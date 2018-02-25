GONZAG
No. 6 Gonzaga earns WCC title with 79-65 win over BYU

  • Feb 25, 2018

PROVO, Utah (AP) Ho hum, it's another West Coast Conference championship for Gonzaga.

Johnathan Williams scored 16 points, and the sixth-ranked Bulldogs clinched the conference title with a 79-65 victory over BYU on Saturday night.

The Bulldogs (27-4, 17-1) have won at least a share of 18 of the past 19 regular-season WCC championships, including each of the past six seasons.

Zach Norvell Jr. had 15 points and five rebounds for Gonzaga, which got off to a fast start and also played well right after halftime.

''We came out with the mindset that we didn't wanna share the conference title with St. Mary's,'' Williams said. ''We just made sure we came out fiery and we made sure we were clicking on all cylinders.''

Yoeli Childs led BYU (22-9, 11-7) with 19 points and eight rebounds. Elijah Bryant overcame a cold start to contribute 16 points, four rebounds, and three assists.

Gonzaga made 10 straight field goals on its way to a 23-10 lead. BYU closed to 43-38 at the break, but the Bulldogs outscored the Cougars 32-18 over the first 16:30 of the second half.

''They hit shots and we couldn't,'' Bryant said. ''That's it, plain and simple.''

BIG PICTURE

Gonzaga: Leads 13-6 in the all-time series against BYU, including four straight wins in Provo.

BYU: Is set for the No. 3 seed for the WCC tournament.

QUOTABLE

Gonzaga coach Mark Few weighed in on the corruption scandal currently rocking college basketball.

''I just think everybody needs to pause for a second and take a deep breath before we just rush to judgment,'' Few said. ''Let's see what the truth really is. There's people that I know, that have wives and kids. It's not just a coach at so-and-so university, there's a family behind that coach, too. I hope everybody will kind of pause before they rush to judgment.''

UP NEXT

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs earn some time off before playing the winner of the Loyola Marymount-Portland game in the WCC tourney.

BYU: The Cougars also are off before beginning play in the conference tournament.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Perkins
13 G
E. Bryant
3 G
35.5 Min. Per Game 35.5
15.9 Pts. Per Game 15.9
2.6 Ast. Per Game 2.6
7.0 Reb. Per Game 7.0
43.8 Field Goal % 43.0
42.2 Three Point % 38.0
76.4 Free Throw % 85.3
+ 2 Zac Seljaas made jump shot 30.0
  Turnover on Jacob Larsen 43.0
  Offensive foul on Jacob Larsen 43.0
  Defensive rebound by Jesse Wade 52.0
  Luke Worthington missed jump shot 54.0
  Defensive rebound by McKay Cannon 1:00
  Jeremy Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:02
+ 2 Payton Dastrup made floating jump shot 1:14
+ 2 Rui Hachimura made jump shot, assist by Josh Perkins 1:36
+ 1 Rylan Bergersen made 2nd of 2 free throws 2:01
+ 1 Rylan Bergersen made 1st of 2 free throws 2:01
Team Stats
Points 79 65
Field Goals 31-56 (55.4%) 22-57 (38.6%)
3-Pointers 8-24 (33.3%) 6-20 (30.0%)
Free Throws 9-11 (81.8%) 15-22 (68.2%)
Total Rebounds 38 29
Offensive 2 5
Defensive 30 20
Team 6 4
Assists 18 10
Steals 5 3
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 9 8
Fouls 21 13
Technicals 0 0
3
J. Williams F
16 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
23
Y. Childs F
19 PTS, 8 REB
12T
away team logo 6 Gonzaga 27-4 433679
home team logo Brigham Young 22-9 382765
O/U 143.0, BYU +6.0
Marriott Center Provo, UT
Team Stats
away team logo 6 Gonzaga 27-4 85.0 PPG 43.7 RPG 15.8 APG
home team logo Brigham Young 22-9 74.3 PPG 35.8 RPG 15.7 APG
Key Players
3
J. Williams F 13.5 PPG 8.1 RPG 1.5 APG 55.9 FG%
23
Y. Childs F 17.3 PPG 8.7 RPG 2.4 APG 54.5 FG%
Top Scorers
3
J. Williams F 16 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
23
Y. Childs F 19 PTS 8 REB 0 AST
55.4 FG% 38.6
33.3 3PT FG% 30.0
81.8 FT% 68.2
Gonzaga
Starters
J. Williams
Z. Norvell Jr.
J. Perkins
S. Melson
K. Tillie
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Williams 30 16 6 3 0 2 1 4 8/12 0/2 0/1 1 5
Z. Norvell Jr. 32 15 5 0 1 0 0 3 4/11 0/6 7/8 0 5
J. Perkins 33 14 6 7 2 0 2 2 5/7 4/6 0/0 0 6
S. Melson 30 12 2 3 0 0 0 1 5/7 2/4 0/0 0 2
K. Tillie 28 10 6 3 0 0 2 5 4/7 2/3 0/0 1 5
Bench
R. Hachimura
J. Jones
J. Beach
J. Larsen
C. Kispert
J. Wade
A. Martin
J. Ayayi
B. Pete
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Hachimura 24 12 3 1 1 0 3 2 5/7 0/0 2/2 0 3
J. Jones 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
J. Beach 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Larsen 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Kispert 15 0 3 1 1 1 0 3 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 3
J. Wade 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
A. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ayayi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Pete - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 79 32 18 5 3 9 21 31/56 8/24 9/11 2 30
Brigham Young
Starters
Y. Childs
E. Bryant
J. Hardnett
T. Haws
L. Worthington
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Y. Childs 36 19 8 0 0 1 2 3 7/14 0/1 5/8 3 5
E. Bryant 38 16 4 3 2 0 2 1 5/17 2/9 4/5 1 3
J. Hardnett 28 11 1 1 1 0 2 4 4/9 2/3 1/2 0 1
T. Haws 32 6 3 2 0 0 1 2 2/6 1/2 1/1 1 2
L. Worthington 10 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 1
Bench
D. Nixon
Z. Seljaas
P. Dastrup
R. Bergersen
M. Cannon
R. Andrus
B. Shaw
E. Troy
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Nixon 12 4 2 1 0 0 0 0 1/2 1/2 1/2 0 2
Z. Seljaas 18 4 2 2 0 0 1 2 2/4 0/2 0/0 0 2
P. Dastrup 6 3 1 0 0 1 0 0 1/2 0/1 1/2 0 1
R. Bergersen 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 1
M. Cannon 18 0 2 1 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2
R. Andrus - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Shaw - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Troy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 65 25 10 3 2 8 13 22/57 6/20 15/22 5 20
NCAA BB Scores