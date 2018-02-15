TULSA
UCONN

No Text

Taplin scores 30 to lead Tulsa to a 73-71 win over UConn

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 15, 2018

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) Tulsa is streaking toward the American Athletic Conference Tournament.

Sterling Taplin scored a career-high 30 points and the Golden Hurricane won their fourth straight game Thursday night, edging UConn 73-71 on the road.

Junior Etou had 15 points and DaQuan Jefferies added 14 off the bench for Tulsa (15-10, 8-5), which swept the season series from the Huskies. They also won by two points in Oklahoma last month, but needed double overtime in that one.

Christian Vital had 13 of his 20 points in the first half for UConn (12-14, 5-8) when the Huskies built up a 12-point lead. UConn, which has lost five of its last six, led 40-31 at intermission.

But Taplin said his team's confidence did not waiver.

''No matter what adversity we go through, we're a team and we're a family,'' he said. ''We're going to do whatever we need to do to get the win.''

Tulsa began chipping away in the second half and Taplin's seventh 3-pointer of the game gave the Golden Hurricane a 51-50 lead with just over seven minutes left, their first since 8-7. The junior guard made 10 of his 12 shots, including 7 of 8 from behind the arc.

Tulsa led 68-61 after a 3-pointer by Lawson Korita.

But back-to-back 3-pointers by Terry Larrier brought UConn within a point at 68-67 and the Huskies took the lead back on Vital's free throws with 54 seconds left.

Layups by Taplin and Jefferies made it 72-69 Tulsa, before Isaiah Whaley got underneath to cut the lead to a point with nine seconds left.

Etou missed one of his two foul shots on the other end, but Jalen Adams' drive to the basket failed to find the bucket or a whistle as the buzzer sounded.

''It was a great win for us,'' said Tulsa coach Frank Haith. ''I thought our guys battled all night after being down at the half.''

BIG PICTURE

Tulsa: This was Tulsa's first win over UConn in Connecticut. The Golden Hurricane were 0-4 before Thursday night, but 4-0 against the Huskies in Oklahoma.

''Just winning here was big,'' Taplin said. ''Staying together and playing for each other. We want our team, especially our seniors, to have a great finish to their year.''

UConn: The Huskies won the rebounding battle 35-30 after going eight games without outrebounding an opponent. Tulsa, meanwhile, had outrebounded its opponents by an 11.3 margin in its last three games.

LONG RANGE

The teams each hit 11 3-pointers during the game. But Tulsa was 11 of 20 from behind the arc and UConn was 11 of 31.

''We were settling for 3, after 3, after 3, after 3,'' said UConn coach Kevin Ollie. ''And that's toughness. You've got to drive the basketball.''

OLD FRIENDS

Tulsa's Kaplin and UConn's Vital played prep school ball together at St. Thomas More in Montville, Connecticut.

Vital said it was his job to stop his former teammate and he just didn't do it.

''I can't allow my matchup to go for 30 in our house, even if we're in half-zone, half man (defense), whatever it is. I can't allow that to happen. He made some tough shots on me. But that layup at the end of the game, I've got to do a better job defensively and not allow him to get to the basket.''

COBB RETURNS

The game marked the return of UConn forward Eric Cobb, more than a month after he was suspended indefinitely for conduct detrimental to the team. The 6-foot-9 junior played four minutes, but did not score or get a rebound.

UP NEXT

Tulsa: The Golden Hurricane head home for two games against South Florida on Sunday and UCF on Feb. 21.

