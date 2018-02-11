MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) B.J. Taylor scored 22 points and made a key shot and two free throws with 16 seconds to help Central Florida beat Memphis 68-64 on Sunday.

Taylor's floater in the lane made it 66-61 with 29.5 seconds left before Jimario Rivers buried a 3-pointer from the corner for Memphis. The Tigers immediately called timeout and fouled Taylor for the game-sealing free throws.

Kareen Brewton Jr. missed two 3-point attempts, the second coming off Rivers' offensive rebound, and Taylor grabbed the carom to end it.

A.J. Davis added 20 points on 9-of-10 shooting with nine rebounds and four assists for UCF (15-9, 6-6 American).

The Knights led 32-20 at halftime and shot 27 of 51 for the game.

Kyvon Davenport led the Tigers (14-11, 5-7) with 23 points, going 6 of 8 from the field and 9 of 10 from the foul line. Jeremiah Martin scored 17 and Mike Parks Jr. 10.

