 2 0 1 0 4/6 0/0 2/2 1 2
D. Green 33 3 3 0 0 0 0 2 0/4 0/4 3/4 2 1
D. Kingma - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Bowman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Baruti - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Carter III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Crandall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Wright - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 250 94 33 13 10 3 19 15 33/66 8/21 20/24 9 24
Oregon State
Starters
T. Tinkle
S. Thompson Jr.
D. Eubanks
A. Hollins
E. Thompson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Tinkle 48 29 11 8 1 0 3 4 12/22 2/5 3/3 4 7
S. Thompson Jr. 49 22 3 6 6 1 2 3 8/18 4/8 2/4 0 3
D. Eubanks 40 18 13 3 1 4 0 4 8/8 0/0 2/4 4 9
A. Hollins 17 12 1 0 1 0 2 1 5/8 1/2 1/3 0 1
E. Thompson 39 9 2 7 1 0 8 3 4/6 1/2 0/0 0 2
Starters
T. Tinkle
S. Thompson Jr.
D. Eubanks
A. Hollins
E. Thompson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Tinkle 48 29 11 8 1 0 3 4 12/22 2/5 3/3 4 7
S. Thompson Jr. 49 22 3 6 6 1 2 3 8/18 4/8 2/4 0 3
D. Eubanks 40 18 13 3 1 4 0 4 8/8 0/0 2/4 4 9
A. Hollins 17 12 1 0 1 0 2 1 5/8 1/2 1/3 0 1
E. Thompson 39 9 2 7 1 0 8 3 4/6 1/2 0/0 0 2
Bench
Z. Reichle
S. Berger
R. Stacy
K. Manuel
G. Rakocevic
C. N'diaye
T. Sanders
B. Kone
I. Barnes
X. Smith
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Z. Reichle 12 3 0 0 0 0 1 2 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0
S. Berger 10 2 0 1 0 0 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
R. Stacy 18 2 2 2 0 0 1 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 1
K. Manuel 8 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 1
G. Rakocevic 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/0 0/2 0 0
C. N'diaye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Sanders - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Kone - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Barnes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
X. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 250 97 33 27 10 5 17 19 40/72 9/19 8/16 9 24
NCAA BB Scores