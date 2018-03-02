Hankerson's career night lifts Green Bay in Horizon opener
DETROIT (AP) Kameron Hankerson poured in 36 points with seven 3-pointers, both career highs, and No. 7 seed Green Bay defeated tenth-seeded Detroit Mercy 93-81 on the opening day of the Horizon League Tournament on Friday.
Green Bay (13-19), which has scored 90 points or better in its last three games, advances to meet second-seeded Wright State (22-9) in Saturday's quarterfinal round.
Cole Long gave Detroit Mercy (8-24) a one-point lead three times in the second half, the last when he converted two free throws for a 60-59 advantage with 11:33 remaining, but the lead lasted nine seconds until Hankerson answered with a 3-pointer, dunked and hit two more treys in an one-man 11-0 run, sealing the win.
Khalil Small scored 19 points with 10 rebounds and five assists for the Phoenix. Sandy Cohen III added 15 points, 11 boards and six assists. Small lofted an alley-oop for a soaring Hankerson and a dunk and a 74-62 lead.
Kameron Chatman and Corey Allen led the Titans with 20 and 18 points, respectively.
Green Bay is 22-21 at the Horizon League Championship, winning tournament titles in 1995 and 2016.
|33.4
|Min. Per Game
|33.4
|17.3
|Pts. Per Game
|17.3
|3.0
|Ast. Per Game
|3.0
|6.6
|Reb. Per Game
|6.6
|47.7
|Field Goal %
|44.9
|42.8
|Three Point %
|38.3
|84.0
|Free Throw %
|82.6
|Defensive rebound by Green Bay
|13.0
|Corey Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot
|15.0
|+ 1
|Kam Hankerson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|23.0
|+ 1
|Kam Hankerson made 1st of 2 free throws
|23.0
|Personal foul on DeShawndre Black
|23.0
|+ 2
|Corey Allen made driving layup
|27.0
|+ 1
|PJ Pipes made 2nd of 2 free throws
|34.0
|+ 1
|PJ Pipes made 1st of 2 free throws
|34.0
|Personal foul on Cole Long
|34.0
|Defensive rebound by Sandy Cohen III
|45.0
|Corey Allen missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|45.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|81
|93
|Field Goals
|29-63 (46.0%)
|29-56 (51.8%)
|3-Pointers
|11-33 (33.3%)
|13-23 (56.5%)
|Free Throws
|12-20 (60.0%)
|22-24 (91.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|25
|39
|Offensive
|6
|9
|Defensive
|16
|28
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|15
|18
|Steals
|6
|5
|Blocks
|3
|2
|Turnovers
|10
|14
|Fouls
|19
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
0
|K. Chatman G/F
|17.7 PPG
|8.4 RPG
|2.1 APG
|46.9 FG%
|
21
|K. Hankerson G
|10.1 PPG
|3.1 RPG
|2.7 APG
|43.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Chatman G/F
|20 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|K. Hankerson G
|36 PTS
|2 REB
|2 AST
|
|46.0
|FG%
|51.8
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|56.5
|
|
|60.0
|FT%
|91.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Chatman
|36
|20
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|8/15
|3/7
|1/3
|0
|4
|J. McFolley
|32
|11
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4/12
|2/8
|1/3
|2
|1
|D. Black
|24
|10
|0
|3
|0
|0
|5
|4
|4/5
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Long
|29
|10
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4/7
|0/3
|2/4
|0
|2
|R. Prince
|33
|7
|6
|5
|2
|2
|1
|4
|3/7
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Hankerson
|35
|36
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
|3
|12/17
|7/9
|5/6
|1
|1
|K. Small
|40
|19
|10
|5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4/11
|0/4
|11/12
|3
|7
|S. Cohen III
|38
|15
|11
|6
|1
|1
|4
|3
|6/11
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|10
|P. Pipes
|24
|12
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3/6
|2/2
|4/4
|1
|4
|D. Jesperson
|36
|11
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4/7
|3/5
|0/0
|0
|4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Hankerson
|35
|36
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
|3
|12/17
|7/9
|5/6
|1
|1
|K. Small
|40
|19
|10
|5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4/11
|0/4
|11/12
|3
|7
|S. Cohen III
|38
|15
|11
|6
|1
|1
|4
|3
|6/11
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|10
|P. Pipes
|24
|12
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3/6
|2/2
|4/4
|1
|4
|D. Jesperson
|36
|11
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4/7
|3/5
|0/0
|0
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Parham
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|S. Bains
|18
|0
|5
|2
|0
|0
|4
|3
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|2
|H. Crist
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Bell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Chevalier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Patterson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Parker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Powell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|93
|37
|18
|5
|2
|14
|19
|29/56
|13/23
|22/24
|9
|28
