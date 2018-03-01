Hicks, Polite help Radford avoid upset in Big South
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) Donald Hicks hit the tie-breaking 3-pointer with 34 seconds left, Ed Polite Jr. had a huge blocked shot with 14.6 to go and second-seeded Radford edged 10th-seeded Longwood 59-53 in the quarterfinals of the Big South Tournament on Thursday.
Longwood came out of a timeout with a minute left to tie the game at 53 on a Damarion Geter dunk. Hicks, a sophomore, answered from the right wing with his fifth 3-pointer on six attempts. B.K. Ashe missed a 3-pointer that Geter grabbed but his putback attempt was blocked from behind by Polite. Carlik Jones grabbed the loose ball and was fouled with 11.3 seconds to go.
Hicks finished with 16 points for the Highlanders (20-12), who face the Gardner-Webb-Winthrop winner in Friday's semifinals. Polite and Jones both added 13 points.
Ashe and Charles Glover had 15 apiece for the Lancers (7-26), who ended a 12-game losing streak with a first-round win. Geter had 13 points.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|32.0
|Min. Per Game
|32.0
|14.1
|Pts. Per Game
|14.1
|1.5
|Ast. Per Game
|1.5
|8.1
|Reb. Per Game
|8.1
|35.9
|Field Goal %
|50.0
|28.8
|Three Point %
|27.9
|75.0
|Free Throw %
|71.4
|+ 1
|Travis Fields Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|2.0
|Travis Fields Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws
|2.0
|Personal foul on Isaiah Walton
|2.0
|Defensive rebound by Travis Fields Jr.
|5.0
|B.K. Ashe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7.0
|+ 1
|Carlik Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws
|12.0
|+ 1
|Carlik Jones made 1st of 2 free throws
|12.0
|Personal foul on Charles Glover
|12.0
|Defensive rebound by Carlik Jones
|14.0
|Damarion Geter missed layup, blocked by Ed Polite Jr.
|16.0
|Offensive rebound by Damarion Geter
|18.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|53
|59
|Field Goals
|21-48 (43.8%)
|17-48 (35.4%)
|3-Pointers
|6-18 (33.3%)
|6-16 (37.5%)
|Free Throws
|5-5 (100.0%)
|19-27 (70.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|30
|Offensive
|6
|9
|Defensive
|27
|21
|Team
|1
|0
|Assists
|7
|6
|Steals
|5
|7
|Blocks
|0
|2
|Turnovers
|14
|7
|Fouls
|17
|10
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|43.8
|FG%
|35.4
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|37.5
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|70.4
|
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Franklin
|30
|8
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3/4
|0/1
|2/2
|3
|2
|K. Chapman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Cintron
|13
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|B. Gee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Shields
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Adgei
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Romich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Ezeani
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Montague
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Munoz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Wallington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|53
|33
|7
|5
|0
|14
|17
|21/48
|6/18
|5/5
|6
|27
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Hicks
|35
|16
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5/9
|5/6
|1/2
|1
|1
|E. Polite Jr.
|36
|13
|7
|0
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4/7
|0/1
|5/8
|3
|4
|C. Jones
|34
|13
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3/11
|1/3
|6/8
|0
|5
|R. Phillips
|23
|5
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2/5
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|5
|C. Bradford
|15
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Hicks
|35
|16
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5/9
|5/6
|1/2
|1
|1
|E. Polite Jr.
|36
|13
|7
|0
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4/7
|0/1
|5/8
|3
|4
|C. Jones
|34
|13
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3/11
|1/3
|6/8
|0
|5
|R. Phillips
|23
|5
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2/5
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|5
|C. Bradford
|15
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Fields Jr.
|26
|7
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2/4
|0/1
|3/4
|1
|2
|C. Tanner
|9
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|3/3
|0
|0
|L. Butts IV
|6
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|1
|J. Cousin
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Holland
|14
|0
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|D. Bolstad
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Cooper
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Caldwell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Owens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Saunders
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|59
|30
|6
|7
|2
|7
|10
|17/48
|6/16
|19/27
|9
|21
-
IOWA
15MICH71
76
OT 10.0 BTN
-
GWEBB
WINTHR53
61
2nd 5:36 ESP3
-
STPETE
MNMTH0
2
1st 17:29 ESP3
-
WISC
MD59
54
Final
-
LONGWD
RADFRD53
59
Final
-
NWEST
PSU0
0132.0 O/U
-5.5
6:30pm BTN
-
QUINN
SIENA0
0132.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
UNF
FGC0
0167.0 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
LOYMD
BUCK0
0146.5 O/U
-16.0
7:00pm
-
LAFAY
COLG0
0143.0 O/U
-7.0
7:00pm
-
NIOWA
EVAN0
0116.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
CHARSO
NCASHV0
0143.0 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
HOLY
NAVY0
0121.5 O/U
-7.0
7:00pm
-
FAU
ODU0
0133.0 O/U
-16.0
7:00pm ESP3
-
TULSA
ECU0
0144.5 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
BU
LEHIGH0
0145.0 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
11WICHST
UCF0
0138.0 O/U
+10.0
7:00pm ESPN
-
TROY
GAST0
0145.0 O/U
-7.5
7:15pm ESP3
-
SAV
SCST0
0
7:30pm
-
NCAT
NCCU0
0
7:30pm
-
TNTECH
JAXST0
0131.5 O/U
-6.5
7:30pm
-
SALAB
GASOU0
0146.0 O/U
-7.0
7:30pm
-
FIU
CHARLO0
0146.5 O/U
+1.5
7:30pm
-
HOW
COPPST0
0
7:30pm
-
MORGAN
DELST0
0
7:30pm
-
WKY
24MTSU0
0144.0 O/U
-5.0
8:00pm CBSSN
-
ARKLR
LAMON0
0132.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
JVILLE
LPSCMB0
0152.0 O/U
-11.0
8:00pm ESP3
-
UTEP
RICE0
0138.5 O/U
0.0
8:00pm
-
TXSA
NTEXAS0
0148.0 O/U
-5.0
8:00pm
-
PVAM
ALCORN0
0
8:00pm
-
MRSHL
UAB0
0160.0 O/U
-5.0
8:00pm beIN
-
BCU
FAMU0
0
8:00pm
-
NCST
GATECH0
0143.5 O/U
+2.0
8:00pm
-
HAMP
NORFLK0
0
8:00pm
-
1UVA
LVILLE0
0123.0 O/U
+4.0
8:00pm
-
ARKST
LALAF0
0162.0 O/U
-19.5
8:15pm
-
GRAM
ALAM0
0
8:30pm
-
JACKST
ALST0
0
8:30pm
-
TEXSO
STHRN0
0
8:30pm
-
RUT
IND0
0125.5 O/U
-7.5
8:55pm BTN
-
OREG
WASHST0
0149.0 O/U
+9.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
MARIST
FAIR0
0151.5 O/U
-8.0
9:00pm ESP3
-
LIB
CAMP0
0134.5 O/U
+3.0
9:00pm ESP3
-
CAL
ARIZST0
0153.0 O/U
-14.0
9:00pm ESPU
-
WEBER
MNTNA0
0147.5 O/U
-9.0
9:00pm
-
SFLA
MEMP0
0133.0 O/U
-13.5
9:00pm ESPW
-
10CINCY
TULANE0
0137.0 O/U
+13.0
9:00pm ESPN
-
SUTAH
EWASH0
0150.5 O/U
-11.0
9:05pm
-
EILL
PEAY0
0138.5 O/U
-5.0
9:30pm
-
IDST
MONST0
0149.5 O/U
-5.0
9:30pm
-
VALPO
MOST0
0135.0 O/U
-3.0
9:30pm
-
CPOLY
UCRIV0
0135.0 O/U
-4.0
10:00pm
-
NAU
IDAHO0
0139.0 O/U
-16.0
10:00pm
-
STNFRD
19ARIZ0
0150.5 O/U
-10.5
10:00pm FS1
-
HAWAII
UCDAV0
0134.5 O/U
-5.5
10:00pm
-
NDAK
SACST0
0146.0 O/U
-2.0
10:05pm
-
NCOLO
PORTST0
0165.5 O/U
-1.5
11:00pm
-
LNGBCH
UCSB0
0153.5 O/U
-7.5
11:00pm ESPU
-
OREGST
WASH0
0139.5 O/U
-3.5
11:00pm ESP2