UConn: The Huskies embark on a two-game road trip, facing East Carolina on Sunday and Cincinnati on Feb. 22.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
S. Taplin
J. Adams
38.1 Min. Per Game 38.1
17.9 Pts. Per Game 17.9
4.2 Ast. Per Game 4.2
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
48.4 Field Goal % 41.4
38.6 Three Point % 29.7
73.0 Free Throw % 82.3
  Defensive rebound by Junior Etou 0.0
  Jalen Adams missed layup 1.0
+ 1 Junior Etou made 2nd of 2 free throws 7.0
  Junior Etou missed 1st of 2 free throws 7.0
  Personal foul on Terry Larrier 8.0
  Offensive rebound by Junior Etou 8.0
  Corey Henderson Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws 8.0
  Personal foul on Antwoine Anderson 8.0
+ 2 Isaiah Whaley made layup, assist by Jalen Adams 8.0
+ 2 DaQuan Jeffries made layup, assist by Sterling Taplin 15.0
  Personal foul on Christian Vital 16.0
Team Stats
Points 73 71
Field Goals 26-47 (55.3%) 25-62 (40.3%)
3-Pointers 11-20 (55.0%) 11-31 (35.5%)
Free Throws 10-19 (52.6%) 10-12 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 30 35
Offensive 6 12
Defensive 23 20
Team 1 3
Assists 11 17
Steals 2 4
Blocks 1 0
Turnovers 11 8
Fouls 16 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
S. Taplin G
30 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
1
C. Vital G
20 PTS, 10 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Tulsa 15-10 314273
home team logo Connecticut 12-14 403171
O/U 137.0, UCONN -3.0
XL Center Hartford, CT
O/U 137.0, UCONN -3.0
XL Center Hartford, CT
Team Stats
away team logo Tulsa 15-10 74.0 PPG 43 RPG 12.2 APG
home team logo Connecticut 12-14 67.2 PPG 38.5 RPG 9.7 APG
Key Players
4
S. Taplin G 11.5 PPG 4.0 RPG 4.4 APG 46.1 FG%
1
C. Vital G 14.6 PPG 5.0 RPG 1.5 APG 37.6 FG%
Top Scorers
4
S. Taplin G 30 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
1
C. Vital G 20 PTS 10 REB 2 AST
55.3 FG% 40.3
55.0 3PT FG% 35.5
52.6 FT% 83.3
Tulsa
Starters
S. Taplin
J. Etou
C. Henderson Jr.
L. Korita
M. Igbanu
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Taplin 32 30 3 4 0 0 0 2 10/12 7/8 3/4 0 3
J. Etou 30 15 6 2 0 0 1 3 5/9 2/4 3/4 2 4
C. Henderson Jr. 23 3 1 1 1 0 3 3 1/4 1/3 0/1 0 1
L. Korita 26 3 1 0 0 0 1 1 1/4 1/2 0/0 0 1
M. Igbanu 16 0 2 0 1 0 2 3 0/3 0/0 0/2 0 2
Starters
S. Taplin
J. Etou
C. Henderson Jr.
L. Korita
M. Igbanu
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Taplin 32 30 3 4 0 0 0 2 10/12 7/8 3/4 0 3
J. Etou 30 15 6 2 0 0 1 3 5/9 2/4 3/4 2 4
C. Henderson Jr. 23 3 1 1 1 0 3 3 1/4 1/3 0/1 0 1
L. Korita 26 3 1 0 0 0 1 1 1/4 1/2 0/0 0 1
M. Igbanu 16 0 2 0 1 0 2 3 0/3 0/0 0/2 0 2
Bench
D. Jeffries
J. Wheeler
G. Artison
E. Joiner
C. Scott
A. Foree
D. Jackson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Jeffries 21 14 5 2 0 1 1 2 6/9 0/2 2/3 1 4
J. Wheeler 20 5 5 0 0 0 2 1 2/3 0/0 1/3 3 2
G. Artison 12 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 3
E. Joiner 11 1 3 1 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 1/2 0 3
C. Scott 9 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Foree - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 73 29 11 2 1 11 16 26/47 11/20 10/19 6 23
Connecticut
Starters
C. Vital
J. Carlton
T. Larrier
J. Adams
M. Diarra
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Vital 36 20 10 2 0 0 1 1 6/16 4/13 4/4 2 8
J. Carlton 25 12 5 0 1 0 0 3 4/10 0/0 4/5 4 1
T. Larrier 28 8 1 0 1 0 3 3 2/8 2/5 2/2 1 0
J. Adams 34 8 2 11 2 0 1 3 4/14 0/5 0/1 1 1
M. Diarra 9 4 3 0 0 0 1 4 2/3 0/0 0/0 2 1
Starters
C. Vital
J. Carlton
T. Larrier
J. Adams
M. Diarra
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Vital 36 20 10 2 0 0 1 1 6/16 4/13 4/4 2 8
J. Carlton 25 12 5 0 1 0 0 3 4/10 0/0 4/5 4 1
T. Larrier 28 8 1 0 1 0 3 3 2/8 2/5 2/2 1 0
J. Adams 34 8 2 11 2 0 1 3 4/14 0/5 0/1 1 1
M. Diarra 9 4 3 0 0 0 1 4 2/3 0/0 0/0 2 1
Bench
T. Polley
A. Anderson
I. Whaley
D. Onuorah
E. Cobb
K. Williams
C. Foxen
M. Noyes
A. Gilbert
T. Aiyegbusi
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Polley 21 9 4 0 0 0 0 0 3/3 3/3 0/0 0 4
A. Anderson 29 8 4 3 0 0 1 3 3/6 2/4 0/0 1 3
I. Whaley 8 2 2 1 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 1
D. Onuorah 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
E. Cobb 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
K. Williams 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
C. Foxen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Noyes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Gilbert - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Aiyegbusi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 71 32 17 4 0 8 19 25/62 11/31 10/12 12 20
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores