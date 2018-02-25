MINN
Mathias' finishing flurry helps No. 9 Purdue rout Gophers

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) Dakota Mathias delivered one monumental finishing flurry on Sunday.

Everyone else wearing Purdue gear enjoyed the entertainment.

The senior guard matched his career high with 25 points, made five of his career-high seven 3-pointers in the second half and left his final home game to a standing ovation as the ninth-ranked Boilermakers blew out Minnesota 84-60.

''The most important thing is that we got a win,'' Mathias said. ''We needed that. I don't I'll reflect back any time soon on it. But maybe a few years down the line I'll think about Senior Night and all these guys.''

For Mathias, it may go down as the best overall game of his college career. It certainly will be the most memorable.

He finished 9 of 11 from the field, missed only two shots from beyond the arc, got seven rebounds - one short of his career best - and had four assists.

Carsen Edwards added 18 points and seven assists for the Boilermakers (26-5, 15-3 Big Ten).

It was a fitting finale for a team that flirted with making school history all season and added a few more chapters to the legacy before saying farewell following the game.

The Purdue seniors broke the school record for career home wins (62). They also became the fourth graduating class with 100 wins and the third to win 26 regular-season games. The 1987-88 Boilermakers hold the record of 27.

There was one glaring omission: a championship celebration.

Purdue blew its chance to win a second straight conference crown by losing three straight during an eight-day stretch earlier this month, then watched their fading hopes slip completely away when No. 2 Michigan State beat Wisconsin earlier in the day.

By tip-off, Purdue knew its fate.

Still, Mathias and the Boilermakers wanted everyone to get a proper send-off, and it didn't take them long to get it done.

Isaac Haas finished with 13 points and Vincent Edwards had 10 after returning from an ankle injury that kept him out of the previous two games.

But it was Mathias' 3-point barrage early in the second half that put the Boilermakers in control and sent them to their most lopsided win since a 28-point victory over Wisconsin on Jan. 16.

''It's how you want to play,'' coach Matt Painter said. ''This was kind of a quintessential game for him.''

With Purdue holding a 37-29 halftime lead, Mathias opened the second half by making four of the Boilermakers' six 3s during a decisive 24-7 run. When it ended, the Boilermakers led 61-36 and the injury-plagued Golden Gophers (15-16, 4-14) had no chance to even get close.

Nate Mason had 18 points for Minnesota, which has lost 10 of its last 11. Jordan Murphy added 14 points and 10 rebounds and extended his school single-season record for double-doubles to 24.

''You have to take away the attempt with him,'' coach Richard Pitino said of Mathias. ''We struggled with that. I tried to go small just to get a little bit more offense and he's got good size. He was shooting right over us.''

BIG PICTURE

Minnesota: A miserable conference season ended with a thud. All the short-handed Golden Gophers can do now is hope to regroup for the conference tournament and get enough wins to earn a postseason bid.

Purdue: After winning their first 13 league games, the Boilermakers wound up finishing tied for second. But they have regained some momentum heading into postseason play, and getting Vincent Edwards back from an injured ankle could help greatly.

KEY STATS

Minnesota: Isaiah Washington had 14 points off the bench. ... Mason moved past Kevin McHale for No. 6 on the school's all-time scoring list Sunday with 1,719 points. ... Murphy, a junior, surpassed Blake Hoffarber for No. 20 on the school's career scoring chart. Murphy has 1,271 points. ... Minnesota shot 40.8 percent from the field and was 7 of 18 on 3s. ... The Golden Gophers have lost eight of 11 in the series.

Purdue: The Boilermakers topped the 80-point mark in their third straight game against the Gophers, the first time that's happened since 1987-88. ... Purdue shot 51.6 percent from the field and improved to 19-0 this season when topping 48 percent. ... The Boilermakers were 12 of 25 on 3s and had only five turnovers. ... Carsen Edwards has scored at least 10 points in 14 straight games.

HE SAID IT

Minnesota: ''We were really struggling to score,'' Pitino said. ''When all things are not clicking for us, it's very, very challenging. We're easy to guard right now.''

