Aldridge, Grady lead Davidson past VCU 74-63

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 14, 2018

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) Peyton Aldridge had 23 points and 11 rebounds for his second double-double, Kellan Grady scored 19 points and Davidson pulled away from VCU for a 74-63 win Wednesday night.

KiShawn Pritchett, with four 3-pointers, and Jon Axel Gudmundsson both had 12 points for the Wildcats (14-10, 9-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Aldridge has reached double figures in 33 straight games and Grady is Davidson's top scoring freshman (16 ppg) since Stephen Curry averaged 21.5 in 2006-07.

Davidson scored the last five points of the first half to take a 28-24 lead. Using a 16-5 run to start the second half, the Wildcats upped the advantage to 12 with 12 minutes to play. The lead stayed in double figures until the final minute. Davidson scored its last 11 points from the foul line.

Justin Tillman had 22 points for the Rams (15-11, 7-6) and De'Riante Jenkins added 19.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Peyton Aldridge 8.0
  Jonathan Williams missed driving layup 10.0
+ 1 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 2nd of 2 free throws 15.0
+ 1 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 1st of 2 free throws 15.0
  Personal foul on Sean Mobley 15.0
  Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson 21.0
  Justin Tillman missed 3-pt. jump shot 23.0
+ 1 Will Magarity made 2nd of 2 free throws 30.0
  Will Magarity missed 1st of 2 free throws 30.0
  Personal foul on De'Riante Jenkins 30.0
+ 3 Justin Tillman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jonathan Williams 31.0
Team Stats
Points 74 63
Field Goals 25-54 (46.3%) 23-55 (41.8%)
3-Pointers 10-26 (38.5%) 10-28 (35.7%)
Free Throws 14-15 (93.3%) 7-11 (63.6%)
Total Rebounds 32 30
Offensive 3 4
Defensive 26 21
Team 3 5
Assists 17 13
Steals 4 4
Blocks 0 1
Turnovers 7 10
Fouls 10 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
23
P. Aldridge F
23 PTS, 11 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
4
J. Tillman F
22 PTS, 8 REB
12T
away team logo Davidson 14-10 284674
home team logo VCU 15-11 243963
O/U 148.5, VCU +2.0
Stuart C. Siegel Center Richmond, VA
Team Stats
away team logo Davidson 14-10 75.9 PPG 35.1 RPG 17.3 APG
home team logo VCU 15-11 76.9 PPG 40.3 RPG 15.2 APG
Key Players
23
P. Aldridge F 20.1 PPG 7.0 RPG 2.7 APG 46.4 FG%
4
J. Tillman F 19.3 PPG 9.3 RPG 0.5 APG 56.7 FG%
Top Scorers
23
P. Aldridge F 23 PTS 11 REB 2 AST
4
J. Tillman F 22 PTS 8 REB 0 AST
46.3 FG% 41.8
38.5 3PT FG% 35.7
93.3 FT% 63.6
Bench
W. Magarity
R. Reigel
N. Ekwu
J. Watkins
M. Brown
C. Freundlich
M. Wynter
C. Collins
L. Frampton
B. Jones
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
W. Magarity 21 5 3 1 0 0 0 4 2/3 0/1 1/2 1 2
R. Reigel 18 0 2 2 1 0 2 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 1
N. Ekwu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Watkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Freundlich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wynter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Collins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Frampton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 74 29 17 4 0 7 10 25/54 10/26 14/15 3 26
Bench
M. Simms
K. Lane
M. Crowfield
T. Maye
M. Santos-Silva
L. Djonkam
X. Jackson
D. Sheehy-Guiseppi
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Simms 18 3 2 1 2 0 1 1 1/5 1/4 0/0 0 2
K. Lane 14 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 2
M. Crowfield 20 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 1
T. Maye 5 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Santos-Silva 7 0 1 0 0 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0
L. Djonkam - - - - - - - - - - - - -
X. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sheehy-Guiseppi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 63 25 13 4 1 10 16 23/55 10/28 7/11 4 21
