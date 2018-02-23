LOYMRY
Markusson, LMU outlast Santa Clara

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 23, 2018

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) Mattias Markusson had a double-double with a career-high 19 points and 12 boards and James Batemon had 14 points as Loyola Marymount survived Santa Clara 65-64 on Thursday night.

Eli Scott added 12 points, six rebounds, and five assists for the Lions (9-19, 4-13 West Coast Conference).

The game featured nine ties and 16 lead changes and neither team led by more than six.

LMU managed to push its lead to 59-53 with two minutes left, but K.J. Feagin kept the Lions in it and scored 11 of his 29 in the last 1:41 for Santa Clara's only points in that span.

Batemon missed the front end of a one-and-one with seven seconds left to give the Lions a chance to win it, but Feagin's 3-point attempt bounced off the rim as time expired.

Henry Caruso had 11 points and a career-high 14 rebounds for the Broncos (11-18, 8-9).

Key Players
J. Batemon
K. Feagin
35.0 Min. Per Game 35.0
18.2 Pts. Per Game 18.2
5.0 Ast. Per Game 5.0
2.2 Reb. Per Game 2.2
45.0 Field Goal % 45.9
31.5 Three Point % 38.5
80.0 Free Throw % 83.0
  Offensive rebound by Santa Clara 1.0
  KJ Feagin missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
  Defensive rebound by Henry Caruso 7.0
  James Batemon missed free throw 7.0
  Personal foul on Henry Caruso 7.0
+ 1 KJ Feagin made 2nd of 2 free throws 8.0
+ 1 KJ Feagin made 1st of 2 free throws 8.0
  Personal foul on James Batemon 8.0
+ 1 James Batemon made 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
+ 1 James Batemon made 1st of 2 free throws 13.0
  Personal foul on Henry Caruso 13.0
Team Stats
Points 65 64
Field Goals 25-50 (50.0%) 23-57 (40.4%)
3-Pointers 4-9 (44.4%) 7-21 (33.3%)
Free Throws 11-16 (68.8%) 11-11 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 30 30
Offensive 5 8
Defensive 20 18
Team 5 4
Assists 15 13
Steals 9 7
Blocks 5 4
Turnovers 12 10
Fouls 17 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
14
M. Markusson C
19 PTS, 12 REB
home team logo
10
K. Feagin G
29 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo LMU 9-19 283765
home team logo Santa Clara 11-18 303464
Leavey Center Santa Clara, CA
Team Stats
away team logo LMU 9-19 71.9 PPG 36.3 RPG 14.2 APG
home team logo Santa Clara 11-18 67.0 PPG 30.3 RPG 13.6 APG
Key Players
14
M. Markusson C 8.1 PPG 6.2 RPG 0.5 APG 62.2 FG%
10
K. Feagin G 17.7 PPG 2.2 RPG 4.2 APG 45.7 FG%
Top Scorers
14
M. Markusson C 19 PTS 12 REB 0 AST
10
K. Feagin G 29 PTS 2 REB 5 AST
50.0 FG% 40.4
44.4 3PT FG% 33.3
68.8 FT% 100.0
LMU
Starters
M. Markusson
J. Batemon
E. Scott
J. McClendon
E. Johansson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Markusson 32 19 12 0 1 3 0 2 9/13 0/0 1/1 2 10
J. Batemon 36 14 2 3 1 0 3 4 3/7 2/2 6/7 1 1
E. Scott 36 12 6 5 2 1 4 2 4/8 0/1 4/8 0 6
J. McClendon 30 2 1 5 3 0 1 5 1/5 0/2 0/0 0 1
E. Johansson 22 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 0
Bench
C. Allen
Z. Williams
S. Haney Jr.
P. Herman
D. Gipson
D. Causwell
J. Quintana
M. Simmons
L. Eberhardt
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Allen 31 8 2 2 2 0 4 0 3/8 2/2 0/0 1 1
Z. Williams 13 8 2 0 0 1 0 3 4/5 0/0 0/0 1 1
S. Haney Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Herman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Gipson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Causwell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Quintana - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Eberhardt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 65 25 15 9 5 12 17 25/50 4/9 11/16 5 20
Santa Clara
Starters
K. Feagin
K. Healy
H. Caruso
E. Ndumanya
J. Pugh
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Feagin 40 29 2 5 1 1 2 3 11/22 3/6 4/4 0 2
K. Healy 40 12 3 5 1 0 2 2 4/9 2/5 2/2 1 2
H. Caruso 40 11 14 1 1 1 2 3 4/8 0/2 3/3 5 9
E. Ndumanya 33 2 3 1 3 1 1 2 0/5 0/0 2/2 0 3
J. Pugh 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
Bench
H. Jadersten
J. Vrankic
M. Hauser
J. Roche
J. Sawyer
M. Jasaitis
M. Turner
S. Walters
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
H. Jadersten 18 6 3 0 0 1 0 1 2/6 2/5 0/0 1 2
J. Vrankic 26 2 1 1 1 0 3 3 1/6 0/3 0/0 1 0
M. Hauser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Roche - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sawyer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Jasaitis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Turner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Walters - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 64 26 13 7 4 10 14 23/57 7/21 11/11 8 18
NCAA BB Scores