Rowsey scores Marquette's final 9 in OT, downs Georgetown
WASHINGTON (AP) Andrew Rowsey scored nine of his 28 points in overtime, Sam Hauser also finished with 28 points and Marquette hit 18 3-pointers in a 90-86 victory over Georgetown on Monday night.
Hauser got double teamed in the paint and passed it out to an open Rowsey at the 3-point arc for an 84-82 lead with 1:41 left. Rowsey, averaging 89.5 percent at the free-throw line, made four straight at the stripe in the final minute, sandwiched around his pull-up jumper at 34.3 for an 88-86 lead.
Markus Howard added 16 points for Marquette (17-12, 8-9 Big East) and Matt Held grabbed 10 rebounds. Rowsey had 10 assists for his second career double-double and Hauser made 10 of 14 field goals, including 7 of 8 3-pointers.
After a timeout with 26.7 left in regulation, Hauser hit a step back, baseline jumper at the 3.5 mark but Jonathan Mulmore quickly went coast-to-coast to tie it at the buzzer on a layup in traffic.
Jessie Govan led Georgetown (15-13, 5-12) with 25 points, nine rebounds and five assists.
|32.1
|Min. Per Game
|32.1
|16.8
|Pts. Per Game
|16.8
|1.9
|Ast. Per Game
|1.9
|10.1
|Reb. Per Game
|10.1
|51.9
|Field Goal %
|50.6
|52.1
|Three Point %
|34.1
|83.0
|Free Throw %
|73.5
|Defensive rebound by Jamal Cain
|0.0
|Marcus Derrickson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|Traveling violation turnover on Jamal Cain
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by Jamal Cain
|1.0
|Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3.0
|+ 1
|Andrew Rowsey made 2nd of 2 free throws
|11.0
|+ 1
|Andrew Rowsey made 1st of 2 free throws
|11.0
|Personal foul on Jonathan Mulmore
|11.0
|Defensive rebound by Matt Heldt
|12.0
|Marcus Derrickson missed fade-away jump shot
|14.0
|+ 2
|Andrew Rowsey made jump shot
|35.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|90
|86
|Field Goals
|32-63 (50.8%)
|26-57 (45.6%)
|3-Pointers
|18-31 (58.1%)
|10-23 (43.5%)
|Free Throws
|8-11 (72.7%)
|24-29 (82.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|33
|Offensive
|6
|7
|Defensive
|23
|21
|Team
|5
|5
|Assists
|22
|20
|Steals
|8
|8
|Blocks
|2
|5
|Turnovers
|14
|14
|Fouls
|22
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Marquette 17-12
|81.8 PPG
|34.9 RPG
|16.0 APG
|Georgetown 15-13
|78.6 PPG
|41.3 RPG
|17.6 APG
|
|50.8
|FG%
|45.6
|
|
|58.1
|3PT FG%
|43.5
|
|
|72.7
|FT%
|82.8
|
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|H. Froling
|9
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/3
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Cain
|18
|5
|5
|3
|1
|0
|3
|2
|2/7
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|5
|G. Elliott
|7
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. John
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|C. Marotta
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Eke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Lelito
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|225
|90
|29
|22
|8
|2
|14
|22
|32/63
|18/31
|8/11
|6
|23
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Govan
|43
|25
|9
|5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|10/20
|2/5
|3/4
|2
|7
|M. Derrickson
|36
|15
|4
|3
|1
|0
|3
|4
|5/9
|2/3
|3/3
|1
|3
|J. Mulmore
|30
|15
|2
|4
|3
|2
|1
|3
|4/6
|1/2
|6/7
|1
|1
|J. Pickett
|35
|7
|6
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|2/7
|1/4
|2/2
|0
|6
|K. Johnson
|26
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0/2
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Blair
|20
|16
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3/5
|3/5
|7/8
|1
|0
|T. Dickerson
|15
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2/7
|1/2
|0/1
|1
|1
|J. Mosely
|20
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|1
|T. Mourning
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Hines
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Muresan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|225
|86
|28
|20
|8
|5
|14
|17
|26/57
|10/23
|24/29
|7
|21
