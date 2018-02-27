DEPAUL
Creighton beats DePaul to clinch top-six seed in tourney

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 27, 2018

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) Marcus Foster had 20 points and Khyri Thomas added 16 as Creighton ran away from DePaul in the second half for an 82-57 victory on Tuesday night to clinch a top-six seed in the Big East Conference Tournament.

Foster drained three from distance for 300 career treys. Thomas, who tied his career high with eight assists, flirted with a triple-double as he also grabbed eight rebounds. Ty-Shon Alexander added 13 points for Creighton (21-9, 10-7).

The Bluejays, who led 43-33 at the break, opened the second half on a 17-7 run to open the gap to 60-40 at the 13:25 mark and pushed its advantage to 75-51 with 3:52 remaining.

Creighton will conclude the regular season at Marquette on Saturday before playing in the tournament quarterfinal on March 8.

Max Strus had 14 points with seven rebounds and six assists to lead DePaul (11-18, 4-13).

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
M. Strus
K. Thomas
31.0 Min. Per Game 31.0
15.2 Pts. Per Game 15.2
2.7 Ast. Per Game 2.7
3.9 Reb. Per Game 3.9
41.2 Field Goal % 54.0
34.1 Three Point % 41.8
80.3 Free Throw % 79.2
  Defensive rebound by Tre'Darius McCallum 7.0
  Jordan Scurry missed 3-pt. jump shot 9.0
+ 1 Joe Hanel made free throw 29.0
  Shooting foul on Mitch Ballock 29.0
+ 2 Joe Hanel made layup, assist by Paul Reed 29.0
  Offensive rebound by Paul Reed 29.0
  Justin Roberts missed jump shot 31.0
  Defensive rebound by Austin Grandstaff 38.0
  Davion Mintz missed tip-in 40.0
  Offensive rebound by Davion Mintz 46.0
  Davion Mintz missed jump shot 48.0
Team Stats
Points 57 82
Field Goals 22-62 (35.5%) 31-60 (51.7%)
3-Pointers 5-23 (21.7%) 12-30 (40.0%)
Free Throws 8-12 (66.7%) 8-12 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 38 35
Offensive 12 5
Defensive 24 29
Team 2 1
Assists 12 20
Steals 5 10
Blocks 3 1
Turnovers 14 10
Fouls 11 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
31
M. Strus G
14 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
0
M. Foster G
20 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo DePaul 11-18 332457
home team logo Creighton 21-9 433982
CenturyLink Center Omaha, NE
Team Stats
away team logo DePaul 11-18 72.9 PPG 40.9 RPG 15.1 APG
home team logo Creighton 21-9 85.0 PPG 38.7 RPG 18.2 APG
Key Players
31
M. Strus G 17.1 PPG 5.7 RPG 2.6 APG 41.8 FG%
0
M. Foster G 20.0 PPG 3.8 RPG 2.7 APG 49.0 FG%
Top Scorers
31
M. Strus G 14 PTS 7 REB 6 AST
0
M. Foster G 20 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
35.5 FG% 51.7
21.7 3PT FG% 40.0
66.7 FT% 66.7
DePaul
Starters
M. Strus
E. Cain
M. Maric
B. Cyrus
T. McCallum
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Strus 36 14 7 6 1 1 2 1 4/15 1/9 5/6 0 7
E. Cain 32 11 4 3 1 0 1 3 4/13 3/7 0/0 2 2
M. Maric 31 6 6 0 0 0 4 3 3/7 0/1 0/0 1 5
B. Cyrus 32 5 6 0 0 0 2 1 2/9 0/2 1/2 3 3
T. McCallum 27 5 6 1 0 1 2 1 2/5 0/2 1/2 2 4
Bench
P. Reed
J. Hanel
A. Grandstaff
J. Roberts
T. Dwumaah
P. Ryckbosch
J. Butz
J. Anderson
J. Malonga
P. Xidias
F. Cameron
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Reed 18 11 2 1 0 1 0 1 5/6 1/1 0/1 2 0
J. Hanel 5 5 1 0 1 0 0 0 2/2 0/0 1/1 1 0
A. Grandstaff 9 0 3 1 1 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 3
J. Roberts 9 0 1 0 1 0 2 0 0/3 0/0 0/0 1 0
T. Dwumaah 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
P. Ryckbosch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Butz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Malonga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Xidias - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Cameron - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 57 36 12 5 3 14 11 22/62 5/23 8/12 12 24
Creighton
Starters
M. Foster
K. Thomas
M. Ballock
T. Hegner
D. Mintz
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Foster 32 20 3 4 4 0 3 1 8/15 3/7 1/2 0 3
K. Thomas 30 16 8 8 5 0 1 2 5/8 1/3 5/7 2 6
M. Ballock 38 9 5 5 0 0 1 2 3/8 3/7 0/0 0 5
T. Hegner 19 7 3 0 0 0 1 4 3/5 1/2 0/0 0 3
D. Mintz 21 6 5 0 1 0 1 1 2/4 0/0 2/2 1 4
Bench
T. Alexander
J. Epperson
T. Clement
M. Suarez
K. Joseph
J. Scurry
R. Harrell Jr.
M. Krampelj
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Alexander 22 13 2 1 0 0 2 0 5/8 3/6 0/0 1 1
J. Epperson 14 6 4 1 0 0 0 2 3/5 0/0 0/1 1 3
T. Clement 14 3 1 1 0 0 1 2 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 1
M. Suarez 6 2 3 0 0 1 0 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 3
K. Joseph 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Scurry 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
R. Harrell Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Krampelj - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 82 34 20 10 1 10 14 31/60 12/30 8/12 5 29
NCAA BB Scores