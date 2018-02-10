Goodin's last-second FTs push No. 5 Xavier past Creighton
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) His team trailing by a point, Xavier's Quentin Goodin was bumped as he drove to the basket. Suddenly, he heard the sweet sound of the referee's whistle with three-tenths of a second showing on the clock.
''Every kid's dream,'' Goodin said. ''Everybody wants to be in that situation. On the road, down... and your free throws are the game winners. I don't think it's any better than that.''
Goodin swished both, allowing the fifth-ranked Musketeers to hold off Creighton 72-71 on Saturday.
''We hung in there and made the plays down the stretch,'' Xavier coach Chris Mack said. ''I haven't seen it on replay, so I don't know if it was a good call, bad call. For our point guard to be able to go to the free-throw line and hit two free throws with point-3 seconds left should give him a boost of confidence like no other.''
Ronnie Harrell Jr. had made three straight free throws to give the Bluejays a one-point lead with 4.6 seconds left. Goodin then took an inbound pass from Naji Marshall and drove the length of the court. When he got into the lane, he drew contact from Harrell.
''The game plan was for me to push the ball down the floor and try to get a layup, and if I didn't get a layup, everybody else crash and get a putback,'' Goodin said. ''I went to the hole aggressively and got a foul.''
Did he expect to get the call at that point in the game?
''I didn't know what was going to happen, honestly,'' he said. ''There was a lot of contact.''
After Goodin's free throws, Toby Harrell threw a baseball pass that sailed out of bounds on the other end. The Big East-leading Musketeers inbounded the ball one more time to wrap up their eighth win in a row.
''Tough way to lose a game,'' Creighton coach Greg McDermott said. ''I thought our guys absolutely competed their tails off. Our togetherness was great, our effort and intensity were great, and the crowd obviously was awesome.''
Goodin scored a career-high 17 points, J.P. Macura added 15 and Karem Kanter had 14 for Xavier (23-3, 11-2).
Marcus Foster had 20 of his 29 points in the second half for the Bluejays (18-7, 8-5), and he matched his career-high with eight rebounds. Khyri Thomas added 14 points for Creighton.
Xavier won its fourth road game in a row despite season scoring leader Trevon Bluiett being held to a season-low six points and forward Tyrique Jones missing his second straight game with a shoulder injury.
The Musketeers led 70-68 with 21.7 seconds left when Macura putback Sean O'Mara's missed layin.
Foster missed a short shot on the other end, got his own rebound and passed to Harrell in front of the Creighton bench. Bluiett closed out strongly and ran into Harrell as Harrell launched a 3-pointer.
Harrell made all three of his free throws for a one-point lead before Goodin got to the line to win the game.
BIG PICTURE
Xavier: The Musketeers come out of the game with a half-game lead over Villanova in the Big East and a real shot at being a No. 1 seed when the NCAA selection committee announces its top 16 seeds on Sunday. They swept the season series against Creighton. They beat the Bluejays 92-70 in Cincinnati on Jan. 13.
Creighton: The Bluejays lost for the first time in 14 home games this season and were denied a fourth win this season against a top-25 team.
DISTRANCE DOLDRUMS
Xavier missed all 10 of its 3-point shots in the second half and finished 3 of 19 from distance. The Bluejays made 11 of their 34 3-pointers. ''We had a lot of good looks from the 3-point line and we missed 23 of them. That's not who we are,'' McDermott said.
WHERE THE BIGS ROAM
Xavier held advantages of 50-20 in points in the paint, 42-29 in rebounding and 21-5 in second-chance points. Big men Kanter and O'Mara combined for 26 points on 11-of-17 shooting.
The Bluejays have been struggling with their inside game since Martin Krampelj went out with a season-ending knee injury Jan. 17.
UP NEXT
Xavier hosts Seton Hall on Wednesday. The Musketeers beat the Pirates 73-64 on the road last month.
Creighton is filling its bye week with a nonconference home game Tuesday against Division II Bemidji State.
---
More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Bad pass turnover on Toby Hegner
|0.0
|+ 1
|Quentin Goodin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0.0
|+ 1
|Quentin Goodin made 1st of 2 free throws
|0.0
|Shooting foul on Ronnie Harrell Jr.
