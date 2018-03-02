B1G moment: Rutgers upsets Indiana in conference tournament
NEW YORK (AP) For the first time since joining the Big Ten, Rutgers looks as if it belongs.
Corey Sanders scored 28 points and last-place Rutgers upset Indiana 76-69 Thursday night to advance to the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament. The 14th-seeded Scarlet Knights (15-18) face third seed and No. 8 Purdue at Madison Square Garden in the final game of Friday's quadruple-header.
''It was great playing at home, especially for the seniors,'' Sanders said.
A lot of people laugh at the thought of Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey, being New York's Big Ten team but it has certainly felt that way the last two nights at the Garden.
The Hoosiers (16-15) started the game on a 17-3 run, but were manhandled for the most part by Rutgers over the final 30 minutes.
''We just showed everybody that it's not the same Rutgers that's going to keel over and die,'' said Mike Williams, a senior from Brooklyn. ''This is March Madness, man.''
Rutgers led by seven with 10 minutes left in the second half, but the Hoosiers had it tied less than two minutes later. Indiana never could get the lead back. Back-to-back buckets by Sanders had Rutgers up by three and Geo Baker's 3 from the left wing made it 56-50 for the Scarlet Knights with 5:12 left.
A runner off the glass by Sanders put Rutgers up six with 1:23 left and 15 seconds later his breakaway slam made it 67-59 and brought down chants of ''Let's Go Rutgers!'' and ''R-U!'' from the partisan crowd. One more slam by Sanders, this time on a baseline drive that had just a touch of former Knicks star John Starks in it, capped Rutgers biggest basketball victory in decades.
Sanders had 23 points in a victory against Minnesota on Wednesday night.
''I think he has something to prove here,'' Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said.
Rutgers has won two games in a single conference tournament for the first time since 1998 in the Big East. The last time Rutgers won three conference tournament games was 1989 in the Atlantic 10.
The Hoosiers raced out to a 24-8 lead, getting to the basket with ease. With 7:28 left in the first half, Rutgers had more turnovers (five) than field goals (three) and Sanders was 0 for 4.
''I think we were shooting 11 percent at the time and I looked up and they were shooting like 54 percent at that time,'' Sanders said. ''We weren't getting enough stops and our defense had to kick in so our offense could get going.''
Sanders led the Rutgers rally at the end of the first half, scoring 10 points, including a right-handed slam off a steal. The Scarlet Knights closed with a 17-2 run and led 29-28 at halftime.
''I think it just comes down to us not getting enough stops,'' said Juwan Morgan, who led Indiana with 15 points and nine rebounds.
BIG PICTURE
Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights were invited to join the Big Ten five years ago, much to the surprise of most college sports fans who wondered what value a program with little football and basketball success over the last four decades would bring to a tradition-rich conference based in the Midwest.
Sure, Rutgers was in the New York media market, but did the Scarlet Knights really move the needle in a city dominated by pro sports?
Rutgers proceeded to live down to the expectations in four seasons in the Big Ten, bottoming out in both football and basketball and dealing with embarrassing scandals.
Now, with the Big Ten basketball tournament being played in New York for the first time - about 35 miles away from Rutgers' campus in New Brunswick, New Jersey - the Scarlet Knights have themselves a true B1G moment.
Indiana: Coach Archie Miller's first season in Bloomington figured to be rocky, but losing to Rutgers and missing a chance to play Purdue in the Big Ten tournament for just the second time stings.
UP NEXT
Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights lost twice to Purdue in the regular season, getting blown out in West Lafayette, Indiana, but losing at home by only two.
Indiana: The Hoosiers lost to just about every good team they played this season, but could still squeeze into the NIT.
''I would be surprised if there's postseason on the horizon for us, even with a sixth-place finish in the Big Ten, I would be surprised,'' Miller said.
---
Follow Ralph D. Russo at www.Twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP
---
More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|34.2
|Min. Per Game
|34.2
|14.1
|Pts. Per Game
|14.1
|2.7
|Ast. Per Game
|2.7
|4.5
|Reb. Per Game
|4.5
|39.5
|Field Goal %
|42.7
|22.9
|Three Point %
|37.3
|71.2
|Free Throw %
|70.4
|Defensive rebound by Eugene Omoruyi
|1.0
|Devonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3.0
|+ 1
|Mike Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|6.0
|+ 1
|Mike Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|6.0
|Personal foul on Robert Johnson
|6.0
|Defensive rebound by Mike Williams
|8.0
|Josh Newkirk missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10.0
|+ 1
|Geo Baker made 2nd of 2 free throws
|15.0
|+ 1
|Geo Baker made 1st of 2 free throws
|15.0
|Personal foul on Zach McRoberts
|15.0
|+ 1
|Josh Newkirk made 2nd of 2 free throws
|19.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|76
|69
|Field Goals
|29-50 (58.0%)
|19-53 (35.8%)
|3-Pointers
|4-8 (50.0%)
|6-24 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|14-18 (77.8%)
|25-29 (86.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|31
|Offensive
|2
|8
|Defensive
|24
|18
|Team
|3
|5
|Assists
|6
|12
|Steals
|8
|6
|Blocks
|1
|2
|Turnovers
|11
|11
|Fouls
|19
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
3
|C. Sanders G
|15.0 PPG
|4.3 RPG
|3.1 APG
|39.5 FG%
|
00
|J. Morgan F
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Sanders G
|28 PTS
|0 REB
|3 AST
|J. Morgan F
|15 PTS
|9 REB
|4 AST
|
|58.0
|FG%
|35.8
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|77.8
|FT%
|86.2
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Sanders
|34
|28
|0
|3
|1
|0
|3
|2
|12/20
|0/0
|4/6
|0
|0
|E. Omoruyi
|25
|9
|6
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|4/7
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|6
|M. Williams
|23
|6
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1/2
|0/0
|4/5
|1
|3
|I. Thiam
|35
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|S. Doorson
|15
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Sanders
|34
|28
|0
|3
|1
|0
|3
|2
|12/20
|0/0
|4/6
|0
|0
|E. Omoruyi
|25
|9
|6
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|4/7
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|6
|M. Williams
|23
|6
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1/2
|0/0
|4/5
|1
|3
|I. Thiam
|35
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|S. Doorson
|15
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Freeman
|28
|15
|8
|1
|5
|0
|3
|2
|7/12
|0/2
|1/2
|1
|7
|G. Baker
|27
|15
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4/8
|3/5
|4/4
|0
|2
|C. Sa
|12
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|M. Doucoure
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Dadika
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Bullock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Downes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Mensah
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Nathan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|76
|26
|6
|8
|1
|11
|19
|29/50
|4/8
|14/18
|2
|24
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Morgan
|29
|15
|9
|4
|1
|2
|0
|2
|5/9
|0/1
|5/7
|2
|7
|R. Johnson
|35
|12
|3
|4
|1
|0
|1
|5
|4/16
|3/10
|1/2
|0
|3
|F. McSwain Jr.
