UConn beats ECU 84-80 despite Fleming's triple-double

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 18, 2018

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) Connecticut put together one of its best offensive performances of the season. The Huskies needed it, because East Carolina's Isaac Fleming came up with another triple-double.

UConn beat the Pirates 84-80 on Sunday despite the do-it-all ECU guard.

Jalen Adams scored 26 points, Terry Larrier added 20 points and Christian Vital finished with 16 to help the Huskies (13-14, 6-8 American Athletic Conference) snap a two-game losing streak. They shot 58.2 percent and hit 13 3-pointers - both season highs - in their highest-scoring performance since a double-overtime, 90-88 loss to Tulsa on Jan. 3.

''We made shots. We've just got to get better defensively, and we've got to rebound the ball better,'' UConn coach Kevin Ollie said.

Only twice has an ECU player finished with a triple-double - and both belong to Fleming in the past month. He finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the Pirates (10-15, 4-10).

''It shows that he's getting better as a player,'' ECU interim coach Michael Perry said. ''He's an interesting kid because he's got a lot of moxie, as you can see on the floor. Just getting him to harness that and put that energy in the right areas. ... As he begins to do that, you're going to see a better overall basketball game, and it's happening for him.''

Shawn Williams added 26 points, and his deep 3-pointer - his seventh of the game - pulled ECU to 82-80 with 15.6 seconds left.

Adams hit two free throws with 14.7 seconds remaining, and after B.J. Tyson left a layup short with about six seconds remaining, Tyler Polley grabbed the defensive rebound that effectively sealed it.

BIG PICTURE

Connecticut: The Huskies' offense certainly found its groove, lighting it up from long range against an East Carolina team that entered as the league's third-best at defending the arc. Now the challenge is stringing a few of these performances together and finding a way to salvage the year once postseason play begins.

East Carolina: Fleming and Williams once again proved themselves as a pair of solid building blocks for the Pirates' next permanent coach, with Perry finishing up the season after Jeff Lebo stepped down in November. Fleming also had a triple-double Feb. 3 against Memphis and Williams has been the team's top scorer in conference play.

KEY STAT

The Huskies also matched a season high with 18 assists, and Antwoine Anderson led the way with seven. ''We've been looking for that all year, and you've got to make shots to do that,'' Ollie said. ''We wrote on the board: `Selfless.' Selfless is giving up a good shot for a great shot.''

LONG RANGE

Both teams set season highs from 3-point range, with each team hitting 13. East Carolina entered as the AAC's worst team from 3-point range but made its first five attempts from beyond the arc. The teams combined to take 10 straight 3s to open the game.

UP NEXT

Connecticut: The Huskies hit the road for a Thursday night rematch with No. 5 Cincinnati, which beat UConn 65-57 on Feb. 3.

East Carolina: The Pirates play host to SMU on Wednesday night.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
J. Adams
B. Tyson
36.0 Min. Per Game 36.0
14.5 Pts. Per Game 14.5
2.7 Ast. Per Game 2.7
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
42.0 Field Goal % 41.9
31.0 Three Point % 28.1
80.7 Free Throw % 81.6
  Defensive rebound by K.J. Davis 2.0
  Tyler Polley missed free throw 2.0
  Personal foul on Dimitrije Spasojevic 2.0
  Defensive rebound by Tyler Polley 5.0
  B.J. Tyson missed layup 7.0
+ 1 Jalen Adams made 2nd of 2 free throws 14.0
+ 1 Jalen Adams made 1st of 2 free throws 14.0
  Personal foul on Shawn Williams 14.0
+ 3 Shawn Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by B.J. Tyson 17.0
  Defensive rebound by B.J. Tyson 24.0
  Antwoine Anderson missed free throw 24.0
Team Stats
Points 84 80
Field Goals 32-55 (58.2%) 28-58 (48.3%)
3-Pointers 13-26 (50.0%) 13-25 (52.0%)
Free Throws 7-12 (58.3%) 11-13 (84.6%)
Total Rebounds 24 32
Offensive 5 9
Defensive 18 20
Team 1 3
Assists 18 19
Steals 5 5
Blocks 3 1
Turnovers 11 12
Fouls 14 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
J. Adams G
26 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
55
S. Williams G
26 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Connecticut 13-14 404484
home team logo East Carolina 10-15 423880
Minges Coliseum Greenville, NC
Connecticut
Starters
J. Adams
T. Larrier
C. Vital
A. Anderson
J. Carlton
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Adams 39 26 5 6 1 1 2 1 10/18 4/8 2/4 2 3
T. Larrier 38 20 4 2 1 0 1 1 7/11 3/6 3/4 1 3
C. Vital 33 16 6 2 3 0 3 3 7/12 2/6 0/0 0 6
A. Anderson 30 9 3 7 0 0 2 2 4/6 1/3 0/1 0 3
J. Carlton 14 2 2 0 0 1 0 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 0
Bench
T. Polley
D. Onuorah
M. Diarra
I. Whaley
E. Cobb
C. Foxen
M. Noyes
A. Gilbert
T. Aiyegbusi
K. Williams
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Polley 22 11 2 1 0 0 2 1 3/4 3/3 2/3 0 2
D. Onuorah 18 0 1 0 0 0 1 3 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
M. Diarra 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
I. Whaley 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
E. Cobb - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Foxen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Noyes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Gilbert - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Aiyegbusi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 84 23 18 5 3 11 14 32/55 13/26 7/12 5 18
East Carolina
Starters
S. Williams
B. Tyson
I. Fleming
D. Spasojevic
A. Jackson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Williams 40 26 1 2 0 0 4 3 8/15 7/13 3/3 0 1
B. Tyson 37 20 6 5 0 0 2 3 7/15 3/6 3/4 0 6
I. Fleming 38 13 10 10 0 0 2 1 5/10 1/1 2/2 5 5
D. Spasojevic 25 9 3 1 1 1 0 2 4/6 0/0 1/2 1 2
A. Jackson 20 2 1 1 1 0 3 2 0/1 0/1 2/2 0 1
Bench
K. Davis
J. Whatley
K. Barkley
J. Obasohan
J. Craig
A. Hill
J. Whitley
U. Haruna
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Davis 25 8 7 0 2 0 0 3 3/8 2/4 0/0 2 5
J. Whatley 15 2 1 0 1 0 1 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 0
K. Barkley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Obasohan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Craig - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Hill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Whitley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
U. Haruna - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 80 29 19 5 1 12 15 28/58 13/25 11/13 9 20
NCAA BB Scores