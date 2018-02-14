Aldridge, Grady lead Davidson past VCU 74-63
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) Peyton Aldridge had 23 points and 11 rebounds for his second double-double, Kellan Grady scored 19 points and Davidson pulled away from VCU for a 74-63 win Wednesday night.
KiShawn Pritchett, with four 3-pointers, and Jon Axel Gudmundsson both had 12 points for the Wildcats (14-10, 9-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Aldridge has reached double figures in 33 straight games and Grady is Davidson's top scoring freshman (16 ppg) since Stephen Curry averaged 21.5 in 2006-07.
Davidson scored the last five points of the first half to take a 28-24 lead. Using a 16-5 run to start the second half, the Wildcats upped the advantage to 12 with 12 minutes to play. The lead stayed in double figures until the final minute. Davidson scored its last 11 points from the foul line.
Justin Tillman had 22 points for the Rams (15-11, 7-6) and De'Riante Jenkins added 19.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Peyton Aldridge
|8.0
|Jonathan Williams missed driving layup
|10.0
|+ 1
|Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|15.0
|+ 1
|Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 1st of 2 free throws
|15.0
|Personal foul on Sean Mobley
|15.0
|Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson
|21.0
|Justin Tillman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|23.0
|+ 1
|Will Magarity made 2nd of 2 free throws
|30.0
|Will Magarity missed 1st of 2 free throws
|30.0
|Personal foul on De'Riante Jenkins
|30.0
|+ 3
|Justin Tillman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jonathan Williams
|31.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|74
|63
|Field Goals
|25-54 (46.3%)
|23-55 (41.8%)
|3-Pointers
|10-26 (38.5%)
|10-28 (35.7%)
|Free Throws
|14-15 (93.3%)
|7-11 (63.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|30
|Offensive
|3
|4
|Defensive
|26
|21
|Team
|3
|5
|Assists
|17
|13
|Steals
|4
|4
|Blocks
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|7
|10
|Fouls
|10
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
23
|P. Aldridge F
|20.1 PPG
|7.0 RPG
|2.7 APG
|46.4 FG%
|
4
|J. Tillman F
|19.3 PPG
|9.3 RPG
|0.5 APG
|56.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|P. Aldridge F
|23 PTS
|11 REB
|2 AST
|J. Tillman F
|22 PTS
|8 REB
|0 AST
|
|46.3
|FG%
|41.8
|
|
|38.5
|3PT FG%
|35.7
|
|
|93.3
|FT%
|63.6
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Aldridge
|40
|23
|11
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7/17
|2/7
|7/7
|0
|11
|K. Grady
|36
|19
|3
|4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|8/16
|1/6
|2/2
|0
|3
|K. Pritchett
|33
|12
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4/7
|4/6
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Gudmundsson
|35
|12
|7
|5
|2
|0
|2
|1
|3/7
|2/3
|4/4
|0
|7
|O. Michelsen
|17
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Aldridge
|40
|23
|11
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7/17
|2/7
|7/7
|0
|11
|K. Grady
|36
|19
|3
|4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|8/16
|1/6
|2/2
|0
|3
|K. Pritchett
|33
|12
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4/7
|4/6
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Gudmundsson
|35
|12
|7
|5
|2
|0
|2
|1
|3/7
|2/3
|4/4
|0
|7
|O. Michelsen
|17
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Magarity
|21
|5
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2/3
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|2
|R. Reigel
|18
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|1
|N. Ekwu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Watkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Freundlich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wynter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Collins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Frampton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|74
|29
|17
|4
|0
|7
|10
|25/54
|10/26
|14/15
|3
|26
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Tillman
|36
|22
|8
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|9/15
|1/4
|3/5
|2
|6
|D. Jenkins
|26
|19
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|7/11
|5/8
|0/0
|1
|1
|S. Mobley
|20
|7
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|3/7
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|5
|J. Williams
|24
|5
|3
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/3
|1/1
|2/2
|0
|3
|I. Vann
|30
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/8
|1/3
|2/4
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Tillman
|36
|22
|8
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|9/15
|1/4
|3/5
|2
|6
|D. Jenkins
|26
|19
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|7/11
|5/8
|0/0
|1
|1
|S. Mobley
|20
|7
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|3/7
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|5
|J. Williams
|24
|5
|3
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/3
|1/1
|2/2
|0
|3
|I. Vann
|30
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/8
|1/3
|2/4
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Simms
|18
|3
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1/5
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|2
|K. Lane
|14
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|M. Crowfield
|20
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|T. Maye
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Santos-Silva
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|L. Djonkam
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|X. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Sheehy-Guiseppi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|63
|25
|13
|4
|1
|10
|16
|23/55
|10/28
|7/11
|4
|21
-
SFLA
UCF57
72
Final
-
IOWA
22MICH59
74
Final
-
DAVID
VCU74
63
Final
-
3NOVA
PROV71
76
Final
-
GWASH
UMASS83
72
Final
-
OAK
YOUNG73
75
Final
-
KSTATE
OKLAST82
72
Final
-
MISSST
VANDY80
81
Final
-
DAYTON
GMASON67
85
Final
-
WILL
IPFW74
90
Final
-
LAFAY
NAVY69
71
Final
-
STJOES
FORD71
55
Final
-
HOLY
ARMY70
65
Final
-
BU
AMER56
60
Final
-
DTROIT
CLEVST72
75
Final
-
LOYMD
BUCK53
94
Final
-
LEHIGH
COLG88
78
Final
-
11CLEM
FSU79
81
Final/OT
-
VATECH
12DUKE52
74
Final
-
HOUBP
NWST77
70
Final
-
ECU
TULANE82
80
Final
-
SFA
TXAMCC87
68
Final
-
ILLST
BRAD58
70
Final
-
MCNSE
CARK76
72
Final
-
MOST
SILL80
81
Final/OT
-
VALPO
LOYCHI71
80
Final
-
INDST
DRAKE76
90
Final
-
UIW
LAMAR62
85
Final
-
SDAK
ORAL85
67
Final
-
NORL
SELOU64
71
Final
-
ILL
IND68
78
Final
-
STJOHN
DEPAUL77
76
Final
-
MEMP
SMU70
67
Final
-
NEBOM
DENVER78
94
Final
-
UTAHST
NMEX63
78
Final
-
UK
10AUBURN66
76
Final
-
UGA
FLA72
69
Final/OT
-
NCST
CUSE74
70
Final
-
GATECH
WAKE62
79
Final
-
SETON
4XAVIER90
102
Final
-
SAMHOU
NICHST72
73
Final
-
AF
UNLV73
81
Final
-
FRESNO
SJST77
57
Final
-
UCRIV
CSN69
62
Final
-
WYO
SDGST77
87
Final
-
24NEVADA
BOISE77
72
Final