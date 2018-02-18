Igbanu leads second-half surge in Tulsa's 73-61 victory
TULSA, Okla. (AP) Martins Igbanu scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half and Tulsa beat South Florida 73-61 on Sunday for the Golden Hurricane's fifth straight victory.
Junior Etou added 11 points and nine rebounds and DaQuan Jeffries and Curran Scott also scored 11 apiece. Tulsa (16-10, 9-5), in fourth place in the American Athletic Conference, outrebounded USF 39-31, including 13-7 on the offensive glass.
David Collins and Stephan Jiggets had three 3-pointers apiece and scored 17 and 16 points, respectively, for the Bulls (8-20, 1-14), who have lost seven in a row. Payton Banks added 11 points and Malik Martin 10.
Tulsa trailed early but ended the half ahead 34-23 after an 8-0 run. The Hurricane opened the second half with a 20-7 run with 12 points from Igbanu and seven from Etou for its largest lead of 24 points, riding the big lead to the win.
|28.9
|Min. Per Game
|28.9
|12.4
|Pts. Per Game
|12.4
|4.5
|Ast. Per Game
|4.5
|4.0
|Reb. Per Game
|4.0
|36.5
|Field Goal %
|48.1
|40.0
|Three Point %
|37.4
|80.5
|Free Throw %
|73.1
|Full timeout called
|8.0
|+ 2
|Malik Martin made dunk, assist by Justin Brown
|10.0
|Lost ball turnover on Geno Artison
|21.0
|Offensive rebound by Tulsa
|26.0
|Elijah Joiner missed 3-pt. jump shot
|28.0
|Bad pass turnover on David Collins, stolen by Geno Artison
|54.0
|Defensive rebound by Justin Brown
|57.0
|Lawson Korita missed tip-in
|59.0
|Offensive rebound by Lawson Korita
|1:02
|Elijah Joiner missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:04
|+ 1
|David Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:36
|Team Stats
|Points
|61
|73
|Field Goals
|20-53 (37.7%)
|24-58 (41.4%)
|3-Pointers
|8-21 (38.1%)
|8-26 (30.8%)
|Free Throws
|13-14 (92.9%)
|17-22 (77.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|39
|Offensive
|6
|11
|Defensive
|22
|24
|Team
|3
|4
|Assists
|10
|14
|Steals
|6
|8
|Blocks
|3
|3
|Turnovers
|15
|11
|Fouls
|19
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|South Florida 8-20
|62.2 PPG
|36.9 RPG
|11.6 APG
|Tulsa 16-10
|73.9 PPG
|42.5 RPG
|12.2 APG
|Key Players
|
11
|D. Collins G
|8.6 PPG
|2.4 RPG
|2.3 APG
|46.2 FG%
|
1
|M. Igbanu F
|9.2 PPG
|5.2 RPG
|0.4 APG
|50.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Collins G
|17 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|M. Igbanu F
|16 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|
|37.7
|FG%
|41.4
|
|
|38.1
|3PT FG%
|30.8
|
|
|92.9
|FT%
|77.3
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Collins
|35
|17
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|3
|4/8
|3/4
|6/6
|0
|3
|S. Jiggetts
|27
|16
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|5/13
|3/5
|3/4
|1
|3
|P. Banks
|30
|11
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|4/10
|1/7
|2/2
|0
|3
|T. Samuel
|25
|2
|5
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|1/6
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|4
|N. Scekic
|22
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Martin
|25
|10
|6
|2
|2
|1
|2
|3
|5/7
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|J. Brown
|27
|5
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/5
|1/4
|2/2
|1
|3
|I. Manderson
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Holston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Da Silva
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Y. Alvarado
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Beard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Coffaro
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Yetna
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|61
|28
|10
|6
|3
|15
|19
|20/53
|8/21
|13/14
|6
|22
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Igbanu
|21
|16
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7/9
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|3
|J. Etou
|27
|11
|9
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3/8
|1/2
|4/5
|1
|8
|C. Henderson Jr.
|28
|8
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3/9
|2/7
|0/0
|1
|3
|S. Taplin
|26
|7
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2/6
|0/3
|3/4
|0
|2
|L. Korita
|10
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/3
|1/2
|2/2
|2
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Scott
|16
|11
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|5
|3/5
|1/3
|4/5
|0
|0
|D. Jeffries
|25
|11
|7
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|4/6
|3/4
|0/0
|2
|5
|J. Wheeler
|17
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1/5
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|1
|E. Joiner
|18
|1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|3
|0/4
|0/3
|1/2
|2
|2
|G. Artison
|7
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|0
|D. Jackson
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Foree
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|73
|35
|14
|8
|3
|11
|15
|24/58
|8/26
|17/22
|11
|24
