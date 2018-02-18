LOYCHI
EVAN

No Text

Loyola-Chicago clinches at least share of MVC title

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 18, 2018

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) Marques Townes scored 22 points and Clayton Custer added four 3-pointers and 17 points as Loyola-Chicago claimed at least a share of its first Missouri Valley Conference regular-season championship Sunday with a 76-66 victory over Evansville.

Donte Ingram added 14 points and Aundre Jackson 11 for the Ramblers (23-5, 13-3), who have won five straight and 12 of their last 13. Loyola claimed its first league title since 1986-87, when it shared the crown in the Midwestern City Conference - now the Horizon League - with Evansville.

The Ramblers shot 58 percent and made 9 of 19 3-point tries.

Ryan Taylor had three treys and 27 points for the Purple Aces.

Evansville (16-13, 6-10) led by one at halftime and the Ramblers didn't take the lead for good until 11:19 of the second half. The lead remained in single digits until making 5 of 6 free throws over the final 44 seconds.

Key Players
C. Custer
B. Simmons
35.6 Min. Per Game 35.6
11.0 Pts. Per Game 11.0
2.2 Ast. Per Game 2.2
4.4 Reb. Per Game 4.4
55.3 Field Goal % 45.4
48.3 Three Point % 42.5
81.0 Free Throw % 77.4
Team Stats
Points 76 66
Field Goals 25-43 (58.1%) 23-53 (43.4%)
3-Pointers 9-19 (47.4%) 5-15 (33.3%)
Free Throws 17-23 (73.9%) 15-17 (88.2%)
Total Rebounds 31 22
Offensive 4 3
Defensive 25 17
Team 2 2
Assists 12 12
Steals 6 7
Blocks 3 1
Turnovers 18 11
Fouls 14 16
Technicals 0 0
M. Townes G
22 PTS, 3 REB
R. Taylor G
27 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Loyola-Chicago 23-5 274976
home team logo Evansville 16-13 283866
Ford Center Evansville, IN
Team Stats
away team logo Loyola-Chicago 23-5 73.7 PPG 34.6 RPG 15.9 APG
home team logo Evansville 16-13 66.1 PPG 36.8 RPG 13.1 APG
Key Players
M. Townes G 11.3 PPG 4.0 RPG 2.4 APG 53.0 FG%
R. Taylor G 21.4 PPG 3.7 RPG 1.2 APG 43.6 FG%
Top Scorers
M. Townes G 22 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
R. Taylor G 27 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
58.1 FG% 43.4
47.4 3PT FG% 33.3
73.9 FT% 88.2
Bench
A. Jackson
L. Williamson
C. Satterwhite
B. Skokna
C. Shanks
J. Baughman
N. DiNardi
A. Avery
C. Negron
D. Boehm
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Jackson 20 11 5 0 0 0 1 3 4/6 0/1 3/4 1 4
L. Williamson 20 3 3 1 3 0 2 3 0/0 0/0 3/4 1 2
C. Satterwhite 9 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 2/2 0 0
B. Skokna 7 0 2 0 1 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2
C. Shanks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Baughman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. DiNardi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Avery - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Negron - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Boehm - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 76 29 12 6 3 18 14 25/43 9/19 17/23 4 25
Bench
J. Hall
E. Kuhlman
D. Gibson
S. Hainna
D. Smith
D. Traore
M. Hill
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Hall 10 6 3 0 1 0 1 1 3/7 0/0 0/0 0 3
E. Kuhlman 15 6 0 1 0 0 0 1 2/3 2/2 0/0 0 0
D. Gibson 19 4 0 3 2 0 1 2 0/1 0/0 4/4 0 0
S. Hainna - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Traore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 66 20 12 7 1 11 16 23/53 5/15 15/17 3 17
NCAA BB Scores