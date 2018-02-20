MISSST
Mississippi State stuns Texas A&M 93-81

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 20, 2018

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) Quinndary Weatherspoon got down to the basics of why Mississippi State overwhelmed Texas A&M on Tuesday night.

''We were just quicker than them, and we used that to our advantage on the defensive end,'' Weatherspoon said.

MSU's quickness came in handy on the offensive end, too, in its stunning 93-81 road victory. Abdul Ado led the way with 19 points and five Bulldogs scored in double figures.

The Bulldogs (20-8, 8-7 Southeastern) improved to 2-6 in SEC road games, while the Aggies (17-11, 6-9) fell to 5-3 at home against league competition.

''We did a really nice job of managing the game down the stretch,'' MSU coach Ben Howland said. ''I'm just really proud of our players because this is a huge win for us to come on the road and get an RPI win of 21. This really helps us toward our goal of getting to the NCAA Tournament.''

MSU throttled A&M in points off turnovers (19-5) and bench points (23-6). The Aggies, ranked 21st last week in The Associated Press poll, dropped out of the rankings this week following consecutive road losses at Missouri and Arkansas.

''We've lost our defensive identity for whatever reason,'' A&M coach Billy Kennedy said. ''We're struggling to make the tough play on the defensive end of the floor, and that's my responsibility.''

Bulldog forward Aric Holman was questionable for Tuesday's game after hurting his knee on Saturday in a victory over Mississippi, but played 19 minutes and contributed 13 points and five rebounds. Weatherspoon added 17 points for MSU.

A&M center Tyler Davis led all scorers with 25 points. MSU made 23-of-29 of its free throws (79 percent) compared to 16-of-28 (57 percent) for the Aggies.

The Bulldogs won for the first time in four tries in Reed Arena and notched their 18th 20-win season in program history.

BIG PICTURE

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs are likely still on the outside looking in concerning the NCAA Tournament, but not if this keeps up. MSU won its second straight and likely needs to close out the regular season with three more victories to make a strong case for the NCAA postseason.

Texas A&M: The Aggies, losers of three straight, are still considered likely for an NCAA Tournament berth, but this one hurt, considering they entered the game having won 12 of their 14 home games. Their next two are on the road.

STAT OF THE NIGHT

A&M entered the game as the SEC's top rebounding team, but MSU held a 44-31 advantage on the boards, despite no Bulldog player registering double-digit rebounds.

HIGHLIGHT REEL

Bulldog forward Aric Holman grabbed an offensive rebound, missed a dunk attempt, again grabbed the rebound, dribbled outside the arc and smoothly sank a 3-pointer to further deflate the half-empty arena midway through the second half.

HE SAID IT

A&M center Tyler Davis on the Aggies' defensive woes: ''You have to have a certain togetherness to play defense, and when you don't have that you can't play defense at a high level. If you aren't going to play together . then you're not going to win games.''

UP NEXT

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs play host to South Carolina on Saturday, their first of consecutive home games.