UP NEXT

Minnesota: Will make its third trip of the season to New York when it opens Big Ten tournament play against a to-be-determined opponent Wednesday.

Purdue: Gets an extended break as it waits to see who it plays Friday in New York.

---

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
N. Mason
2 G
V. Edwards
12 F
31.6 Min. Per Game 31.6
14.9 Pts. Per Game 14.9
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
7.8 Reb. Per Game 7.8
39.6 Field Goal % 47.0
39.5 Three Point % 39.8
77.3 Free Throw % 83.8
  Defensive rebound by Jacquil Taylor 12.0
  Isaiah Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot 14.0
+ 2 Jacquil Taylor made dunk, assist by Tommy Luce 37.0
+ 2 Isaiah Washington made driving layup 54.0
  Lost ball turnover on Tommy Luce, stolen by Isaiah Washington 59.0
+ 2 Gaston Diedhiou made layup, assist by Isaiah Washington 1:17
  Defensive rebound by Jordan Murphy 1:36
  Tommy Luce missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:36
+ 1 Tommy Luce made 1st of 2 free throws 1:36
  Shooting foul on Gaston Diedhiou 1:36
  Bad pass turnover on Jordan Murphy, stolen by Tommy Luce 1:41
Team Stats
Points 60 84
Field Goals 23-57 (40.4%) 32-62 (51.6%)
3-Pointers 7-18 (38.9%) 12-25 (48.0%)
Free Throws 7-11 (63.6%) 8-12 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 32 33
Offensive 8 8
Defensive 19 21
Team 5 4
Assists 6 16
Steals 2 9
Blocks 0 9
Turnovers 12 5
Fouls 13 12
Technicals 0 0
2
N. Mason G
18 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
31
D. Mathias G
25 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST
12T
Minnesota
Starters
N. Mason
J. Murphy
D. McBrayer
B. Konate
M. Hurt
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Mason 32 18 5 3 0 0 2 2 6/14 2/4 4/6 2 3
J. Murphy 35 14 10 1 1 0 3 0 6/12 2/5 0/0 3 7
D. McBrayer 21 5 0 0 0 0 1 2 2/5 1/2 0/0 0 0
B. Konate 25 2 3 0 0 0 1 2 0/1 0/0 2/2 1 2
M. Hurt 23 0 4 0 0 0 2 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 4
Bench
I. Washington
J. Harris
D. Fitzgerald
G. Diedhiou
R. Lynch
B. Rudrud
H. Conroy
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
I. Washington 31 14 3 2 1 0 2 1 6/16 1/4 1/1 1 2
J. Harris 13 3 0 0 0 0 1 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 0
D. Fitzgerald 6 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 1/2 0/1 0/2 1 0
G. Diedhiou 14 2 1 0 0 0 0 3 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 1
R. Lynch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Rudrud - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Conroy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 60 27 6 2 0 12 13 23/57 7/18 7/11 8 19
Purdue
Starters
D. Mathias
C. Edwards
I. Haas
V. Edwards
P. Thompson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Mathias 29 25 7 4 2 2 0 1 9/11 7/9 0/0 0 7
C. Edwards 28 18 4 7 3 2 2 2 6/12 3/6 3/4 1 3
I. Haas 25 13 4 0 0 1 1 0 6/9 0/0 1/1 1 3
V. Edwards 25 10 2 2 0 1 0 1 3/10 1/4 3/4 2 0
P. Thompson 21 3 1 1 1 0 1 3 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 1
Bench
M. Haarms
N. Eastern
J. Taylor
T. Luce
R. Cline
G. Eifert
S. Stefanovic
A. Wheeler
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Haarms 17 8 5 0 0 2 0 2 4/7 0/0 0/1 2 3
N. Eastern 15 4 3 0 1 1 0 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 1 2
J. Taylor 4 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 1
T. Luce 2 1 0 1 1 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 0
R. Cline 19 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 0/3 0/3 0/0 0 0
G. Eifert 15 0 2 0 1 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 1
S. Stefanovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Wheeler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 84 29 16 9 9 5 12 32/62 12/25 8/12 8 21
NCAA BB Scores