No. 15 Michigan deals blow to Nebraska's NCAA hopes, 77-58

  • Mar 02, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman scored 21 points and Moe Wagner had 20 as No. 15 Michigan dealt a significant blow to Nebraska's NCAA hopes, beating the Cornhuskers 77-58 in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament on Friday.

The fifth-seeded Wolverines (26-7) face top-seed Michigan State on Saturday in the first semifinal at Madison Square Garden.

Wagner and Abdur-Rahkman were both limited by foul trouble in Michigan's opening tournament victory against Iowa. The Wolverines' stars fouled out in the overtime game against the Hawkeyes, but Michigan survived without them.

Against the fourth-seeded Huskers (22-10), Wagner and Abdur-Rahkman were full-go and Nebraska could not do much to stop them. Wagner drove the baseline for a dunk late in the first half that helped the Michigan go up 34-24 at the break.

Abdur-Rahkman's 3 with 6:01 left in the second half made it 61-42 for the Wolverines. The many Michigan fans at the Garden spent the rest of the game singing the school's familiar fight song - ''Hail to the victors valiant'' - chanting ''N-I-T'' at Nebraska and savoring a chance to knock off the rival Spartans.

Isaiah Roby led Nebraska with 18 points.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan: The Wolverines lost by 20 at Nebraska back in January in one of their worst offensive showings of the season. Abdur-Rahkman said Michigan failed to adjust to the Huskers' defensive switches. Whatever the issue was in Lincoln, it was solved the second time around. The Wolverines got to the basket effectively in the first half, and the 3-point shooting that was off against Iowa (3 for 19) was on against Nebraska (11 for 23).

Nebraska: Selection Sunday is more than a week away with the Big Ten playing its tournament earlier than usual to get it into the Garden. It figures to be an uneasy wait for coach Tim Miles and his Huskers. Despite a fourth-place finish in the Big Ten, and winning eight of nine to end the regular season, many observers have Nebraska firmly on the bubble for an at-large NCAA bid. The Huskers best regular-season victory is probably against Michigan. If Nebraska is left out, the Big Ten is looking at getting only four teams in the tournament, barring an upset winner at the Garden.

UP NEXT

Michigan: The Wolverines beat the Spartans 82-72 in January at East Lansing.

Nebraska: NCAA or NIT?

Key Players
M. Abdur-Rahkman
12 G
J. Palmer Jr.
24 G
30.8 Min. Per Game 30.8
17.4 Pts. Per Game 17.4
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
4.4 Reb. Per Game 4.4
43.6 Field Goal % 44.8
38.9 Three Point % 32.1
76.3 Free Throw % 73.7
+ 2 Jordan Poole made dunk 15.0
  Offensive rebound by Jordan Poole 15.0
  Austin Davis missed layup 17.0
  Offensive rebound by Austin Davis 18.0
  Ibi Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot 20.0
+ 1 James Palmer Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 49.0
  James Palmer Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws 49.0
  Shooting foul on Eli Brooks 49.0
+ 2 Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman made layup, assist by Zavier Simpson 55.0
+ 3 Isaiah Roby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Palmer Jr. 1:28
+ 1 Charles Matthews made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:43
Team Stats
Points 77 58
Field Goals 27-61 (44.3%) 16-53 (30.2%)
3-Pointers 11-23 (47.8%) 4-17 (23.5%)
Free Throws 12-15 (80.0%) 22-27 (81.5%)
Total Rebounds 41 34
Offensive 12 6
Defensive 26 21
Team 3 7
Assists 13 6
Steals 4 3
Blocks 6 8
Turnovers 9 10
Fouls 20 18
Technicals 0 0
12
M. Abdur-Rahkman G
21 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
24
J. Palmer Jr. G
16 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
Michigan
Starters
M. Abdur-Rahkman
M. Wagner
Z. Simpson
C. Matthews
I. Livers
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Abdur-Rahkman 36 21 4 1 0 0 1 2 7/13 5/5 2/3 1 3
M. Wagner 33 20 13 1 1 2 2 3 9/16 2/4 0/0 3 10
Z. Simpson 35 12 2 6 2 0 3 1 4/8 0/0 4/4 1 1
C. Matthews 20 4 5 1 0 2 1 3 0/2 0/1 4/4 1 4
I. Livers 6 0 2 0 0 0 1 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 1
Bench
D. Robinson
J. Poole
J. Teske
I. Watson
J. Simmons
A. Davis
E. Brooks
B. Hibbitts
N. Ozeir
L. Wilson
C. Baird
R. Ozuna-Harrison
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Robinson 33 16 4 1 0 0 0 3 6/9 4/7 0/0 0 4
J. Poole 16 2 1 3 1 0 1 1 1/9 0/3 0/0 1 0
J. Teske 6 1 2 0 0 2 0 3 0/0 0/0 1/2 1 1
I. Watson 7 1 3 0 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/2 1/2 2 1
J. Simmons 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
A. Davis 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
E. Brooks 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Hibbitts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Ozeir - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Baird - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Ozuna-Harrison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 199 77 38 13 4 6 9 20 27/61 11/23 12/15 12 26
Nebraska
Starters
J. Palmer Jr.
I. Roby
G. Watson Jr.
A. Gill
I. Copeland
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Palmer Jr. 36 16 1 2 1 1 2 4 3/9 1/3 9/11 0 1
I. Roby 35 16 7 2 0 5 4 3 4/8 1/4 7/8 0 7
G. Watson Jr. 26 10 4 2 1 0 2 4 4/12 2/4 0/0 1 3
A. Gill 33 6 5 0 0 0 1 3 2/8 0/3 2/2 0 5
I. Copeland 38 5 4 0 0 0 0 2 2/10 0/2 1/2 1 3
Bench
E. Taylor
T. Allen
M. Laws
J. Trueblood
T. Borchardt
J. Tshimanga
T. Thorbjarnarson
D. Okeke
J. McVeigh
N. Akenten
J. Costello
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Taylor 19 3 4 0 1 1 1 1 0/4 0/1 3/4 2 2
T. Allen 6 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 0
M. Laws 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Trueblood 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Borchardt 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Tshimanga 4 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Thorbjarnarson 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Okeke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McVeigh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Akenten - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Costello - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 201 58 27 6 3 8 10 18 16/53 4/17 22/27 6 21
