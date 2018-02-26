MARQET
GTOWN

No Text

Rowsey scores Marquette's final 9 in OT, downs Georgetown

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 26, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) Andrew Rowsey scored nine of his 28 points in overtime, Sam Hauser also finished with 28 points and Marquette hit 18 3-pointers in a 90-86 victory over Georgetown on Monday night.

Hauser got double teamed in the paint and passed it out to an open Rowsey at the 3-point arc for an 84-82 lead with 1:41 left. Rowsey, averaging 89.5 percent at the free-throw line, made four straight at the stripe in the final minute, sandwiched around his pull-up jumper at 34.3 for an 88-86 lead.

Markus Howard added 16 points for Marquette (17-12, 8-9 Big East) and Matt Held grabbed 10 rebounds. Rowsey had 10 assists for his second career double-double and Hauser made 10 of 14 field goals, including 7 of 8 3-pointers.

After a timeout with 26.7 left in regulation, Hauser hit a step back, baseline jumper at the 3.5 mark but Jonathan Mulmore quickly went coast-to-coast to tie it at the buzzer on a layup in traffic.

Jessie Govan led Georgetown (15-13, 5-12) with 25 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
S. Hauser
J. Govan
32.1 Min. Per Game 32.1
16.8 Pts. Per Game 16.8
1.9 Ast. Per Game 1.9
10.1 Reb. Per Game 10.1
51.9 Field Goal % 50.6
52.1 Three Point % 34.1
83.0 Free Throw % 73.5
  Defensive rebound by Jamal Cain 0.0
  Marcus Derrickson missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
  Traveling violation turnover on Jamal Cain 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Jamal Cain 1.0
  Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
+ 1 Andrew Rowsey made 2nd of 2 free throws 11.0
+ 1 Andrew Rowsey made 1st of 2 free throws 11.0
  Personal foul on Jonathan Mulmore 11.0
  Defensive rebound by Matt Heldt 12.0
  Marcus Derrickson missed fade-away jump shot 14.0
+ 2 Andrew Rowsey made jump shot 35.0
Team Stats
Points 90 86
Field Goals 32-63 (50.8%) 26-57 (45.6%)
3-Pointers 18-31 (58.1%) 10-23 (43.5%)
Free Throws 8-11 (72.7%) 24-29 (82.8%)
Total Rebounds 34 33
Offensive 6 7
Defensive 23 21
Team 5 5
Assists 22 20
Steals 8 8
Blocks 2 5
Turnovers 14 14
Fouls 22 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
30
A. Rowsey G
28 PTS, 4 REB, 10 AST
home team logo
15
J. Govan C
25 PTS, 9 REB, 5 AST
12OTT
away team logo Marquette 17-12 40381290
home team logo Georgetown 15-13 4632886
O/U 157.5, GTOWN +1.5
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
O/U 157.5, GTOWN +1.5
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Team Stats
away team logo Marquette 17-12 81.8 PPG 34.9 RPG 16.0 APG
home team logo Georgetown 15-13 78.6 PPG 41.3 RPG 17.6 APG
Key Players
10
S. Hauser G/F 15.0 PPG 6.0 RPG 2.8 APG 51.9 FG%
15
J. Govan C 17.1 PPG 10.1 RPG 2.0 APG 50.6 FG%
Top Scorers
10
S. Hauser G/F 28 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
15
J. Govan C 25 PTS 9 REB 5 AST
50.8 FG% 45.6
58.1 3PT FG% 43.5
72.7 FT% 82.8
Marquette
Starters
A. Rowsey
S. Hauser
M. Howard
M. Heldt
S. Anim
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Rowsey 43 28 4 10 1 1 3 3 10/22 4/11 4/4 0 4
S. Hauser 43 28 6 1 0 0 0 3 10/14 7/8 1/3 0 6
M. Howard 36 16 1 3 4 0 3 3 5/10 4/6 2/2 0 1
M. Heldt 29 2 10 2 0 1 1 4 1/2 0/0 0/0 5 5
S. Anim 33 1 1 1 2 0 3 2 0/2 0/1 1/2 1 0
Starters
A. Rowsey
S. Hauser
M. Howard
M. Heldt
S. Anim
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Rowsey 43 28 4 10 1 1 3 3 10/22 4/11 4/4 0 4
S. Hauser 43 28 6 1 0 0 0 3 10/14 7/8 1/3 0 6
M. Howard 36 16 1 3 4 0 3 3 5/10 4/6 2/2 0 1
M. Heldt 29 2 10 2 0 1 1 4 1/2 0/0 0/0 5 5
S. Anim 33 1 1 1 2 0 3 2 0/2 0/1 1/2 1 0
Bench
H. Froling
J. Cain
G. Elliott
T. John
C. Marotta
I. Eke
M. Lelito
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
H. Froling 9 6 1 0 0 0 0 1 2/3 2/3 0/0 0 1
J. Cain 18 5 5 3 1 0 3 2 2/7 1/2 0/0 0 5
G. Elliott 7 2 0 2 0 0 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. John 7 2 1 0 0 0 0 4 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
C. Marotta - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Eke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Lelito - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 225 90 29 22 8 2 14 22 32/63 18/31 8/11 6 23
Georgetown
Starters
J. Govan
M. Derrickson
J. Mulmore
J. Pickett
K. Johnson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Govan 43 25 9 5 1 0 0 3 10/20 2/5 3/4 2 7
M. Derrickson 36 15 4 3 1 0 3 4 5/9 2/3 3/3 1 3
J. Mulmore 30 15 2 4 3 2 1 3 4/6 1/2 6/7 1 1
J. Pickett 35 7 6 1 0 1 4 0 2/7 1/4 2/2 0 6
K. Johnson 26 2 3 2 0 1 2 2 0/2 0/1 2/2 1 2
Starters
J. Govan
M. Derrickson
J. Mulmore
J. Pickett
K. Johnson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Govan 43 25 9 5 1 0 0 3 10/20 2/5 3/4 2 7
M. Derrickson 36 15 4 3 1 0 3 4 5/9 2/3 3/3 1 3
J. Mulmore 30 15 2 4 3 2 1 3 4/6 1/2 6/7 1 1
J. Pickett 35 7 6 1 0 1 4 0 2/7 1/4 2/2 0 6
K. Johnson 26 2 3 2 0 1 2 2 0/2 0/1 2/2 1 2
Bench
J. Blair
T. Dickerson
J. Mosely
T. Mourning
R. Hines
G. Muresan
A. Walker
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Blair 20 16 1 3 0 0 2 0 3/5 3/5 7/8 1 0
T. Dickerson 15 5 2 2 0 0 0 4 2/7 1/2 0/1 1 1
J. Mosely 20 1 1 0 3 1 2 1 0/1 0/1 1/2 0 1
T. Mourning - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Hines - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Muresan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 225 86 28 20 8 5 14 17 26/57 10/23 24/29 7 21
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores