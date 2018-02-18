Loyola-Chicago clinches at least share of MVC title
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) Marques Townes scored 22 points and Clayton Custer added four 3-pointers and 17 points as Loyola-Chicago claimed at least a share of its first Missouri Valley Conference regular-season championship Sunday with a 76-66 victory over Evansville.
Donte Ingram added 14 points and Aundre Jackson 11 for the Ramblers (23-5, 13-3), who have won five straight and 12 of their last 13. Loyola claimed its first league title since 1986-87, when it shared the crown in the Midwestern City Conference - now the Horizon League - with Evansville.
The Ramblers shot 58 percent and made 9 of 19 3-point tries.
Ryan Taylor had three treys and 27 points for the Purple Aces.
Evansville (16-13, 6-10) led by one at halftime and the Ramblers didn't take the lead for good until 11:19 of the second half. The lead remained in single digits until making 5 of 6 free throws over the final 44 seconds.
|35.6
|Min. Per Game
|35.6
|11.0
|Pts. Per Game
|11.0
|2.2
|Ast. Per Game
|2.2
|4.4
|Reb. Per Game
|4.4
|55.3
|Field Goal %
|45.4
|48.3
|Three Point %
|42.5
|81.0
|Free Throw %
|77.4
|Defensive rebound by Bruno Skokna
|9.0
|Ryan Taylor missed jump shot
|11.0
|+ 1
|Marques Townes made 2nd of 2 free throws
|18.0
|+ 1
|Marques Townes made 1st of 2 free throws
|18.0
|Personal foul on John Hall
|18.0
|Defensive rebound by Bruno Skokna
|18.0
|Blake Simmons missed 3-pt. jump shot
|20.0
|Defensive rebound by John Hall
|29.0
|Clayton Custer missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|29.0
|+ 1
|Clayton Custer made 1st of 2 free throws
|29.0
|Personal foul on Blake Simmons
|29.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|76
|66
|Field Goals
|25-43 (58.1%)
|23-53 (43.4%)
|3-Pointers
|9-19 (47.4%)
|5-15 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|17-23 (73.9%)
|15-17 (88.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|22
|Offensive
|4
|3
|Defensive
|25
|17
|Team
|2
|2
|Assists
|12
|12
|Steals
|6
|7
|Blocks
|3
|1
|Turnovers
|18
|11
|Fouls
|14
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Loyola-Chicago 23-5
|73.7 PPG
|34.6 RPG
|15.9 APG
|Evansville 16-13
|66.1 PPG
|36.8 RPG
|13.1 APG
|
|58.1
|FG%
|43.4
|
|
|47.4
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|73.9
|FT%
|88.2
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Townes
|32
|22
|3
|0
|1
|1
|3
|2
|8/13
|2/5
|4/5
|1
|2
|C. Custer
|35
|17
|7
|6
|1
|0
|3
|1
|6/10
|4/6
|1/2
|0
|7
|D. Ingram
|33
|14
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5/9
|3/6
|1/2
|0
|3
|C. Krutwig
|16
|6
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2/3
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|2
|B. Richardson
|28
|1
|3
|2
|0
|2
|7
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Taylor
|40
|27
|4
|1
|2
|0
|4
|1
|10/23
|3/7
|4/5
|0
|4
|K. Riley
|22
|7
|3
|3
|2
|0
|2
|2
|3/5
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|2
|B. Simmons
|39
|6
|8
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1/6
|0/4
|4/4
|2
|6
|N. Frederking
|35
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2/5
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|0
|D. Chatkevicius
|20
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
