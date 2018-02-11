UCF ends two-game skid beating Memphis 68-64
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) B.J. Taylor scored 22 points and made a key shot and two free throws with 16 seconds to help Central Florida beat Memphis 68-64 on Sunday.
Taylor's floater in the lane made it 66-61 with 29.5 seconds left before Jimario Rivers buried a 3-pointer from the corner for Memphis. The Tigers immediately called timeout and fouled Taylor for the game-sealing free throws.
Kareen Brewton Jr. missed two 3-point attempts, the second coming off Rivers' offensive rebound, and Taylor grabbed the carom to end it.
A.J. Davis added 20 points on 9-of-10 shooting with nine rebounds and four assists for UCF (15-9, 6-6 American).
The Knights led 32-20 at halftime and shot 27 of 51 for the game.
Kyvon Davenport led the Tigers (14-11, 5-7) with 23 points, going 6 of 8 from the field and 9 of 10 from the foul line. Jeremiah Martin scored 17 and Mike Parks Jr. 10.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|35.3
|Min. Per Game
|35.3
|19.3
|Pts. Per Game
|19.3
|3.9
|Ast. Per Game
|3.9
|4.6
|Reb. Per Game
|4.6
|41.2
|Field Goal %
|43.4
|22.2
|Three Point %
|31.8
|70.4
|Free Throw %
|78.5
|Defensive rebound by B.J. Taylor
|1.0
|Kareem Brewton Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3.0
|Offensive rebound by Jimario Rivers
|6.0
|Kareem Brewton Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8.0
|+ 1
|B.J. Taylor made 2nd of 2 free throws
|15.0
|+ 1
|B.J. Taylor made 1st of 2 free throws
|15.0
|Personal foul on Jimario Rivers
|15.0
|+ 3
|Jimario Rivers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeremiah Martin
|19.0
|+ 2
|B.J. Taylor made floating jump shot
|30.0
|+ 1
|Kyvon Davenport made 2nd of 2 free throws
|53.0
|Kyvon Davenport missed 1st of 2 free throws
|53.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|68
|64
|Field Goals
|27-51 (52.9%)
|21-51 (41.2%)
|3-Pointers
|6-16 (37.5%)
|5-16 (31.3%)
|Free Throws
|8-14 (57.1%)
|17-19 (89.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|28
|27
|Offensive
|9
|8
|Defensive
|19
|16
|Team
|0
|3
|Assists
|14
|14
|Steals
|6
|8
|Blocks
|7
|3
|Turnovers
|11
|10
|Fouls
|15
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
1
|B. Taylor G
|14.0 PPG
|1.1 RPG
|3.1 APG
|40.0 FG%
|
0
|K. Davenport F
|13.0 PPG
|6.4 RPG
|0.7 APG
|49.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|B. Taylor G
|22 PTS
|2 REB
|4 AST
|K. Davenport F
|23 PTS
|8 REB
|1 AST
|
|52.9
|FG%
|41.2
|
|
|37.5
|3PT FG%
|31.3
|
|
|57.1
|FT%
|89.5
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Taylor
|36
|22
|2
|4
|0
|0
|3
|0
|7/18
|3/7
|5/7
|0
|2
|A. Davis
|34
|20
|9
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|9/10
|1/1
|1/1
|3
|6
|C. DeJesus
|29
|8
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3/5
|1/2
|1/2
|0
|1
|C. Brown
|30
|7
|8
|0
|2
|3
|1
|3
|3/4
|0/0
|1/4
|4
|4
|D. Mumin
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Taylor
|36
|22
|2
|4
|0
|0
|3
|0
|7/18
|3/7
|5/7
|0
|2
|A. Davis
|34
|20
|9
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|9/10
|1/1
|1/1
|3
|6
|C. DeJesus
|29
|8
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3/5
|1/2
|1/2
|0
|1
|C. Brown
|30
|7
|8
|0
|2
|3
|1
|3
|3/4
|0/0
|1/4
|4
|4
|D. Mumin
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Allen
|23
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|D. Griffin
|20
|3
|5
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1/7
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|5
|C. McSpadden
|11
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|R. Ulvydas
|10
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|M. Douglas
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|N. Laing
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Stephenson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Catotti
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Morse
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|68
|28
|14
|6
|7
|11
|15
|27/51
|6/16
|8/14
|9
|19
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Davenport
|25
|23
|8
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|6/8
|2/2
|9/10
|3
|5
|J. Martin
|39
|17
|1
|4
|3
|0
|3
|2
|6/13
|2/7
|3/3
|0
|1
|M. Parks Jr.
|33
|10
|5
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|4/8
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|3
|J. Rivers
|25
|4
|2
|5
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1/3
|1/2
|1/2
|1
|1
|Ja. Johnson
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Davenport
|25
|23
|8
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|6/8
|2/2
|9/10
|3
|5
|J. Martin
|39
|17
|1
|4
|3
|0
|3
|2
|6/13
|2/7
|3/3
|0
|1
|M. Parks Jr.
|33
|10
|5
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|4/8
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|3
|J. Rivers
|25
|4
|2
|5
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1/3
|1/2
|1/2
|1
|1
|Ja. Johnson
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|V. Enoh
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|4
|D. Nickelberry
|17
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|K. Brewton Jr.
|25
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1/8
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|1
|K. Sameh Azab
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|R. Thornton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Je. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Moffatt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Rhodes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Olds
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Stewart
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|64
|24
|14
|8
|3
|10
|16
|21/51
|5/16
|17/19
|8
|16
-
LOYMD
LAFAY67
84
Final
-
20MICH
WISC83
72
Final
-
WAKE
CUSE70
78
Final
-
UMBC
NH68
59
Final
-
LVILLE
PITT94
60
Final
-
MASLOW
UVM69
81
Final
-
STNYBRK
MAINE64
61
Final
-
PERU
SDAK55
98
Final
-
ALBANY
HARTFD69
63
Final
-
WAGNER
FDU69
76
Final
-
BRAD
SILL57
74
Final
-
STNFRD
COLO56
64
Final
-
ILLST
VALPO58
74
Final
-
6CINCY
SMU76
51
Final
-
UCF
MEMP68
64
Final
-
TULANE
HOU42
73
Final
-
9DUKE
GATECH80
69
Final
-
PSU
ILL74
52
Final
-
WASHST
OREG57
84
Final