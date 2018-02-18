DRAKE
MOST

No Text

Timmer's 4-point play at buzzer lifts Drake

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 18, 2018

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) Reed Timmer completed a 4-point play with 1.8 seconds left in the game to cap a 20-point outing in Drake's 67-63 win over Missouri State on Sunday.

Graham Woodward was left open in the corner for a 3-pointer to give Drake a 63-62 lead with 13.8 to go. After Alize Johnson made 1 of 2 free throws, Timmer lost control of it on a dribble through his legs, but regained it and launched a deep 3-pointer just before the buzzer.

Nick McGlynn and De'Antae McMurray each added nine points for Drake (16-13, 10-6 Missouri Valley Conference).

McMurray made an off-balance jumper at the buzzer to close the first half with a 35-25 lead.

Alize Johnson had 14 points and 16 rebounds and J.T. Miller added 14 points for Missouri State (17-12, 7-9).

Most of MSU's bench was removed in the second half after going onto the court to help Dixon up after a hard foul.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
R. Timmer
A. Johnson
29.9 Min. Per Game 29.9
15.6 Pts. Per Game 15.6
2.5 Ast. Per Game 2.5
11.3 Reb. Per Game 11.3
45.7 Field Goal % 43.5
42.1 Three Point % 28.8
87.6 Free Throw % 75.2
  Jarred Dixon missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
+ 1 Reed Timmer made free throw 1.0
  Shooting foul on Alize Johnson 1.0
+ 3 Reed Timmer made 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Casey Schlatter 8.0
  Alize Johnson missed 2nd of 2 free throws 8.0
+ 1 Alize Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 8.0
  Personal foul on C.J. Rivers 8.0
+ 3 Graham Woodward made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Casey Schlatter 16.0
  Defensive rebound by Casey Schlatter 26.0
  Jarred Dixon missed 2nd of 2 free throws 26.0
Team Stats
Points 67 63
Field Goals 25-61 (41.0%) 26-67 (38.8%)
3-Pointers 8-23 (34.8%) 4-22 (18.2%)
Free Throws 9-11 (81.8%) 7-16 (43.8%)
Total Rebounds 39 41
Offensive 4 8
Defensive 31 30
Team 4 3
Assists 11 13
Steals 1 4
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 9 7
Fouls 15 11
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
12
R. Timmer G
20 PTS, 6 REB
home team logo
23
J. Miller G
14 PTS, 4 REB
12T
away team logo Drake 16-13 353267
home team logo Missouri State 17-12 253863
O/U 140.5, MOST -8.0
JQH Arena Springfield, MO
O/U 140.5, MOST -8.0
JQH Arena Springfield, MO
Team Stats
away team logo Drake 16-13 74.3 PPG 36 RPG 15.4 APG
home team logo Missouri State 17-12 70.4 PPG 41.8 RPG 12.8 APG
Key Players
12
R. Timmer G 19.1 PPG 3.6 RPG 2.4 APG 46.3 FG%
24
A. Johnson F 15.5 PPG 11.7 RPG 2.5 APG 43.4 FG%
Top Scorers
12
R. Timmer G 20 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
24
A. Johnson F 14 PTS 16 REB 0 AST
41.0 FG% 38.8
34.8 3PT FG% 18.2
81.8 FT% 43.8
Drake
Starters
R. Timmer
N. McGlynn
D. McMurray
C. Rivers
O. Arogundade
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Timmer 34 20 6 0 0 0 1 1 6/12 2/7 6/7 0 6
N. McGlynn 18 9 3 2 0 3 1 5 4/8 0/0 1/2 1 2
D. McMurray 32 9 5 1 0 0 2 5 4/12 1/4 0/0 0 5
C. Rivers 28 2 3 4 0 0 1 2 1/5 0/0 0/0 1 2
O. Arogundade 29 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/5 0/3 0/0 0 1
Starters
R. Timmer
N. McGlynn
D. McMurray
C. Rivers
O. Arogundade
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Timmer 34 20 6 0 0 0 1 1 6/12 2/7 6/7 0 6
N. McGlynn 18 9 3 2 0 3 1 5 4/8 0/0 1/2 1 2
D. McMurray 32 9 5 1 0 0 2 5 4/12 1/4 0/0 0 5
C. Rivers 28 2 3 4 0 0 1 2 1/5 0/0 0/0 1 2
O. Arogundade 29 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/5 0/3 0/0 0 1
Bench
C. Schlatter
G. Woodward
J. Gibbs
N. Thomas
K. Kuenstling
C. Gholson
S. Jones
A. Pilipovic
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Schlatter 22 8 11 2 1 1 0 0 3/5 0/0 2/2 2 9
G. Woodward 21 7 2 0 0 0 1 1 3/6 1/3 0/0 0 2
J. Gibbs 9 6 4 1 0 0 1 0 2/3 2/3 0/0 0 4
N. Thomas 7 6 0 1 0 0 2 0 2/5 2/3 0/0 0 0
K. Kuenstling - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Gholson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Pilipovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 67 35 11 1 4 9 15 25/61 8/23 9/11 4 31
Missouri State
Starters
J. Miller
A. Johnson
O. Church
M. Lawrence
J. Rhodes
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Miller 28 14 4 0 0 1 4 2 7/14 0/2 0/0 0 4
A. Johnson 36 14 16 0 0 0 2 2 6/15 1/5 1/3 3 13
O. Church 24 10 4 2 1 1 0 2 4/4 0/0 2/5 2 2
M. Lawrence 29 8 2 8 3 0 0 1 3/13 1/5 1/2 0 2
J. Rhodes 31 7 5 1 0 0 0 1 3/10 1/5 0/0 2 3
Starters
J. Miller
A. Johnson
O. Church
M. Lawrence
J. Rhodes
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Miller 28 14 4 0 0 1 4 2 7/14 0/2 0/0 0 4
A. Johnson 36 14 16 0 0 0 2 2 6/15 1/5 1/3 3 13
O. Church 24 10 4 2 1 1 0 2 4/4 0/0 2/5 2 2
M. Lawrence 29 8 2 8 3 0 0 1 3/13 1/5 1/2 0 2
J. Rhodes 31 7 5 1 0 0 0 1 3/10 1/5 0/0 2 3
Bench
J. Dixon
T. Bhullar
R. Kreklow
R. Rousseau III
R. Owens
G. Williams
A. Fofana
D. Scott
R. Scurry
J. Byrd II
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Dixon 30 10 4 2 0 1 0 0 3/10 1/5 3/6 0 4
T. Bhullar 7 0 3 0 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 2
R. Kreklow 15 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
R. Rousseau III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Owens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Fofana - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Scott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Scurry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Byrd II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 63 38 13 4 3 7 11 26/67 4/22 7/16 8 30
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores