UNF
NJTECH

No Text

Sams scores 28, North Florida beats NJIT in ASUN tourney

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 26, 2018

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) Garrett Sam finished with career-high 28 points and North Florida held on for an 80-76 win over NJIT in the first round of the ASUN Tournament on Monday night.

No. 5 seed North Florida (14-18) will play top-seeded Florida Gulf Coast in the semifinals on Thursday.

The Ospreys scored the first 13 points, including eight by Sams, and Noah Horchler's 3-pointer pushed the lead to 47-21 with 18 minutes to play. No. 4 seed NJIT (14-16) answered with an 11-0 run before a 13-1 spurt trimmed its deficit to nine points midway through the half.

Shyquan Gibbs hit two free throws, the last of nine straight Highlander points, to pull within 62-58 about five minutes later and then scored the first six points in a 9-0 run that made it one-point game with 19 seconds to go. Sams made 4 of 4 free throws from there to seal it.

San Antonio Brinson led the Highlanders with 15 points, Donovan Greer scored 14 and Gibbs added 13.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
I. Gandia-Rosa
A. Tarke
31.3 Min. Per Game 31.3
15.2 Pts. Per Game 15.2
1.9 Ast. Per Game 1.9
6.2 Reb. Per Game 6.2
39.6 Field Goal % 41.1
34.9 Three Point % 27.9
91.8 Free Throw % 64.6
  Defensive rebound by North Florida 0.0
  Diandre Wilson missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
+ 1 Garrett Sams made 2nd of 2 free throws 5.0
+ 1 Garrett Sams made 1st of 2 free throws 5.0
  Personal foul on Diandre Wilson 5.0
+ 2 Zach Cooks made driving layup 8.0
+ 1 Garrett Sams made 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
+ 1 Garrett Sams made 1st of 2 free throws 13.0
  Personal foul on Shyquan Gibbs 13.0
  Lost ball turnover on Donovan Greer, stolen by Garrett Sams 15.0
  Defensive rebound by Donovan Greer 17.0
Team Stats
Points 80 76
Field Goals 22-47 (46.8%) 24-67 (35.8%)
3-Pointers 10-21 (47.6%) 6-26 (23.1%)
Free Throws 26-33 (78.8%) 22-28 (78.6%)
Total Rebounds 36 39
Offensive 3 16
Defensive 27 21
Team 6 2
Assists 14 10
Steals 8 7
Blocks 7 1
Turnovers 17 11
Fouls 18 25
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
11
G. Sams G/F
28 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
2
S. Brinson F
15 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo North Florida 14-18 394180
home team logo New Jersey Tech 14-16 195776
O/U 158.5, NJTECH -6.5
NJIT Wellness and Events Center Newark, NJ
O/U 158.5, NJTECH -6.5
NJIT Wellness and Events Center Newark, NJ
Team Stats
away team logo North Florida 14-18 81.1 PPG 38.7 RPG 14.9 APG
home team logo New Jersey Tech 14-16 74.9 PPG 37.6 RPG 13.9 APG
Key Players
11
G. Sams G/F 12.8 PPG 4.2 RPG 1.3 APG 42.0 FG%
2
S. Brinson F 2.6 PPG 2.1 RPG 0.5 APG 39.3 FG%
Top Scorers
11
G. Sams G/F 28 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
2
S. Brinson F 15 PTS 9 REB 1 AST
46.8 FG% 35.8
47.6 3PT FG% 23.1
78.8 FT% 78.6
North Florida
Starters
G. Sams
N. Horchler
J. Escobar
I. Gandia-Rosa
W. Aminu
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
G. Sams 36 28 7 1 1 0 6 2 6/11 4/7 12/13 0 7
N. Horchler 34 12 9 0 2 4 2 2 4/6 1/2 3/7 0 9
J. Escobar 29 9 2 2 2 0 1 3 3/5 3/5 0/0 0 2
I. Gandia-Rosa 37 8 6 8 2 0 3 1 1/7 0/3 6/6 1 5
W. Aminu 26 6 3 2 0 2 1 5 2/6 0/1 2/4 1 2
Starters
G. Sams
N. Horchler
J. Escobar
I. Gandia-Rosa
W. Aminu
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
G. Sams 36 28 7 1 1 0 6 2 6/11 4/7 12/13 0 7
N. Horchler 34 12 9 0 2 4 2 2 4/6 1/2 3/7 0 9
J. Escobar 29 9 2 2 2 0 1 3 3/5 3/5 0/0 0 2
I. Gandia-Rosa 37 8 6 8 2 0 3 1 1/7 0/3 6/6 1 5
W. Aminu 26 6 3 2 0 2 1 5 2/6 0/1 2/4 1 2
Bench
T. Day
O. Blount
R. Burkhardt
E. Lambright
C. Driscoll
B. Haid
B. Coffey II
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Day 18 12 1 1 0 1 2 4 4/8 1/1 3/3 1 0
O. Blount 13 5 2 0 0 0 2 1 2/4 1/2 0/0 0 2
R. Burkhardt 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
E. Lambright 3 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Driscoll - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Haid - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Coffey II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 80 30 14 8 7 17 18 22/47 10/21 26/33 3 27
New Jersey Tech
Starters
S. Gibbs
A. Tarke
A. Lewis
D. Wilson
R. Walsh
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Gibbs 30 13 2 4 2 0 2 5 3/5 1/2 6/7 0 2
A. Tarke 27 12 6 0 1 0 0 4 4/17 0/5 4/4 1 5
A. Lewis 32 8 12 1 0 0 0 5 2/7 0/1 4/6 5 7
D. Wilson 15 2 0 1 1 1 4 3 1/6 0/3 0/0 0 0
R. Walsh 14 0 2 0 0 0 0 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1
Starters
S. Gibbs
A. Tarke
A. Lewis
D. Wilson
R. Walsh
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Gibbs 30 13 2 4 2 0 2 5 3/5 1/2 6/7 0 2
A. Tarke 27 12 6 0 1 0 0 4 4/17 0/5 4/4 1 5
A. Lewis 32 8 12 1 0 0 0 5 2/7 0/1 4/6 5 7
D. Wilson 15 2 0 1 1 1 4 3 1/6 0/3 0/0 0 0
R. Walsh 14 0 2 0 0 0 0 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1
Bench
S. Brinson
D. Greer
Z. Cooks
M. Bendary
S. Jones
C. Jenkins
T. Price
D. Kachelries
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Brinson 18 15 9 1 0 0 0 0 4/6 0/1 7/9 5 4
D. Greer 30 14 2 1 2 0 2 3 5/9 4/8 0/0 1 1
Z. Cooks 24 10 2 2 1 0 0 1 4/11 1/6 1/2 1 1
M. Bendary 2 2 0 0 0 0 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
S. Jones 8 0 2 0 0 0 2 0 0/5 0/0 0/0 2 0
C. Jenkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Price - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Kachelries - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 76 37 10 7 1 11 25 24/67 6/26 22/28 16 21
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores