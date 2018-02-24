Maten, Hammonds lead Georgia past LSU
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) Yante Maten puts a lot of stock in moving into second place on Georgia's career scoring list.
''It means a lot,'' he said, ''just being able to represent my school the way I've tried to for the past four years and just having the opportunity to make plays night in and night out.''
Maten had 27 points and 11 rebounds, freshman Rayshaun Hammonds scored a career-high 21 and Georgia beat LSU 93-82 on Saturday.
Juwan Parker added 15 points as the Bulldogs (16-12, 7-9 Southeastern Conference) overcame an abysmal 3-point performance in the first half by dominating the boards and forcing LSU to lean too much on its guards to score from the perimeter.
Freshman Tremont Waters finished with 25 points and Skylar Mays added 20 for LSU (16-12, 7-9). The Tigers have lost six straight SEC road games.
Maten, with 1,797 career points, passed Alec Kessler and Vern Fleming to take the second spot on Georgia's career scoring list. He also moved past Charles Claxton for the fifth spot in rebounding.
''No. 1 is the quality of person I've been around,'' Bulldogs coach Mark Fox said. ''He's got tremendous character. He's as good a person as I've been associated with. We've had a lot of great kids. He's an absolute stud of a person.''
Georgia, with a season high in points, has won three of four entering the last week of the regular season, but the Bulldogs showed why they've been so fickle this year, leading by 22 early in the second half before falling flat offensively and letting LSU pull within single digits in the closing minute.
Fox wasn't too concerned.
''At one time we had three freshmen on the court and those guys are going to make some errors, but we're starting to trust them more,'' Fox said. ''It's just fortunate we had the lead so we could play through those mistakes.''
Georgia missed 14 of 16 attempts beyond the arc in the first half, but kept possessions alive with 12 offensive rebounds. Derek Ogbeide put an accent on the effort at the buzzer, his one-handed putback giving the Bulldogs an 11-point lead after Turtle Jackson missed for the fourth time.
The lead swelled to 19 in the first two minutes of the second half as Maten hit a jumper and grabbed a defensive rebound while falling out of bounds. He fed the ball to Jackson, who quickly assisted on Teshaun Hightower's 3.
Maten, the SEC's leading scorer and third-leading rebounder, had his way with LSU for the second time this season. The senior forward scored 21 points and hit the game-winning basket with five seconds to go at Baton Rouge. The Tigers had no means of containing him this time either, getting out-rebounded 49-34.
''They imposed their will on the backboard and in the paint, and we just weren't able to compensate for that,'' first-year coach Will Wade said. ''It's pretty simple. That's all there was to it.''
BIG PICTURE
LSU: It was all about problems inside as big men Duop Reath, Wayde Sims and Aaron Epps combined for just 10 points and 11 rebounds. Maten, Ogbeide and Nicolas Claxton pushed them around in the paint all afternoon and the Tigers didn't respond. Despite the overall progress it's made this season, LSU needs its front line to step up consistently. With Reath nursing a sore ankle and playing only nine minutes earlier this week against Vanderbilt, Sims started in Reath's spot and combined with Aaron Epps for seven dunks and 31 points - but they had nine between them this time.
Georgia: Litterial Green is the Bulldogs' career scoring leader at 2,111. ... Playing one of their most complete games of the season, the Bulldogs looked like the team that earlier this month won in overtime at Florida and upset Tennessee at home, but they gave away momentum with a loss earlier this week at South Carolina. Georgia is still hard to read, its outcomes dependent on whether Maten has to do all the heavy lifting on offense. That wasn't the case this time.
UP NEXT
LSU: Visits South Carolina on Wednesday and closes the regular season next Saturday at home against Mississippi State.
Georgia: Hosts Texas A&M on Wednesday and closes the regular season next Saturday at Tennessee.
---
More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|34.1
|Min. Per Game
|34.1
|19.3
|Pts. Per Game
|19.3
|1.6
|Ast. Per Game
|1.6
|8.6
|Reb. Per Game
|8.6
|40.6
|Field Goal %
|47.9
|34.5
|Three Point %
|31.9
|79.8
|Free Throw %
|82.5
|Defensive rebound by Juwan Parker
|22.0
|Daryl Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|24.0
|+ 1
|Yante Maten made 2nd of 2 free throws
|28.0
|+ 1
|Yante Maten made 1st of 2 free throws
|28.0
|Personal foul on Randy Onwuasor
|28.0
|+ 2
|Wayde Sims made dunk, assist by Daryl Edwards
|29.0
|Defensive rebound by Brandon Sampson
|38.0
|Derek Ogbeide missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|38.0
|Derek Ogbeide missed 1st of 2 free throws
|38.0
|Personal foul on Wayde Sims
|38.0
|Defensive rebound by Derek Ogbeide
|40.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|82
|93
|Field Goals
|28-69 (40.6%)
|30-61 (49.2%)
|3-Pointers
|10-31 (32.3%)
|5-22 (22.7%)
|Free Throws
|16-23 (69.6%)
|28-45 (62.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|49
|Offensive
|9
|14
|Defensive
|21
|31
|Team
|4
|4
|Assists
|13
|19
|Steals
|8
|4
|Blocks
|2
|9
|Turnovers
|12
|15
|Fouls
|31
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|40.6
|FG%
|49.2
|
|
|32.3
|3PT FG%
|22.7
|
|
|69.6
|FT%
|62.2
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Waters
|38
|25
|1
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|6/20
|5/13
|8/11
|0
|1
|S. Mays
|33
|20
|3
|1
|6
|0
|1
|5
|6/12
|2/6
|6/7
|0
|3
|D. Edwards
|29
|11
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5/9
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|1
|A. Epps
|27
|3
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1/4
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|2
|D. Reath
|14
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0/3
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Waters
|38
|25
|1
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|6/20
|5/13
|8/11
|0
|1
|S. Mays
|33
|20
|3
|1
|6
|0
|1
|5
|6/12
|2/6
|6/7
|0
|3
|D. Edwards
|29
|11
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5/9
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|1
|A. Epps
|27
|3
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1/4
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|2
|D. Reath
|14
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0/3
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Sampson
|12
|7
|6
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3/8
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|5
|B. Rachal
|13
|7
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3/3
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|1
|W. Sims
|16
|6
|4
|2
|0
|2
|2
|3
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|R. Onwuasor
|17
|2
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1/5
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|3
|J. Combs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Graves
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Vial
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Alexander
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Kiir
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|199
|82
|30
|13
|8
|2
|12
|31
|28/69
|10/31
|16/23
|9
|21
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Y. Maten
|36
|27
|11
|1
|0
|6
|2
|1
|10/14
|0/2
|7/10
|3
|8
|J. Parker
|30
|15
|9
|2
|0
|0
|3
|3
|3/5
|2/2
|7/9
|3
|6
|D. Ogbeide
|30
|10
|10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4/7
|0/0
|2/6
|4
|6
|T. Hightower
|20
|8
|1
|3
|0
|1
|3
|1
|2/3
|1/2
|3/7
|0
|1
|W. Jackson II
|26
|6
|3
|8
|1
|0
|1
|5
|2/8
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Y. Maten
|36
|27
|11
|1
|0
|6
|2
|1
|10/14
|0/2
|7/10
|3
|8
|J. Parker
|30
|15
|9
|2
|0
|0
|3
|3
|3/5
|2/2
|7/9
|3
|6
|D. Ogbeide
|30
|10
|10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4/7
|0/0
|2/6
|4
|6
|T. Hightower
|20
|8
|1
|3
|0
|1
|3
|1
|2/3
|1/2
|3/7
|0
|1
|W. Jackson II
|26
|6
|3
|8
|1
|0
|1
|5
|2/8
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Hammonds
|28
|21
|8
|3
|0
|0
|2
|4
|7/12
|0/2
|7/9
|2
|6
|N. Claxton
|13
|4
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|2/5
