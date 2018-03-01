LONGWD
RADFRD

No Text

Hicks, Polite help Radford avoid upset in Big South

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 01, 2018

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) Donald Hicks hit the tie-breaking 3-pointer with 34 seconds left, Ed Polite Jr. had a huge blocked shot with 14.6 to go and second-seeded Radford edged 10th-seeded Longwood 59-53 in the quarterfinals of the Big South Tournament on Thursday.

Longwood came out of a timeout with a minute left to tie the game at 53 on a Damarion Geter dunk. Hicks, a sophomore, answered from the right wing with his fifth 3-pointer on six attempts. B.K. Ashe missed a 3-pointer that Geter grabbed but his putback attempt was blocked from behind by Polite. Carlik Jones grabbed the loose ball and was fouled with 11.3 seconds to go.

Hicks finished with 16 points for the Highlanders (20-12), who face the Gardner-Webb-Winthrop winner in Friday's semifinals. Polite and Jones both added 13 points.

Ashe and Charles Glover had 15 apiece for the Lancers (7-26), who ended a 12-game losing streak with a first-round win. Geter had 13 points.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
B. Ashe
E. Polite Jr.
32.0 Min. Per Game 32.0
14.1 Pts. Per Game 14.1
1.5 Ast. Per Game 1.5
8.1 Reb. Per Game 8.1
35.9 Field Goal % 50.0
28.8 Three Point % 27.9
75.0 Free Throw % 71.4
+ 1 Travis Fields Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 2.0
  Travis Fields Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws 2.0
  Personal foul on Isaiah Walton 2.0
  Defensive rebound by Travis Fields Jr. 5.0
  B.K. Ashe missed 3-pt. jump shot 7.0
+ 1 Carlik Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 12.0
+ 1 Carlik Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 12.0
  Personal foul on Charles Glover 12.0
  Defensive rebound by Carlik Jones 14.0
  Damarion Geter missed layup, blocked by Ed Polite Jr. 16.0
  Offensive rebound by Damarion Geter 18.0
Team Stats
Points 53 59
Field Goals 21-48 (43.8%) 17-48 (35.4%)
3-Pointers 6-18 (33.3%) 6-16 (37.5%)
Free Throws 5-5 (100.0%) 19-27 (70.4%)
Total Rebounds 34 30
Offensive 6 9
Defensive 27 21
Team 1 0
Assists 7 6
Steals 5 7
Blocks 0 2
Turnovers 14 7
Fouls 17 10
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
B. Ashe G
15 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
5
D. Hicks G
16 PTS, 2 REB
12T
away team logo Longwood 7-26 242953
home team logo Radford 20-12 283159
O/U 128.5, RADFRD -13.0
Kimmel Arena Asheville, NC
O/U 128.5, RADFRD -13.0
Kimmel Arena Asheville, NC
Team Stats
away team logo Longwood 7-26 63.6 PPG 35.1 RPG 10.0 APG
home team logo Radford 20-12 68.2 PPG 38.4 RPG 12.7 APG
Key Players
12
C. Glover G 8.9 PPG 3.2 RPG 1.9 APG 42.0 FG%
5
D. Hicks G 7.9 PPG 3.5 RPG 1.5 APG 36.3 FG%
Top Scorers
12
C. Glover G 15 PTS 8 REB 2 AST
5
D. Hicks G 16 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
43.8 FG% 35.4
33.3 3PT FG% 37.5
100.0 FT% 70.4
Longwood
Starters
B. Ashe
C. Glover
D. Geter
J. Smith
I. Walton
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Ashe 29 15 7 1 1 0 3 4 5/11 3/6 2/2 0 7
C. Glover 32 15 8 2 0 0 1 2 6/8 3/5 0/0 0 8
D. Geter 38 13 7 1 2 0 4 1 6/11 0/0 1/1 3 4
J. Smith 31 2 1 0 1 0 1 3 1/7 0/2 0/0 0 1
I. Walton 27 0 3 3 1 0 3 5 0/5 0/3 0/0 0 3
Starters
B. Ashe
C. Glover
D. Geter
J. Smith
I. Walton
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Ashe 29 15 7 1 1 0 3 4 5/11 3/6 2/2 0 7
C. Glover 32 15 8 2 0 0 1 2 6/8 3/5 0/0 0 8
D. Geter 38 13 7 1 2 0 4 1 6/11 0/0 1/1 3 4
J. Smith 31 2 1 0 1 0 1 3 1/7 0/2 0/0 0 1
I. Walton 27 0 3 3 1 0 3 5 0/5 0/3 0/0 0 3
Bench
S. Franklin
K. Chapman
J. Cintron
B. Gee
B. Williams
C. Shields
P. Adgei
D. Romich
D. Ezeani
J. Montague
J. Munoz
K. Wallington
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Franklin 30 8 5 0 0 0 1 2 3/4 0/1 2/2 3 2
K. Chapman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Cintron 13 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2
B. Gee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Shields - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Adgei - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Romich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Ezeani - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Montague - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Munoz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Wallington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 53 33 7 5 0 14 17 21/48 6/18 5/5 6 27
Radford
Starters
D. Hicks
E. Polite Jr.
C. Jones
R. Phillips
C. Bradford
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Hicks 35 16 2 0 0 0 0 1 5/9 5/6 1/2 1 1
E. Polite Jr. 36 13 7 0 4 1 1 1 4/7 0/1 5/8 3 4
C. Jones 34 13 5 0 0 0 3 0 3/11 1/3 6/8 0 5
R. Phillips 23 5 6 1 0 0 1 4 2/5 0/0 1/2 1 5
C. Bradford 15 0 0 2 1 0 0 0 0/4 0/3 0/0 0 0
Starters
D. Hicks
E. Polite Jr.
C. Jones
R. Phillips
C. Bradford
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Hicks 35 16 2 0 0 0 0 1 5/9 5/6 1/2 1 1
E. Polite Jr. 36 13 7 0 4 1 1 1 4/7 0/1 5/8 3 4
C. Jones 34 13 5 0 0 0 3 0 3/11 1/3 6/8 0 5
R. Phillips 23 5 6 1 0 0 1 4 2/5 0/0 1/2 1 5
C. Bradford 15 0 0 2 1 0 0 0 0/4 0/3 0/0 0 0
Bench
T. Fields Jr.
C. Tanner
L. Butts IV
J. Cousin
D. Holland
D. Bolstad
D. Cooper
J. Caldwell
T. Owens
A. Saunders
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Fields Jr. 26 7 3 3 1 0 1 2 2/4 0/1 3/4 1 2
C. Tanner 9 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 3/3 0 0
L. Butts IV 6 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 1
J. Cousin 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
D. Holland 14 0 4 0 1 1 1 2 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 3
D. Bolstad - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cooper - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Caldwell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Owens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Saunders - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 59 30 6 7 2 7 10 17/48 6/16 19/27 9 21
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores