Robinson's big 2nd half helps TCU hold off Baylor 82-72

  • Feb 24, 2018

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) Alex Robinson scored 15 of his 22 points in the second half and TCU held off Baylor 82-72 on Saturday.

After the Bears pulled within three points at 68-65, Robinson banked in a shot and made two free throws in a 7-0 run as TCU (20-9, 8-8 Big 12 Conference) increased the lead to 10 with 1:07 left.

Desmond Bane had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Frogs. Vladimir Brodziansky added 15 points and Kouat Noi 11.

Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. led Baylor (17-12, 7-9) with 22 points, Tristan Clark had 14 and Mark Vital 12.

TCU held the Bears' scoring leader, Manu Lecomte, to five points, 11 below his season average, on 1-of-10 shooting.

Brodziansky scored nine points in the first half, including five of six free throws. Kenrich Williams didn't score until the second half, but was a presence with seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks to go with four points.

TCU led by as many as 11 points in the first half and had a 33-28 halftime lead.

Two free throws by Lual-Acuil gave Baylor its first lead in 28 minutes at 57-56, but TCU answered with a 9-2 run and didn't trail again.

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: The Bears entered the game first among others receiving votes in the Top 25. The loss could mean that Baylor will need a strong performance in the Big 12 Tournament to receive an NCAA Tournament bid.

TCU: The Frogs won their third in a row, further enhancing their chance for their first NCAA Tournament bid in 20 years. TCU could move closer to a spot in the Top 25 after beating Baylor. The Frogs will finish the regular season at sixth-ranked Texas Tech.

UP NEXT

Baylor returns home to play fading Oklahoma on Tuesday. The Bears lost 98-96 at OU on Jan. 30.

TCU hosts Kansas State on Tuesday. The Frogs lost the Jan. 20 meeting 73-68.

Key Players
M. Lecomte
20 G
K. Williams
34 G
35.9 Min. Per Game 35.9
13.6 Pts. Per Game 13.6
4.2 Ast. Per Game 4.2
9.3 Reb. Per Game 9.3
39.4 Field Goal % 48.3
38.8 Three Point % 42.6
88.1 Free Throw % 69.8
  Defensive rebound by Alex Robinson 12.0
  King McClure missed 3-pt. jump shot 14.0
+ 1 Desmond Bane made 2nd of 2 free throws 23.0
+ 1 Desmond Bane made 1st of 2 free throws 23.0
  Personal foul on Mark Vital 15.0
+ 2 Mark Vital made layup 15.0
  Offensive rebound by Mark Vital 18.0
  Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 20.0
  Offensive rebound by Manu Lecomte 24.0
  Mark Vital missed dunk 26.0
  Offensive rebound by Mark Vital 30.0
Team Stats
Points 72 82
Field Goals 27-64 (42.2%) 27-50 (54.0%)
3-Pointers 2-8 (25.0%) 7-19 (36.8%)
Free Throws 16-18 (88.9%) 21-28 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 30 34
Offensive 13 11
Defensive 9 20
Team 8 3
Assists 14 18
Steals 8 1
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 7 12
Fouls 22 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
J. Lual-Acuil Jr. F
22 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
25
A. Robinson G
22 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST
12T
away team logo Baylor 17-12 284472
home team logo TCU 20-9 334982
O/U 146.5, TCU -5.5
Schollmaier Arena Fort Worth, TX
O/U 146.5, TCU -5.5
Schollmaier Arena Fort Worth, TX
Baylor
Starters
J. Lual-Acuil Jr.
T. Clark
M. Vital
M. Lecomte
J. Lindsey
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Lual-Acuil Jr. 32 22 3 1 2 2 0 4 9/14 0/1 4/4 1 2
T. Clark 24 14 5 4 0 1 0 1 5/10 0/0 4/4 2 3
M. Vital 30 12 5 3 1 0 0 4 5/10 0/0 2/4 5 0
M. Lecomte 32 5 1 2 2 0 1 2 1/10 1/3 2/2 1 0
J. Lindsey 19 2 0 2 0 0 1 5 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
Bench
K. McClure
T. Maston
N. Omot
J. Davis
T. Jolly
O. Okeke
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. McClure 30 9 3 1 2 0 0 2 2/8 1/3 4/4 2 1
T. Maston 23 8 4 1 0 0 2 3 4/10 0/0 0/0 2 2
N. Omot 11 0 1 0 1 0 3 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
J. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Jolly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Okeke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 201 72 22 14 8 3 7 22 27/64 2/8 16/18 13 9
TCU
Starters
A. Robinson
D. Bane
V. Brodziansky
K. Noi
K. Williams
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Robinson 35 22 4 6 0 0 3 3 8/10 2/4 4/7 0 4
D. Bane 34 16 8 4 1 1 1 1 4/7 0/2 8/10 2 6
V. Brodziansky 27 14 3 1 0 0 4 0 4/6 0/0 6/8 2 1
K. Noi 32 11 5 2 0 0 1 2 4/11 3/7 0/0 3 2
K. Williams 31 4 7 3 0 2 0 4 2/4 0/1 0/0 3 4
Bench
S. Olden
A. Hamdy
J. Miller
D. Dry
A. Sottile
C. Crawford
L. Mayen
R. Nembhard
K. Samuel
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Olden 19 6 0 1 0 0 1 1 2/3 2/3 0/0 0 0
A. Hamdy 13 5 3 0 0 0 1 3 2/6 0/0 1/1 1 2
J. Miller 9 4 1 1 0 0 1 1 1/3 0/2 2/2 0 1
D. Dry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Sottile - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Crawford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Mayen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Nembhard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Samuel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 82 31 18 1 3 12 15 27/50 7/19 21/28 11 20
