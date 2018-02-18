Rodriguez scores career-high 33 in Seton Hall's 82-77 win
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) Desi Rodriguez scored a career-high 33 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Seton Hall to an 82-77 victory over DePaul on Sunday as the Pirates snapped a four-game losing streak.
Rodriguez made 12 of 21 shots including four 3-pointers. Angel Delgado added 16 points and 19 rebounds for his 18th double-double this season. Myles Powell added 12 points and Khadeen Carrington 11 for the Pirates (18-9, 7-7 Big East), who won the boards 48-31.
Tied early in the second half, Seton Hall built a nine-point lead with nine minutes to go and kept the lead though a difficult 3-pointer by Max Strus cut it to 79-77 with 28 seconds left. But after Eli Cain missed on a drive to the rim, Rodriguez grabbed the defensive rebound, was fouled, and made the clinching free throws with 8.6 seconds left.
Marin Maric led DePaul (10-16, 3-11) with 23 points.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|30.2
|Min. Per Game
|30.2
|13.2
|Pts. Per Game
|13.2
|2.9
|Ast. Per Game
|2.9
|11.5
|Reb. Per Game
|11.5
|41.2
|Field Goal %
|49.0
|35.5
|Three Point %
|0.0
|78.8
|Free Throw %
|59.1
|Defensive rebound by Michael Nzei
|0.0
|Austin Grandstaff missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2.0
|+ 1
|Desi Rodriguez made 2nd of 2 free throws
|8.0
|+ 1
|Desi Rodriguez made 1st of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Personal foul on Eli Cain
|8.0
|Defensive rebound by Desi Rodriguez
|8.0
|Eli Cain missed layup
|10.0
|+ 1
|Jordan Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws
|24.0
|Jordan Walker missed 1st of 2 free throws
|24.0
|Personal foul on Max Strus
|24.0
|+ 3
|Max Strus made 3-pt. jump shot
|27.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|77
|82
|Field Goals
|30-62 (48.4%)
|28-65 (43.1%)
|3-Pointers
|5-19 (26.3%)
|7-24 (29.2%)
|Free Throws
|12-22 (54.5%)
|19-27 (70.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|48
|Offensive
|8
|21
|Defensive
|20
|26
|Team
|3
|1
|Assists
|17
|17
|Steals
|8
|8
|Blocks
|2
|1
|Turnovers
|11
|14
|Fouls
|23
|21
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|DePaul 10-16
|73.5 PPG
|40.7 RPG
|15.2 APG
|Seton Hall 18-9
|79.2 PPG
|40.6 RPG
|16.3 APG
|Key Players
|
34
|M. Maric C
|14.0 PPG
|6.5 RPG
|1.3 APG
|55.6 FG%
|
20
|D. Rodriguez G/F
|18.5 PPG
|5.2 RPG
|2.3 APG
|50.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Maric C
|23 PTS
|8 REB
|2 AST
|D. Rodriguez G/F
|33 PTS
|8 REB
|2 AST
|
|48.4
|FG%
|43.1
|
|
|26.3
|3PT FG%
|29.2
|
|
|54.5
|FT%
|70.4
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Maric
|29
|23
|8
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|10/12
|2/3
|1/2
|1
|7
|T. McCallum
|38
|15
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|3
|6/11
|2/4
|1/2
|0
|2
|M. Strus
|36
|14
|8
|4
|1
|0
|3
|5
|5/13
|1/5
|3/7
|2
|6
|E. Cain
|36
|9
|4
|5
|1
|0
|1
|5
|2/12
|0/4
|5/7
|2
|2
|B. Cyrus
|23
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Maric
|29
|23
|8
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|10/12
|2/3
|1/2
|1
|7
|T. McCallum
|38
|15
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|3
|6/11
|2/4
|1/2
|0
|2
|M. Strus
|36
|14
|8
|4
|1
|0
|3
|5
|5/13
|1/5
|3/7
|2
|6
|E. Cain
|36
|9
|4
|5
|1
|0
|1
|5
|2/12
|0/4
|5/7
|2
|2
|B. Cyrus
|23
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Roberts
|23
|9
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4/8
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|2
|P. Reed
|9
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|J. Hanel
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|A. Grandstaff
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|P. Ryckbosch
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Butz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Anderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Dwumaah
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Malonga
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Xidias
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Cameron
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|77
|28
|17
|8
|2
|11
|23
|30/62
|5/19
|12/22
|8
|20
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Rodriguez
|37
|33
|8
|2
|2
|0
|4
|2
|12/21
|4/9
|5/5
|4
|4
|A. Delgado
|36
|16
|19
|4
|3
|0
|1
|1
|6/12
|0/0
|4/6
|7
|12
|M. Powell
|37
|12
|4
|4
|2
|0
|4
|3
|3/13
|2/8
|4/4
|2
|2
|K. Carrington
|35
|11
|3
|5
|1
|0
|2
|5
|4/14
|1/6
|2/3
|1
|2
|I. Sanogo
|21
|0
|6
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Rodriguez
|37
|33
|8
|2
|2
|0
|4
|2
|12/21
|4/9
|5/5
|4
|4
|A. Delgado
|36
|16
|19
|4
|3
|0
|1
|1
|6/12
|0/0
|4/6
|7
|12
|M. Powell
|37
|12
|4
|4
|2
|0
|4
|3
|3/13
|2/8
|4/4
|2
|2
|K. Carrington
|35
|11
|3
|5
|1
|0
|2
|5
|4/14
|1/6
|2/3
|1
|2
|I. Sanogo
|21
|0
|6
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Cale
|10
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/3
|0/1
|2/3
|1
|1
|J. Walker
|6
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|1/4
|0
|1
|M. Nzei
|14
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|2
|S. Mamukelashvili
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|E. Gordon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Gill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Flory
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Reynolds
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|82
|47
|17
|8
|1
|14
|21
|28/65
|7/24
|19/27
|21
|26
-
12DUKE
11CLEM66
57
Final
-
8OHIOST
22MICH62
74
Final
-
DEPAUL
SETON77
82
Final
-
ALBANY
UMBC60
68
Final
-
LONGWD
WINTHR64
79
Final
-
GWEBB
HIGHPT65
66
Final
-
BING
MASLOW69
74
Final
-
HARTFD
UVM69
68
Final
-
COLG
LOYMD68
47
Final
-
LIB
CAMP69
79
Final
-
NH
STNYBRK63
72
Final
-
NIAGARA
MANH72
82
Final
-
CAN
RIDER82
83
Final
-
MNMTH
SIENA93
89
Final/3OT
-
SFLA
TULSA61
73
Final
-
ORAL
DENVER65
66
Final
-
PRESBY
RADFRD68
74
Final/OT
-
UCONN
ECU84
80
Final
-
NEB
ILL66
72
Final
-
DRAKE
MOST67
63
Final
-
LOYCHI
EVAN76
66
Final
-
19WICHST
5CINCY76
72
Final
-
HOU
TEMPLE80
59
Final
-
NCASHV
CHARSO85
80
Final/OT
-
PITT
FSU75
88
Final
-
STNFRD
CAL77
73
Final
-
PSU
6PURDUE73
76
Final