|28
|8
|6
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|4/4
|3
|3
|D. Green
|25
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1
|3/8
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|0
|Z. McRoberts
|28
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|1/2
|1
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Morgan
|29
|15
|9
|4
|1
|2
|0
|2
|5/9
|0/1
|5/7
|2
|7
|R. Johnson
|35
|12
|3
|4
|1
|0
|1
|5
|4/16
|3/10
|1/2
|0
|3
|F. McSwain Jr.
|28
|8
|6
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|4/4
|3
|3
|D. Green
|25
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1
|3/8
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|0
|Z. McRoberts
|28
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|1/2
|1
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Durham
|19
|10
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0/0
|0/0
|10/10
|0
|2
|J. Newkirk
|13
|7
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1/7
|1/3
|4/4
|0
|1
|J. Smith
|15
|4
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|1
|C. Hartman
|8
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/4
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|0
|T. Priller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Taylor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jager
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Blackmon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Lasko
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Thompson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|69
|26
|12
|6
|2
|11
|19
|19/53
|6/24
|25/29
|8
|18
-
WISC
MD59
54
Final
-
LONGWD
RADFRD53
59
Final
-
IOWA
15MICH71
77
Final/OT
-
GWEBB
WINTHR68
72
Final
-
STPETE
MNMTH60
58
Final
-
NWEST
PSU57
65
Final
-
NIOWA
EVAN60
50
Final
-
CHARSO
NCASHV66
71
Final
-
LOYMD
BUCK78
83
Final
-
LAFAY
COLG54
76
Final
-
UNF
FGC72
95
Final
-
11WICHST
UCF75
71
Final/OT
-
HOLY
NAVY81
65
Final
-
FAU
ODU64
69
Final
-
TULSA
ECU72
58
Final
-
BU
LEHIGH88
82
Final
-
QUINN
SIENA67
58
Final
-
TNTECH
JAXST70
73
Final
-
FIU
CHARLO89
83
Final
-
SALAB
GASOU74
81
Final
-
TROY
GAST83
70
Final
-
MORGAN
DELST80
87
Final
-
NCST
GATECH75
78
Final
-
1UVA
LVILLE67
66
Final
-
MRSHL
UAB77
91
Final
-
JVILLE
LPSCMB62
77
Final
-
WKY
24MTSU64
82
Final
-
ARKLR
LAMON44
48
Final
-
HOW
COPPST78
71
Final
-
HAMP
NORFLK74
71
Final
-
NCAT
NCCU59
70
Final
-
BCU
FAMU89
77
Final
-
TXSA
NTEXAS62
80
Final
-
UTEP
RICE70
76
Final
-
ARKST
LALAF74
85
Final
-
GRAM
ALAM84
74
Final/OT
-
JACKST
ALST60
62
Final
-
SAV
SCST94
81
Final
-
WEBER
MNTNA57
75
Final
-
OREG
WASHST76
78
Final
-
10CINCY
TULANE78
49
Final
-
SFLA
MEMP75
51
Final
-
CAL
ARIZST53
84
Final
-
RUT
IND76
69
Final
-
SUTAH
EWASH51
74
Final
-
PVAM
ALCORN79
69
Final
-
TEXSO
STHRN90
88
Final
-
VALPO
MOST79
83
Final
-
IDST
MONST101
78
Final
-
LIB
CAMP73
59
Final
-
MARIST
FAIR57
71
Final
-
EILL
PEAY66
73
Final
-
CPOLY
UCRIV63
72
Final
-
NAU
IDAHO52
66
Final
-
STNFRD
19ARIZ67
75
Final
-
HAWAII
UCDAV59
70
Final
-
NDAK
SACST90
73
Final
-
NCOLO
PORTST85
78
Final
-
LNGBCH
UCSB70
69
Final
-
OREGST
WASH77
79
Final