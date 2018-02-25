MEMP
Memphis hangs on for 4th straight win, 83-79 over UConn

  • Feb 25, 2018

STORRS, Conn. (AP) Tubby Smith isn't happy about losing the American Athletic Conference's leading scorer to a broken foot, but likes the way his Memphis Tigers have responded to Jeremiah Martin's season-ending injury.

Mike Parks Jr. and freshman Jamal Johnson each scored 18 points and Memphis extended its winning streak to four with an 83-79 road win over UConn on Sunday.

Raynere Thornton added 16 points for Memphis (18-11, 9-7 American), which played its first full game without Martin, who broke his left foot against Houston on Thursday.

''That can be a very galvanizing thing,'' Smith said. ''Everyone will kind of rally around and pull together more with adversity or when someone's hurt.''

Jalen Adams scored 25 points and Christian Vital had 19 for UConn (13-16, 6-10 American), which has lost seven of its last nine games.

Memphis led by 10 at halftime and stretched it to 23 with a layup by Mike Nickelberry that made it 61-38 midway through the second half.

''I thought we just stopped playing for a stretch,'' said UConn coach Kevin Ollie. ''We went on a drought there where we didn't score.''

But UConn turned up the pressure, and began chipping away. A 3-point shot by Adams, who had 21 points in the second half, cut the lead to single digits at 73-64 with just over three minutes left.

A layup by Adams made it 81-77 with seven seconds to go, but Kareem Brewton Jr. (12 points, seven assists) hit a pair of foul shots at the other end to seal the win.

''It hurts not having our team captain with us,'' said Johnson. ''But we pulled it out. We played hard together and we got the win.''

BIG PICTURE

Memphis: Martin will undergo surgery Tuesday. He is expected to be out six to eight months. The 6-foot-3 sophomore was averaging 18.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and a league-best 2.3 steals per game.

UConn: The Huskies have just two regular-season games and the conference tournament to avoid a second straight losing season, after going 30 years without one.

''We know what we've got to do going forward,'' Adams said. ''We know we've got to go down and have a big three or four games in Orlando to try and win the conference (tournament) and get into the (NCAA) tournament.''

TURNING IT ON

UConn led 23-13 early after an Antwoine Anderson 3-pointer that capped a 12-0 Husky run.

But Memphis, who won the first meeting between the two teams by 24 points, responded with an 18-3 run to take control.

Johnson and Thornton were a combined 6 of 8 from 3-point range in the first half 9 of 12 for the game and the Tigers led 41-31 at intermission. They quickly extended that after the break. A free throw by Johnson with just over 12 minutes left, following a UConn lane violation, gave the Tigers their first 20-point lead at 56-36, and Nickleberry's layup pushed the lead to 23.

''I just think we were moving the ball real well, we were screening well,'' said Johnson. ''We got a lot of people open and they helped in the wrong areas, so we were able to capitalize on their mistakes.''

FINDING HIS STROKE

Thornton, who came in averaging under five points per game, made five of his seven shots, all of them from behind the arc. The 6-foot-7 junior-college transfer was coming off a career-high 21 points against Houston.

''(It's) confidence,'' he said. ''Just getting in the gym after practice and (my teammates) believing in me and passing me the ball. So I shoot it.''

UP NEXT

Memphis: The Tigers will play their final two regular-season games at home. They host South Florida on Thursday and East Carolina next Sunday.

