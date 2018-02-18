DEPAUL
SETON

No Text

Rodriguez scores career-high 33 in Seton Hall's 82-77 win

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 18, 2018

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) Desi Rodriguez scored a career-high 33 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Seton Hall to an 82-77 victory over DePaul on Sunday as the Pirates snapped a four-game losing streak.

Rodriguez made 12 of 21 shots including four 3-pointers. Angel Delgado added 16 points and 19 rebounds for his 18th double-double this season. Myles Powell added 12 points and Khadeen Carrington 11 for the Pirates (18-9, 7-7 Big East), who won the boards 48-31.

Tied early in the second half, Seton Hall built a nine-point lead with nine minutes to go and kept the lead though a difficult 3-pointer by Max Strus cut it to 79-77 with 28 seconds left. But after Eli Cain missed on a drive to the rim, Rodriguez grabbed the defensive rebound, was fouled, and made the clinching free throws with 8.6 seconds left.

Marin Maric led DePaul (10-16, 3-11) with 23 points.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
M. Strus
A. Delgado
30.2 Min. Per Game 30.2
13.2 Pts. Per Game 13.2
2.9 Ast. Per Game 2.9
11.5 Reb. Per Game 11.5
41.2 Field Goal % 49.0
35.5 Three Point % 0.0
78.8 Free Throw % 59.1
  Defensive rebound by Michael Nzei 0.0
  Austin Grandstaff missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
+ 1 Desi Rodriguez made 2nd of 2 free throws 8.0
+ 1 Desi Rodriguez made 1st of 2 free throws 8.0
  Personal foul on Eli Cain 8.0
  Defensive rebound by Desi Rodriguez 8.0
  Eli Cain missed layup 10.0
+ 1 Jordan Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 24.0
  Jordan Walker missed 1st of 2 free throws 24.0
  Personal foul on Max Strus 24.0
+ 3 Max Strus made 3-pt. jump shot 27.0
Team Stats
Points 77 82
Field Goals 30-62 (48.4%) 28-65 (43.1%)
3-Pointers 5-19 (26.3%) 7-24 (29.2%)
Free Throws 12-22 (54.5%) 19-27 (70.4%)
Total Rebounds 31 48
Offensive 8 21
Defensive 20 26
Team 3 1
Assists 17 17
Steals 8 8
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 11 14
Fouls 23 21
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
34
M. Maric C
23 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
20
D. Rodriguez G/F
33 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo DePaul 10-16 364177
home team logo Seton Hall 18-9 384482
O/U 149.5, SETON -9.5
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
O/U 149.5, SETON -9.5
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Team Stats
away team logo DePaul 10-16 73.5 PPG 40.7 RPG 15.2 APG
home team logo Seton Hall 18-9 79.2 PPG 40.6 RPG 16.3 APG
Key Players
34
M. Maric C 14.0 PPG 6.5 RPG 1.3 APG 55.6 FG%
20
D. Rodriguez G/F 18.5 PPG 5.2 RPG 2.3 APG 50.5 FG%
Top Scorers
34
M. Maric C 23 PTS 8 REB 2 AST
20
D. Rodriguez G/F 33 PTS 8 REB 2 AST
48.4 FG% 43.1
26.3 3PT FG% 29.2
54.5 FT% 70.4
DePaul
Starters
M. Maric
T. McCallum
M. Strus
E. Cain
B. Cyrus
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Maric 29 23 8 2 0 0 2 3 10/12 2/3 1/2 1 7
T. McCallum 38 15 2 1 3 0 0 3 6/11 2/4 1/2 0 2
M. Strus 36 14 8 4 1 0 3 5 5/13 1/5 3/7 2 6
E. Cain 36 9 4 5 1 0 1 5 2/12 0/4 5/7 2 2
B. Cyrus 23 3 1 2 2 1 1 0 1/2 0/1 1/2 1 0
Starters
M. Maric
T. McCallum
M. Strus
E. Cain
B. Cyrus
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Maric 29 23 8 2 0 0 2 3 10/12 2/3 1/2 1 7
T. McCallum 38 15 2 1 3 0 0 3 6/11 2/4 1/2 0 2
M. Strus 36 14 8 4 1 0 3 5 5/13 1/5 3/7 2 6
E. Cain 36 9 4 5 1 0 1 5 2/12 0/4 5/7 2 2
B. Cyrus 23 3 1 2 2 1 1 0 1/2 0/1 1/2 1 0
Bench
J. Roberts
P. Reed
J. Hanel
A. Grandstaff
P. Ryckbosch
J. Butz
J. Anderson
T. Dwumaah
J. Malonga
P. Xidias
F. Cameron
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Roberts 23 9 3 3 1 0 0 1 4/8 0/1 1/2 1 2
P. Reed 9 4 1 0 0 1 3 4 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 0
J. Hanel 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
A. Grandstaff 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
P. Ryckbosch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Butz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Dwumaah - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Malonga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Xidias - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Cameron - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 77 28 17 8 2 11 23 30/62 5/19 12/22 8 20
Seton Hall
Starters
D. Rodriguez
A. Delgado
M. Powell
K. Carrington
I. Sanogo
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Rodriguez 37 33 8 2 2 0 4 2 12/21 4/9 5/5 4 4
A. Delgado 36 16 19 4 3 0 1 1 6/12 0/0 4/6 7 12
M. Powell 37 12 4 4 2 0 4 3 3/13 2/8 4/4 2 2
K. Carrington 35 11 3 5 1 0 2 5 4/14 1/6 2/3 1 2
I. Sanogo 21 0 6 2 0 0 1 5 0/1 0/0 0/0 4 2
Starters
D. Rodriguez
A. Delgado
M. Powell
K. Carrington
I. Sanogo
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Rodriguez 37 33 8 2 2 0 4 2 12/21 4/9 5/5 4 4
A. Delgado 36 16 19 4 3 0 1 1 6/12 0/0 4/6 7 12
M. Powell 37 12 4 4 2 0 4 3 3/13 2/8 4/4 2 2
K. Carrington 35 11 3 5 1 0 2 5 4/14 1/6 2/3 1 2
I. Sanogo 21 0 6 2 0 0 1 5 0/1 0/0 0/0 4 2
Bench
M. Cale
J. Walker
M. Nzei
S. Mamukelashvili
E. Gordon
R. Gill
P. Flory
S. Reynolds
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Cale 10 6 2 0 0 0 0 1 2/3 0/1 2/3 1 1
J. Walker 6 3 1 0 0 1 2 2 1/1 0/0 1/4 0 1
M. Nzei 14 1 4 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 2 2
S. Mamukelashvili 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
E. Gordon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Gill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Flory - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Reynolds - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 82 47 17 8 1 14 21 28/65 7/24 19/27 21 26
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores