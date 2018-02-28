UMASS
RICH

No Text

Golden's 26 leads Richmond over UMass 90-65

  • Feb 28, 2018

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) Grant Golden scored 26 points with a career-high 11 rebounds for his ninth 20-point game of the season, Nick Sherod added 19 points, and Richmond ran away from Massachusetts 90-65 on Wednesday night to end a five-game skid and sweep the season series.

Jacob Gilyard scored 13 points with three steals to become the first freshman with 80 steals in a season in Division I since Marcus Smart (2012-13.) Gilyard also made six assists, setting the school freshman assist record with 116, the most since current Brooklyn Nets coach Kenny Atkinson (1987).

De'Monte Buckingham also scored 13 points for Richmond (10-19, 8-9 Atlantic 10 Conference), which led 40-32 at halftime after shooting 57.6 percent from the field behind Golden's 18 points and eight rebounds.

Richmond opened the second half with an 18-6 run for a 58-38 lead, then led by 29 points after a 15-5 run capped by Gilyard's 3 with 4:52 left.

C.J. Anderson scored 22 points, Luwane Pipkins added 14 and Carl Pierre had 11 for Massachusetts (11-19, 4-13), which has lost six straight.

Key Players
C. Anderson
J. Gilyard
36.3 Min. Per Game 36.3
10.9 Pts. Per Game 10.9
4.0 Ast. Per Game 4.0
2.3 Reb. Per Game 2.3
39.8 Field Goal % 43.6
38.6 Three Point % 35.6
80.2 Free Throw % 82.1
+ 2 Jaylen Franklin made layup 18.0
  Defensive rebound by Mike Gillespie 35.0
  Keith Oddo missed 2nd of 2 free throws 35.0
+ 1 Keith Oddo made 1st of 2 free throws 35.0
  Shooting foul on Jaylen Franklin 35.0
+ 1 Mike Gillespie made 2nd of 2 free throws 49.0
+ 1 Mike Gillespie made 1st of 2 free throws 49.0
  Personal foul on Keith Oddo 49.0
  Defensive rebound by Mike Gillespie 49.0
  Nathan Cayo missed 3-pt. jump shot 51.0
  Defensive rebound by Nathan Cayo 1:06
Team Stats
Points 65 90
Field Goals 23-55 (41.8%) 36-63 (57.1%)
3-Pointers 9-23 (39.1%) 8-18 (44.4%)
Free Throws 10-13 (76.9%) 10-11 (90.9%)
Total Rebounds 31 32
Offensive 9 6
Defensive 19 26
Team 3 0
Assists 10 27
Steals 4 10
Blocks 0 3
Turnovers 15 6
Fouls 11 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
23
C. Anderson G
22 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
33
G. Golden F
26 PTS, 11 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Massachusetts 11-19 323365
home team logo Richmond 10-19 405090
O/U 147.0, RICH -6.0
Robins Center Richmond, VA
O/U 147.0, RICH -6.0
Robins Center Richmond, VA
Team Stats
away team logo Massachusetts 11-19 71.7 PPG 36.1 RPG 15.5 APG
home team logo Richmond 10-19 69.9 PPG 32.1 RPG 14.8 APG
Key Players
23
C. Anderson G 9.8 PPG 5.0 RPG 5.0 APG 38.5 FG%
33
G. Golden F 15.4 PPG 6.4 RPG 2.2 APG 49.6 FG%
Top Scorers
23
C. Anderson G 22 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
33
G. Golden F 26 PTS 11 REB 3 AST
41.8 FG% 57.1
39.1 3PT FG% 44.4
76.9 FT% 90.9
Massachusetts
Starters
C. Anderson
C. Pierre
M. Hines
R. Miller
U. McLean
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Anderson 36 22 4 3 0 0 3 3 8/12 4/4 2/3 2 2
C. Pierre 36 11 4 2 1 0 2 2 3/13 3/8 2/2 0 4
M. Hines 21 8 2 0 0 0 2 1 4/4 0/0 0/1 0 2
R. Miller 26 2 5 2 0 0 2 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 4
U. McLean 20 2 2 0 0 0 3 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 1
Starters
C. Anderson
C. Pierre
M. Hines
R. Miller
U. McLean
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Anderson 36 22 4 3 0 0 3 3 8/12 4/4 2/3 2 2
C. Pierre 36 11 4 2 1 0 2 2 3/13 3/8 2/2 0 4
M. Hines 21 8 2 0 0 0 2 1 4/4 0/0 0/1 0 2
R. Miller 26 2 5 2 0 0 2 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 4
U. McLean 20 2 2 0 0 0 3 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 1
Bench
L. Pipkins
J. Franklin
M. Gillespie
R. West
K. Turner-Morris
R. Holloway
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Pipkins 34 14 3 3 2 0 3 1 5/17 2/10 2/2 1 2
J. Franklin 6 2 0 0 1 0 0 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Gillespie 2 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 2/2 0 2
R. West 17 2 6 0 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/0 2/3 4 2
K. Turner-Morris 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
R. Holloway - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 65 28 10 4 0 15 11 23/55 9/23 10/13 9 19
Richmond
Starters
G. Golden
N. Sherod
D. Buckingham
J. Gilyard
K. Fore
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
G. Golden 26 26 11 3 0 2 1 0 12/17 0/2 2/2 2 9
N. Sherod 28 19 7 3 0 0 0 1 8/14 3/5 0/0 2 5
D. Buckingham 30 13 7 6 2 0 2 2 5/8 1/1 2/2 1 6
J. Gilyard 37 13 0 6 4 0 2 1 5/7 3/5 0/0 0 0
K. Fore 24 7 2 3 2 0 0 2 2/5 0/1 3/3 0 2
Starters
G. Golden
N. Sherod
D. Buckingham
J. Gilyard
K. Fore
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
G. Golden 26 26 11 3 0 2 1 0 12/17 0/2 2/2 2 9
N. Sherod 28 19 7 3 0 0 0 1 8/14 3/5 0/0 2 5
D. Buckingham 30 13 7 6 2 0 2 2 5/8 1/1 2/2 1 6
J. Gilyard 37 13 0 6 4 0 2 1 5/7 3/5 0/0 0 0
K. Fore 24 7 2 3 2 0 0 2 2/5 0/1 3/3 0 2
Bench
N. Cayo
J. Kirby
K. Oddo
P. Friendshuh
J. Johnson
J. Madrid-Andrews
P. Ford
J. Gaitley
S. Kulju
B. Schneider
T. Verbinskis
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Cayo 24 8 2 0 1 0 0 4 3/5 0/1 2/2 0 2
J. Kirby 8 3 1 2 1 0 1 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 1 0
K. Oddo 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 0
P. Friendshuh 3 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
J. Johnson 15 0 1 3 0 1 0 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 1
J. Madrid-Andrews 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
P. Ford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gaitley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Kulju - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Schneider - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Verbinskis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 201 90 32 27 10 3 6 12 36/63 8/18 10/11 6 26
