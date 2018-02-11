UCF
UCF ends two-game skid beating Memphis 68-64

  • Feb 11, 2018

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) B.J. Taylor scored 22 points and made a key shot and two free throws with 16 seconds to help Central Florida beat Memphis 68-64 on Sunday.

Taylor's floater in the lane made it 66-61 with 29.5 seconds left before Jimario Rivers buried a 3-pointer from the corner for Memphis. The Tigers immediately called timeout and fouled Taylor for the game-sealing free throws.

Kareen Brewton Jr. missed two 3-point attempts, the second coming off Rivers' offensive rebound, and Taylor grabbed the carom to end it.

A.J. Davis added 20 points on 9-of-10 shooting with nine rebounds and four assists for UCF (15-9, 6-6 American).

The Knights led 32-20 at halftime and shot 27 of 51 for the game.

Kyvon Davenport led the Tigers (14-11, 5-7) with 23 points, going 6 of 8 from the field and 9 of 10 from the foul line. Jeremiah Martin scored 17 and Mike Parks Jr. 10.

Key Players
A. Davis
J. Martin
35.3 Min. Per Game 35.3
19.3 Pts. Per Game 19.3
3.9 Ast. Per Game 3.9
4.6 Reb. Per Game 4.6
41.2 Field Goal % 43.4
22.2 Three Point % 31.8
70.4 Free Throw % 78.5
  Defensive rebound by B.J. Taylor 1.0
  Kareem Brewton Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
  Offensive rebound by Jimario Rivers 6.0
  Kareem Brewton Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 8.0
+ 1 B.J. Taylor made 2nd of 2 free throws 15.0
+ 1 B.J. Taylor made 1st of 2 free throws 15.0
  Personal foul on Jimario Rivers 15.0
+ 3 Jimario Rivers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeremiah Martin 19.0
+ 2 B.J. Taylor made floating jump shot 30.0
+ 1 Kyvon Davenport made 2nd of 2 free throws 53.0
  Kyvon Davenport missed 1st of 2 free throws 53.0
Team Stats
Points 68 64
Field Goals 27-51 (52.9%) 21-51 (41.2%)
3-Pointers 6-16 (37.5%) 5-16 (31.3%)
Free Throws 8-14 (57.1%) 17-19 (89.5%)
Total Rebounds 28 27
Offensive 9 8
Defensive 19 16
Team 0 3
Assists 14 14
Steals 6 8
Blocks 7 3
Turnovers 11 10
Fouls 15 16
Technicals 0 0
1
B. Taylor G
22 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST
K. Davenport F
23 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo UCF 15-9 323668
home team logo Memphis 14-11 303464
O/U 127.0, MEMP -3.0
FedExForum Memphis, TN
FedExForum Memphis, TN
Team Stats
away team logo UCF 15-9 63.0 PPG 40 RPG 11.0 APG
home team logo Memphis 14-11 70.0 PPG 38.6 RPG 12.6 APG
Key Players
B. Taylor G 14.0 PPG 1.1 RPG 3.1 APG 40.0 FG%
K. Davenport F 13.0 PPG 6.4 RPG 0.7 APG 49.3 FG%
Top Scorers
B. Taylor G 22 PTS 2 REB 4 AST
K. Davenport F 23 PTS 8 REB 1 AST
52.9 FG% 41.2
37.5 3PT FG% 31.3
57.1 FT% 89.5
UCF
Starters
B. Taylor
A. Davis
C. DeJesus
C. Brown
D. Mumin
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Taylor 36 22 2 4 0 0 3 0 7/18 3/7 5/7 0 2
A. Davis 34 20 9 4 0 0 1 3 9/10 1/1 1/1 3 6
C. DeJesus 29 8 1 3 0 0 1 1 3/5 1/2 1/2 0 1
C. Brown 30 7 8 0 2 3 1 3 3/4 0/0 1/4 4 4
D. Mumin 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
Bench
T. Allen
D. Griffin
C. McSpadden
R. Ulvydas
M. Douglas
N. Laing
B. Stephenson
A. Catotti
T. Morse
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Allen 23 4 2 3 2 0 1 2 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 1
D. Griffin 20 3 5 0 1 0 3 1 1/7 1/5 0/0 0 5
C. McSpadden 11 2 0 0 1 0 1 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
R. Ulvydas 10 2 1 0 0 4 0 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
M. Douglas 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
N. Laing - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Stephenson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Catotti - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Morse - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 68 28 14 6 7 11 15 27/51 6/16 8/14 9 19
Memphis
Starters
K. Davenport
J. Martin
M. Parks Jr.
J. Rivers
Ja. Johnson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Davenport 25 23 8 1 1 0 1 3 6/8 2/2 9/10 3 5
J. Martin 39 17 1 4 3 0 3 2 6/13 2/7 3/3 0 1
M. Parks Jr. 33 10 5 3 0 2 1 2 4/8 0/0 2/2 2 3
J. Rivers 25 4 2 5 2 1 1 3 1/3 1/2 1/2 1 1
Ja. Johnson 23 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 0
Bench
V. Enoh
D. Nickelberry
K. Brewton Jr.
K. Sameh Azab
R. Thornton
Je. Johnson
A. Moffatt
M. Rhodes
E. Olds
N. Stewart
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
V. Enoh 8 4 4 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/0 2/2 0 4
D. Nickelberry 17 4 1 1 1 0 1 3 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 0
K. Brewton Jr. 25 2 2 0 1 0 3 2 1/8 0/4 0/0 1 1
K. Sameh Azab 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 1
R. Thornton 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
Je. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Moffatt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Rhodes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Olds - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Stewart - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 64 24 14 8 3 10 16 21/51 5/16 17/19 8 16
NCAA BB Scores