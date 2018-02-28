Golden's 26 leads Richmond over UMass 90-65
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) Grant Golden scored 26 points with a career-high 11 rebounds for his ninth 20-point game of the season, Nick Sherod added 19 points, and Richmond ran away from Massachusetts 90-65 on Wednesday night to end a five-game skid and sweep the season series.
Jacob Gilyard scored 13 points with three steals to become the first freshman with 80 steals in a season in Division I since Marcus Smart (2012-13.) Gilyard also made six assists, setting the school freshman assist record with 116, the most since current Brooklyn Nets coach Kenny Atkinson (1987).
De'Monte Buckingham also scored 13 points for Richmond (10-19, 8-9 Atlantic 10 Conference), which led 40-32 at halftime after shooting 57.6 percent from the field behind Golden's 18 points and eight rebounds.
Richmond opened the second half with an 18-6 run for a 58-38 lead, then led by 29 points after a 15-5 run capped by Gilyard's 3 with 4:52 left.
C.J. Anderson scored 22 points, Luwane Pipkins added 14 and Carl Pierre had 11 for Massachusetts (11-19, 4-13), which has lost six straight.
|36.3
|Min. Per Game
|36.3
|10.9
|Pts. Per Game
|10.9
|4.0
|Ast. Per Game
|4.0
|2.3
|Reb. Per Game
|2.3
|39.8
|Field Goal %
|43.6
|38.6
|Three Point %
|35.6
|80.2
|Free Throw %
|82.1
|+ 2
|Jaylen Franklin made layup
|18.0
|Defensive rebound by Mike Gillespie
|35.0
|Keith Oddo missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|35.0
|+ 1
|Keith Oddo made 1st of 2 free throws
|35.0
|Shooting foul on Jaylen Franklin
|35.0
|+ 1
|Mike Gillespie made 2nd of 2 free throws
|49.0
|+ 1
|Mike Gillespie made 1st of 2 free throws
|49.0
|Personal foul on Keith Oddo
|49.0
|Defensive rebound by Mike Gillespie
|49.0
|Nathan Cayo missed 3-pt. jump shot
|51.0
|Defensive rebound by Nathan Cayo
|1:06
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|90
|Field Goals
|23-55 (41.8%)
|36-63 (57.1%)
|3-Pointers
|9-23 (39.1%)
|8-18 (44.4%)
|Free Throws
|10-13 (76.9%)
|10-11 (90.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|32
|Offensive
|9
|6
|Defensive
|19
|26
|Team
|3
|0
|Assists
|10
|27
|Steals
|4
|10
|Blocks
|0
|3
|Turnovers
|15
|6
|Fouls
|11
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Massachusetts 11-19
|71.7 PPG
|36.1 RPG
|15.5 APG
|Richmond 10-19
|69.9 PPG
|32.1 RPG
|14.8 APG
|Key Players
|
23
|C. Anderson G
|9.8 PPG
|5.0 RPG
|5.0 APG
|38.5 FG%
|
33
|G. Golden F
|15.4 PPG
|6.4 RPG
|2.2 APG
|49.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Anderson G
|22 PTS
|4 REB
|3 AST
|G. Golden F
|26 PTS
|11 REB
|3 AST
|
|41.8
|FG%
|57.1
|
|
|39.1
|3PT FG%
|44.4
|
|
|76.9
|FT%
|90.9
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Anderson
|36
|22
|4
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|8/12
|4/4
|2/3
|2
|2
|C. Pierre
|36
|11
|4
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3/13
|3/8
|2/2
|0
|4
|M. Hines
|21
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4/4
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|2
|R. Miller
|26
|2
|5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|U. McLean
|20
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Pipkins
|34
|14
|3
|3
|2
|0
|3
|1
|5/17
|2/10
|2/2
|1
|2
|J. Franklin
|6
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Gillespie
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|2
|R. West
|17
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|2/3
|4
|2
|K. Turner-Morris
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|R. Holloway
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|65
|28
|10
|4
|0
|15
|11
|23/55
|9/23
|10/13
|9
|19
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Golden
|26
|26
|11
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|12/17
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|9
|N. Sherod
|28
|19
|7
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8/14
|3/5
|0/0
|2
|5
|D. Buckingham
|30
|13
|7
|6
|2
|0
|2
|2
|5/8
|1/1
|2/2
|1
|6
|J. Gilyard
|37
|13
|0
|6
|4
|0
|2
|1
|5/7
|3/5
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Fore
|24
|7
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2/5
|0/1
|3/3
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Golden
|26
|26
|11
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|12/17
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|9
|N. Sherod
|28
|19
|7
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8/14
|3/5
|0/0
|2
|5
|D. Buckingham
|30
|13
|7
|6
|2
|0
|2
|2
|5/8
|1/1
|2/2
|1
|6
|J. Gilyard
|37
|13
|0
|6
|4
|0
|2
|1
|5/7
|3/5
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Fore
|24
|7
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2/5
|0/1
|3/3
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Cayo
|24
|8
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|3/5
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|2
|J. Kirby
|8
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|K. Oddo
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|0
|P. Friendshuh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Johnson
|15
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Madrid-Andrews
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|P. Ford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gaitley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Kulju
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Schneider
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Verbinskis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|201
|90
|32
|27
|10
|3
|6
|12
|36/63
|8/18
|10/11
|6
|26
