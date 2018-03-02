DTROIT
WISGB

No Text

Hankerson's career night lifts Green Bay in Horizon opener

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 02, 2018

DETROIT (AP) Kameron Hankerson poured in 36 points with seven 3-pointers, both career highs, and No. 7 seed Green Bay defeated tenth-seeded Detroit Mercy 93-81 on the opening day of the Horizon League Tournament on Friday.

Green Bay (13-19), which has scored 90 points or better in its last three games, advances to meet second-seeded Wright State (22-9) in Saturday's quarterfinal round.

Cole Long gave Detroit Mercy (8-24) a one-point lead three times in the second half, the last when he converted two free throws for a 60-59 advantage with 11:33 remaining, but the lead lasted nine seconds until Hankerson answered with a 3-pointer, dunked and hit two more treys in an one-man 11-0 run, sealing the win.

Khalil Small scored 19 points with 10 rebounds and five assists for the Phoenix. Sandy Cohen III added 15 points, 11 boards and six assists. Small lofted an alley-oop for a soaring Hankerson and a dunk and a 74-62 lead.

Kameron Chatman and Corey Allen led the Titans with 20 and 18 points, respectively.

Green Bay is 22-21 at the Horizon League Championship, winning tournament titles in 1995 and 2016.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
K. Chatman
K. Small
33.4 Min. Per Game 33.4
17.3 Pts. Per Game 17.3
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
6.6 Reb. Per Game 6.6
47.7 Field Goal % 44.9
42.8 Three Point % 38.3
84.0 Free Throw % 82.6
  Defensive rebound by Green Bay 13.0
  Corey Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot 15.0
+ 1 Kam Hankerson made 2nd of 2 free throws 23.0
+ 1 Kam Hankerson made 1st of 2 free throws 23.0
  Personal foul on DeShawndre Black 23.0
+ 2 Corey Allen made driving layup 27.0
+ 1 PJ Pipes made 2nd of 2 free throws 34.0
+ 1 PJ Pipes made 1st of 2 free throws 34.0
  Personal foul on Cole Long 34.0
  Defensive rebound by Sandy Cohen III 45.0
  Corey Allen missed 2nd of 2 free throws 45.0
Team Stats
Points 81 93
Field Goals 29-63 (46.0%) 29-56 (51.8%)
3-Pointers 11-33 (33.3%) 13-23 (56.5%)
Free Throws 12-20 (60.0%) 22-24 (91.7%)
Total Rebounds 25 39
Offensive 6 9
Defensive 16 28
Team 3 2
Assists 15 18
Steals 6 5
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 10 14
Fouls 19 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
K. Chatman G/F
20 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
21
K. Hankerson G
36 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Detroit 8-24 334881
home team logo Green Bay 13-19 474693
O/U 166.5, WISGB -2.0
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
O/U 166.5, WISGB -2.0
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Team Stats
away team logo Detroit 8-24 78.5 PPG 38.2 RPG 13.6 APG
home team logo Green Bay 13-19 75.9 PPG 42.2 RPG 13.8 APG
Key Players
0
K. Chatman G/F 17.7 PPG 8.4 RPG 2.1 APG 46.9 FG%
21
K. Hankerson G 10.1 PPG 3.1 RPG 2.7 APG 43.5 FG%
Top Scorers
0
K. Chatman G/F 20 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
21
K. Hankerson G 36 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
46.0 FG% 51.8
33.3 3PT FG% 56.5
60.0 FT% 91.7
Detroit
Starters
K. Chatman
J. McFolley
D. Black
C. Long
R. Prince
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Chatman 36 20 4 1 1 1 2 4 8/15 3/7 1/3 0 4
J. McFolley 32 11 3 3 2 0 1 1 4/12 2/8 1/3 2 1
D. Black 24 10 0 3 0 0 5 4 4/5 2/2 0/0 0 0
C. Long 29 10 2 1 1 0 0 2 4/7 0/3 2/4 0 2
R. Prince 33 7 6 5 2 2 1 4 3/7 0/0 1/2 4 2
Starters
K. Chatman
J. McFolley
D. Black
C. Long
R. Prince
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Chatman 36 20 4 1 1 1 2 4 8/15 3/7 1/3 0 4
J. McFolley 32 11 3 3 2 0 1 1 4/12 2/8 1/3 2 1
D. Black 24 10 0 3 0 0 5 4 4/5 2/2 0/0 0 0
C. Long 29 10 2 1 1 0 0 2 4/7 0/3 2/4 0 2
R. Prince 33 7 6 5 2 2 1 4 3/7 0/0 1/2 4 2
Bench
C. Allen
J. Jackson Jr.
J. Hogan
G. Blackshear Jr.
E. Carter III
M. Eichler
I. Jones
J. Joubert
J. Ballantyne
M. Gjysma
T. Jones
B. Ollie
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Allen 22 18 3 0 0 0 1 3 5/12 3/8 5/6 0 3
J. Jackson Jr. 24 5 4 2 0 0 0 1 1/5 1/5 2/2 0 4
J. Hogan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Blackshear Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Carter III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Eichler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Joubert - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ballantyne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Gjysma - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ollie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 81 22 15 6 3 10 19 29/63 11/33 12/20 6 16
Green Bay
Starters
K. Hankerson
K. Small
S. Cohen III
P. Pipes
D. Jesperson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Hankerson 35 36 2 2 2 1 3 3 12/17 7/9 5/6 1 1
K. Small 40 19 10 5 2 0 0 2 4/11 0/4 11/12 3 7
S. Cohen III 38 15 11 6 1 1 4 3 6/11 1/2 2/2 1 10
P. Pipes 24 12 5 0 0 0 2 2 3/6 2/2 4/4 1 4
D. Jesperson 36 11 4 3 0 0 1 4 4/7 3/5 0/0 0 4
Starters
K. Hankerson
K. Small
S. Cohen III
P. Pipes
D. Jesperson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Hankerson 35 36 2 2 2 1 3 3 12/17 7/9 5/6 1 1
K. Small 40 19 10 5 2 0 0 2 4/11 0/4 11/12 3 7
S. Cohen III 38 15 11 6 1 1 4 3 6/11 1/2 2/2 1 10
P. Pipes 24 12 5 0 0 0 2 2 3/6 2/2 4/4 1 4
D. Jesperson 36 11 4 3 0 0 1 4 4/7 3/5 0/0 0 4
Bench
T. Parham
S. Bains
H. Crist
A. Brown
T. Bell
W. Chevalier
M. Patterson
S. Parker
T. Powell
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Parham 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
S. Bains 18 0 5 2 0 0 4 3 0/3 0/0 0/0 3 2
H. Crist 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
A. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Chevalier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Patterson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Parker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Powell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 93 37 18 5 2 14 19 29/56 13/23 22/24 9 28
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores