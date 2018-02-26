NEWARK, N.J. (AP) Garrett Sam finished with career-high 28 points and North Florida held on for an 80-76 win over NJIT in the first round of the ASUN Tournament on Monday night.

No. 5 seed North Florida (14-18) will play top-seeded Florida Gulf Coast in the semifinals on Thursday.

The Ospreys scored the first 13 points, including eight by Sams, and Noah Horchler's 3-pointer pushed the lead to 47-21 with 18 minutes to play. No. 4 seed NJIT (14-16) answered with an 11-0 run before a 13-1 spurt trimmed its deficit to nine points midway through the half.

Shyquan Gibbs hit two free throws, the last of nine straight Highlander points, to pull within 62-58 about five minutes later and then scored the first six points in a 9-0 run that made it one-point game with 19 seconds to go. Sams made 4 of 4 free throws from there to seal it.

San Antonio Brinson led the Highlanders with 15 points, Donovan Greer scored 14 and Gibbs added 13.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.