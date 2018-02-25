MIZZOU
Kentucky uses balanced scoring to blow out Missouri 87-66

  STATS AP
  Feb 25, 2018

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) Outside shooting helped get Kentucky going against Missouri before the Wildcats started hitting from inside the arc. On both fronts, baskets came consistently with many contributions.

Kevin Knox had 21 points, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 14 and Kentucky made 10 3-pointers and shot 55 percent to blow out the Tigers 87-66 on Saturday night.

The Wildcats (20-9, 9-7 Southeastern Conference) outscored the Tigers 16-6 over the final 4 1/2 minutes before halftime for a 44-32 lead. Several more spurts stretched the advantage to as many as 24 as they avenged a 69-60 loss three weeks ago, a game in which baskets were hard to come by.

This time, Kentucky seemingly couldn't miss.

Knox succeeded more from inside the arc than behind it, but his one 3 helped the Wildcats' strong start and symbolized his focus after a couple of rough days.

Mentioned Friday in a Yahoo! Sports story as having had a meal with an agent, the freshman forward started after an internal review determined there were no eligibility issues. He made 6 of 13 from the field and all eight free throws in a game that initially seemed destined to be decided from outside.

''With everything going on it has been a good week,'' Knox said, ''just been blocking everything out. I had two good days of practice before this game. Last time they gave us a good one at their place, so we just made sure that we focused on the game going on.

Quade Green and PJ Washington each added 12 points, while Jarred Vanderbilt had a career-high 15 rebounds and 11 points for his first career double-double. Hamidou Diallo made all three 3s for 11 points as six Wildcats scored in double figures. Kentucky was 10 of 16 from long range and shot above 50 percent for the first time since Jan. 13 at Vanderbilt.

Kassius Robertson had 26 points including six 3s, and Jordan Barnett had 11 points for Missouri (18-11, 8-8), which made 10 of 31 from long but shot 36 percent in losing its third in a row.

BIG PICTURE

Missouri: The Tigers started with promise offensively, especially from outside, before cooling off to finish 21 of 58 from the field. Failing to contain Kentucky as well from the perimeter hurt the most, and getting beat 36-31 on the glass was an issue of toughness for coach Cuonzo Martin.

''They set a tone that we could never match their toughness level,'' he said.

Kentucky: The Wildcats followed up their impressive victory at Arkansas by doing many things right, especially with 27 defensive rebounds. Long-range shots got them going offensively and led to frequent chances at the foul line, where they made 21 of 28 free throws. They also shared the ball well with 17 assists, while their bench dominated 38-15.

More importantly for coach John Calipari, the Wildcats are coming together just in time for the postseason.

''Right before your eyes, we're becoming a better basketball team,'' he said. ''It was only a month ago, three weeks ago, half the team, it was a fight to get them to play how we were trying to get them to play.''

PORTER UPDATE

Freshman forward Michael Porter Jr. did not play after returning to practice Friday following back surgery. Martin said the team is going to make sure he's healthy enough to take contact before bringing him back and did not set a timetable for his return.

CHAMPS REMEMBERED

Members of Kentucky's 1978 NCAA championship squad held their 40th anniversary reunion this week and were recognized in a halftime ceremony. The Wildcats beat Duke to claim the program's fifth title and end a 20-year drought. Surviving members or their relatives, including MVP Jack ''Goose'' Givens, received replicas of the championship plaque that was displayed on a table. Former coach Joe B. Hall said, ''it gets better and better every year.''

UP NEXT

Missouri visits Vanderbilt Tuesday in the season's lone meeting between the schools.