|0.0
|+ 1
|Ronnie Harrell Jr. made 3rd of 3 free throws
|5.0
|+ 1
|Ronnie Harrell Jr. made 2nd of 3 free throws
|5.0
|+ 1
|Ronnie Harrell Jr. made 1st of 3 free throws
|5.0
|Personal foul on Trevon Bluiett
|5.0
|Offensive rebound by Marcus Foster
|6.0
|Marcus Foster missed layup
|8.0
|+ 2
|J.P. Macura made tip-in
|22.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|72
|71
|Field Goals
|31-67 (46.3%)
|27-64 (42.2%)
|3-Pointers
|3-19 (15.8%)
|11-34 (32.4%)
|Free Throws
|7-9 (77.8%)
|6-6 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|42
|29
|Offensive
|13
|7
|Defensive
|28
|21
|Team
|1
|1
|Assists
|11
|11
|Steals
|4
|5
|Blocks
|2
|0
|Turnovers
|13
|12
|Fouls
|12
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|46.3
|FG%
|42.2
|
|
|15.8
|3PT FG%
|32.4
|
|
|77.8
|FT%
|100.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Goodin
|33
|17
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|3
|6/12
|2/5
|3/4
|0
|3
|J. Macura
|35
|15
|9
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7/16
|1/6
|0/0
|4
|5
|K. Kanter
|19
|14
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5/6
|0/0
|4/5
|4
|1
|T. Bluiett
|36
|6
|7
|4
|0
|0
|3
|2
|3/9
|0/4
|0/0
|0
|7
|N. Marshall
|17
|4
|5
|2
|1
|0
|2
|4
|2/5
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Goodin
|33
|17
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|3
|6/12
|2/5
|3/4
|0
|3
|J. Macura
|35
|15
|9
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7/16
|1/6
|0/0
|4
|5
|K. Kanter
|19
|14
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5/6
|0/0
|4/5
|4
|1
|T. Bluiett
|36
|6
|7
|4
|0
|0
|3
|2
|3/9
|0/4
|0/0
|0
|7
|N. Marshall
|17
|4
|5
|2
|1
|0
|2
|4
|2/5
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. O'Mara
|20
|12
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|6/10
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|1
|K. Gates
|27
|2
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|6
|P. Scruggs
|13
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1/5
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|T. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Schrand
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Harden
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Singleton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Vanderpohl
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|72
|41
|11
|4
|2
|13
|12
|31/67
|3/19
|7/9
|13
|28
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Foster
|39
|29
|8
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|12/25
|5/10
|0/0
|3
|5
|K. Thomas
|36
|14
|5
|4
|2
|0
|2
|0
|5/9
|4/7
|0/0
|1
|4
|D. Mintz
|25
|9
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3/9
|0/3
|3/3
|1
|3
|R. Harrell Jr.
|36
|7
|5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2/6
|0/3
|3/3
|2
|3
|T. Hegner
|33
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2/7
|1/6
|0/0
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Foster
|39
|29
|8
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|12/25
|5/10
|0/0
|3
|5
|K. Thomas
|36
|14
|5
|4
|2
|0
|2
|0
|5/9
|4/7
|0/0
|1
|4
|D. Mintz
|25
|9
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3/9
|0/3
|3/3
|1
|3
|R. Harrell Jr.
|36
|7
|5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2/6
|0/3
|3/3
|2
|3
|T. Hegner
|33
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2/7
|1/6
|0/0
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Alexander
|15
|5
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2/6
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|4
|M. Ballock
|9
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Suarez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Epperson
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Clement
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Joseph
