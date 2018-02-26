USCUP
Johnson, Terrell help FGCU beat USC Upstate in A-Sun tourney

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 26, 2018

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) Zach Johnson and Christian Terrell combined to make 8 of 10 from 3-point range and score 44 points to help Florida Gulf Coast beat South Carolina Upstate 96-76 on Monday night in the first round of the ASUN Tournament.

Johnson finished with 26 points, one shy of his career high, and Terrell made 4 of 4 from behind the arc. Terrell was 7-of-9 shooting overall and added six points and a career-best eight assists, while Antravious Simmons scored 18 and grabbed eight rebounds, for No. 1 seed FGCU (22-10). The Eagles will play fifth-seeded North Florida or No. 4 seed NJIT in the semifinals on Thursday.

Mike Cunningham hit a 3-pointer to pull Upstate (7-25) within four points with 13:19 to play, but moments later he was called for a technical foul following a verbal altercation with a fan. The Spartan bench was then assessed a technical for arguing about it and Dinero Mercurius hit all four free throws before Simmons and RaySean Scott Jr. made back-to-back layups to make it 66-54 about a minute later. Upstate, which had a one-point lead early in the second half, trailed by at least eight points the rest of the way.

Cunningham tied his career high with 28 points, including five 3s, for the Spartans.

FGCU hit 11 3-pointers, shot 59.7 percent from the field and committed a season-low four turnovers.

Key Players
J. Span
B. Goodwin
32.4 Min. Per Game 32.4
17.2 Pts. Per Game 17.2
4.9 Ast. Per Game 4.9
5.8 Reb. Per Game 5.8
43.2 Field Goal % 44.5
38.5 Three Point % 24.0
61.5 Free Throw % 74.5
+ 1 Brian Thomas made 2nd of 2 free throws 16.0
  Brian Thomas missed 1st of 2 free throws 16.0
  Shooting foul on Pat Welch 16.0
  Defensive rebound by Brian Thomas 45.0
  Malik Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot 47.0
  Offensive rebound by Malik Moore 51.0
  Pat Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot 53.0
+ 3 Christian Terrell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Goodwin 1:08
+ 3 Pat Welch made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malik Moore 1:30
  Defensive rebound by Ramel Thompkins 1:41
  Brandon Goodwin missed jump shot 1:43
Team Stats
Points 76 96
Field Goals 27-64 (42.2%) 37-62 (59.7%)
3-Pointers 13-36 (36.1%) 11-20 (55.0%)
Free Throws 9-12 (75.0%) 11-19 (57.9%)
Total Rebounds 36 32
Offensive 10 6
Defensive 21 22
Team 5 4
Assists 13 20
Steals 3 4
Blocks 4 2
Turnovers 10 4
Fouls 16 12
Technicals 2 0
away team logo
1
M. Cunningham G
28 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
5
Z. Johnson G
26 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo S.C. Upstate 7-25 364076
home team logo FGCU 22-10 395796
O/U 161.0, FGC -18.0
Alico Arena Fort Myers, FL
O/U 161.0, FGC -18.0
Alico Arena Fort Myers, FL
Team Stats
away team logo S.C. Upstate 7-25 75.8 PPG 35.8 RPG 14.0 APG
home team logo FGCU 22-10 80.9 PPG 41.3 RPG 15.3 APG
Key Players
1
M. Cunningham G 13.7 PPG 2.8 RPG 3.0 APG 38.5 FG%
5
Z. Johnson G 15.2 PPG 3.4 RPG 2.9 APG 46.8 FG%
Top Scorers
1
M. Cunningham G 28 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
5
Z. Johnson G 26 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
42.2 FG% 59.7
36.1 3PT FG% 55.0
75.0 FT% 57.9