Texas A&M: The Aggies play at Vanderbilt on Saturday, their third road game in four contests.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Q. Weatherspoon
D. Hogg
30.7 Min. Per Game 30.7
11.3 Pts. Per Game 11.3
2.7 Ast. Per Game 2.7
5.4 Reb. Per Game 5.4
49.8 Field Goal % 41.7
32.7 Three Point % 38.1
75.2 Free Throw % 70.4
  Defensive rebound by Lamar Peters 11.0
  Jay Jay Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot 13.0
+ 1 Tyson Carter made 2nd of 2 free throws 18.0
+ 1 Tyson Carter made 1st of 2 free throws 18.0
  Personal foul on Tonny Trocha-Morelos 18.0
+ 1 Tyson Carter made 2nd of 2 free throws 22.0
  Tyson Carter missed 1st of 2 free throws 22.0
  Flagrant foul on Tyler Davis 22.0
  Shooting foul on Tyler Davis 22.0
+ 3 Admon Gilder made 3-pt. jump shot 27.0
+ 1 Aric Holman made 2nd of 2 free throws 31.0
Team Stats
Points 93 81
Field Goals 31-68 (45.6%) 30-59 (50.8%)
3-Pointers 8-22 (36.4%) 5-17 (29.4%)
Free Throws 23-29 (79.3%) 16-28 (57.1%)
Total Rebounds 44 31
Offensive 13 6
Defensive 27 20
Team 4 5
Assists 19 13
Steals 4 1
Blocks 4 8
Turnovers 9 9
Fouls 19 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
24
A. Ado F
19 PTS, 9 REB
home team logo
34
T. Davis C
25 PTS, 11 REB
12T
away team logo Miss. State 20-8 415293
home team logo Texas A&M 17-11 394281
O/U 138.5, TEXAM -6.5
Reed Arena College Station, TX
O/U 138.5, TEXAM -6.5
Reed Arena College Station, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Miss. State 20-8 75.4 PPG 40.2 RPG 13.8 APG
home team logo Texas A&M 17-11 75.4 PPG 44.3 RPG 16.1 APG
Key Players
24
A. Ado F 8.4 PPG 6.9 RPG 0.4 APG 65.7 FG%
34
T. Davis C 14.4 PPG 8.8 RPG 1.4 APG 57.6 FG%
Top Scorers
24
A. Ado F 19 PTS 9 REB 0 AST
34
T. Davis C 25 PTS 11 REB 0 AST
45.6 FG% 50.8
36.4 3PT FG% 29.4
79.3 FT% 57.1
Miss. State
Starters
A. Ado
Q. Weatherspoon
L. Peters
A. Holman
N. Weatherspoon
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Ado 32 19 9 0 0 2 0 4 8/11 0/0 3/5 4 5
Q. Weatherspoon 33 17 6 5 1 0 2 1 5/15 0/1 7/8 4 2
L. Peters 31 15 7 7 1 0 3 2 5/10 3/7 2/4 0 7
A. Holman 19 13 5 0 0 2 0 4 4/5 2/2 3/3 2 3
N. Weatherspoon 33 6 6 4 2 0 2 0 2/8 0/2 2/2 0 6
Bench
T. Carter
X. Stapleton
E. Wright
E. Datcher
K. Feazell
D. Davis
N. Singleton
T. Clayton
T. Gray
M. Storm
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Carter 17 10 1 2 0 0 1 3 2/5 1/4 5/6 0 1
X. Stapleton 22 8 3 1 0 0 0 3 3/11 2/5 0/0 2 1
E. Wright 7 3 1 0 0 0 1 2 1/1 0/0 1/1 0 1
E. Datcher 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
K. Feazell 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
D. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Singleton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Clayton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Gray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Storm - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 93 40 19 4 4 9 19 31/68 8/22 23/29 13 27
Texas A&M
Starters
T. Davis
T. Starks
R. Williams
A. Gilder
D. Hogg
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Davis 31 25 11 0 0 3 0 3 9/11 0/0 7/11 4 7
T. Starks 36 19 1 0 0 0 6 2 8/16 2/5 1/2 0 1
R. Williams 31 11 6 2 0 4 1 0 4/6 0/1 3/6 1 5
A. Gilder 33 10 2 4 0 0 1 4 3/5 2/3 2/2 0 2
D. Hogg 34 10 6 6 1 1 1 5 4/12 0/3 2/5 1 5
Bench
T. Trocha-Morelos
J. Chandler
C. Collins
S. Flagg
D. Wilson
F. Byers
J. Caldwell
M. French
C. Alo
I. Jasey
J. Walker III
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Trocha-Morelos 19 4 0 0 0 0 0 4 1/5 1/2 1/2 0 0
J. Chandler 8 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 0
C. Collins 4 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
S. Flagg 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Byers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Caldwell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. French - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Alo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Jasey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Walker III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 81 26 13 1 8 9 19 30/59 5/17 16/28 6 20
NCAA BB Scores