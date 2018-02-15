Indiana's defense delivers knockout punch against Illinois
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) When Illinois tried to negate Juwan Morgan's offensive impact Wednesday, the Indiana forward found other ways to finish the job.
His supporting cast pitched in, too.
Morgan was one of three Hoosiers to score 14 points, posted his eighth double-double this season and blocked a career-high five shots to lead Indiana past the Fighting Illini 78-68.
''He's doing it almost every game,'' coach Archie Miller said. ''He's blocked a lot of shots, he gets rebounds, he gets steals. I think what he's done for our team on both ends of the floor has been really big.''
Unlike previous games, the Hoosiers (15-12, 8-7 Big Ten) managed to give Morgan a break from the heavy-lifting.
Robert Johnson and Aljami Durham each finished with 14 points. Justin Smith added 13 and Josh Newkirk wound up with 11.
The balanced attack also provided an opportunity for Morgan to showcase his full range of skills. While going 4 of 8 from the field and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line, he grabbed 10 rebounds, had four steals and three assists - coming up just short of career highs in rebounds and assists and matching his best single-game total for steals.
It was enough to get Indiana a third consecutive win and a split in the season series with Illinois (12-15, 2-12).
''I think we're playing as well as we have all season,'' Miller said.
Leron Black had 20 points and seven rebounds before fouling out to lead the Illini. Kipper Nichols added 16 as Illinois lost is fourth straight and for the 10th time in 12 games.
But after Indiana took its first lead during a 14-0 first-half run, the Illini never recovered.
After falling into a 35-25 halftime deficit, largely because of poor 3-point shooting, Illinois adjusted by repeatedly going inside. For a while, it worked.
The Illini methodically cut into the deficit, closing to 51-49 with 12:26 left. They could have made it a one-point game - if Nichols completed the 3-point play.
Instead, he missed the free throw and the Hoosiers countered with an 8-2 spurt to make it 59-51. Johnson's 3 with 7:24 left extended the margin to nine and Illinois couldn't get closer than six again.
''We had to be tougher with the basketball, we probably had six or eight balls knocked out of our hands at the rim,'' coach Brad Underwood said. ''And we missed huge momentum plays. I think we had three or four of those and those are just as deflating to us as it would be to the other team when we finish those plays.''
BIG PICTURE
Illinois: The struggles continue. Foul trouble, poor shooting and allowing too many easy baskets were a recipe for disaster. And that's exactly the Illini got - again.
Indiana: The Hoosiers continue to build momentum as the season winds down. With two winnable road games up next, a strong finish is exactly what Indiana fans hope to see.
KEY STATS
Illinois: Trent Frazier scored 12 points and had five assists. ... The Illini were 1 of 12 on 3s during the first half, scoring a season-low 25 points. ... Illinois shot 40.7 percent from the field overall, was called for 24 fouls and went 20 of 30 from the free-throw line. ... The Illini have not won this season when allowing 75 or more points.
Indiana: The Hoosiers shot 64.7 percent from the field in the second half and a season best 59.1 percent for the game. ... Devonte Green left midway through the second half with an what Miller called an ankle injury. He did not return, but Miller said he didn't expect him to miss any games. ... The Hoosiers had a 34-23 rebounding advantage and were 20 of 29 from the free-throw line.
UP NEXT
Illinois: Hosts Nebraska on Sunday.
Indiana: Will go for the season sweep Saturday at Iowa.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.or and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Bad pass turnover on Te'Jon Lucas
|19.0
|Bad pass turnover on Robert Johnson, stolen by Mark Alstork
|27.0
|Defensive rebound by Robert Johnson
|31.0
|Trent Frazier missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|31.0
|Trent Frazier missed 1st of 2 free throws
|31.0
|Shooting foul on Robert Johnson
|31.0
|+ 1
|Robert Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|37.0
|Robert Johnson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|37.0
|Personal foul on Leron Black
|37.0
|Defensive rebound by Robert Johnson
|38.0
|Aaron Jordan missed 3-pt. jump shot
|39.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|68
|78
|Field Goals
|22-54 (40.7%)
|26-44 (59.1%)