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|1
|T. Crump
|17
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0/7
|0/6
|2/4
|0
|0
|C. Harrison
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Edwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. O'Neill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Wilridge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Diatta
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Kante
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|93
|45
|19
|4
|9
|15
|19
|30/61
|5/22
|28/45
|14
|31
-
PORT
PEPPER46
55
2nd 8:12
-
UCSB
CSN65
58
2nd 6:18 ESP3
-
MURYST
PEAY25
37
2nd 19:26
-
ARIZST
OREGST47
59
2nd 8:04 ESPU
-
STBON
VCU46
44
2nd 12:03 CBSSN
-
UCRIV
UCDAV47
48
2nd 8:28
-
PORTST
NAU38
33
2nd 12:06
-
DENVER
WILL71
39
2nd 7:43
-
CHIST
TEXPA50
56
2nd 10:41 ESP3
-
GWASH
STLOU38
39
2nd 8:56
-
6GONZAG
BYU69
49
2nd 8:41 ESP2
-
LATECH
TXSA44
46
2nd 12:27
-
LALAF
SALAB42
48
2nd 10:29
-
MIZZOU
UK41
58
2nd 15:01 ESPN
-
12AUBURN
FLA29
37
2nd 18:34 SECN
-
JAXST
TNTECH15
11
1st 7:41
-
UTVALL
GC10
7
1st 11:53 ESP3
-
USM
UTEP12
23
1st 4:16
-
IDAHO
WEBER19
26
1st 9:00
-
UMKC
NMEXST16
24
1st 10:21 ESFC
-
MONST
MNTNA6
15
1st 10:11
-
SEATTLE
CSBAK14
16
1st 9:53 ESP3
-
EWASH
IDST25
14
1st 8:06
-
ALAM
TEXSO19
25
1st 9:42
-
MVSU
JACKST10
7
1st 11:49
-
YALE
CLMB37
27
1st 0.0
-
CSTCAR
ARKST0
0
Delay ESP3
-
17MICH
MD85
61
Final
-
MASLOW
UMBC75
83
Final
-
NILL
EMICH53
82
Final
-
DAVID
DUQ71
60
Final
-
TULANE
SFLA79
68
Final
-
PROV
GTOWN74
69
Final
-
MARQET
DEPAUL62
70
Final
-
SETON
STJOHN81
74
Final/OT
-
BAYLOR
TCU72
82
Final
-
19TENN
MISS73
65
Final
-
MNMTH
FAIR66
69
Final
-
LVILLE
VATECH75
68
Final
-
13WICHST
SMU84
78
Final
-
LSU
UGA82
93
Final
-
HIGHPT
LIB45
65
Final
-
SACHRT
LIU77
88
Final
-
WISGB
DTROIT107
97
Final
-
HOLY
COLG53
59
Final
-
MIAOH
AKRON64
62
Final/OT
-
BUCK
AMER80
61
Final
-
BU
ARMY61
59
Final
-
BC
MIAMI78
79
Final
-
EKY
MOREHD66
70
Final
-
ILLST
LOYCHI61
68
Final
-
MOST
NIOWA56
71
Final
-
OKLAST
TEXAS64
65
Final
-
SILL
EVAN44
75
Final
-
CHARLS
WMMARY104
114
Final/OT
-
LOYMD
NAVY56
62
Final
-
CHARSO
WINTHR78
75
Final
-
NDAKST
NEBOM84
62
Final
-
SACST
SUTAH74
77
Final
-
USC
UTAH74
58
Final
-
3NOVA
CREIGH83
89
Final/OT
-
GATECH
15CLEM67
75
Final
-
UIW
TXAMCC69
62
Final
-
MILW
OAK70
72
Final
-
RADFRD
LONGWD70
47
Final
-
ND
WAKE76
71
Final
-
VALPO
DRAKE69
64
Final
-
SC
MISSST68
72
Final/OT
-
STFRAN
CCTST75
78
Final/OT
-
OHIO
BUFF82
108
Final
-
DELST
HOW74
93
Final
-
TOWSON
HOFSTRA86
91
Final
-
JMAD
DEL66
68
Final
-
1UVA
PITT66
37
Final
-
NCWILM
DREXEL83
82
Final
-
WAGNER
MOUNT62
73
Final
-
UTAHST
AF65
75
Final
-
UOP
LOYMRY71
74
Final
-
NCOLO
NDAK79
66
Final
-
TEXAM
VANDY89
81
Final
-
HARTFD
BING67
57
Final
-
INDST
BRAD66
64
Final
-
8KANSAS
6TXTECH74
72
Final
-
NORFLK
UMES74
63
Final
-
SAV
BCU92
121
Final
-
LSALLE
FORD73
60
Final
-
NCCU
SCST79
102
Final
-
PRESBY
CAMP56
72
Final
-
WASH
CAL68
51
Final
-
BRYANT
FDU83
87
Final
-
HOUBP
MCNSE79
88
Final
-
SIUE
EILL56
68
Final
-
NCASHV
GWEBB61
72
Final
-
GAST
TXARL81
89
Final
-
LAMON
TROY67
73
Final
-
TNMART
SEMO72
66
Final
-
CARK
ABIL74
72
Final
-
GASOU
TEXST81
77
Final
-
IOWAST
21WVU70
85
Final
-
ARK
BAMA76
73
Final
-
TNST
BELMONT59
84
Final
-
KSTATE
OKLA77
86
Final
-
STJOES
RICH72
70
Final
-
UMASS
GMASON76
78
Final/OT
-
BROWN
CORN68
73
Final
-
SNCLRA
22MARYCA40
67
Final
-
BGREEN
KENTST63
64
Final
-
DART
PRINCE47
64
Final
-
ALST
PVAM74
80
Final
-
CUSE
5DUKE44
60
Final
-
APPST
ARKLR69
67
Final
-
NCAT
FAMU77
83
Final
-
ARKPB
GRAM75
66
Final
-
MORGAN
HAMP38
57
Final
-
STHRN
ALCORN85
89
Final
-
RICE
FIU64
67
Final
-
LAMAR
SFA71
66
Final
-
MAINE
ALBANY79
89
Final
-
CLEVST
YOUNG99
94
Final/2OT
-
SDAKST
IPFW97
90
Final
-
WASHST
STNFRD84
86
Final
-
UAB
24MTSU54
79
Final
-
ODU
WKY66
88
Final
-
UVM
STNYBRK69
60
Final
-
NEAST
ELON81
59
Final
-
CHARLO
MRSHL75
103
Final
-
NTEXAS
FAU54
74
Final
-
ROBERT
SFTRPA60
80
Final
-
HARV
PENN71
74
Final
-
SELOU
NWST86
62
Final
-
LAFAY
LEHIGH64
79
Final
-
NORL
NICHST64
78
Final
-
SDGST
SJST0
0142.0 O/U
+13.5
10:00pm ESP3
-
USD
SANFRAN0
0131.0 O/U
-3.5
10:00pm
-
WYO
FRESNO0
0152.0 O/U
-8.0
10:00pm ESPU
-
LNGBCH
CSFULL0
0153.0 O/U
-5.0
10:00pm ESP2
-
14ARIZ
OREG0
0144.5 O/U
-4.5
10:15pm ESPN
-
UCIRV
HAWAII0
0132.0 O/U
0.0
12:00am