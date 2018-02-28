Bridges scores 23, No. 4 Villanova holds off Seton Hall
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) Mikal Bridges scored 23 points, Jalen Brunson made big plays down the stretch and No. 4 Villanova avoided consecutive losses for the first time since the 2012-13 season with a hard-fought 69-68 overtime victory over Seton Hall on Wednesday night.
Brunson, who was 1 of 8 from the field midway through the second half, finished with 14 points, including two free throws in the waning seconds of overtime to give Villanova (26-4, 13-4 Big East) a 69-66 lead.
Khadeen Carrington closed out the scoring with two free throws with a second to play to finish off a 23-point night for Seton Hall (20-10, 9-8), However, he also missed a free throw with 11.6 seconds left in regulation that could have given the Pirates a late one-point lead.
Villanova never trailed in the overtime after Phil Booth and Brunson sandwiched 3-pointers around a free throw by Angel Delgado for a 60-55 lead.
Miles Powell added 14 points for Seton Hall, which played without leading scorer Desi Rodriguez (ankle) for the second straight game and saw its three-game winning streak snapped.
Carrington had a chance to give Seton Hall the lead when he went to the line for two free throws with the Pirates trailing 52-51 with 11.6 seconds to play. He missed the first and made the second.
Villanova called time out with 9.1 seconds to play in regulation to set up a final shot but Seton Hall denied Brunson the ball and Donte DiVincenzo's 3-pointer just before the buzzer never looked good.
The Wildcats seemingly had the game within their grasp when Brunson hit a short jumper in the lane for a 50-49 lead and Bridges scored on a layup seconds later after Miles Cale turned the ball over with 44 seconds to play.
Carrington closed the gap to a point with two free throws with 36 seconds to go. The Pirates were then forced to foul four times to get Nova into a 1-and-1 situation and Brunson made the plan work out, missing his free throw with 23.6 seconds to go.
Carrington had a chance to end the Wildcats streak but missed his opportunity.
Trailing 36-25 with 12:45 left in the second half, Powell hit two 3-pointers to cap a personal 8-0 run that got the Pirates within 36-33 with 10:55 to play.
After Bridges hit a reverse layup, Seton Hall continued its 14-2 spurt that Carrington capped for a 39-38 lead. The game seesawed the rest of the way.
BIG PICTURE
Villanova: Still have a chance to tie for regular-season Big East title, but Xavier would have to loss to DePaul
Seton Hall: Need to win Saturday to avoid slipping into the bottom four in the league.
UP NEXT
Villanova: Host Georgetown on Saturday afternoon in regular-season finale
Seton Hall: Host Butler on Saturday night in the seniors' final home game.
---
|30.8
|Min. Per Game
|30.8
|13.3
|Pts. Per Game
|13.3
|2.8
|Ast. Per Game
|2.8
|11.8
|Reb. Per Game
|11.8
|52.6
|Field Goal %
|49.7
|40.3
|Three Point %
|0.0
|80.0
|Free Throw %
|58.4
|+ 1
|Khadeen Carrington made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1.0
|+ 1
|Khadeen Carrington made 1st of 2 free throws
|1.0
|Personal foul on Mikal Bridges
|1.0
|+ 1
|Jalen Brunson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|5.0
|+ 1
|Jalen Brunson made 1st of 2 free throws
|5.0
|Personal foul on Eron Gordon
|5.0
|+ 2
|Khadeen Carrington made driving dunk
|7.0
|+ 1
|Omari Spellman made 2nd of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Omari Spellman missed 1st of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Personal foul on Shavar Reynolds
|13.0
|Defensive rebound by Omari Spellman
|14.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|69
|68
|Field Goals
|24-66 (36.4%)
|25-65 (38.5%)
|3-Pointers
|8-36 (22.2%)
|5-25 (20.0%)
|Free Throws
|13-16 (81.3%)
|13-18 (72.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|41
|43
|Offensive
|9
|8
|Defensive
|32
|31
|Team
|0
|4
|Assists
|13
|15
|Steals
|7
|3
|Blocks
|4
|1
|Turnovers
|9
|12
|Fouls
|17
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|4 Villanova 26-4
|87.5 PPG
|38 RPG
|16.7 APG
|Seton Hall 20-10
|79.6 PPG
|40.8 RPG
|16.0 APG
|Key Players
|
25
|M. Bridges G/F
|17.2 PPG
|5.3 RPG
|2.1 APG
|50.7 FG%
|
0
|K. Carrington G
|14.2 PPG
|2.9 RPG
|4.4 APG
|40.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Bridges G/F
|23 PTS
|10 REB
|4 AST
|K. Carrington G
|23 PTS
|7 REB
|7 AST
|
|36.4
|FG%
|38.5
|
|
|22.2
|3PT FG%
|20.0
|
|
|81.3
|FT%
|72.2
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Bridges
|40
|23
|10
|4
|3
|1
|3
|4
|9/18
|3/8
|2/2
|4
|6
|J. Brunson
|35
|14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6/15
|0/4
|2/3
|0
|1
|P. Booth
|32
|7
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2/10
|1/7
|2/3
|1
|2
|O. Spellman
|39
|6
|14
|2
|0
|2
|0
|4
|2/6
|1/5
|1/2
|3
|11
|E. Paschall
|35
|5
|7
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2/6
|0/2
|1/1
|0
|7
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. DiVincenzo
|28
|8
|3
|5
|1
|0
|5
|3
|1/9
|1/8
|5/5
|0
|3
|C. Gillespie
|10
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2/2
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Cosby-Roundtree
|6
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|T. Delaney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Grace
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Kennedy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Leibig
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Painter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Samuels
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Heck
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|225
|69
|41
|13
|7
|4
|9
|17
|24/66
|8/36
|13/16
|9
|32
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Carrington
|44
|23
|7
|7
|0
|0
|1
|3
|7/19
|0/4
|9/10
|0
|7
|M. Powell
|44
|13
|2
|6
|0
|0
|3
|0
|5/19
|3/14
|0/1
|1
|1
|M. Cale
|37
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0
|3
|3
|3/8
|1/4
|1/2
|1
|5
|A. Delgado
|31
|7
|8
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|2/7
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|7
|I. Sanogo
|22
|2
|6
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Nzei
|24
|6
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|4
|S. Mamukelashvili
|14
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3/4
|0/1
|0/1
|0
|2
|E. Gordon
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|P. Flory
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|S. Reynolds
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Rodriguez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Gill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|225
|68
|39
|15
|3
|1
|12
|15
|25/65
|5/25
|13/18
|8
|31
