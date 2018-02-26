Sams scores 28, North Florida beats NJIT in ASUN tourney
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) Garrett Sam finished with career-high 28 points and North Florida held on for an 80-76 win over NJIT in the first round of the ASUN Tournament on Monday night.
No. 5 seed North Florida (14-18) will play top-seeded Florida Gulf Coast in the semifinals on Thursday.
The Ospreys scored the first 13 points, including eight by Sams, and Noah Horchler's 3-pointer pushed the lead to 47-21 with 18 minutes to play. No. 4 seed NJIT (14-16) answered with an 11-0 run before a 13-1 spurt trimmed its deficit to nine points midway through the half.
Shyquan Gibbs hit two free throws, the last of nine straight Highlander points, to pull within 62-58 about five minutes later and then scored the first six points in a 9-0 run that made it one-point game with 19 seconds to go. Sams made 4 of 4 free throws from there to seal it.
San Antonio Brinson led the Highlanders with 15 points, Donovan Greer scored 14 and Gibbs added 13.
|31.3
|Min. Per Game
|31.3
|15.2
|Pts. Per Game
|15.2
|1.9
|Ast. Per Game
|1.9
|6.2
|Reb. Per Game
|6.2
|39.6
|Field Goal %
|41.1
|34.9
|Three Point %
|27.9
|91.8
|Free Throw %
|64.6
|Defensive rebound by North Florida
|0.0
|Diandre Wilson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|+ 1
|Garrett Sams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|5.0
|+ 1
|Garrett Sams made 1st of 2 free throws
|5.0
|Personal foul on Diandre Wilson
|5.0
|+ 2
|Zach Cooks made driving layup
|8.0
|+ 1
|Garrett Sams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|13.0
|+ 1
|Garrett Sams made 1st of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Personal foul on Shyquan Gibbs
|13.0
|Lost ball turnover on Donovan Greer, stolen by Garrett Sams
|15.0
|Defensive rebound by Donovan Greer
|17.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|80
|76
|Field Goals
|22-47 (46.8%)
|24-67 (35.8%)
|3-Pointers
|10-21 (47.6%)
|6-26 (23.1%)
|Free Throws
|26-33 (78.8%)
|22-28 (78.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|39
|Offensive
|3
|16
|Defensive
|27
|21
|Team
|6
|2
|Assists
|14
|10
|Steals
|8
|7
|Blocks
|7
|1
|Turnovers
|17
|11
|Fouls
|18
|25
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|North Florida 14-18
|81.1 PPG
|38.7 RPG
|14.9 APG
|New Jersey Tech 14-16
|74.9 PPG
|37.6 RPG
|13.9 APG
|Key Players
|
11
|G. Sams G/F
|12.8 PPG
|4.2 RPG
|1.3 APG
|42.0 FG%
|
2
|S. Brinson F
|2.6 PPG
|2.1 RPG
|0.5 APG
|39.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|G. Sams G/F
|28 PTS
|7 REB
|1 AST
|S. Brinson F
|15 PTS
|9 REB
|1 AST
|
|46.8
|FG%
|35.8
|
|
|47.6
|3PT FG%
|23.1
|
|
|78.8
|FT%
|78.6
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Sams
|36
|28
|7
|1
|1
|0
|6
|2
|6/11
|4/7
|12/13
|0
|7
|N. Horchler
|34
|12
|9
|0
|2
|4
|2
|2
|4/6
|1/2
|3/7
|0
|9
|J. Escobar
|29
|9
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|3
|3/5
|3/5
|0/0
|0
|2
|I. Gandia-Rosa
|37
|8
|6
|8
|2
|0
|3
|1
|1/7
|0/3
|6/6
|1
|5
|W. Aminu
|26
|6
|3
|2
|0
|2
|1
|5
|2/6
|0/1
|2/4
|1
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Brinson
|18
|15
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4/6
|0/1
|7/9
|5
|4
|D. Greer
|30
|14
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|3
|5/9
|4/8
|0/0
|1
|1
|Z. Cooks
|24
|10
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4/11
|1/6
|1/2
|1
|1
|M. Bendary
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|S. Jones
|8
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0/5
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|0
|C. Jenkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Price
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Kachelries
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|76
|37
|10
|7
|1
|11
|25
|24/67
|6/26
|22/28
|16
|21