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Krampelj
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Scurry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|71
|28
|11
|5
|0
|12
|12
|27/64
|11/34
|6/6
|7
|21
-
CSN
HAWAII44
39
2nd 14:41
-
BUTLER
1NOVA75
86
Final
-
OKLAST
19WVU88
85
Final
-
IONA
STPETE86
77
Final
-
FORD
DUQ80
57
Final
-
MARQET
STJOHN78
86
Final
-
NWEST
MD57
73
Final
-
FLA
SC65
41
Final
-
TEMPLE
SFLA73
55
Final
-
MOUNT
BRYANT77
79
Final
-
ETNST
VMI70
56
Final
-
YOUNG
IUPUI84
80
Final
-
HOLY
BU73
62
Final
-
NAVY
ARMY68
59
Final
-
10KANSAS
BAYLOR64
80
Final
-
MISSST
MIZZOU85
89
Final/OT
-
17OKLA
IOWAST80
88
Final
-
TEXAS
TCU71
87
Final
-
DEL
WMMARY66
83
Final
-
MURYST
SIUE75
66
Final
-
QUINN
CAN64
71
Final
-
LEHIGH
AMER80
78
Final/OT
-
NEAST
TOWSON77
62
Final
-
25MIAMI
BC70
72
Final
-
LOYCHI
INDST75
71
Final
-
21UNC
NCST96
89
Final
-
RADFRD
NCASHV64
66
Final
-
CMICH
AKRON63
69
Final
-
5XAVIER
CREIGH72
71
Final
-
LAMON
GAST90
82
Final/OT
-
FAIR
NIAGARA83
95
Final
-
NDAKST
DENVER63
66
Final
-
EVAN
MOST55
72
Final
-
SEATTLE
CHIST91
81
Final
-
8AUBURN
UGA78
61
Final
-
APPST
CSTCAR81
66
Final
-
RUT
NEB55
67
Final
-
MISS
LSU66
82
Final
-
NIOWA
DRAKE64
71
Final
-
NMEX
AF92
100
Final
-
STETSON
NJTECH84
80
Final
-
SANFRAN
BYU73
75
Final/OT
-
USD
SNCLRA64
70
Final
-
SUTAH
NAU63
54
Final
-
PORTST
MONST80
77
Final
-
SJST
COLOST79
90
Final
-
MORGAN
SAV94
97
Final/OT
-
FGC
USCUP88
71
Final
-
GWASH
GMASON65
72
Final
-
SETON
GTOWN80
83
Final
-
UMASS
STJOES73
85
Final
-
SACHRT
CCTST67
50
Final
-
EMICH
BGREEN63
70
Final/OT
-
PENN
HARV67
76
Final
-
DREXEL
CHARLS67
89
Final
-
3PURDUE
4MICHST65
68
Final
-
RICH
STBON88
97
Final
-
SFTRPA
STFRAN90
65
Final
-
DEPAUL
PROV80
63
Final
-
FSU
ND69
84
Final
-
ARKST
SALAB67
87
Final
-
HOUBP
NICHST67
94
Final
-
CHARSO
PRESBY64
54
Final
-
NCAT
SCST85
90
Final
-
PEAY
EILL76
69
Final
-
JVILLE
KENSAW54
78
Final
-
ROBERT
LIU96
82
Final
-
BUFF
NILL88
90
Final/OT
-
LONGWD
CAMP54
88
Final
-
WOFF
FURMAN52
76
Final
-
UMES
BCU67
87
Final
-
OHIO
WMICH60
69
Final
-
SELOU
MCNSE74
67
Final
-
UIW
ABIL69
80
Final
-
UNF
LPSCMB75
82
Final
-
WCAR
NCGRN48
65
Final
-
LALAF
GASOU102
91
Final
-
MERCER
CHATT84
75
Final
-
CHARLO
USM54
72
Final
-
ARKLR
TROY64
82
Final
-
GRAM
PVAM90
85
Final
-
UCONN
22WICHST74
95
Final
-
CLMB
BROWN88
91
Final/OT
-
NTEXAS
MTSU73
79
Final
-
PEPPER
LOYMRY79
85
Final
-
15TENN
BAMA50
78
Final
-
DAYTON
VCU84
88
Final/OT
-
IOWA
14OHIOST64
82
Final
-
TEXST
TXARL68
70
Final/OT
-
VATECH
2UVA61
60
Final/OT
-
ALST
ALAM69
50
Final
-
NORFLK
HAMP52
82
Final
-
ARKPB
STHRN62
70
Final
-
MVSU
ALCORN90
94
Final/OT
-
WINTHR
HIGHPT82
70
Final
-
CORN
YALE65
74
Final
-
ODU
LATECH82
69
Final
-
NWST
SFA50
97
Final
-
UCLA
ARIZST79
88
Final
-
FIU
WKY76
83
Final
-
SEMO
TNMART81
77
Final/OT
-
MILW
WRIGHT74
73
Final
-
WISGB
NKY80
86
Final
-
MOREHD
EKY73
75
Final
-
HOFSTRA
NCWILM70
90
Final
-
GWEBB
LIB65
77
Final
-
PRINCE
DART56
72
Final
-
MNMTH
MANH76
93
Final
-
FAU
MRSHL68
79
Final
-
RIDER
MARIST89
79
Final
-
NCCU
FAMU56
65
Final
-
LAMAR
SAMHOU69
71
Final
-
IPFW
NEBOM85
90
Final
-
CSBAK
TEXPA66
68
Final
-
NORL
TXAMCC62
53
Final
-
UCIRV
UCRIV62
52
Final
-
LSALLE
STLOU62
70
Final
-
SDGST
23NEVADA58
83
Final
-
WYO
UNLV70
85
Final
-
CSFULL
UCDAV68
66
Final
-
CLEVST
ILLCHI86
78
Final
-
CIT
SAMFORD103
116
Final
-
TNST
JAXST65
47
Final
-
RICE
UAB56
61
Final
-
7TXTECH
KSTATE66
47
Final
-
SDAKST
ORAL85
75
Final
-
UTVALL
UMKC70
77
Final
-
24UK
TEXAM74
85
Final
-
BELMONT
TNTECH75
70
Final
-
VANDY
ARK54
72
Final
-
BOISE
UTAHST65
71
Final
-
TXSA
UTEP63
59
Final
-
NCOLO
WEBER66
71
Final/OT
-
NDAK
IDST67
82
Final
-
GC
NMEXST70
74
Final
-
JACKST
TEXSO75
86
Final
-
SACST
MNTNA69
71
Final/OT
-
CAL
UTAH43
77
Final
-
12GONZAG
11MARYCA78
65
Final
-
WASH
OREGST94
97
Final/2OT
-
PORT
UOP58
60
Final
-
USC
13ARIZ67
81
Final
-
CPOLY
LNGBCH54
73
Final
-
JMAD
ELON0
0
PPD