Kentucky hosts Mississippi on Wednesday, seeking its ninth straight series win against the Rebels.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
K. Robertson
3 G
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
22 G
32.5 Min. Per Game 32.5
12.9 Pts. Per Game 12.9
4.6 Ast. Per Game 4.6
3.8 Reb. Per Game 3.8
42.7 Field Goal % 47.9
43.0 Three Point % 39.0
80.9 Free Throw % 81.5
  Defensive rebound by Jarred Vanderbilt 10.0
  Brett Rau missed driving layup 12.0
  Offensive rebound by Kassius Robertson 12.0
  Kassius Robertson missed 3-pt. jump shot 12.0
+ 3 Brad Calipari made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quade Green 28.0
+ 1 Kassius Robertson made 2nd of 2 free throws 33.0
+ 1 Kassius Robertson made 1st of 2 free throws 33.0
  Personal foul on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 33.0
  Defensive rebound by Jordan Barnett 40.0
  Brad Calipari missed 3-pt. jump shot 42.0
+ 3 Kassius Robertson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brett Rau 54.0
Team Stats
Points 66 87
Field Goals 21-58 (36.2%) 28-51 (54.9%)
3-Pointers 10-31 (32.3%) 10-16 (62.5%)
Free Throws 14-22 (63.6%) 21-28 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 32 36
Offensive 14 9
Defensive 16 26
Team 2 1
Assists 7 17
Steals 4 5
Blocks 1 6
Turnovers 12 9
Fouls 24 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
K. Robertson G
26 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
5
K. Knox F
21 PTS, 1 REB
12T
away team logo Missouri 18-11 323466
home team logo Kentucky 20-9 444387
O/U 141.5, UK -5.0
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
O/U 141.5, UK -5.0
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
Team Stats
away team logo Missouri 18-11 73.9 PPG 40.6 RPG 14.0 APG
home team logo Kentucky 20-9 76.2 PPG 41.4 RPG 13.3 APG
Key Players
3
K. Robertson G 16.5 PPG 2.9 RPG 2.5 APG 42.5 FG%
5
K. Knox F 15.4 PPG 5.6 RPG 1.5 APG 45.2 FG%
Top Scorers
3
K. Robertson G 26 PTS 8 REB 3 AST
5
K. Knox F 21 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
36.2 FG% 54.9
32.3 3PT FG% 62.5
63.6 FT% 75.0
Missouri
Starters
K. Robertson
J. Barnett
K. Puryear
J. Tilmon
C. VanLeer
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Robertson 33 26 8 3 1 0 2 4 7/15 6/11 6/9 2 6
J. Barnett 35 11 4 0 1 1 1 1 4/11 3/7 0/0 1 3
K. Puryear 21 9 3 0 0 0 2 3 3/8 0/3 3/4 2 1
J. Tilmon 13 5 1 0 0 0 5 5 2/2 0/0 1/2 1 0
C. VanLeer 20 0 2 0 1 0 0 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 2
Bench
J. Geist
R. Nikko
J. Porter
B. Rau
T. Phillips
A. Wolf
M. Smith
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Geist 28 6 1 3 1 0 1 4 2/8 1/5 1/3 1 0
R. Nikko 18 5 3 0 0 0 0 1 2/3 0/0 1/2 2 1
J. Porter 28 4 7 0 0 0 1 5 1/8 0/3 2/2 4 3
B. Rau 4 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
T. Phillips - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Wolf - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 66 30 7 4 1 12 24 21/58 10/31 14/22 14 16
Kentucky
Bench
Q. Green
P. Washington
J. Vanderbilt
B. Calipari
J. David
S. Killeya-Jones
D. Pulliam
T. Wynyard
J. Baker
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Q. Green 29 12 2 3 1 0 2 2 5/6 2/2 0/0 0 2
P. Washington 29 12 5 2 0 0 1 3 3/6 0/0 6/9 2 3
J. Vanderbilt 27 11 15 2 0 3 1 1 4/4 0/0 3/7 3 12
B. Calipari 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 0
J. David - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Killeya-Jones 5 0 0 0 1 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Pulliam - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Wynyard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Baker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 87 35 17 5 6 9 19 28/51 10/16 21/28 9 26
