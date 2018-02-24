Robinson's big 2nd half helps TCU hold off Baylor 82-72
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) Alex Robinson scored 15 of his 22 points in the second half and TCU held off Baylor 82-72 on Saturday.
After the Bears pulled within three points at 68-65, Robinson banked in a shot and made two free throws in a 7-0 run as TCU (20-9, 8-8 Big 12 Conference) increased the lead to 10 with 1:07 left.
Desmond Bane had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Frogs. Vladimir Brodziansky added 15 points and Kouat Noi 11.
Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. led Baylor (17-12, 7-9) with 22 points, Tristan Clark had 14 and Mark Vital 12.
TCU held the Bears' scoring leader, Manu Lecomte, to five points, 11 below his season average, on 1-of-10 shooting.
Brodziansky scored nine points in the first half, including five of six free throws. Kenrich Williams didn't score until the second half, but was a presence with seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks to go with four points.
TCU led by as many as 11 points in the first half and had a 33-28 halftime lead.
Two free throws by Lual-Acuil gave Baylor its first lead in 28 minutes at 57-56, but TCU answered with a 9-2 run and didn't trail again.
BIG PICTURE
Baylor: The Bears entered the game first among others receiving votes in the Top 25. The loss could mean that Baylor will need a strong performance in the Big 12 Tournament to receive an NCAA Tournament bid.
TCU: The Frogs won their third in a row, further enhancing their chance for their first NCAA Tournament bid in 20 years. TCU could move closer to a spot in the Top 25 after beating Baylor. The Frogs will finish the regular season at sixth-ranked Texas Tech.
UP NEXT
Baylor returns home to play fading Oklahoma on Tuesday. The Bears lost 98-96 at OU on Jan. 30.
TCU hosts Kansas State on Tuesday. The Frogs lost the Jan. 20 meeting 73-68.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|35.9
|Min. Per Game
|35.9
|13.6
|Pts. Per Game
|13.6
|4.2
|Ast. Per Game
|4.2
|9.3
|Reb. Per Game
|9.3
|39.4
|Field Goal %
|48.3
|38.8
|Three Point %
|42.6
|88.1
|Free Throw %
|69.8
|Defensive rebound by Alex Robinson
|12.0
|King McClure missed 3-pt. jump shot
|14.0
|+ 1
|Desmond Bane made 2nd of 2 free throws
|23.0
|+ 1
|Desmond Bane made 1st of 2 free throws
|23.0
|Personal foul on Mark Vital
|15.0
|+ 2
|Mark Vital made layup
|15.0
|Offensive rebound by Mark Vital
|18.0
|Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|20.0
|Offensive rebound by Manu Lecomte
|24.0
|Mark Vital missed dunk
|26.0
|Offensive rebound by Mark Vital
|30.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|72
|82
|Field Goals
|27-64 (42.2%)
|27-50 (54.0%)
|3-Pointers
|2-8 (25.0%)
|7-19 (36.8%)
|Free Throws
|16-18 (88.9%)
|21-28 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|34
|Offensive
|13
|11
|Defensive
|9
|20
|Team
|8
|3
|Assists
|14
|18
|Steals
|8
|1
|Blocks
|3
|3
|Turnovers
|7
|12
|Fouls
|22
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
0
|J. Lual-Acuil Jr. F
|14.3 PPG
|9.2 RPG
|0.8 APG
|50.8 FG%
|
25
|A. Robinson G
|9.1 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|6.1 APG
|43.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Lual-Acuil Jr. F
|22 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|A. Robinson G
|22 PTS
|4 REB
|6 AST
|
|42.2
|FG%
|54.0
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|36.8
|
|
|88.9
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Lual-Acuil Jr.
|32
|22
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|4
|9/14
|0/1
|4/4
|1
|2
|T. Clark
|24
|14
|5
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5/10
|0/0
|4/4
|2
|3
|M. Vital
|30
|12
|5
|3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|5/10
|0/0
|2/4
|5
|0
|M. Lecomte
|32
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1/10
|1/3
|2/2
|1
|0
|J. Lindsey
|19
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
