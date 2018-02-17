COLO
Thybulle paces Washington past Colorado 82-59

  • Feb 17, 2018

SEATTLE (AP) Matisse Thybulle made sure that former Washington standout Isaiah Thomas wasn't disappointed on his jersey retirement day.

Thybulle scored 24 of his career-high 26 points in the second half and Noah Dickerson added 14 as Washington snapped a three-game losing skid by pulling away for an 82-59 victory over Colorado in a Pac-12 Conference game on Saturday night.

Thomas, a two-time NBA all-star now with the Los Angeles Lakers, had his No. 2 jersey retired at halftime.

''One of our main focuses coming in to this game was to share the ball and just keep the ball moving,'' Thybulle said. ''I've said it before, but today was my day. They left me open and my teammates, they just did a great job of finding me and it just happened to go in.''

Dominic Green, making his first start of the season, and Jaylen Nowell each added 11 points for the Huskies (18-9, 8-6). Tyler Bey scored 11 points and McKinley Wright IV had 10 for Colorado (15-12, 7-8).

Washington forced 18 turnovers, converting them into 26 points. The Huskies also had a 17-2 advantage in fastbreak points.

''That was one of the best transition games that we've had all year,'' Washington coach Mike Hopkins said. ''We were able to capitalize, get down, get some easy baskets, get the crowd into the game, get the flow going.''

Washington, which let an eight-point halftime lead evaporate in a 70-58 home court loss to Utah on Thursday, maintained its second-half composure against the Buffaloes.

The Huskies led 39-34 at the break and then outscored Colorado 21-6 to open the second half. Two free throws by Thybulle capped a 14-0 run and put Washington up 60-40 with 11:56 remaining.

The Buffaloes pulled within 66-50, but Thybulle sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around a steal and breakaway dunk to extend the advantage to 74-52 with 4:16 remaining.

''We kept turning the ball over and that's something that doesn't work in basketball,'' Bey said. ''You can't keep turning the ball over and expect to win. We'll get back to work and get back to the drawing board.''

Thybulle, a 6-5 junior guard from nearby Issaquah, Washington, made 8 of 11 shots, including 4 of 5 from beyond the arc, and was 6 of 6 from the free-throw line. His previous career high was 20 against Yale last season. Thybulle also had four steals, pushing his Washington single-season record to 82 with four regular-season games remaining.

BIG PICTURE

Washington: The Huskies appeared headed toward an NCAA Tournament berth after consecutive home victories over ranked Arizona State and Arizona. Three consecutive losses that followed have them back on the bubble. Their final two regular season games are at home, where they are 14-3.

Colorado: The Buffaloes had won three straight before a costly loss on Thursday at last-place Washington State. Next up are USC and UCLA at home, where Colorado is 11-2. The Buffs finish the regular season at Utah.

THOMAS' JERSEY RETIRED

Former Washington standout Isaiah Thomas, now a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, had his No. 2 jersey retired at halftime. Thomas becomes the third UW player to have his number retired, joining Bob Houbregs (No. 25) and Brandon Roy (No. 3).

''Words can't describe how grateful I am to be standing in front of you guys today,'' Thomas, a Tacoma native, said during the halftime ceremony. ''Getting my jersey retired is more than what I dreamed of as a kid. Knowing my name will last her forever really means the world to me.''

Former Washington players Markelle Fultz, the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA in 2017, and Marquese Criss, the No. 8 pick in 2016, were in attendance, as was former coach Lorenzo Romar.

''He relates to every kid in the United States of America,'' Washington coach Mike Hopkins said of Thomas, a 5-9 point guard and two-time NBA all-star. ''He was a guy that people questioned when he went pro. He was the last pick. You look back at his career, he struggled and he became an all-star. He became one of the leading scorers in the NBA. In the NBA! I don't think there's a greater role model or inspiration than Isaiah Thomas.''

UP NEXT

Washington is at Stanford on Thursday.

Colorado hosts USC on Wednesday.

