SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) Mattias Markusson had a double-double with a career-high 19 points and 12 boards and James Batemon had 14 points as Loyola Marymount survived Santa Clara 65-64 on Thursday night.

Eli Scott added 12 points, six rebounds, and five assists for the Lions (9-19, 4-13 West Coast Conference).

The game featured nine ties and 16 lead changes and neither team led by more than six.

LMU managed to push its lead to 59-53 with two minutes left, but K.J. Feagin kept the Lions in it and scored 11 of his 29 in the last 1:41 for Santa Clara's only points in that span.

Batemon missed the front end of a one-and-one with seven seconds left to give the Lions a chance to win it, but Feagin's 3-point attempt bounced off the rim as time expired.

Henry Caruso had 11 points and a career-high 14 rebounds for the Broncos (11-18, 8-9).

