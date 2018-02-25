ECU
HOU

No Text

No. 23 Houston use big first half in 109-58 win over ECU

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 25, 2018

HOUSTON (AP) Rob Gray had 19 points and 11 assists, and No. 23 Houston used a huge first half en route to a 109-58 victory over East Carolina on Sunday.

Armoni Brooks added 21 points on 7-of-9 shooting from 3-point range for the Cougars (22-6, 12-4 American), who shot 67 percent from the field. Corey Davis Jr. chipped in 16 points, six rebounds and seven assists.

Houston had runs of 22-0 and 11-0, then closed the half on a 14-1 run to build a 62-13 lead. The Cougars were 23 of 31 from the floor in the half, including 12 of 16 from behind the arc. Houston started 13 of 15 from the field, including 7 of 8 on 3-pointers and hit 10 straight field goals at one point.

Gray had 17 points and 10 assists in the first half and hit all five from the floor, including all three from behind the arc. Brooks had 18 points at the half, and hit his first six from behind the arc. The 62 first-half points were the most Houston has scored in a half since scoring 62 in the second half against Florida Tech on Nov. 22, 2005.

The Cougars' lead grew as large as 61 in the second half. Houston finished with 18 3-pointers, which tied a conference record Houston set against Tulsa on Jan. 11.

East Carolina (10-17, 4-12), which has lost three straight, shot 22 percent and committed 10 turnovers in the first half. The Pirates were outrebounded 22-6 in the first half.

B.J. Tyson finished with 24 points, Shawn Williams added 14 and Isaac Fleming scored 13 for the Pirates, who shot 37 percent for the game.

BIG PICTURE

East Carolina: The Pirates led 3-2 following Fleming's 3-pointer with 17:23 remaining in the first, but Houston dominated the rest of the game. The Pirates struggled from the field but also struggled defensively to put pressure on the Cougars, who had a lot of open shots in the first half.

Houston: After its loss at Memphis, Houston rebounded in a big way. The Cougars played well defensively, which led to 12 turnovers and 19 points off turnover. Houston outrebounded the Pirates 46-17 and had 31 assists. Gabe Grant came off the bench to score 12 points.

TIMEOUTS

East Carolina interim coach Michael Perry used three of his four timeouts in a span of 2 minutes, 43 seconds in the first half while the Cougars were going on their run. Perry called his first timeout with 14:56 left in the opening half and called his final of three timeouts with 12:13 remaining.

HOME SWEET (TEMPORARY) HOME

The Cougars improved to 14-0 at home this season. Houston is playing this season at Texas Southern's H&PE Arena while construction continues on Houston's on-campus Fertita Center.

UP NEXT

East Carolina: Hosts Tulsa on Thursday before finishing the regular season at Memphis on March 4.

Houston: Travels to SMU Wednesday before hosting Uconn on March 4.

Key Players
I. Fleming
R. Gray
31.0 Min. Per Game 31.0
17.6 Pts. Per Game 17.6
4.3 Ast. Per Game 4.3
3.2 Reb. Per Game 3.2
45.2 Field Goal % 45.4
27.3 Three Point % 35.0
66.7 Free Throw % 83.6
  Defensive rebound by Gabe Grant 11.0
  Usman Haruna missed layup 13.0
  Offensive rebound by Usman Haruna 22.0
  K.J. Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot 24.0
  Defensive rebound by Isaac Fleming 28.0
  Gabe Grant missed dunk 30.0
+ 2 B.J. Tyson made jump shot 57.0
  Offensive rebound by B.J. Tyson 1:00
  Isaac Fleming missed layup, blocked by Chris Harris Jr. 1:02
  Turnover on Gabe Grant 1:22
  Offensive foul on Gabe Grant 1:22
Team Stats
Points 58 109
Field Goals 22-59 (37.3%) 42-63 (66.7%)
3-Pointers 6-21 (28.6%) 18-27 (66.7%)
Free Throws 8-10 (80.0%) 7-14 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 17 46
Offensive 3 12
Defensive 13 32
Team 1 2
Assists 15 31
Steals 5 7
Blocks 0 3
Turnovers 11 13
Fouls 10 15
Technicals 0 0
East Carolina
Starters
B. Tyson
S. Williams
I. Fleming
D. Spasojevic
A. Jackson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Tyson 40 24 1 5 1 0 1 2 10/18 2/6 2/2 1 0
S. Williams 40 14 2 3 0 0 2 1 5/13 3/6 1/1 0 2
I. Fleming 24 13 6 2 1 0 0 0 4/13 1/3 4/5 1 5
D. Spasojevic 24 2 1 1 1 0 3 1 1/4 0/0 0/0 0 1
A. Jackson 24 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 0/3 0/2 1/2 0 1
Houston
Starters
R. Gray
C. Davis Jr.
D. Davis
G. Robinson Jr.
B. Brady
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Gray 22 19 4 11 3 0 0 0 6/7 3/3 4/4 0 4
C. Davis Jr. 31 16 6 7 1 0 2 2 6/13 4/11 0/0 1 5
D. Davis 16 8 6 1 0 0 2 3 4/6 0/0 0/0 1 5
G. Robinson Jr. 31 7 6 7 0 0 3 0 3/4 0/0 1/1 2 4
B. Brady 11 5 3 0 0 0 2 2 2/3 0/0 1/3 2 1
NCAA BB Scores