Timmer's 4-point play at buzzer lifts Drake
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) Reed Timmer completed a 4-point play with 1.8 seconds left in the game to cap a 20-point outing in Drake's 67-63 win over Missouri State on Sunday.
Graham Woodward was left open in the corner for a 3-pointer to give Drake a 63-62 lead with 13.8 to go. After Alize Johnson made 1 of 2 free throws, Timmer lost control of it on a dribble through his legs, but regained it and launched a deep 3-pointer just before the buzzer.
Nick McGlynn and De'Antae McMurray each added nine points for Drake (16-13, 10-6 Missouri Valley Conference).
McMurray made an off-balance jumper at the buzzer to close the first half with a 35-25 lead.
Alize Johnson had 14 points and 16 rebounds and J.T. Miller added 14 points for Missouri State (17-12, 7-9).
Most of MSU's bench was removed in the second half after going onto the court to help Dixon up after a hard foul.
|29.9
|Min. Per Game
|29.9
|15.6
|Pts. Per Game
|15.6
|2.5
|Ast. Per Game
|2.5
|11.3
|Reb. Per Game
|11.3
|45.7
|Field Goal %
|43.5
|42.1
|Three Point %
|28.8
|87.6
|Free Throw %
|75.2
|Jarred Dixon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|+ 1
|Reed Timmer made free throw
|1.0
|Shooting foul on Alize Johnson
|1.0
|+ 3
|Reed Timmer made 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by Casey Schlatter
|8.0
|Alize Johnson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|8.0
|+ 1
|Alize Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Personal foul on C.J. Rivers
|8.0
|+ 3
|Graham Woodward made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Casey Schlatter
|16.0
|Defensive rebound by Casey Schlatter
|26.0
|Jarred Dixon missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|26.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|67
|63
|Field Goals
|25-61 (41.0%)
|26-67 (38.8%)
|3-Pointers
|8-23 (34.8%)
|4-22 (18.2%)
|Free Throws
|9-11 (81.8%)
|7-16 (43.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|41
|Offensive
|4
|8
|Defensive
|31
|30
|Team
|4
|3
|Assists
|11
|13
|Steals
|1
|4
|Blocks
|4
|3
|Turnovers
|9
|7
|Fouls
|15
|11
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Drake 16-13
|74.3 PPG
|36 RPG
|15.4 APG
|Missouri State 17-12
|70.4 PPG
|41.8 RPG
|12.8 APG
|Key Players
|
12
|R. Timmer G
|19.1 PPG
|3.6 RPG
|2.4 APG
|46.3 FG%
|
24
|A. Johnson F
|15.5 PPG
|11.7 RPG
|2.5 APG
|43.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|R. Timmer G
|20 PTS
|6 REB
|0 AST
|A. Johnson F
|14 PTS
|16 REB
|0 AST
|
|41.0
|FG%
|38.8
|
|
|34.8
|3PT FG%
|18.2
|
|
|81.8
|FT%
|43.8
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Timmer
|34
|20
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6/12
|2/7
|6/7
|0
|6
|N. McGlynn
|18
|9
|3
|2
|0
|3
|1
|5
|4/8
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|2
|D. McMurray
|32
|9
|5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|4/12
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|5
|C. Rivers
|28
|2
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|O. Arogundade
|29
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/5
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Schlatter
|22
|8
|11
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|9
|G. Woodward
|21
|7
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3/6
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|2
|J. Gibbs
|9
|6
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2/3
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|4
|N. Thomas
|7
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2/5
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Kuenstling
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Gholson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Pilipovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|67
|35
|11
|1
|4
|9
|15
|25/61
|8/23
|9/11
|4
|31
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Miller
|28
|14
|4
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2
|7/14
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|4
|A. Johnson
|36
|14
|16
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|6/15
|1/5
|1/3
|3
|13
|O. Church
|24
|10
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4/4
|0/0
|2/5
|2
|2
|M. Lawrence
|29
|8
|2
|8
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3/13
|1/5
|1/2
|0
|2
|J. Rhodes
|31
|7
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3/10
|1/5
|0/0
|2
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Dixon
|30
|10
|4
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3/10
|1/5
|3/6
|0
|4
|T. Bhullar
|7
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|R. Kreklow
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|R. Rousseau III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Owens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Fofana
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Scott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Scurry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Byrd II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|63
|38
|13
|4
|3
|7
|11
|26/67
|4/22
|7/16
|8
|30
