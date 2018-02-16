No. 17 Arizona holds off No. 25 Arizona State for 77-70 win
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) Arizona's players left the court after warm-ups to a profane chant from Arizona State's students. Once the game started, the action got so intense a Wildcats' male cheerleader was escorted out by security.
No question, the rivalry in the desert has heated up.
One aspect remains the same: Arizona finding a way to win.
Deandre Ayton had 25 points and 16 rebounds, and No. 17 Arizona used a late run to hold off No. 25 Arizona State 77-70 on Thursday night to sweep the season series.
''It was hard fought,'' Arizona coach Sean Miller said. ''It wasn't always pretty, but we played through some rough patches.''
Arizona (21-6, 11-3 Pac-12) grinded out a victory the first game and got off to a fast start in the rematch, quieting the raucous Wells Fargo Arena crowd by building an 18-point lead.
The Sun Devils (19-7, 7-7) revved up their run game and the fans after finding their groove, going on a 31-6 halftime-spanning run to go up seven.
Arizona clawed its way back and traded baskets with Arizona State until, like it did in Tucson, made the big plays down the stretch. Allonzo Trier scored 19 points and hit a 3-pointer during a late 7-0 that put the Wildcats up 70-63 with 90 seconds left.
''We've got to find a way to not get ourselves in holes early,'' said Arizona State's Kodi Justice, who had 19 points. ''To exert all that energy to come all the way back, that's why we came up short.''
Tra Holder led Arizona State with 20 points.
The first meeting, Dec. 30 in Tucson, was one of the most anticipated in the rivalry's 105-year history.
Arizona State was the talk of college basketball and Division I's lone undefeated team headed into that game after going 12-0 in nonconference.
Arizona had rebounded from a dismal trip to the Bahamas and was playing well.
The game lived up to the hype, going down the wire after the Sun Devils rallied from a 12-point deficit. Arizona took advantage of its size inside and made the plays down the stretch to win it 84-78.
The sequel rocked - almost literally.
The Arizona State fans were rematch ready, filling Wells Fargo Arena to the rafters and with roars, nearly shaking the building after Michael Buffer introduced the Sun Devils' starting lineup.
The Wildcats were ready for them, opening on an 11-2 run and making 10 of their first 12 shots to build a 28-11 lead that eventually stretched to 18.
''That first 10-11 minutes is as good as an opponent has played against us both ends of the floor,'' Arizona State Bobby Hurley said. ''We were in trouble there.''
Arizona State snapped out of its offensive doldrums and slowed Arizona with full-court pressure. The Sun Devils went on a 16-2 run - started by Justice's three straight 3s - to cut Arizona's lead to pull within four and cut it to 39-38 by halftime.
Arizona State took its first lead on a corner 3-pointer to open the second half and the Sun Devils scored the first eight points to go up 46-39 as the decibel level rose with each shot.
Arizona fought back and the teams played an entertaining back-and-forth game until the Wildcats finished off the Sun Devils, just as they did in Tucson.
''We were just being smart, making sure we take our time,'' Trier said. ''When they make a run like that, they get sparked by the crowd and really get a lot of high energy and they start playing harder.''
BIG PICTURE
Arizona State made inroads against its rival this season, but still can't find a way to beat them.
Arizona played a superb game against Southern California after losing to UCLA last week and could have some momentum going after pulling out a win in a rowdy road atmosphere.
FREE THROWS
Arizona State is one of the nation's best teams at getting free throws, but it was the Wildcats who were on a march to the line. Arizona made 21 of 27 free throws and had Arizona State's trio of big men in foul trouble in the second half.
Arizona State went 7 of 12 on free throws, including 1 of 6 in the second half.
''Huge, huge free-throw advantage, especially on the road for a team to out-shoot a team in conference play,'' Hurley said. ''It's something we've got to do a better job of.''
UP NEXT
Arizona plays at Oregon State next Thursday.
Arizona State plays at Oregon next Thursday.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|35.7
|Min. Per Game
|35.7
|19.3
|Pts. Per Game
|19.3
|3.8
|Ast. Per Game
|3.8
|4.7
|Reb. Per Game
|4.7
|60.6
|Field Goal %
|42.2
|33.3
|Three Point %
|37.7
|73.9
|Free Throw %
|83.9
|Defensive rebound by Dusan Ristic
|0.0
|Remy Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|Out of bounds turnover on Rawle Alkins
|6.0
|Bad pass turnover on Romello White, stolen by Rawle Alkins
|9.0
|Offensive rebound by Romello White
|10.0
|Tra Holder missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|10.0
|+ 1
|Tra Holder made 1st of 2 free throws
|10.0
|Personal foul on Allonzo Trier
|10.0
|+ 1
|Deandre Ayton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|12.0
|+ 1
|Deandre Ayton made 1st of 2 free throws
|12.0
|Personal foul on Shannon Evans II
|12.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|77
|70
|Field Goals
|25-52 (48.1%)
|28-66 (42.4%)
|3-Pointers
|6-18 (33.3%)
|7-25 (28.0%)
|Free Throws
|21-27 (77.8%)
|7-12 (58.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|44
|28
|Offensive
|14
|9
|Defensive
|27
|16
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|13
|9
|Steals
|10
|13
|Blocks
|5
|3
|Turnovers
|19
|14
|Fouls
|17
|23
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|17 Arizona 21-6
|81.7 PPG
|38.2 RPG
|15.9 APG
|25 Arizona State 19-7
|84.4 PPG
|39.5 RPG
|14.5 APG
|
|48.1
|FG%
|42.4
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|28.0
|
|
|77.8
|FT%
|58.3
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Ayton
|38
|25
|16
|4
|1
|3
|4
|1
|8/12
|0/1
|9/12
|8
|8
|A. Trier
|38
|19
|3
|5
|3
|0
|2
|2
|6/12
|3/5
|4/4
|0
|3
|D. Ristic
|32
|12
|10
|0
|2
|0
|5
|4
|5/10
|2/3
|0/0
|4
|6
|R. Alkins
|32
|10
|6
|2
|2
|0
|5
|1
|3/10
|0/3
|4/5
|2
|4
|P. Jackson-Cartwright
|24
|5
|4
|2
|1
|1
|2
|5
|2/4
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Smith
|11
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/3
|2/2
|0
|0
|K. Pinder
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|0
|E. Akot
|12
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|1
|I. Lee
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|B. Randolph
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Denny
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. DesJardins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Trillo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Barcello
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Weyand
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|77
|41
|13
|10
|5
|19
|17
|25/52
|6/18
|21/27
|14
|27
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Holder
|36
|20
|1
|4
|1
|0
|4
|2
|7/17
|1/7
|5/8
|1
|0
|K. Justice
|34
|19
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|7/14
|4/9
|1/1
|1
|1
|R. White
|25
|8
|7
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|4/8
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|3
|S. Evans II
|36
|5
|2
|1
|3
|1
|4
|2
|2/12
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|2
|V. Shibel
|8
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Martin
|20
|10
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4/8
|1/3
|1/3
|1
|3
|M. Mitchell
|20
|6
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|5
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|D. Lake
|14
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|K. Lawrence
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Witherill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Fogerty
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Salzman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Thompson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Roggin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|70
|25
|9
|13
|3
|14
|23
|28/66
|7/25
|7/12
|9
|16
-
WAGNER
SACHRT99
84
Final
-
NCGRN
CIT82
66
Final
-
NH
UVM58
71
Final
-
WINTHR
GWEBB90
71
Final
-
DEL
TOWSON65
67
Final
-
CCTST
SFTRPA71
77
Final/OT
-
LIU
STFRAN79
84
Final
-
MANH
QUINN70
71
Final
-
LPSCMB
STETSON82
73
Final
-
STNYBRK
BING57
69
Final
-
TEMPLE
19WICHST86
93
Final
-
6PURDUE
WISC53
57
Final
-
5CINCY
HOU62
67
Final
-
ALBANY
MASLOW91
81
Final
-
BRYANT
ROBERT60
83
Final
-
KENSAW
FGC97
93
Final
-
CHARSO
LONGWD77
65
Final
-
HIGHPT
PRESBY62
69
Final
-
WMMARY
HOFSTRA84
90
Final
-
NJTECH
JVILLE71
69
Final
-
CHARLS
JMAD81
78
Final/OT
-
MAINE
HARTFD63
67
Final
-
CHATT
FURMAN56
75
Final
-
TULSA
UCONN73
71
Final
-
MARIST
FAIR79
83
Final
-
VMI
MERCER58
82
Final
-
FDU
MOUNT80
79
Final
-
DREXEL
NEAST69
75
Final
-
USCUP
UNF100
109
Final
-
SIENA
RIDER71
97
Final
-
ELON
NCWILM63
87
Final
-
UTEP
CHARLO87
86
Final
-
LIB
NCASHV82
69
Final/OT
-
WOFF
WCAR84
69
Final
-
EILL
SEMO73
80
Final
-
TROY
CSTCAR66
65
Final
-
SALAB
APPST77
66
Final
-
MRSHL
RICE93
80
Final
-
SIUE
TNMART70
69
Final
-
SUTAH
NDAK57
61
Final
-
TXARL
LAMON71
84
Final
-
MTSU
USM72
62
Final
-
8OHIOST
PSU56
79
Final
-
EKY
BELMONT73
84
Final
-
TXSA
ODU62
100
Final
-
CHIST
UMKC67
76
Final
-
JAXST
MURYST60
68
Final
-
TEXST
LALAF63
73
Final
-
TNTECH
PEAY86
80
Final
-
MOREHD
TNST74
83
Final
-
NMEXST
UTVALL79
86
Final
-
LOYMRY
9GONZAG46
76
Final
-
UTAH
WASH70
58
Final
-
OREG
USC70
72
Final
-
17ARIZ
25ARIZST77
70
Final
-
NAU
NCOLO60
95
Final
-
UAB
LATECH60
73
Final
-
CAMP
RADFRD53
72
Final
-
WKY
NTEXAS102
94
Final/OT
-
MNTNA
EWASH65
74
Final
-
SNCLRA
PORT81
72
Final
-
TEXPA
SEATTLE68
85
Final
-
UOP
USD67
55
Final
-
BYU
PEPPER75
70
Final/OT
-
UCSB
LNGBCH80
70
Final
-
UCDAV
CPOLY92
84
Final/3OT
-
MONST
IDAHO78
88
Final
-
IDST
SACST67
64
Final
-
WEBER
PORTST95
86
Final/OT
-
COLO
WASHST69
73
Final
-
HAWAII
UCIRV62
61
Final
-
15MARYCA
SANFRAN63
70
Final
-
OREGST
UCLA68
75
Final