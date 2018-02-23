Markusson, LMU outlast Santa Clara
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) Mattias Markusson had a double-double with a career-high 19 points and 12 boards and James Batemon had 14 points as Loyola Marymount survived Santa Clara 65-64 on Thursday night.
Eli Scott added 12 points, six rebounds, and five assists for the Lions (9-19, 4-13 West Coast Conference).
The game featured nine ties and 16 lead changes and neither team led by more than six.
LMU managed to push its lead to 59-53 with two minutes left, but K.J. Feagin kept the Lions in it and scored 11 of his 29 in the last 1:41 for Santa Clara's only points in that span.
Batemon missed the front end of a one-and-one with seven seconds left to give the Lions a chance to win it, but Feagin's 3-point attempt bounced off the rim as time expired.
Henry Caruso had 11 points and a career-high 14 rebounds for the Broncos (11-18, 8-9).
|35.0
|Min. Per Game
|35.0
|18.2
|Pts. Per Game
|18.2
|5.0
|Ast. Per Game
|5.0
|2.2
|Reb. Per Game
|2.2
|45.0
|Field Goal %
|45.9
|31.5
|Three Point %
|38.5
|80.0
|Free Throw %
|83.0
|Offensive rebound by Santa Clara
|1.0
|KJ Feagin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2.0
|Defensive rebound by Henry Caruso
|7.0
|James Batemon missed free throw
|7.0
|Personal foul on Henry Caruso
|7.0
|+ 1
|KJ Feagin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|8.0
|+ 1
|KJ Feagin made 1st of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Personal foul on James Batemon
|8.0
|+ 1
|James Batemon made 2nd of 2 free throws
|13.0
|+ 1
|James Batemon made 1st of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Personal foul on Henry Caruso
|13.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|64
|Field Goals
|25-50 (50.0%)
|23-57 (40.4%)
|3-Pointers
|4-9 (44.4%)
|7-21 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|11-16 (68.8%)
|11-11 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|30
|Offensive
|5
|8
|Defensive
|20
|18
|Team
|5
|4
|Assists
|15
|13
|Steals
|9
|7
|Blocks
|5
|4
|Turnovers
|12
|10
|Fouls
|17
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|LMU 9-19
|71.9 PPG
|36.3 RPG
|14.2 APG
|Santa Clara 11-18
|67.0 PPG
|30.3 RPG
|13.6 APG
|Key Players
|
14
|M. Markusson C
|8.1 PPG
|6.2 RPG
|0.5 APG
|62.2 FG%
|
10
|K. Feagin G
|17.7 PPG
|2.2 RPG
|4.2 APG
|45.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Markusson C
|19 PTS
|12 REB
|0 AST
|K. Feagin G
|29 PTS
|2 REB
|5 AST
|
|50.0
|FG%
|40.4
|
|
|44.4
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|68.8
|FT%
|100.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Markusson
|32
|19
|12
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2
|9/13
|0/0
|1/1
|2
|10
|J. Batemon
|36
|14
|2
|3
|1
|0
|3
|4
|3/7
|2/2
|6/7
|1
|1
|E. Scott
|36
|12
|6
|5
|2
|1
|4
|2
|4/8
|0/1
|4/8
|0
|6
|J. McClendon
|30
|2
|1
|5
|3
|0
|1
|5
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|E. Johansson
|22
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Allen
|31
|8
|2
|2
|2
|0
|4
|0
|3/8
|2/2
|0/0
|1
|1
|Z. Williams
|13
|8
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|4/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|S. Haney Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Herman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Gipson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Causwell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Quintana
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Simmons
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Eberhardt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|65
|25
|15
|9
|5
|12
|17
|25/50
|4/9
|11/16
|5
|20
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Feagin
|40
|29
|2
|5
|1
|1
|2
|3
|11/22
|3/6
|4/4
|0
|2
|K. Healy
|40
|12
|3
|5
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4/9
|2/5
|2/2
|1
|2
|H. Caruso
|40
|11
|14
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|4/8
|0/2
|3/3
|5
|9
|E. Ndumanya
|33
|2
|3
|1
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0/5
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|3
|J. Pugh
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|H. Jadersten
|18
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2/6
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|2
|J. Vrankic
|26
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|1/6
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|0
|M. Hauser
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Roche
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Sawyer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Jasaitis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Turner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Walters
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|64
|26
|13
|7
|4
|10
|14
|23/57
|7/21
|11/11
|8
|18
