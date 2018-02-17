RUT
Maryland keeps Rutgers winless on road with 61-51 victory

  • Feb 17, 2018

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) When he avoids silly fouls and plays with intensity, Bruno Fernando can dominate a basketball game.

Unfortunately for Maryland, it took the 6-foot-10 freshman nearly an entire season to get it right.

Fernando had 18 points and a career-high 16 rebounds, and the Terrapins kept Rutgers winless on the road with a 61-51 victory Saturday night.

Maryland (18-11, 7-9 Big Ten) scored the game's first 10 points, led 31-19 at halftime and opened the second half with another 10-0 run to pull away.

Fernando led the charge with an overwhelming performance on both ends of the court. He made several rim-shaking dunks, was assured his third career double-double with 19 minutes remaining and added some spice to the anticlimactic second half by drilling his first career 3-pointer.

''We couldn't do anything with Fernando,'' Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said. ''He was a monster.''

Fernando was coming off a 21-point effort at Nebraska in which he picked up four fouls. That led to an uncomfortable film viewing with coach Mark Turgeon.

''I let him play through a lot of mistakes the other night at Nebraska, so he was dialed in to the game plan today because the film session wasn't fun,'' Turgeon said. ''For him to take that next step, he's got to listen better and he's got to pay attention to details.''

Here are the details of his night against Rutgers: Fernando picked up only two fouls, played 34 minutes and went 8 for 9 from the floor. Of those eight baskets, one stood out.

''The 3-pointer, for sure,'' he said. "That was like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I had to get it.''

The long-range shot put Maryland up 55-36. A 10-0 burst by Rutgers cut the gap to 55-46 with four minutes left, but the Terrapins easily thwarted the comeback bid.

Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 14 and Kevin Huerter added 11 to help Maryland improve to 15-2 at home, a sharp contrast to its 1-8 road record.

Rutgers (13-16, 3-13) has lost 8 of 9 overall and is 0-8 on the road. In their four seasons in the Big Ten, the Scarlet Knights are a collective 1-34 in conference road games.

''Trying to win on the road in the league is hard as any league in the country,'' Pikiell said.

Especially at Maryland.

''When we deserve to win a game like this, we will,'' Pikiell said. ''We didn't play well enough today to win.''

Eugene Omoruyi scored 11 for Rutgers. Corey Sanders, the team's leading scorer, was limited to 6 points on 3-for-14 shooting.

The Scarlet Knights missed three shots and committed three turnovers on their first six possessions, and a dunk by Fernando capped a game-opening, 10-point surge that put the Terrapins ahead for good.

It was 21-14 before Cowan made three driving layups in an 8-1 spree that restored Maryland's double-digit lead.

In the second half, two baskets by Fernando and 3-pointers by Cowan and Dion Wiley made it 41-22.

BIG PICTURE

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights have failed to build on last season, when they won a school-best three games in the conference and beat Penn State on the road. Rutgers isn't half bad at home, but its continued struggle on the road remains a glaring weakness.

Maryland: The Terrapins put on another impressive show at home. Maryland would be in the upper half of the Big Ten standings if it wasn't so darn inconsistent on the road.

BACK IN ACTION

Rutgers guard Mike Williams played 27 minutes, scoring four points in his third game back from a sprained ankle that was originally thought to be a season-ending injury.

''It means a lot,'' he said. ''I didn't want to be finished, or on the sideline, my senior year.''

UP NEXT

Rutgers: At Ohio State on Tuesday night. It's the Scarlet Knights' final opportunity to secure a road win.

Maryland: At Northwestern on Monday night in a rematch of a Feb. 10 game won by Terps 73-57.

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
C. Sanders
A. Cowan Jr.
36.9 Min. Per Game 36.9
15.9 Pts. Per Game 15.9
5.1 Ast. Per Game 5.1
4.4 Reb. Per Game 4.4
37.9 Field Goal % 41.6
22.0 Three Point % 37.5
74.7 Free Throw % 83.8
  Defensive rebound by Bruno Fernando 15.0
  Corey Sanders missed 3-pt. jump shot 17.0
+ 1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 22.0
+ 1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 22.0
  Personal foul on Deshawn Freeman 22.0
  Defensive rebound by Maryland 23.0
  Mike Williams missed jump shot 25.0
  Defensive rebound by Deshawn Freeman 39.0
  Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws 39.0
+ 1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 39.0
  Personal foul on Corey Sanders 39.0
Team Stats
Points 51 61
Field Goals 22-58 (37.9%) 23-46 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 3-19 (15.8%) 5-17 (29.4%)
Free Throws 4-7 (57.1%) 10-14 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 34 30
Offensive 12 4
Defensive 19 24
Team 3 2
Assists 10 13
Steals 6 8
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 12 12
Fouls 16 13
Technicals 0 0
11
E. Omoruyi F
11 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
23
B. Fernando F
18 PTS, 16 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Rutgers 13-16 193251
home team logo Maryland 18-11 313061
Xfinity Center College Park, MD
37.9 FG% 50.0
15.8 3PT FG% 29.4
57.1 FT% 71.4
Starters
B. Fernando
A. Cowan Jr.
K. Huerter
D. Morsell
D. Wiley
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Fernando 34 18 16 1 0 1 1 2 8/9 1/1 1/2 2 14
A. Cowan Jr. 39 14 4 6 5 0 4 2 5/10 1/3 3/4 0 4
K. Huerter 37 11 0 3 1 0 2 2 3/10 0/4 5/7 0 0
D. Morsell 26 7 4 3 1 1 3 2 3/7 0/1 1/1 2 2
D. Wiley 33 6 2 0 1 0 1 0 2/7 2/6 0/0 0 2