|3-Pointers
|4-19 (21.1%)
|6-14 (42.9%)
|Free Throws
|20-30 (66.7%)
|20-29 (69.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|23
|34
|Offensive
|7
|5
|Defensive
|15
|26
|Team
|1
|3
|Assists
|12
|14
|Steals
|10
|9
|Blocks
|3
|6
|Turnovers
|12
|18
|Fouls
|24
|23
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|40.7
|FG%
|59.1
|
|
|21.1
|3PT FG%
|42.9
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|69.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Black
|33
|20
|7
|2
|1
|2
|2
|5
|8/12
|1/1
|3/4
|1
|6
|T. Frazier
|38
|12
|2
|5
|2
|0
|1
|1
|5/14
|0/6
|2/5
|0
|2
|A. Jordan
|30
|7
|2
|0
|2
|1
|3
|3
|1/6
|1/4
|4/6
|1
|1
|G. Eboigbodin
|10
|4
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1/3
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|2
|M. Alstork
|22
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Black
|33
|20
|7
|2
|1
|2
|2
|5
|8/12
|1/1
|3/4
|1
|6
|T. Frazier
|38
|12
|2
|5
|2
|0
|1
|1
|5/14
|0/6
|2/5
|0
|2
|A. Jordan
|30
|7
|2
|0
|2
|1
|3
|3
|1/6
|1/4
|4/6
|1
|1
|G. Eboigbodin
|10
|4
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1/3
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|2
|M. Alstork
|22
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Nichols
|24
|16
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4/9
|2/5
|6/9
|1
|2
|T. Lucas
|21
|7
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|3/4
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|1
|M. Vesel
|10
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|0
|M. Smith
|12
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|M. Finke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Liss
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Cayce
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Oladimeji
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|68
|22
|12
|10
|3
|12
|24
|22/54
|4/19
|20/30
|7
|15
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Johnson
|37
|14
|6
|4
|0
|0
|6
|3
|5/9
|2/6
|2/4
|0
|6
|J. Morgan
|37
|14
|10
|3
|4
|5
|2
|3
|4/8
|0/1
|6/7
|3
|7
|F. McSwain Jr.
|22
|9
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2/3
|0/0
|5/8
|0
|6
|D. Green
|20
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|4
|0
|1/4
|1/2
|0/1
|0
|1
|Z. McRoberts
|20
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|4
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Johnson
|37
|14
|6
|4
|0
|0
|6
|3
|5/9
|2/6
|2/4
|0
|6
|J. Morgan
|37
|14
|10
|3
|4
|5
|2
|3
|4/8
|0/1
|6/7
|3
|7
|F. McSwain Jr.
|22
|9
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2/3
|0/0
|5/8
|0
|6
|D. Green
|20
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|4
|0
|1/4
|1/2
|0/1
|0
|1
|Z. McRoberts
|20
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|4
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Durham
|24
|14
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5/6
|2/2
|2/2
|0
|2
|J. Smith
|13
|13
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5/7
|0/0
|3/5
|2
|1
|J. Newkirk
|21
|11
|0
|3
|1
|0
|3
|3
|4/6
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|0
|C. Hartman
|6
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|T. Priller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Taylor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jager
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Blackmon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Lasko
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Thompson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|78
|31
|14
|9
|6
|18
|23
|26/44
|6/14
|20/29
|5
|26
-
SFLA
UCF57
72
Final
-
IOWA
22MICH59
74
Final
-
DAVID
VCU74
63
Final
-
3NOVA
PROV71
76
Final
-
GWASH
UMASS83
72
Final
-
OAK
YOUNG73
75
Final
-
KSTATE
OKLAST82
72
Final
-
MISSST
VANDY80
81
Final
-
DAYTON
GMASON67
85
Final
-
WILL
IPFW74
90
Final
-
LAFAY
NAVY69
71
Final
-
STJOES
FORD71
55
Final
-
HOLY
ARMY70
65
Final
-
BU
AMER56
60
Final
-
DTROIT
CLEVST72
75
Final
-
LOYMD
BUCK53
94
Final
-
LEHIGH
COLG88
78
Final
-
11CLEM
FSU79
81
Final/OT
-
VATECH
12DUKE52
74
Final
-
HOUBP
NWST77
70
Final
-
ECU
TULANE82
80
Final
-
SFA
TXAMCC87
68
Final
-
ILLST
BRAD58
70
Final
-
MCNSE
CARK76
72
Final
-
MOST
SILL80
81
Final/OT
-
VALPO
LOYCHI71
80
Final
-
INDST
DRAKE76
90
Final
-
UIW
LAMAR62
85
Final
-
SDAK
ORAL85
67
Final
-
NORL
SELOU64
71
Final
-
ILL
IND68
78
Final
-
STJOHN
DEPAUL77
76
Final
-
MEMP
SMU70
67
Final
-
NEBOM
DENVER78
94
Final
-
UTAHST
NMEX63
78
Final
-
UK
10AUBURN66
76
Final
-
UGA
FLA72
69
Final/OT
-
NCST
CUSE74
70
Final
-
GATECH
WAKE62
79
Final
-
SETON
4XAVIER90
102
Final
-
SAMHOU
NICHST72
73
Final
-
AF
UNLV73
81
Final
-
FRESNO
SJST77
57
Final
-
UCRIV
CSN69
62
Final
-
WYO
SDGST77
87
Final
-
24NEVADA
BOISE77
72
Final