Key Players
M. Wright IV
25 G
D. Crisp
1 G
34.2 Min. Per Game 34.2
12.3 Pts. Per Game 12.3
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
2.6 Reb. Per Game 2.6
44.4 Field Goal % 38.3
30.8 Three Point % 28.9
76.8 Free Throw % 66.7
  Defensive rebound by Greg Bowman 13.0
  McKinley Wright IV missed 3-pt. jump shot 15.0
  Offensive rebound by Namon Wright 17.0
  Alexander Strating missed layup 19.0
  Defensive rebound by Namon Wright 25.0
  Michael Carter III missed 3-pt. jump shot 27.0
+ 2 Alexander Strating made layup, assist by Dallas Walton 49.0
  Defensive rebound by Alexander Strating 1:03
  Carlos Johnson missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:03
+ 1 Carlos Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 1:03
  Shooting foul on Alexander Strating 1:03
Team Stats
Points 59 82
Field Goals 24-60 (40.0%) 30-63 (47.6%)
3-Pointers 4-13 (30.8%) 9-21 (42.9%)
Free Throws 7-8 (87.5%) 13-14 (92.9%)
Total Rebounds 34 33
Offensive 11 9
Defensive 20 22
Team 3 2
Assists 10 13
Steals 3 12
Blocks 7 7
Turnovers 18 8
Fouls 13 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
T. Bey G/F
11 PTS, 7 REB
home team logo
4
M. Thybulle G
26 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Colorado 15-12 342559
home team logo Washington 18-9 394382
O/U 137.0, WASH -3.5
Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion Seattle, WA
Team Stats
away team logo Colorado 15-12 72.0 PPG 41 RPG 12.7 APG
home team logo Washington 18-9 74.9 PPG 36.2 RPG 11.9 APG
Key Players
1
T. Bey G/F 6.0 PPG 4.9 RPG 0.5 APG 51.3 FG%
4
M. Thybulle G 11.0 PPG 3.0 RPG 2.6 APG 42.7 FG%
Top Scorers
1
T. Bey G/F 11 PTS 7 REB 0 AST
4
M. Thybulle G 26 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
40.0 FG% 47.6
30.8 3PT FG% 42.9
87.5 FT% 92.9
Colorado
Starters
T. Bey
M. Wright IV
D. Walton
D. Schwartz
G. King
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Bey 28 11 7 0 1 3 0 4 4/10 0/0 3/3 4 3
M. Wright IV 27 10 7 1 0 0 3 0 4/10 1/3 1/2 1 6
D. Walton 27 8 0 3 0 2 2 4 3/9 0/0 2/2 0 0
D. Schwartz 26 5 1 0 0 0 0 1 2/4 1/3 0/0 0 1
G. King 31 4 6 2 1 2 3 1 2/6 0/2 0/0 2 4
Bench
N. Wright
D. Collier
L. Siewert
A. Strating
J. Repine
D. Brown
L. Nikolic
A. Martinka
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Wright 23 7 5 3 1 0 6 0 3/5 1/1 0/0 2 3
D. Collier 19 6 2 0 0 0 3 0 2/5 1/2 1/1 0 2
L. Siewert 18 6 2 1 0 0 1 2 3/9 0/2 0/0 2 0
A. Strating 1 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 1
J. Repine - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Nikolic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Martinka - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 59 31 10 3 7 18 13 24/60 4/13 7/8 11 20
Washington
Starters
M. Thybulle
N. Dickerson
D. Green
D. Crisp
S. Timmins
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Thybulle 26 26 3 2 4 2 2 3 8/11 4/5 6/6 0 3
N. Dickerson 29 14 10 1 2 1 1 2 6/11 0/0 2/2 4 6
D. Green 22 11 0 1 1 0 0 2 3/4 3/4 2/2 0 0
D. Crisp 36 7 6 7 2 0 3 0 3/11 1/5 0/0 2 4
S. Timmins 21 4 2 0 1 3 0 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 2
Bench
J. Nowell
N. Carter
C. Johnson
H. Wright
D. Kingma
G. Bowman
M. Carter III
B. Baruti
J. Crandall
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Nowell 31 11 2 2 1 0 1 4 5/12 1/3 0/0 1 1
N. Carter 17 4 3 0 1 0 1 0 1/4 0/1 2/2 0 3
C. Johnson 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/0 1/2 0 0
H. Wright 13 2 4 0 0 1 0 0 1/4 0/2 0/0 2 2
D. Kingma 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
G. Bowman 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
M. Carter III 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
B. Baruti - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Crandall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 82 31 13 12 7 8 12 30/63 9/21 13/14 9 22
NCAA BB Scores