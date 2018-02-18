SFLA
Igbanu leads second-half surge in Tulsa's 73-61 victory

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 18, 2018

TULSA, Okla. (AP) Martins Igbanu scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half and Tulsa beat South Florida 73-61 on Sunday for the Golden Hurricane's fifth straight victory.

Junior Etou added 11 points and nine rebounds and DaQuan Jeffries and Curran Scott also scored 11 apiece. Tulsa (16-10, 9-5), in fourth place in the American Athletic Conference, outrebounded USF 39-31, including 13-7 on the offensive glass.

David Collins and Stephan Jiggets had three 3-pointers apiece and scored 17 and 16 points, respectively, for the Bulls (8-20, 1-14), who have lost seven in a row. Payton Banks added 11 points and Malik Martin 10.

Tulsa trailed early but ended the half ahead 34-23 after an 8-0 run. The Hurricane opened the second half with a 20-7 run with 12 points from Igbanu and seven from Etou for its largest lead of 24 points, riding the big lead to the win.

Key Players
S. Jiggetts
S. Taplin
28.9 Min. Per Game 28.9
12.4 Pts. Per Game 12.4
4.5 Ast. Per Game 4.5
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
36.5 Field Goal % 48.1
40.0 Three Point % 37.4
80.5 Free Throw % 73.1
Team Stats
Points 61 73
Field Goals 20-53 (37.7%) 24-58 (41.4%)
3-Pointers 8-21 (38.1%) 8-26 (30.8%)
Free Throws 13-14 (92.9%) 17-22 (77.3%)
Total Rebounds 31 39
Offensive 6 11
Defensive 22 24
Team 3 4
Assists 10 14
Steals 6 8
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 15 11
Fouls 19 15
Technicals 0 0
Team Stats
away team logo South Florida 8-20 62.2 PPG 36.9 RPG 11.6 APG
home team logo Tulsa 16-10 73.9 PPG 42.5 RPG 12.2 APG
Key Players
11
D. Collins G 8.6 PPG 2.4 RPG 2.3 APG 46.2 FG%
1
M. Igbanu F 9.2 PPG 5.2 RPG 0.4 APG 50.6 FG%
Top Scorers
11
D. Collins G 17 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
1
M. Igbanu F 16 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
37.7 FG% 41.4
38.1 3PT FG% 30.8
92.9 FT% 77.3
South Florida
Starters
D. Collins
S. Jiggetts
P. Banks
T. Samuel
N. Scekic
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Collins 35 17 3 1 2 0 3 3 4/8 3/4 6/6 0 3
S. Jiggetts 27 16 4 1 1 0 2 4 5/13 3/5 3/4 1 3
P. Banks 30 11 3 1 1 1 3 2 4/10 1/7 2/2 0 3
T. Samuel 25 2 5 2 0 0 4 1 1/6 0/1 0/0 1 4
N. Scekic 22 0 3 0 0 1 0 4 0/3 0/0 0/0 3 0
Bench
M. Martin
J. Brown
I. Manderson
T. Holston
T. Da Silva
Y. Alvarado
H. Beard
J. Coffaro
A. Yetna
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Martin 25 10 6 2 2 1 2 3 5/7 0/0 0/0 0 6
J. Brown 27 5 4 3 0 0 1 2 1/5 1/4 2/2 1 3
I. Manderson 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Holston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Da Silva - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Alvarado - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Beard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Coffaro - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Yetna - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 61 28 10 6 3 15 19 20/53 8/21 13/14 6 22
Tulsa
Starters
M. Igbanu
J. Etou
C. Henderson Jr.
S. Taplin
L. Korita
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Igbanu 21 16 4 0 0 0 0 1 7/9 0/0 2/2 1 3
J. Etou 27 11 9 5 0 0 1 1 3/8 1/2 4/5 1 8
C. Henderson Jr. 28 8 4 2 0 0 0 1 3/9 2/7 0/0 1 3
S. Taplin 26 7 2 3 3 0 1 2 2/6 0/3 3/4 0 2
L. Korita 10 5 2 0 0 0 1 0 1/3 1/2 2/2 2 0
Bench
C. Scott
D. Jeffries
J. Wheeler
E. Joiner
G. Artison
D. Jackson
A. Foree
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Scott 16 11 0 0 3 0 1 5 3/5 1/3 4/5 0 0
D. Jeffries 25 11 7 1 0 3 0 1 4/6 3/4 0/0 2 5
J. Wheeler 17 3 1 0 1 0 2 1 1/5 0/1 1/2 0 1
E. Joiner 18 1 4 2 0 0 3 3 0/4 0/3 1/2 2 2
G. Artison 7 0 2 0 1 0 1 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 2 0
D. Jackson 5 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Foree - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 73 35 14 8 3 11 15 24/58 8/26 17/22 11 24
NCAA BB Scores