UConn: The Huskies host Temple on Wednesday, then close the regular season at Houston next Sunday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
J. Martin
3 G
J. Adams
38.0 Min. Per Game 38.0
17.8 Pts. Per Game 17.8
4.5 Ast. Per Game 4.5
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
44.4 Field Goal % 42.3
32.7 Three Point % 31.8
78.4 Free Throw % 81.6
+ 2 Christian Vital made layup 1.0
+ 1 Kareem Brewton Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 6.0
+ 1 Kareem Brewton Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 6.0
  Personal foul on Antwoine Anderson 6.0
+ 2 Jalen Adams made layup 8.0
  Out of bounds turnover on Kareem Brewton Jr. 10.0
  30-second timeout called 11.0
+ 1 Antwoine Anderson made free throw 11.0
  Shooting foul on Malik Rhodes 11.0
+ 2 Antwoine Anderson made driving layup 11.0
+ 1 Kareem Brewton Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 19.0
Team Stats
Points 83 79
Field Goals 27-55 (49.1%) 25-50 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 11-22 (50.0%) 10-24 (41.7%)
Free Throws 18-24 (75.0%) 19-25 (76.0%)
Total Rebounds 34 25
Offensive 12 9
Defensive 17 15
Team 5 1
Assists 15 13
Steals 4 7
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 14 16
Fouls 21 23
Technicals 0 0
Ja. Johnson G
18 PTS, 8 REB
J. Adams G
25 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST
Team Stats
away team logo Memphis 18-11 70.6 PPG 38.1 RPG 13.0 APG
home team logo Connecticut 13-16 67.4 PPG 38.1 RPG 10.1 APG
Key Players
10
M. Parks Jr. F 7.5 PPG 4.3 RPG 0.6 APG 54.6 FG%
4
J. Adams G 17.8 PPG 4.3 RPG 4.5 APG 42.0 FG%
Top Scorers
10
M. Parks Jr. F 18 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
4
J. Adams G 25 PTS 3 REB 5 AST
49.1 FG% 50.0
50.0 3PT FG% 41.7
75.0 FT% 76.0
Memphis
Starters
Ja. Johnson
M. Parks Jr.
K. Brewton Jr.
J. Rivers
K. Davenport
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Ja. Johnson 35 18 8 0 0 0 0 1 4/8 4/6 6/8 2 6
M. Parks Jr. 30 18 7 1 0 2 1 0 6/12 0/1 6/8 3 4
K. Brewton Jr. 38 12 4 7 1 1 4 1 4/10 0/4 4/4 2 2
J. Rivers 18 6 4 1 1 0 3 4 3/5 0/1 0/0 3 1
K. Davenport 7 3 0 0 0 0 1 4 1/2 0/1 1/2 0 0
Bench
R. Thornton
M. Rhodes
D. Nickelberry
V. Enoh
J. Martin
Je. Johnson
A. Moffatt
K. Sameh Azab
E. Olds
N. Stewart
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Thornton 32 16 4 1 1 0 2 3 5/7 5/6 1/2 1 3
M. Rhodes 25 8 1 5 1 0 2 5 3/5 2/3 0/0 0 1
D. Nickelberry 5 2 0 0 0 0 1 1 1/5 0/0 0/0 0 0
V. Enoh 10 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
J. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Je. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Moffatt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Sameh Azab - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Olds - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Stewart - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 83 29 15 4 3 14 21 27/55 11/22 18/24 12 17
Connecticut
Starters
J. Adams
C. Vital
T. Larrier
T. Polley
J. Carlton
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Adams 38 25 3 5 3 0 1 1 9/18 3/6 4/4 1 2
C. Vital 28 19 3 2 0 0 2 4 6/14 3/10 4/5 0 3
T. Larrier 21 8 2 1 0 0 3 1 2/4 2/4 2/3 1 1
T. Polley 20 6 1 0 0 1 0 1 1/3 1/2 3/4 1 0
J. Carlton 15 2 0 0 1 0 3 4 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
Bench
A. Anderson
K. Williams
I. Whaley
D. Onuorah
E. Cobb
M. Diarra
C. Foxen
M. Noyes
A. Gilbert
T. Aiyegbusi
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Anderson 34 10 1 3 3 0 3 3 4/5 1/2 1/1 0 1
K. Williams 10 7 7 0 0 0 0 2 2/2 0/0 3/6 3 4
I. Whaley 9 2 4 1 0 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 2/2 2 2
D. Onuorah 15 0 1 1 0 0 2 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0
E. Cobb 2 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
M. Diarra 8 0 1 0 0 1 0 3 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
C. Foxen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Noyes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Gilbert - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Aiyegbusi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 79 24 13 7 2 16 23 25/50 10/24 19/25 9 15
