Bridges scores 23, No. 4 Villanova holds off Seton Hall

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 28, 2018

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) Mikal Bridges scored 23 points, Jalen Brunson made big plays down the stretch and No. 4 Villanova avoided consecutive losses for the first time since the 2012-13 season with a hard-fought 69-68 overtime victory over Seton Hall on Wednesday night.

Brunson, who was 1 of 8 from the field midway through the second half, finished with 14 points, including two free throws in the waning seconds of overtime to give Villanova (26-4, 13-4 Big East) a 69-66 lead.

Khadeen Carrington closed out the scoring with two free throws with a second to play to finish off a 23-point night for Seton Hall (20-10, 9-8), However, he also missed a free throw with 11.6 seconds left in regulation that could have given the Pirates a late one-point lead.

Villanova never trailed in the overtime after Phil Booth and Brunson sandwiched 3-pointers around a free throw by Angel Delgado for a 60-55 lead.

Miles Powell added 14 points for Seton Hall, which played without leading scorer Desi Rodriguez (ankle) for the second straight game and saw its three-game winning streak snapped.

Carrington had a chance to give Seton Hall the lead when he went to the line for two free throws with the Pirates trailing 52-51 with 11.6 seconds to play. He missed the first and made the second.

Villanova called time out with 9.1 seconds to play in regulation to set up a final shot but Seton Hall denied Brunson the ball and Donte DiVincenzo's 3-pointer just before the buzzer never looked good.

The Wildcats seemingly had the game within their grasp when Brunson hit a short jumper in the lane for a 50-49 lead and Bridges scored on a layup seconds later after Miles Cale turned the ball over with 44 seconds to play.

Carrington closed the gap to a point with two free throws with 36 seconds to go. The Pirates were then forced to foul four times to get Nova into a 1-and-1 situation and Brunson made the plan work out, missing his free throw with 23.6 seconds to go.

Carrington had a chance to end the Wildcats streak but missed his opportunity.

Trailing 36-25 with 12:45 left in the second half, Powell hit two 3-pointers to cap a personal 8-0 run that got the Pirates within 36-33 with 10:55 to play.

After Bridges hit a reverse layup, Seton Hall continued its 14-2 spurt that Carrington capped for a 39-38 lead. The game seesawed the rest of the way.

BIG PICTURE

Villanova: Still have a chance to tie for regular-season Big East title, but Xavier would have to loss to DePaul

Seton Hall: Need to win Saturday to avoid slipping into the bottom four in the league.

UP NEXT

Villanova: Host Georgetown on Saturday afternoon in regular-season finale

Seton Hall: Host Butler on Saturday night in the seniors' final home game.

---

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
J. Brunson
1 G
A. Delgado
31 C
30.8 Min. Per Game 30.8
13.3 Pts. Per Game 13.3
2.8 Ast. Per Game 2.8
11.8 Reb. Per Game 11.8
52.6 Field Goal % 49.7
40.3 Three Point % 0.0
80.0 Free Throw % 58.4
+ 1 Khadeen Carrington made 2nd of 2 free throws 1.0
+ 1 Khadeen Carrington made 1st of 2 free throws 1.0
  Personal foul on Mikal Bridges 1.0
+ 1 Jalen Brunson made 2nd of 2 free throws 5.0
+ 1 Jalen Brunson made 1st of 2 free throws 5.0
  Personal foul on Eron Gordon 5.0
+ 2 Khadeen Carrington made driving dunk 7.0
+ 1 Omari Spellman made 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
  Omari Spellman missed 1st of 2 free throws 13.0
  Personal foul on Shavar Reynolds 13.0
  Defensive rebound by Omari Spellman 14.0
Team Stats
Points 69 68
Field Goals 24-66 (36.4%) 25-65 (38.5%)
3-Pointers 8-36 (22.2%) 5-25 (20.0%)
Free Throws 13-16 (81.3%) 13-18 (72.2%)
Total Rebounds 41 43
Offensive 9 8
Defensive 32 31
Team 0 4
Assists 13 15
Steals 7 3
Blocks 4 1
Turnovers 9 12
Fouls 17 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
25
M. Bridges G/F
23 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
0
K. Carrington G
23 PTS, 7 REB, 7 AST
12OTT
away team logo 4 Villanova 26-4 24281769
home team logo Seton Hall 20-10 18341668
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Team Stats
away team logo 4 Villanova 26-4 87.5 PPG 38 RPG 16.7 APG
home team logo Seton Hall 20-10 79.6 PPG 40.8 RPG 16.0 APG
Key Players
25
M. Bridges G/F 17.2 PPG 5.3 RPG 2.1 APG 50.7 FG%
0
K. Carrington G 14.2 PPG 2.9 RPG 4.4 APG 40.0 FG%
Top Scorers
25
M. Bridges G/F 23 PTS 10 REB 4 AST
0
K. Carrington G 23 PTS 7 REB 7 AST
36.4 FG% 38.5
22.2 3PT FG% 20.0
81.3 FT% 72.2
Villanova
Starters
M. Bridges
J. Brunson
P. Booth
O. Spellman
E. Paschall
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Bridges 40 23 10 4 3 1 3 4 9/18 3/8 2/2 4 6
J. Brunson 35 14 1 0 0 0 0 2 6/15 0/4 2/3 0 1
P. Booth 32 7 3 0 0 0 1 2 2/10 1/7 2/3 1 2
O. Spellman 39 6 14 2 0 2 0 4 2/6 1/5 1/2 3 11
E. Paschall 35 5 7 2 2 1 0 0 2/6 0/2 1/1 0 7
Bench
D. DiVincenzo
C. Gillespie
D. Cosby-Roundtree
T. Delaney
D. Grace
M. Kennedy
T. Leibig
D. Painter
J. Samuels
P. Heck
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. DiVincenzo 28 8 3 5 1 0 5 3 1/9 1/8 5/5 0 3
C. Gillespie 10 6 1 0 0 0 0 0 2/2 2/2 0/0 0 1
D. Cosby-Roundtree 6 0 2 0 1 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1
T. Delaney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Grace - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Kennedy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Leibig - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Painter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Samuels - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Heck - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 225 69 41 13 7 4 9 17 24/66 8/36 13/16 9 32
Seton Hall
Starters
K. Carrington
M. Powell
M. Cale
A. Delgado
I. Sanogo
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Carrington 44 23 7 7 0 0 1 3 7/19 0/4 9/10 0 7
M. Powell 44 13 2 6 0 0 3 0 5/19 3/14 0/1 1 1
M. Cale 37 8 6 2 0 0 3 3 3/8 1/4 1/2 1 5
A. Delgado 31 7 8 0 0 0 3 2 2/7 0/0 3/4 1 7
I. Sanogo 22 2 6 0 2 0 1 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 4
Bench
M. Nzei
S. Mamukelashvili
E. Gordon
P. Flory
S. Reynolds
D. Rodriguez
R. Gill
J. Walker
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Nzei 24 6 6 0 1 1 0 1 3/3 0/0 0/0 2 4
S. Mamukelashvili 14 6 2 0 0 0 0 0 3/4 0/1 0/1 0 2
E. Gordon 4 3 1 0 0 0 0 2 1/2 1/1 0/0 1 0
P. Flory 5 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
S. Reynolds - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Rodriguez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Gill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 225 68 39 15 3 1 12 15 25/65 5/25 13/18 8 31
NCAA BB Scores