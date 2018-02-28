St. Bonaventure slips past Davidson 115-113 in triple OT
SAINT BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) Jaylen Adams, Courtney Stockard and Matt Mobley combined to score 96 points and hit all 14 of St. Bonaventure's 3-pointers on Tuesday night to help the Bonnies beat Davidson 115-113 in triple overtime.
The Bonnies (23-6, 13-4 Atlantic 10) have won 11 in a row - the longest win streak in program history - after an 83-73 loss to Davidson on Jan. 19. St. Bonaventure opened a one-game lead over the Wildcats for second place in the conference standings and set a team record for regular-season wins.
Adams had 34 points, Mobley scored 33 and Stockard added a career-high 31 points.
Nelson Caputo was fouled on a 3-point shot from the right wing and hit all three free throws to make it 108-all and then, on an inbound play, fed Tshiefu Ngalakulondi, who had slipped around a screen into the paint, for a dunk. Mobley made 5 of 6 free throws to cap a 10-0 that made it 115-108 with 30 seconds to go and St. Bonaventure held on from there.
Peyton Aldridge had a career-best 45 points, including eight 3-pointers, and 12 rebounds and Kellan Grady scored a career-high 39 - hitting all 16 of his free-throw attempts - for Davidson (17-11, 12-5).
LaDarien Griffin's layup for the Bonnies made it 78-all with 4.4 seconds left in regulation. Grady's potential winning 3 at the buzzer missed off the back of the rim.
Grady made two free throws with 3.2 seconds left in the first OT to force the second.
