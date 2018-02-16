RI
St. Bonaventure upsets No. 16 Rhode Island with 77-74 win

  STATS AP
  • Feb 16, 2018

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) Standing alone with the ball under the basket, St. Bonaventure forward LaDarien Griffin had only one thought come to mind.

''Don't miss,'' Griffin said of his dunk with 21.5 seconds remaining that provided the go-ahead points in the Bonnies 77-74 win over Rhode Island, and snapped the 16th-ranked Rams' 16-game winning streak on Friday night.

Griffin, actually, didn't miss much on either end of the court in a thrilling back-and-forth game in which neither team led by more than six points.

Aside from scoring eight of his 14 points in the final 5:24, the junior forward also got his hand up to alter Jared Terrell's potential game-tying basket with 4.8 seconds left. Griffin, who added eight rebounds and three blocks, even kept playing after losing his shoe.

''He didn't tie it tight enough,'' coach Mark Schmidt said with a laugh, referring to Griffin losing his shoe while running up the court with about three minutes left and then throwing the shoe off to the sideline.

''I don't know,'' Griffin said, sheepishly. ''I just ran down the floor and threw it out of bounds.''

Matt Mobley made up for Jaylen Adams' offensive struggles by scoring 26 points. Adams hit just 2 of 12 attempts for 10 points.

The Bonnies (20-6, 10-4 Atlantic 10 Conference) won their eighth straight. St. Bonaventure also reached the 20-win plateau for a third consecutive season.

The Rams (21-4, 13-1) had the nation's longest winning streak snapped in losing for the first time since a 68-64 decision at Alabama on Dec. 6. The loss also snapped Rhode Island's 21-game winning streak in conference play, dating to 53-43 loss against Fordham on Feb. 15, 2017.

Terrell led the Rams with 23 points. E.C. Matthews scored all of his 14 points in the second half, playing three days after hurting his left knee in an 85-67 win over Richmond.

''I think their grittiness kind of knocked us on our heels a little bit,'' Rams coach Dan Hurley said.

The loud and raucous crowd that packed the Reilly Center certainly didn't help.

With the game tied at 50, Hurley attempted to get his players' attention by rapping the legs of his folding chair on the court during a timeout. He's not sure they heard him.

''I want to get these guys juiced up, because the place was obviously electric. I was trying to just create some energy,'' Hurley said. ''It was a meager attempt, but I had to try something.''

Unlike their 87-63 loss at Rhode Island a month ago, the Bonnies refused to wilt and instead matched the Rams' high-tempo attack shot for shot.

The turning point came with 6 minutes left, with Rhode Island up 67-61. St. Bonaventure's Courtney Stockard intercepted Stanford Robinson's pass at mid-court and scored on an open layup.

Griffin took over by scoring six points on three consecutive possessions.

Rhode Island's Cyril Langevine hit two free throws after he was fouled while attempting a dunk to put the Rams up 74-73 with 38 seconds remaining,

Then came Griffin's go-ahead dunk in which he was set up by a pass from Adams from the top of the key.

''Coach drew up a great play,'' Griffin said in how the Bonnies adapted to the Rams double-teaming Adams. ''He made a great pass. I just made sure to finish it.''

HURTING:

Rams forward Andre Berry hurt his left ankle and didn't return after leaving the game with 15:31 left.

ROWDY CROWD

At least one Bonnies fan crossed the line. Fans in the end zone nearest the Rhode Island bench were warned during the first half when someone threw a wad of paper at the Rams players during a huddle. A technical foul was called with 12:48 left in the second half when something else was thrown during a timeout and picked up by Hurley. A fan was identified and escorted out of the arena.

BIG PICTURE

Rhode Island: With four games left, still has the inside track to clinch school's first A-10 regular season title.

St. Bonaventure: The Bonnies gave their chances of an at-large NCAA bid a nice boost.

UP NEXT

Rhode Island: at La Salle on Tuesday.

St. Bonaventure: hosts Duquesne on Wednesday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
J. Dowtin
11 G
J. Adams
3 G
35.8 Min. Per Game 35.8
20.2 Pts. Per Game 20.2
5.3 Ast. Per Game 5.3
3.9 Reb. Per Game 3.9
41.2 Field Goal % 45.3
40.0 Three Point % 48.3
70.3 Free Throw % 83.7
  Offensive rebound by Rhode Island 0.0
  Jared Terrell missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Jared Terrell 4.0
  Matt Mobley missed 2nd of 2 free throws 4.0
+ 1 Matt Mobley made 1st of 2 free throws 4.0
  Personal foul on Stanford Robinson 4.0
  Defensive rebound by Matt Mobley 4.0
  Jared Terrell missed driving layup 6.0
+ 1 Matt Mobley made 2nd of 2 free throws 14.0
  Matt Mobley missed 1st of 2 free throws 14.0
Team Stats
Points 74 77
Field Goals 25-55 (45.5%) 24-63 (38.1%)
3-Pointers 9-23 (39.1%) 9-25 (36.0%)
Free Throws 15-20 (75.0%) 20-23 (87.0%)
Total Rebounds 35 35
Offensive 10 16
Defensive 19 18
Team 6 1
Assists 12 13
Steals 5 9
Blocks 6 7
Turnovers 17 11
Fouls 17 16
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
32
J. Terrell G
23 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
2
M. Mobley G
26 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo 16 Rhode Island 21-4 363874
home team logo St. Bonaventure 20-6 374077
Reilly Center St. Bonaventure, NY
Team Stats
away team logo 16 Rhode Island 21-4 77.3 PPG 36.4 RPG 15.6 APG
home team logo St. Bonaventure 20-6 77.6 PPG 38.5 RPG 14.5 APG
Key Players
32
J. Terrell G 17.5 PPG 3.4 RPG 2.5 APG 45.9 FG%
2
M. Mobley G 18.5 PPG 5.0 RPG 2.7 APG 43.0 FG%
Top Scorers
32
J. Terrell G 23 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
2
M. Mobley G 26 PTS 9 REB 1 AST
45.5 FG% 38.1
39.1 3PT FG% 36.0
75.0 FT% 87.0
Rhode Island
Bench
C. Langevine
J. Garrett
D. Russell
N. Akele
C. Thompson
M. Layssard
M. Tertsea
E. Dadika
W. Leviton
R. Preston
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Langevine 26 10 10 0 0 3 1 4 3/3 0/0 4/6 3 7
J. Garrett 14 8 4 1 0 0 1 3 2/4 1/2 3/4 1 3
D. Russell 18 4 2 2 1 0 1 3 2/7 0/3 0/0 0 2
N. Akele - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Layssard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Tertsea - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Dadika - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Leviton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Preston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 74 29 12 5 6 17 17 25/55 9/23 15/20 10 19
St. Bonaventure
Bench
L. Griffin
N. Kaputo
I. Brockington
J. Ayeni
J. Galatio
T. Ngalakulondi
J. Lee
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Griffin 27 14 8 2 1 3 3 2 5/7 0/0 4/4 4 4
N. Kaputo 11 6 1 0 0 0 1 1 2/5 2/5 0/0 1 0
I. Brockington 6 0 2 1 0 1 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 1
J. Ayeni - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Galatio - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ngalakulondi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 77 34 13 9 7 11 16 24/63 9/25 20/23 16 18
