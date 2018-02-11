DUKE
GATECH

No Text

No. 9 Duke beats Georgia Tech to end 2-game losing streak

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 11, 2018

ATLANTA (AP) Grayson Allen and No. 9 Duke ended a two-game losing streak.

''We couldn't lose three in a row,'' Allen said. ''We couldn't let that happen. We were desperate to get this win.''

Allen scored 23 points and Duke beat Georgia Tech 80-69 on Sunday night.

Held to single-digits the last two games in losses at St. John's and North Carolina, Allen was 5 for 14 from the field, including three 3-pointers, and made all 10 of his free throws. He added six assists and four rebounds. It was the most points he had scored since getting 22 against Florida State on Dec. 30.

''It felt good to hit the 20-point mark,'' Allen said. ''I want to build on that.''

The Blue Devils (20-5, 8-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) won without center Marvin Bagley, the ACC's leading scorer and rebounder. The freshman sat out with a mild right knee sprain.

Wendell Carter Jr. had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Gary Trent Jr. added 15 points and six rebounds.

''We came with a lot of energy,'' Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said. ''I was proud of Wendell. Grayson came through, especially at the free-throw line. For a young group we did a good job.''

Josh Okogie had 29 points, six rebounds and four assists for Georgia Tech (11-14, 4-8). Freshman Evan Cole scored a career-high 10 points.

Duke scored the first nine points. The Blue Devils pulled away with a 10-0 run midway through the half, a streak punctuated by back-to-back dunks from Carter, for a 28-10 lead.

Georgia Tech made a late run, cutting the lead to 10 points with 1:41 left, but never got closer than nine.

Georgia Tech lost starting point guard Jose Alvarado to a left elbow injury with 8:14 left in the first half. He was taken to a hospital for X-rays. He fell to the floor after colliding with Duke's Javin DeLaurier and had to be helped by the training staff to the locker room. The elbow was stabilized the Alvarado was taken to the hospital for further examination.

UP NEXT

Duke: Hosts Virginia Tech on Wednesday night.

