JAXST
MURYST

No Text

Murray State avoids collapse, tops Jacksonville State in OVC

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 02, 2018

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) Terrell Miller Jr. had 18 points and a career-high 18 rebounds and No. 1 seed Murray State advanced to the Ohio Valley Conference championship with a 70-63 win over No. 4 seed Jacksonville State on Friday night.

The Racers (25-5) closed the game on an 8-0 run, taking the lead for good on Jonathan Stark's 3-pointer that made it 65-63 with 2:14 left. Stark added a pair of free throws and Shaq Buchanan scored on a tip-in and then split a pair of free throws to cap the scoring.

Murray State will face the UT Martin-Southeast Missouri winner on Saturday.

Jacksonville State (21-12) erased a 20-point deficit and took the lead at 63-62 on Marlon Hunter's 3-point play with 2:41 left. But the Gamecocks went scoreless from there, missing their final four shots.

Stark made four 3s and finished with 22 points for the Racers, who have won 12 straight. Ja Morant added 11 points.

Christian Cunningham had 16 points, Jamall Gregory scored 15 and Marlon Hunter added 13 for the Gamecocks.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
M. Drumwright
T. Morant
29.8 Min. Per Game 29.8
11.8 Pts. Per Game 11.8
6.7 Ast. Per Game 6.7
6.0 Reb. Per Game 6.0
45.3 Field Goal % 43.4
43.5 Three Point % 34.6
83.3 Free Throw % 85.7
  Defensive rebound by Leroy Buchanan 9.0
  Malcolm Drumwright missed 3-pt. jump shot 11.0
+ 1 Leroy Buchanan made 2nd of 2 free throws 19.0
  Leroy Buchanan missed 1st of 2 free throws 19.0
  Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Jacksonville State 19.0
  Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Murray State 19.0
  Personal foul on Jason Burnell 19.0
  Defensive rebound by Leroy Buchanan 21.0
  Jamall Gregory missed 3-pt. jump shot 23.0
+ 2 Leroy Buchanan made tip-in 31.0
  Offensive rebound by Leroy Buchanan 32.0
Team Stats
Points 63 70
Field Goals 27-62 (43.5%) 24-51 (47.1%)
3-Pointers 3-12 (25.0%) 9-19 (47.4%)
Free Throws 6-9 (66.7%) 13-22 (59.1%)
Total Rebounds 34 35
Offensive 9 6
Defensive 24 28
Team 1 1
Assists 11 14
Steals 7 6
Blocks 7 0
Turnovers 12 13
Fouls 16 14
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
31
C. Cunningham F
16 PTS, 7 REB
home team logo
2
J. Stark G
22 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Jax. State 21-12 253863
home team logo Murray St. 25-5 373370
O/U 135.0, MURYST -5.5
Ford Center Evansville, IN
O/U 135.0, MURYST -5.5
Ford Center Evansville, IN
Team Stats
away team logo Jax. State 21-12 71.8 PPG 40.8 RPG 15.6 APG
home team logo Murray St. 25-5 79.6 PPG 39.9 RPG 15.0 APG
Key Players
31
C. Cunningham F 7.4 PPG 7.0 RPG 0.5 APG 66.0 FG%
2
J. Stark G 21.7 PPG 2.8 RPG 4.0 APG 46.6 FG%
Top Scorers
31
C. Cunningham F 16 PTS 7 REB 0 AST
2
J. Stark G 22 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
43.5 FG% 47.1
25.0 3PT FG% 47.4
66.7 FT% 59.1
Jax. State
Starters
C. Cunningham
J. Gregory
M. Hunter
M. Drumwright
N. Giga
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Cunningham 34 16 7 0 2 2 1 3 7/10 0/0 2/5 2 5
J. Gregory 32 15 1 1 2 2 2 1 6/10 2/3 1/1 0 1
M. Hunter 34 13 7 3 1 0 0 3 6/10 0/1 1/1 4 3
M. Drumwright 39 3 2 5 1 0 1 1 1/10 1/4 0/0 0 2
N. Giga 17 2 4 0 0 0 3 2 1/8 0/1 0/0 1 3
Starters
C. Cunningham
J. Gregory
M. Hunter
M. Drumwright
N. Giga
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Cunningham 34 16 7 0 2 2 1 3 7/10 0/0 2/5 2 5
J. Gregory 32 15 1 1 2 2 2 1 6/10 2/3 1/1 0 1
M. Hunter 34 13 7 3 1 0 0 3 6/10 0/1 1/1 4 3
M. Drumwright 39 3 2 5 1 0 1 1 1/10 1/4 0/0 0 2
N. Giga 17 2 4 0 0 0 3 2 1/8 0/1 0/0 1 3
Bench
J. Burnell
J. Cross
T. Edwards
A. Spears
C. Martin
M. Dunlap
D. Curry
M. Abuarisha
D. Wright
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Burnell 21 6 6 0 0 0 1 4 3/10 0/3 0/0 2 4
J. Cross 14 6 3 2 1 3 2 1 3/3 0/0 0/0 0 3
T. Edwards 4 2 0 0 0 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 0
A. Spears 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Martin 3 0 3 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 3
M. Dunlap - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Abuarisha - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wright - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 63 33 11 7 7 12 16 27/62 3/12 6/9 9 24
Murray St.
Starters
J. Stark
T. Miller Jr.
T. Morant
B. Sanchious
L. Buchanan
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Stark 40 22 1 2 1 0 3 2 7/21 4/12 4/5 0 1
T. Miller Jr. 31 18 18 2 0 0 2 3 6/7 4/4 2/4 0 18
T. Morant 39 11 3 8 0 0 4 1 4/10 1/2 2/4 1 2
B. Sanchious 19 5 1 0 1 0 0 2 2/2 0/0 1/1 0 1
L. Buchanan 37 5 3 2 4 0 2 2 2/5 0/0 1/2 1 2
Starters
J. Stark
T. Miller Jr.
T. Morant
B. Sanchious
L. Buchanan
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Stark 40 22 1 2 1 0 3 2 7/21 4/12 4/5 0 1
T. Miller Jr. 31 18 18 2 0 0 2 3 6/7 4/4 2/4 0 18
T. Morant 39 11 3 8 0 0 4 1 4/10 1/2 2/4 1 2
B. Sanchious 19 5 1 0 1 0 0 2 2/2 0/0 1/1 0 1
L. Buchanan 37 5 3 2 4 0 2 2 2/5 0/0 1/2 1 2
Bench
A. Smith
J. Dupree
B. Hawkins
J. Taylor
T. Brown
D. Gilmore
Z. Hopewell
B. Whitley
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Smith 20 6 4 0 0 0 2 1 2/3 0/0 2/4 2 2
J. Dupree 10 3 4 0 0 0 0 3 1/2 0/0 1/2 2 2
B. Hawkins 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
J. Taylor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Gilmore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Hopewell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Whitley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 70 34 14 6 0 13 14 24/51 9/19 13/22 6 28
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores