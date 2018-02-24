KSTATE
Young's 28 help Oklahoma top Kansas State, end 6-game skid

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 24, 2018

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) Trae Young's entertaining act wasn't translating into wins for Oklahoma, and desperation had set in.

Finally, a more collective effort helped the Sooners snap their six-game losing skid. Young scored 28 points, his teammates chipped in, and Oklahoma topped Kansas State 86-77 on Saturday.

Young, the freshman point guard who leads the nation in scoring, was coming off a season-low 11 points in a loss to Kansas earlier in the week. He bounced back with a smart floor game - he made 7 of 10 shots from the field, including 6 of 9 3-pointers, and added seven assists.

Christian James scored 15 points and Brady Manek and Jamuni McNeace each added 10 for the Sooners (17-11, 7-9 Big 12), who shot 53 percent from the field.

''I talked to them and told them that I felt like our season was on the line,'' James said. ''We needed this. We came out and competed, and that showed tonight.''

Oklahoma hadn't won since Jan. 30 and had dropped two straight at home.

''When you haven't won in a while, it's tough to stay plugged in and keep the right frame of mind,'' Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger said. ''Happy for the guys. Proud of the way they made shots and got some stops and did the things they needed to do to get one in the right column.''

Kansas State handled Young in the first meeting and forced him into 12 turnovers as the Wildcats rolled past the Sooners 87-69 on Jan. 16. In the rematch, Young had five turnovers, though two came well after the Sooners had the game in hand. Kansas State coach Bruce Weber said Young's efficiency was the difference.

''Normally, he's got 21 shots or whatever it is,'' Weber said. ''He still turned it over a few times, but he made shots and then made plays for them.''

Barry Brown scored 28 points and Dean Wade added 15 points and 11 rebounds for Kansas State (20-9, 9-7). The Wildcats made just 4 of 21 3-pointers.

Young matched his 11-point total from the Kansas game in the first eight minutes against Kansas State. He hit a 3-pointer late in the first half to close out an 18-point first half and give the Sooners a 43-35 lead at the break.

James scored in close and was fouled, and he made the free throw to put the Sooners up 52-38 with 15:45 remaining. Young hit a deep 3-pointer to put the Sooners up 55-40, and it looked like Oklahoma might cruise.

Kansas State worked its way back into the game and cut its deficit to 63-56. A 3-pointer and a short floater by Manek helped put the Sooners up 10. Another three by Young made it 71-59 with just under six minutes left, and the Sooners remained in control from there.

Kruger said he could sense a different approach from the start.

''General focus and the sense of urgency,'' he said. ''The awareness that we are running out of games and you got to line up and play better. I thought we played with that focus and that awareness throughout the game.''

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma: The Sooners desperately needed this one to strengthen its NCAA Tournament resume. Though the Sooners have numerous quality wins, the losing streak was enough to raise questions.

Kansas State: The Wildcats were getting votes for the Top 25, but probably won't get there with this loss. Overall, a road loss to a solid team likely won't hurt the Wildcats' NCAA hopes.

STAT LINES

Oklahoma shot 62 percent in the second half to maintain control of the game. The Sooners made 16 of 26 field goals and 4 of 10 3-pointers after the break.

QUOTABLE

Weber, on why Young shouldn't be Big 12 Player of the Year: ''To me, the Big 12 player of the year should be from the people who win the league. That's just me. You know winning is what dictates who should be the Big 12 player of the year. But that is my opinion. Everyone has different opinions.''

UP NEXT

Kansas State plays at TCU on Tuesday.

Oklahoma plays at Baylor on Tuesday.

---

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP .

--

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25 .

Key Players
D. Wade
32 F
T. Young
11 G
35.2 Min. Per Game 35.2
28.3 Pts. Per Game 28.3
9.2 Ast. Per Game 9.2
3.9 Reb. Per Game 3.9
53.9 Field Goal % 43.1
42.4 Three Point % 37.5
74.1 Free Throw % 85.6
  Defensive rebound by Oklahoma 0.0
  Barry Brown Jr. missed jump shot 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Barry Brown Jr. 8.0
  Trae Young missed 2nd of 2 free throws 8.0
+ 1 Trae Young made 1st of 2 free throws 8.0
  Personal foul on Xavier Sneed 8.0
+ 2 Cartier Diarra made layup, assist by Dean Wade 12.0
  Lost ball turnover on Trae Young, stolen by Dean Wade 13.0
  Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle 19.0
  Cartier Diarra missed 3-pt. jump shot 21.0
+ 1 Jamuni McNeace made 2nd of 2 free throws 27.0
Team Stats
Points 77 86
Field Goals 29-65 (44.6%) 29-55 (52.7%)
3-Pointers 4-21 (19.0%) 11-23 (47.8%)
Free Throws 15-22 (68.2%) 17-25 (68.0%)
Total Rebounds 33 40
Offensive 10 7
Defensive 23 27
Team 0 6
Assists 7 13
Steals 11 6
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 9 13
Fouls 21 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
B. Brown Jr. G
28 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
11
T. Young G
28 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST
12T
away team logo Kansas State 20-9 354277
home team logo Oklahoma 17-11 434386
O/U 156.5, OKLA -5.5
Lloyd Noble Center Norman, OK
O/U 156.5, OKLA -5.5
Lloyd Noble Center Norman, OK
Team Stats
away team logo Kansas State 20-9 72.9 PPG 33.2 RPG 14.5 APG
home team logo Oklahoma 17-11 87.0 PPG 41.7 RPG 15.6 APG
Key Players
5
B. Brown Jr. G 16.2 PPG 3.1 RPG 3.4 APG 44.9 FG%
11
T. Young G 28.3 PPG 3.9 RPG 9.2 APG 42.7 FG%
Top Scorers
5
B. Brown Jr. G 28 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
11
T. Young G 28 PTS 5 REB 7 AST
44.6 FG% 52.7
19.0 3PT FG% 47.8
68.2 FT% 68.0
Kansas State
Starters
B. Brown Jr.
D. Wade
X. Sneed
M. Mawien
C. Diarra
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Brown Jr. 38 28 4 1 2 0 1 4 12/21 2/7 2/4 0 4
D. Wade 34 15 11 3 4 1 2 4 5/12 1/4 4/4 4 7
X. Sneed 35 12 8 2 2 0 1 2 5/12 1/4 1/2 2 6
M. Mawien 12 8 2 0 0 1 1 2 2/2 0/0 4/4 0 2
C. Diarra 28 7 4 1 1 0 1 3 3/9 0/2 1/4 2 2
Starters
B. Brown Jr.
D. Wade
X. Sneed
M. Mawien
C. Diarra
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Brown Jr. 38 28 4 1 2 0 1 4 12/21 2/7 2/4 0 4
D. Wade 34 15 11 3 4 1 2 4 5/12 1/4 4/4 4 7
X. Sneed 35 12 8 2 2 0 1 2 5/12 1/4 1/2 2 6
M. Mawien 12 8 2 0 0 1 1 2 2/2 0/0 4/4 0 2
C. Diarra 28 7 4 1 1 0 1 3 3/9 0/2 1/4 2 2
Bench
A. Wainright
K. Stokes
L. Stockard III
M. Schoen
M. Sallah
P. McAtee
K. Kinnamon
J. Love III
B. Patrick
M. McGuirl
N. Shadd
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Wainright 19 5 3 0 2 0 0 3 2/3 0/1 1/2 1 2
K. Stokes 17 2 0 0 0 0 3 0 0/4 0/3 2/2 0 0
L. Stockard III 17 0 2 0 0 0 0 3 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 1
M. Schoen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Sallah - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. McAtee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Kinnamon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Love III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Patrick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. McGuirl - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Shadd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 77 33 7 11 2 9 21 29/65 4/21 15/22 10 23
Oklahoma
Starters
T. Young
C. James
J. McNeace
K. Doolittle
K. McGusty
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Young 37 28 5 7 0 0 5 4 7/11 6/9 8/10 0 5
C. James 33 15 0 1 3 0 1 3 6/12 2/6 1/1 0 0
J. McNeace 20 10 8 1 0 2 2 4 3/5 0/0 4/5 0 8
K. Doolittle 25 7 6 1 1 1 1 2 2/4 0/0 3/6 2 4
K. McGusty 27 4 2 0 1 0 1 2 2/7 0/1 0/0 1 1
Starters
T. Young
C. James
J. McNeace
K. Doolittle
K. McGusty
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Young 37 28 5 7 0 0 5 4 7/11 6/9 8/10 0 5
C. James 33 15 0 1 3 0 1 3 6/12 2/6 1/1 0 0
J. McNeace 20 10 8 1 0 2 2 4 3/5 0/0 4/5 0 8
K. Doolittle 25 7 6 1 1 1 1 2 2/4 0/0 3/6 2 4
K. McGusty 27 4 2 0 1 0 1 2 2/7 0/1 0/0 1 1
Bench
B. Manek
K. Lattin
R. Odomes
J. Shepherd
M. Freeman
M. Thorpe
P. Geha
C. Giles
T. Lazenby
H. Polla
R. Streller
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Manek 15 10 2 2 0 1 0 0 4/7 2/4 0/0 1 1
K. Lattin 18 7 6 0 0 0 1 2 3/4 0/0 1/2 0 6
R. Odomes 23 5 3 1 1 0 1 0 2/5 1/2 0/1 2 1
J. Shepherd 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Freeman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Thorpe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Geha - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Giles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lazenby - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Polla - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Streller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 86 34 13 6 4 13 17 29/55 11/23 17/25 7 27