Georgia Tech: At Wake Forest on Wednesday night.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
M. Bagley III
35 F
B. Lammers
44 C
36.4 Min. Per Game 36.4
11.3 Pts. Per Game 11.3
1.3 Ast. Per Game 1.3
8.6 Reb. Per Game 8.6
59.6 Field Goal % 44.6
35.4 Three Point % 22.2
62.0 Free Throw % 71.6
  Offensive rebound by Georgia Tech 0.0
  Tadric Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot 0.0
  Offensive rebound by Georgia Tech 3.0
  Josh Okogie missed jump shot, blocked by Jack White 5.0
+ 1 Grayson Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 11.0
+ 1 Grayson Allen made 1st of 2 free throws 11.0
  Personal foul on Brandon Alston 11.0
+ 3 Josh Okogie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Lammers 13.0
+ 1 Wendell Carter Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 22.0
+ 1 Wendell Carter Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 22.0
  Personal foul on Evan Cole 22.0
Team Stats
Points 80 69
Field Goals 26-59 (44.1%) 22-66 (33.3%)
3-Pointers 7-16 (43.8%) 7-27 (25.9%)
Free Throws 21-26 (80.8%) 18-23 (78.3%)
Total Rebounds 44 39
Offensive 13 12
Defensive 28 22
Team 3 5
Assists 16 14
Steals 6 6
Blocks 7 7
Turnovers 10 9
Fouls 19 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
G. Allen G
23 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
5
J. Okogie G
29 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo 9 Duke 20-5 433780
home team logo Georgia Tech 11-14 264369
O/U 143.5, GATECH +9.0
McCamish Pavilion Atlanta, GA
O/U 143.5, GATECH +9.0
McCamish Pavilion Atlanta, GA
Team Stats
away team logo 9 Duke 20-5 88.8 PPG 45.4 RPG 18.4 APG
home team logo Georgia Tech 11-14 65.7 PPG 36.6 RPG 12.7 APG
Key Players
3
G. Allen G 14.6 PPG 3.5 RPG 4.6 APG 42.4 FG%
5
J. Okogie G 19.1 PPG 6.5 RPG 2.4 APG 43.8 FG%
Top Scorers
3
G. Allen G 23 PTS 4 REB 6 AST
5
J. Okogie G 29 PTS 6 REB 4 AST
44.1 FG% 33.3
43.8 3PT FG% 25.9
80.8 FT% 78.3
Duke
Starters
G. Allen
W. Carter Jr.
G. Trent Jr.
M. Bolden
A. O'Connell
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
G. Allen 39 23 4 6 1 0 4 1 5/14 3/10 10/10 1 3
W. Carter Jr. 34 19 10 2 0 4 2 4 7/14 0/1 5/6 4 6
G. Trent Jr. 30 15 6 3 3 0 1 4 4/11 2/2 5/6 1 5
M. Bolden 25 8 6 1 0 0 1 1 4/7 0/0 0/0 1 5
A. O'Connell 22 3 4 2 0 1 1 1 1/4 1/2 0/0 2 2
Starters
G. Allen
W. Carter Jr.
G. Trent Jr.
M. Bolden
A. O'Connell
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
G. Allen 39 23 4 6 1 0 4 1 5/14 3/10 10/10 1 3
W. Carter Jr. 34 19 10 2 0 4 2 4 7/14 0/1 5/6 4 6
G. Trent Jr. 30 15 6 3 3 0 1 4 4/11 2/2 5/6 1 5
M. Bolden 25 8 6 1 0 0 1 1 4/7 0/0 0/0 1 5
A. O'Connell 22 3 4 2 0 1 1 1 1/4 1/2 0/0 2 2
Bench
T. Duval
J. DeLaurier
J. White
J. Goldwire
B. Besser
J. Robinson
A. Vrankovic
M. Bagley III
M. Buckmire
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Duval 25 9 5 1 0 0 1 3 4/8 1/1 0/1 2 3
J. DeLaurier 18 3 6 0 2 1 0 3 1/1 0/0 1/3 2 4
J. White 3 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Goldwire 4 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Besser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Vrankovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bagley III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Buckmire - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 80 41 16 6 7 10 19 26/59 7/16 21/26 13 28
Georgia Tech
Starters
J. Okogie
B. Lammers
B. Alston
A. Gueye
J. Alvarado
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Okogie 40 29 6 4 2 1 2 1 7/18 4/10 11/12 2 4
B. Lammers 36 8 8 2 2 1 0 2 4/9 0/0 0/0 4 4
B. Alston 21 6 1 1 0 0 1 1 2/5 1/3 1/1 0 1
A. Gueye 20 0 4 0 0 2 1 4 0/6 0/1 0/0 2 2
J. Alvarado 12 0 0 0 0 0 3 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
Starters
J. Okogie
B. Lammers
B. Alston
A. Gueye
J. Alvarado
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Okogie 40 29 6 4 2 1 2 1 7/18 4/10 11/12 2 4
B. Lammers 36 8 8 2 2 1 0 2 4/9 0/0 0/0 4 4
B. Alston 21 6 1 1 0 0 1 1 2/5 1/3 1/1 0 1
A. Gueye 20 0 4 0 0 2 1 4 0/6 0/1 0/0 2 2
J. Alvarado 12 0 0 0 0 0 3 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
Bench
E. Cole
M. Wright
T. Jackson
S. Ogbonda
J. Moore
J. Brown
C. Haywood II
E. Jester
M. Rice
A. Schafer
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Cole 21 10 5 2 0 1 0 5 3/7 1/4 3/4 1 4
M. Wright 20 9 7 2 1 2 1 3 3/6 1/3 2/4 3 4
T. Jackson 30 7 3 3 1 0 1 1 3/14 0/5 1/2 0 3
S. Ogbonda - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Haywood II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Jester - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Rice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Schafer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 69 34 14 6 7 9 19 22/66 7/27 18/23 12 22
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores