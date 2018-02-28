DAVID
STBON

No Text

St. Bonaventure slips past Davidson 115-113 in triple OT

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 28, 2018

SAINT BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) Jaylen Adams, Courtney Stockard and Matt Mobley combined to score 96 points and hit all 14 of St. Bonaventure's 3-pointers on Tuesday night to help the Bonnies beat Davidson 115-113 in triple overtime.

The Bonnies (23-6, 13-4 Atlantic 10) have won 11 in a row - the longest win streak in program history - after an 83-73 loss to Davidson on Jan. 19. St. Bonaventure opened a one-game lead over the Wildcats for second place in the conference standings and set a team record for regular-season wins.

Adams had 34 points, Mobley scored 33 and Stockard added a career-high 31 points.

Nelson Caputo was fouled on a 3-point shot from the right wing and hit all three free throws to make it 108-all and then, on an inbound play, fed Tshiefu Ngalakulondi, who had slipped around a screen into the paint, for a dunk. Mobley made 5 of 6 free throws to cap a 10-0 that made it 115-108 with 30 seconds to go and St. Bonaventure held on from there.

Peyton Aldridge had a career-best 45 points, including eight 3-pointers, and 12 rebounds and Kellan Grady scored a career-high 39 - hitting all 16 of his free-throw attempts - for Davidson (17-11, 12-5).

LaDarien Griffin's layup for the Bonnies made it 78-all with 4.4 seconds left in regulation. Grady's potential winning 3 at the buzzer missed off the back of the rim.

Grady made two free throws with 3.2 seconds left in the first OT to force the second.

Key Players
J. Gudmundsson
J. Adams
36.5 Min. Per Game 36.5
20.2 Pts. Per Game 20.2
5.5 Ast. Per Game 5.5
3.6 Reb. Per Game 3.6
46.9 Field Goal % 46.3
40.3 Three Point % 47.7
80.2 Free Throw % 85.4
Davidson
Starters
P. Aldridge
K. Grady
J. Gudmundsson
O. Michelsen
K. Pritchett
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Aldridge 51 45 12 0 1 2 2 5 14/22 8/11 9/12 3 9
K. Grady 53 39 4 2 1 0 5 3 10/26 3/14 16/16 1 3
J. Gudmundsson 53 14 10 7 1 0 2 1 5/12 2/4 2/2 1 9
O. Michelsen 22 5 2 1 0 0 0 5 2/5 1/4 0/0 0 2
K. Pritchett 45 3 4 6 0 0 4 2 1/6 1/5 0/0 2 2
Bench
R. Reigel
W. Magarity
M. Wynter
C. Collins
B. Jones
N. Ekwu
J. Watkins
M. Brown
C. Freundlich
L. Frampton
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Reigel 16 5 3 2 0 0 0 4 1/2 1/1 2/2 0 3
W. Magarity 30 2 5 2 1 1 0 5 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 4
M. Wynter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Collins 5 0 0 0 0 0 1 5 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Ekwu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Watkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Freundlich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Frampton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 275 113 41 21 4 3 15 31 34/75 16/40 29/32 9 32
St. Bonaventure
Starters
J. Adams
M. Mobley
C. Stockard
I. Taqqee
A. Ikpeze
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Adams 49 34 4 5 2 0 4 5 10/18 5/12 9/9 0 4
M. Mobley 55 33 6 1 1 0 0 4 7/17 5/15 14/16 0 6
C. Stockard 44 31 7 3 2 2 3 5 11/17 4/7 5/5 1 6
I. Taqqee 44 3 8 2 0 3 1 5 0/3 0/0 3/6 4 4
A. Ikpeze 20 0 5 0 0 1 1 2 0/5 0/0 0/4 1 4
Bench
L. Griffin
N. Kaputo
T. Ngalakulondi
I. Brockington
J. Ayeni
J. Galatio
J. Lee
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Griffin 40 9 8 1 0 1 1 5 4/10 0/0 1/2 3 5
N. Kaputo 11 5 0 2 0 0 1 1 1/2 0/1 3/3 0 0
T. Ngalakulondi 4 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
I. Brockington 8 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/2 0 0
J. Ayeni - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Galatio - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 275 117 38 14 5 8 11 29 34/73 14/35 35/47 9 29
